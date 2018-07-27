Americans Overwhelmingly Reject Going To War With Iran, New Poll Finds

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:05

Americans are opposed to going to war against Iran by a more than two-to-one margin according to a new poll

This week relations between Iran and Washington entered a heightened intensity and new war of words, with the dangerous potential for an actual war seeming to rise daily, especially after President Trump's latest twitter warning to Iran of "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before..." should Iran's leaders threaten the United States. 

The US has repeatedly threatened to throttle Iran's international oil trade as it's moved closer to imposing sanctions on countries including key allies that don’t eliminate or significantly cut imports of Iranian oil by Nov. 4. It's but the latest crisis to emerge after the White House pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May. This is why gauging public opinion on the prospect for war with Iran is particularly important at the end of this week.

The new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds the prospect of war with Iran out of step with the American public on a bipartisan basis:

Just 23 percent of the public say they’d support the U.S. deciding to declare war on Iran, while the majority, 53 percent, oppose the idea. Just 9 percent would strongly support declaring war, while 37 percent are strongly opposed.

The survey further finds: "Voters who backed Hillary Clinton in the last election are the most vehemently against the idea, with 82 percent opposed and just 6 percent in favor; non-voters are also opposed, 48 percent to 20 percent." 

And concerning Trump supporters: "Voters who backed President Donald Trump’s campaign are more likely to support a war against Iran, but even among that group, backing remains below the majority level, with 47 percent saying they’d support declaring war, and 29 percent that they’d oppose it."

Numbers among Trump supporters:

The poll was taken early this week, soon after Trump blasted Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on twitter, eliciting multiple belligerent statements from Iranian military generals which followed. 

The poll also found that 60% of Americans surveyed were aware of the Trump tweet through news reports, with 12% saying they'd seen in directly on twitter.

Numbers among Clinton voters:

 

About 60 percent of Americans polled say they’d heard about Trump’s tweet, although just 12 percent had seen it directly on Twitter, with the rest learning about it from the news.

The poll concludes of Trump's general handling of Iran-related issues: "Overall, 36 percent of Americans say they approve of Trump’s handling of issues related to Iran, while 42 percent disapprove, and the rest is uncertain. That net -6 is slightly more positive than overall views of Trump’s job performance."

There are a number of hawks in the Trump administration who would like to see a preemptive strike happen based on the claim of an alleged continuing nuclear weapons program, most notably among them national security adviser John Bolton and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. Though notorious uber-hawk Bolton may have had his wings clipped by President Trump, he's on record as wanting "regime change in Tehran" before 2019

Comments

chunga Juggernaut x2 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

I wouldn't. There has been no explanation for the rockets fired at the fake chemical weapons sites in Syria. Has there?

That's ok. The maverick (he is president and commander in chief, not Hillary or Barkey) will follow that up 8 hours later with a tweet about "fake news" and all will be well with the flock. Because he's not as bad as X.

The reds are taking votes for granted.

Sy Kloine Bee Juggernaut x2 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

I would be. I would bet that Iran can do something inside the US, or at least that is what they are saying:

Latest from Qassem Soleimani, IRGC Quds (Jerusalem) Force Commander:

“I am your foe; my forces are your foes. Every night we don’t sleep without thinking of you. Mr. Trump we tell you O gambler, as you are powerless, we are too close, in a place that you can’t imagine,”

http://english.almanar.com.lb/548011

 

It might not be a bluff, IRGC has a reputation for success among the US military elite. Witness Mattis shooting down reports of imminent war at the press conference. 

 

hedgeless_horseman Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

 

So?  The MIC needs blood. Lockheed-Martin shareholders got to make their country club and NetJets payments, and those Hellfire thermobaric missiles aren't going to detonate themselves.

hedgeless_horseman Conscious Reviver Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

 

And y'all seem to forget that Iran attacked America just...well...ok...never...but still, we have them surrounded with our military bases, and some Iranian tweeted that he thought this was bullshit, so what more reason do we need to kill Iranian people?

