In Bizarre Response, Twitter Tells Trump It Does Not "Shadowban" While Admitting It Does

In response to growing outrage over the practice of "shadow banning" conservatives, as confirmed last week by the liberal publication VICE and promptly tweeted about by President Trump, Twitter issued a strange explanation to "set the record straight," where they explicitly state that they do not engage in the practice - except then they describe how they do exactly that.
"People are asking us if we shadow ban. We do not. But let’s start with, “what is shadow banning?”
The best definition we found is this: deliberately making someone’s content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster." -Twitter
Then, Twitter reiterates they don't shadow ban - with the caveat in parentheses that you may need to go directly to the timeline of some users in order to see their tweets. (tee hee!)
"We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology." -Twitter
In other words, Twitter says they don't shadow ban - it's just that tweets from people you follow may never appear unless you click directly into their timeline.
Twitter's own employees admitted to the practice in a January undercover exposé, after investigative journalists with Project Veritas went undercover in San Francisco, Twitter's hometown.
The first clip features a former Twitter software engineer who explains how/why Twitter "shadow bans" certain users:
Abhinav Vadrevu: "One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don't know they've been banned, because they keep posting but no one sees their content."
"So they just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it. I don't know if Twitter does this anymore."
Then there was Olinda Hassan, a Policy Manager for Twitter’s Trust and Safety team explains on December 15th, 2017 at a Twitter holiday party that the development of a system of “down ranking” “shitty people” is in the works:
“Yeah. That’s something we’re working on. It’s something we’re working on. We’re trying to get the shitty people to not show up. It’s a product thing we’re working on right now.”
In the full video (see below) Twitter Content Review Agent Mo Nora explains that Twitter doesn't have an official written policy that targets conservative speech, but rather they were following "unwritten rules from the top":
“A lot of unwritten rules, and being that we’re in San Francisco, we’re in California, very liberal, a very blue state.You had to be… I mean as a company you can’t really say it because it would make you look bad, but behind closed doors are lots of rules.”
“There was, I would say… Twitter was probably about 90% Anti-Trump, maybe 99% Anti-Trump.”
Meanwhile, Pranay Singh reveals again just how creepy Twitter can be by digging into your profile and conversation history to determine whether or not you're a "redneck" and therefore worthy of being banned:
“Yeah you look for Trump, or America, and you have like five thousand keywords to describe a redneck. Then you look and parse all the messages, all the pictures, and then you look for stuff that matches that stuff.”
When asked if the majority of the algorithms are targeted against conservative or liberal users of Twitter, Singh said, “I would say majority of it are for Republicans.”
And in October, 2016, Dilbert creator Scott Adams was "shadowbanned" by Twitter, which he noted on his blog:
This weekend I got “shadowbanned” on Twitter. It lasted until my followers noticed and protested. Shadowbanning prevents my followers from seeing my tweets and replies, but in a way that is not obvious until you do some digging.
Why did I get shadowbanned?
Beats me.
But it was probably because I asked people to tweet me examples of Clinton supporters being violent against peaceful Trump supporters in public. I got a lot of them. It was chilling.
Late last week my Twitter feed was invaded by an army of Clinton trolls (it’s a real thing) leaving sarcastic insults and not much else on my feed. There was an obvious similarity to them, meaning it was organized.
At around the same time, a bottom-feeder at Slate wrote a hit piece on me that had nothing to do with anything. Except obviously it was politically motivated. It was so lame that I retweeted it myself. The timing of the hit piece might be a coincidence, but I stopped believing in coincidences this year.
Brad Parscale, along with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, wrote a letter in May calling for the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to address concerns over conservative censorship ahead of the 2020 election, as well as a call for transparency.
"We recognize that Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures," the letter reads. "However, rampant political bias is inappropriate for a widely used public forum."
Sounds like they need to be broken up for national security.
"We only ban people we think are Nazis."
In reply to Sounds like they need to be… by tmosley
It’s not Shadow-Banning, it is Shadow-Banana-ing. ;-)
Looney
In reply to "We only ban Nazis." by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Maybe we should simply shadow ban Liberalism until they get the message and quit being intolerant......
In reply to It’s not Shadow-Banning,… by Looney
Conservatives, Republicans, Libertarians need to "Walk Away" from Libtard social media. What's worth more to you? Your freedom of speech and association or some pictures of the kids, grand kids that could just get emailed to you anyway?
These scumbag companies make it as hard as possible to actually delete your account permanently too. Or deliberately obfuscate between deleting and deactivating so they can still count you as an "active user".
