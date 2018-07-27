CBS Crushed As Sexual Misconduct Expose Targets CEO Moonves

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:21

CBS shares are down over 6% following reports CEO Les Moonves will be accused of unwanted kissing and touching in a New Yorker magazine article set to be published Friday.

Bloomberg reports that the allegations in the article by Ronan Farrow involve incidents that go back, in part, more than 20 years, the Hollywood Reporter said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter who it didn’t identify. Farrow was among the reporters who first broke news on the sexual-misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein last year.

Share are down over 6% back to 6-week lows...

 

CBS directors said in a statement, "All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously."

Here's the full statement:

"All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously.

The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company's clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action. The timing of this report comes in the midst of the Company's very public legal dispute.

While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members. Along with that team, we will continue to focus on creating value for our shareowners."

Notably, the allegations, some decades-old, are surfacing as Moonves and CBS are embroiled in a legal battle with parent company National Amusements Inc. for control of the company.

inosent powow Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

CBS "parent company National Amusements Inc." hmmph - you learn something everyday.

National Amusements, eh? Pretty much clarifies what these (((msm))) outlets are all about - they are a joke, should not be taken seriously, and better, not even paid any attention to at all.

I Am Jack's Ma… pods Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

God bless.

I read on 4chan that Jews basically controlled the Bolshevik revolution... financing and leadership.  Several contemporary writers from Douglas Reed to Churchill to the US Ambassador were cited as evidence, as well as the quite openly Jewish led attempted communist coup in Germany a year later, long before Hitler ever came to power.

 

But then I found the ‘Jewish Bolshevism’ entry at wikipedia and now, I no longer CrimeThink!  

 

SocratesSolutions Four chan Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Of course this one is another Jew. Another money grubbing Black Magic Black Hat Bully of the World 911 club member. An Eastern European ashkeNAZI. It's not your club and its not your country. You taken 9ll'd cows in America getting your tongues cut out by Jew "hate speech". You're a lost country. YOU NEVER HAD A COUNTRY. You've been owned by these scumbag Satanic Judaic assholes since day one. 

Come now, let's be men. Not cows. IT'S RIGHT IN YOUR FACES NOW. It is time to remove the Satanic Judaic religion from the World Stage. You bet your life. 

In order for the world to live, Satanic Judaic Zionism must and will, die. 

I Am Jack's Ma… Four chan Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

plenty of non jewish filthy pervs so pointing that out is unfair.

 

Not unfair:  pointing out that abc, mnc, cbs, cnn news heads are all Jews (and murdoch who owns Fox is a Zio, whether or not his mom was jewish).  Or pointing out that most hwood studio heads and a fantastically high number of execs/producers are jews.

 

Fair because we often hear Hwood or news execs are “too white” but for top posotions ethnic Europeans are UNDERREPRESENTED MORE THAN ANYONE.  Only Jews are wildly over-represented.

 

And thats not because of IQ:  its because of Jewish ethnic networking/hiring.

 

It’s fair because Jewish owned and managed newspapers do cute shit like this:

 

https://goo.gl/images/HwzJXU

macholatte 1982xls Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

 

recently reported allegations that go back several decades,

 

The Hollywood Progs deserve everything they get .... including the shame. But this business of allegations about ancient activities without evidence is really beyond reasonable.

 

Where were you 20 years ago when the pig standing on the other side of the courtroom said you "touched and kissed her/him/it ?

 

BTFD

koan 1982xls Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

They are all scumbags, have you not seen what passes for entertainment today?

Try to imagine today's TV and movies playing 50 years ago, they would have been arrested for indecency, this tells you that the last several decades of "entertainment" are why we have such a dysfunctional credulous population prone to violence.

I feel like I'm the only one noticing what a large effect Hollywood has had on our children for the last 40 to 50 years.
When a fat fucking perv like Weinstein is celebrated as the pinnacle of achievement while surrounded by those he molested, and those that chose to ignore such behavior.
Why are these people allowed to continue on producing poison?

pelican Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

I remember when work was fun.  People would get drunk, high and have sex.  The girls on the airplanes were hot and flirtatious and you could get a beer at your kids baseball game.

 

Now look at us. Boring, whiny and everyone is offended.

NumberNone Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

No place for old white men.  Despite his best efforts, Moonves could not escape the Frankenstein monster that he and his ilk concocted.  Welcome to the new reality asshole. 

There will be no defenders and your removal will be seen as victory for every moral ambiguity you helped create.  

JBLight Fri, 07/27/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Another ugly dude using his power to get some, the only way he can. So sad. 

I'm not exactly on the anti-Jew bandwagon but damn, these countless allegations aren't doing them any favors.