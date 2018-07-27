Mattis Rejects Viral Australian Report On Impending US Iran Strikes

A day after an Australian ABC report went viral with the claim that the White House has drawn up plans to strike Iran's alleged nuclear facilities as early as next month, Defense Secretary James Mattis said on Friday morning it's a "complete fiction".
The Australian Broadcast Corporation report cited high level defense and intelligence figures: "Senior figures in the Australia's Turnbull government have told the ABC they believe the US is prepared to bomb Iran's nuclear capability," and perhaps most alarmingly added, "The bombing could be as early as next month."
Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin questioned Mattis about the report on Friday:
I asked Mattis about report US preparing strikes against Iran.
MATTIS: "I have no idea where the Australian news people got that information. I am confident it is not something that is being considered right now. I think it is a complete, frankly, it's fiction."
The ABC report, based on statements from senior Australian officials privy to the "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing program that also includes the US, Britain, Canada, and New Zealand, included the following:
- Senior Government figures have told the ABC they believe the Trump administration is prepared to bomb Iran
- They say Australian defence facilities would likely play a role in identifying possible targets
- But another senior source, in security, emphasizes there is a difference between providing intelligence and "active targeting"
ABC further noted that secretive Australian defense and intelligence facilities would likely cooperate with the United States and Britain in identifying targets in a strike on Iran, based on unnamed sources.
However, officials were also quoted as distinguishing "a big difference between providing accurate intelligence and analysis on Iran's facilities and being part of a 'kinetic' mission. The intelligence source said further, "Developing a picture is very different to actually participating in a strike."
The report came the same day that Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite IRGC Quds force, personally threatened President Donald Trump, saying "Come. We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war," and as a White House policy meeting on Iran was convened by national security adviser John Bolton.
Previously, on Wednesday Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement through official sources, saying the US should forget about any and all negotiations so long as Iran remains under threat, which is a refrain of Iran's consistent position since the US began pressuring European allies to not deal with the regime since the US pulled out of the 2015 JCPOA. Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said that "one-way negotiations" in the current political climate are impossible.
"it is not something that is being considered right now...
... later on today, who knows (smirks then winks).
Besides, everything we do in the Middle East
we do it ALL for Apartheid Israhell."
Israel's going to be quite shocked at their new position in the region.
Time for them to sit down, shut up and make some nice new Arab friends.
Agree 200%.
It's about time they realized they've exhausted
the antisemitism trick
and the terrorism trick.
Time to make peace or get out of the neighborhood.
the Australians are well known for their spycraft and massive intelligence infrastructure...
Aussies- just another of the same corporate franchise (like the USA) of the black crown
"Time to make peace or get out of the neighborhood."
Imagine an aggressive "family" moving into your neighborhood and methodically taking over its adjoining neighbors' houses one by one. These dispossessed families are consigned to the open-air dump at the end of the block. They have the temerity to demand readmittance into their stolen homes.
I'd confidently predict that you'd forego "making peace" and simply do everything in your power to kick the interlopers the hell out - FOREVER.
Don't disagree with you.
The thing is Israhell is NOT and NEVER will be interested in peace.
Their rotten souls are too evil to even consider that option.
In the end, THEY WILL BE KICKED OUT.
“Whoever digs a pit will fall into it and whoever rolls a stone, it will roll back on them.” Proverbs 26:27
more fake news from the jews
Nobody dislikes Islam more than me. But can't we just leave the rag-heads alone? Haven't we learned our lesson by now?
Australia is off the charts when it comes to psycho politics and policies
It's a "complete fiction" really means they were all set to fire the missiles... but the plan was 'let out of the bag' and now John Bolton is really mad... Ha
Australians are noted for their bullshit.
It goes with the excessive drinking.
The Aussies are obviously desperate to redirect media attention away from their collapsing property market.
So then I gets on top of the croc and manage to choke him out. One handed mind you. Didn't want to spill my laga.
One certain type of lamp shade offered on Ebay can bring 1942 back into focus.
more jew lies. no evidence human skin was ever used to make lamp shades.
the poor jews got worked (and starved) to death by the USA owned Nazi war machine, whilst the jews in Russia deliberately slaughtered 60 million Russians- 10 times the amount they claim for the holohoax.
the jew cries out while he strikes you. (Polish proverb)
I am amazed by the almost godly humanity of Jewish People. They do lament and cry out even when having to harm those who would harm Jewish People. Your reminder is appreciated, and it cannot be overstated. If only the Muslims would attempt to be more like the Jewish People, peace would break out. Thanks again the wonderful sentiment.
BTW, from which strain of E Coli pathogen does your mommy hail, and daddy did her anyway?
Try reading the the "Rise and Fall of the Third Reich". It's a long hard book so we may not be seeing you for some time. I read as a junior in HS, but a high school junior then was worth an MBA today. Some of the comments here make it obvious that our educational system is a farce.
HAhahahahaha shit book. For you, yes, it probably took weeks to read that garbage. You are delusional, as well as misinformed.
William Shirer, the author, - single handedly responsible for the universal delusion that that Nazis claimed the Germans were the Master Race.
That is NOT how the Jewish mind works...