How to permanently delete Facebook:
https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/how-to-delete-facebook-account-2950…
How to permanently delete Twitter:
https://www.trustedreviews.com/news/delete-twitter-account-2951623
How to delete MySpace.com:
YOU CAN'T
And MySpace is the perfect telling example of what happens when a social media company implodes. Your photos are just stuck online in limbo for everyone including friends and prospective employers to see forever. There is nobody to phone or email to delete your content. Don't like it? Too bad! Delete your social media before it becomes the next MySpace!
In reply to Maybe we should simply… by Stan522
The Progs’ weapon of choice: Lying
Gaslighting - the primary mind control techniques of the Progs:
1. They tell blatant lies.
2. They deny they ever said something, even though you have proof.
3. They use what is near and dear to you as ammunition.
4. They wear you down over time.
5. Their actions do not match their words.
6. They throw in positive reinforcement to confuse you.
7. They know confusion weakens people.
8. They project their bad behavior onto you.
9. They try to align people against you.
10. They tell you or others that you are crazy.
11. They tell you everyone else is a liar.
In reply to C by Cryptopithicus Homme
GAB.AI
In reply to x by macholatte
It's totally not a shadow ban!
It's a shadow mute!
You see, those rednecks are so DUMB and lying again!
AHAHAHA!!!!!!!!
NOW BUY MOAR TWTR!!!
In reply to GAB.AI by InjectTheVenom
DEATH to Tweeter and Fuckbook, may their stock go to ZERO! I am surprised they have not censored Trump by now, damn glad they can't LOL
In reply to It's not a shadow ban! It's… by Gaius Frakkin'…
CENSORSHIP is nothing new.
Try saying HOLOHOAX or APARTHEID Israhell,
and see what happens.
In reply to DEATH to Twitter by Free This
" a system of “down ranking” “shitty people”
.
.
If Jack Dorsey ran a bar, the slimeball would be watering down customer's drinks.
If Jack Dorsey ran a restaurant, he'd be spitting in customer's food
If Jack Dorsey ran ....(ZH readers - Please reply to add examples!)
In reply to DEATH to Twitter by Free This
The board of directors and everybody SVP and above at Twitter should be arrested this afternoon.
Same thing at "Alphabet".
Watch them turn on each other.
In reply to It's not a shadow ban! It's… by Gaius Frakkin'…
California will flip Red soon, watch.
In reply to The board of directors and… by JRobby
Bulldoze the corpses of the group I call for the arrest of (for now) above into a pit and it sure will.
In reply to California will flip Red… by TahoeBilly2012
F*^K Twitter.
Gab.ai
In reply to C by Cryptopithicus Homme
Never used it- ever- I have looked at StockTwits- just a bunch of pump and dump morons pretending they are "analysts"!
In reply to F*^K Twitter. Gab.ai by InjectTheVenom
Aye, never had twatter or fuckbook accounts, never!
In reply to Never used it- ever- I have… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Where are they on Cryptos and TSLA?
In reply to Never used it- ever- I have… by Occams_Razor_Trader
Certainly there are enough conservatives to create replacements for these sick companies.... Kim dotcom is working to replace one of them, let's help him help us!
In reply to C by Cryptopithicus Homme
Gab.ai
In reply to C by Cryptopithicus Homme
A nice IRS audit should get to the bottom of this.
In reply to Maybe we should simply… by Stan522
I love it! Use the Clinton/Obama method of governmental control.
In reply to A nice IRS audit should get… by Ghost of Porky
Shitlery and Ofaggot need to go on trial and be hung by the neck until dead, and their many minions!
In reply to I love it! Use the Clinton… by Nunyadambizness
Possibly IRS....
but Federal Election Commission for sure. Rigging the election and "in kind" contributions to one political party and its candidates that are undeclared.
In reply to A nice IRS audit should get… by Ghost of Porky
Liberals hate the 1st and 2nd Amendments. It's as simple as that. They hate America, and they love Bolshevism. Fuck all liberals.
In reply to Maybe we should simply… by Stan522
And for those reasons, I hate liberals.
In reply to Liberals hate the 1st and… by peggysue1
I say let the shitty communists bring it to the streets and we settle this thing among MEN! Best post of the day man!
In reply to Liberals hate the 1st and… by peggysue1
We need to make them extinct.
In reply to Maybe we should simply… by Stan522
Their definition is deliberately too narrow.