And they are right next to Afghanistan who also never attacked America, but we invaded and occupy it anyway, so why not Iran, too? 

Ikiru Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

Wait, but the Neocons have warned us of imminent danger!  Why hasn’t the public listened?!  We must support Israel’s goal of attacking Iran for absolutely no reason.  Come on people!

Skip Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

The problem is the average White person gets their information from (((Mainstream Media))) not places like ZH where reality is presented, and information is freely available and truth gets out there. The tragedy is that the (((MSM))) is in the hands of the so-called Chosen People. And that means Whites get fed BIG LIES, Hitler was quoting Schopenhauer when he spoke of the Big Lie and the Jews.

They work your minds folks, and unless ZH can get a tenth of the TV audience, our fight is going to be long, bitter, and who knows what else...

Who Controls Advertising?

Balance-Sheet Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

Cannot know the Future as it is undetermined but there is not going to be any referendum on attacking Iran nor will their be (likely) any Declaration of War from Congress should an attack take place.

 

Conscious Reviver Balance-Sheet Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

"there is not going to be any referendum on attacking Iran nor will their be (likely) any Declaration of War from Congress should an attack take place."

True. 

They can always try to come up with a new, creative way to make Americans want to attack Iran. 

o Iranians could be accused of throwing babies out of incubators. 

o Iranians could be accused of blowing up a major US landmark on live TV. 

Remember the Maine! 

CashMcCall Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

LOL Trumptards are the 23%. This is the same lunatic fringe, different Venn Circle, percentage that loved Racist Obama... exactly 23%. 

I have a deal... Round up the 23% give them some uniforms and guns and send them to the border of Iran and let them have at it. Those that come down with a fast case of "heel spurs" will be forced to go to Trump golf courses for therapy. The rest will likely be killed in minutes including the ZH monkey idiot. Problem solved. 

Felix da Kat Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:22 Permalink

Americans are sick of wars. I'm a die-hard Trump supporter... until he declares another "stupid" war. If Trump prods America into any war, he is done, politically. I despise De Niro for saying "Fuck Trump". But if we go to war against Iran, without any doubt, millions of Trump supporters will turn on him and will be echoing De Niro's same sentiment. Let Israel fight Iran if they want to... it's their fight, not ours. 

CashMcCall Felix da Kat Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

Since you are a diehard Trump supporter that means you must have approved of the unilateral Trump decision to move the US Embassy to Jewrusulum. And you must also have approved of the Orange Caesar putting US Military base in Israel. You must also have approved of the Syrian bombings and the Carrier Fleets to North Korea and the threats of Trump to exterminate all the people of North Korea. You must have also approved of Trump's rejection of the Iran deal and Trump's bringing on John Bolton and Pompeo.

I think Trump makes a lot of people sick especially the ones that voted for him on the promise to stop being the policemen of the world and ended up with something resembling A Hillary Clinton / W Bush warmongering foreign policy. 

 

 

reverendspooner Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

https://thesaker.is/major-general-soleimani-sharply-reacts-to-trumps-re…

“You arrogantly attacked Iraq with 160,000 troops and multiple times [military equipment] compared to what you used in Afghanistan, but what happened? Ask your then commander who was the person that he sent to me and asked ‘Is is possible for you to give us time [and] use your influence so that our soldiers would not be attacked by the Iraqi fighters in these few months  until we exit this country?’ Have you forgotten that you provided adult diapers for your soldiers in tanks? Despite that you are currently threatening the great country of Iran? With what background do you threaten [us]?”

Let's see that $200 a barrel. Should be good with winter 3 months away.

Zepper Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:25 Permalink

Well, like many things most of the public(demoncrats) are oblivious to the dangers in the world. An education as to what it means for a terrorist state(for whatever reason, maybe good one?) have a nuclear capabilities is in order. I guarantee those polls will switch over to 75% bomb the fuckers now. There are always 25% of the population that just don't get it no matter what you say or do.

dirty fingernails Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

Kinda pathetic that the Hillary voters are the ones against the attack while the Trump supporters are more for or insure than against, according to this poll, that is. Hopefully another BS poll. Hopefully