Shadow banning is deliberately restricting the discoverability of your content, which may or may not be everyone else, usually they allow a few close friends to view it to not arouse the suspicion of the victim.
Shadow banning is widespread on FB and twitter and the act of cowardly pharisees with no respect for the first amendment, democracy or free speech. Then your comments on a large group doesn't show up in the list of comments everyone who views it sees, only your close friends see it.
In reply to It’s not Shadow-Banning,… by Looney
okay, I will give you a thumbs up, even though you hate my guts!
In reply to the best definition we found… by PrivetHedge
Extended to search engine results. Your entry will be there somewhere, just never near the top.
DuckDuckGo (uses Bing - Microsoft) is worse than Google in suppressing entries. [source: Miles W Mathis]
DDG - Offering anonymity, while returning censored results. Have to love the latest New Age of Humanity.
In reply to the best definition we found… by PrivetHedge
https://twitter.com/jack/status/5081
"The good pasta" isnt what you think it is.
In reply to "We only ban Nazis." by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Everyone,s a Nazi when you are a hammer ( and sickle )
In reply to "We only ban Nazis." by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
No difference, other than one is a blood cult!
In reply to Everyone,s a Nazi when you… by justdues
We don't make people disappear...you can find them if you look in their interment camp
Signed
Mao, Adolf, Joseph
Liberals getting more fascist by the day
Why do they hate free speech so much?
In reply to "We only ban Nazis." by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Only "Nazis" ban speech they don't like in a public forum and yet maintain it is a free and open public forum. And 99.9% of Progressive Liberal Socialists that throw around the label "Nazi", by their actions prove themselves neo-Nazis.
In reply to "We only ban Nazis." by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
All social media should be anything goes kinda like ZH is. Anything else is simply bullshit social engineering.
In reply to Sounds like they need to be… by tmosley
You just got shadowbanned dude.
In reply to All social media should be… by DeathMerchant
Try out gab.ai
Seems like its a pretty big free for all in there.
In reply to All social media should be… by DeathMerchant
I looked. Seemed like nothing but a neo-Nazi echo chamber to me, with perhaps a few good ol' boys, and alt-right people mixed in. The whole front page was nothing but swastikas, pictures of Nazis, Jew jokes, one truck pic, and one cat pic. We already have Facebook for the cat pics, and Stormfront for the rest.
In reply to Try out gab.ai Seems like… by MadHatt
Those are the people that got kicked off of Twitter first.
When Twitter implodes, all the normies will wind up moving there too.
In reply to I looked. Seemed like… by jin187
ZH was better in the past.
From the front page you used to be able to jump straight to the comments, now that link is damaged so it just takes you to the article.
Additionally the rigid 'oldest first' comment order has damaged the site, which coincided with more pro-narrative articles.
I guess they couldn't shut it down so they did what they could to reduce usability: shame.
In reply to All social media should be… by DeathMerchant
I think they give you a choice to display order. Check it out, I remember seeing the setting. If you are running script blockers, it may prevent the setting from displaying.
In reply to ZH was better in the past… by PrivetHedge
Fucking Aye!
In reply to All social media should be… by DeathMerchant
you should not be able to threaten people with harm.... Other than that....free SPEECH
In reply to All social media should be… by DeathMerchant
I cannot believe how this crap is allowed to go on. If this were being done to democrats this piece of shit would be in front of Congress today.
In reply to Sounds like they need to be… by tmosley
the reason it is allowed to go on is because you have the choice to not use the service; like turning off the tv, or changing the channel.....sucks yes but we can just stop giving them press time by not using them.....I have zero social media (with the exception of ZH is it counts), it may be a demographic thing but I find ZERO utility in these services.
In reply to I cannot believe how this… by Everybodys All…
We either have free speech as a whole republic or we do not. Right now we do not have freedom of speech and therefore the next logical step by these totalitarians is to put people in prison like Tommy Robinson if you do not comply. Can you imagine what this would be like under a democrat or Hillary? Do you get it yet? Choosing to or to not use social media has long since been done by almost all of us..
In reply to the reason it is allowed to… by spastic_colon
Well said.
In reply to We either have free speech… by Everybodys All…
Unfortunately, the TV is even worse than the internet. Every basic provider's TV package comes with MSLSD, Commie News Network, etc. They get their money from me just by existing. At least I'm able to turn down ESPN, although I hear they're trying to negotiate some strange deal where they get paid even if they aren't in your channel package.
In reply to the reason it is allowed to… by spastic_colon