This gives one a hint of their thought processes:
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's Culture of Critique
There was a professor of the Classics, Revilo P. Oliver, at the University of Illinois at Urbana. He was an atheist, yet he came to the conclusion, well just read what he had to say:
>>Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite IRGC Quds force, personally threatened President Donald Trump, saying "Come. We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war,"<<
"Threatened" Oh My!
Why do Muslims Hate the West?
"What is Israel to do?...Israel has been building nuclear weapons for years...What would serve the Jew-hating world better in repayment for thousands of years of massacres but a nuclear winter?...The ultimate justice?" Professor David Perlmutter - The Los Angeles Times April 7, 2002
"Martin Van Creveld, a prominent professor of military history at the prestigious Hebrew University in Jerusalem, told a Dutch magazine the following in 2002: 'We possess several hundred atomic warheads and rockets and can launch them at targets in all directions, perhaps even at Rome. Most European capitals are targets for our air force.” He went on to say “Our armed forces, however, are not the thirtieth strongest in the world, but rather the second or third. We have the capability to take the world down with us. And I can assure you that that will happen before Israel goes under.” (The original interview appeared in the Dutch weekly magazine:Elsevier, 2002, no. 17, p. 52-53, April 27th, 2002)."
If is such a little word, so many people seem to overlook it.
>>Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite IRGC Quds force, personally threatened President Donald Trump, saying "Come. We are ready. If you begin the war, we will end the war,"<<
Read what he said again - basically “IF you do that, then I will do this”
Inclusion of this little word does not constitute a threat.
The gov't of the USSR never, NEVER, uttered anything even close. "The bombing will begin in five minutes," would have been more than a Reagan live mic quip. However, most recognize that Muslims are big on false bravado, it goes hand in hand with their proclivities toward lying, cheating, stealing, and general inhumanity. They were as a society impressed with the Nazis and Rus depravity.
Johnathan Pollard provided the Israelis the actual ballistic missile target coordinates for the USSR. Quite the coup, and likely why he has the longest sentence for espionage of any spy. Remember the Walker Family? Americans died flying over VN because of them, some of the family members are out of prison.
Here’s a thought:
There’s been some talk Adelson doesn’t much like Mattis, I mean he’s not sufficiently Israel First you see.
Bolton is quarterbacking Iran.
Mattis probably doesn’t much care for Bolton (who does but other neocon chickenhawk warmongers?).
It is entirely possible Mattis is being kept out of the loop.
Part of doing so would involve not relying on the intelligence US military satellites etc could provide.
I wouldnt rely on Australian intelligence to tell me how much dog shit was on the streets lf San Francisco. Its not that their incompetent - they just don’t have the resources the US, so it would, ordinarily, be ridiculous on its face for the US to seek Aussie help.
I’m not saying Mattis definitely is sidelined, but with Bolton in there, its certainly something that’s possible, perhaps even probable.
You’ll notice all over the media and social media people shouting that Trump colluded, committed treason etc.
No evidence for it. Its a pretext to undo the election.
Iranian nukes... also a pretext. The term is used over and over... you ask for evidence you get insults and runaround. Good sign of bullshit.
Bolton is Adelson’s Wormtongue... and Adelson works closely with Netanyahu.
The Zios own Bolton and Pompeo and Haley. They seem to own Trump on Iran and Palestine (oddly, Q is the same...)
What’s confusing though is Mattis, reportedly, saying we need to stay in Syria. Because no we don’t. Jarheadism....an older guy he probably doesnt understand and would never believe the agency has cared and fed for Al Qaeda and ISIS proxies since the beginning.
There is no reason for the US to hit Iran and Israeli influence over the White House has to be significantly rolled back.
One way or another.
How much you wanna bet this "report" somehow filtered through Pine Gap
ive come to notice, the vast majority of the people in the news are people that need to leave the planet
Done to identify leakers.
Deep state not limited to DC & London.
Quite correct; Moscow, Peking (;0), and Tehran.
Trumptard melt down in progress!
What happened to your mikemilliken alias? Lots of work making different accounts, then pasting the same tired meaningless one line comment endlessly , doesn't seem to be a wise use of time.
That's just Her Fury's Depends melting down.
Everyone on here knew it was fake news
Or a trial balloon.
Insane in either case.
Uh no, not by a long shot. Go read yesterdays ZH article comments section on this topic. An orgy of condemnation and Explosive Diarrhea about da Jooooos, from the usual suspect ZH drag queens of pathogens.
"An orgy of condemnation and Explosive Diarrhea about da Jooooos, "
Every little bit helps
Maybe Trump is planning it and the DefSec is out of the loop After all Trumpstein has lots of help from Kushner and an army of Goldman Sachs guys, he doesn't need to inform Mattis of anything.
Everyone in the world knows about The Project for the New American Century as well as its oft quoted stated goals which include Iran.
So the only ones that will be confused by the Aussie ABC report and the Mattis denial will be the little people who will end up doing the fighting and the dying when all is said and done to usher in as Bush Sr. quipped "A New World Order."
Zzzzzzzzzzzzz, does anyone know or care that Woodrow Wilson promoted that Project...making the world safe for democracy.
So it's true then!!!!
I never believe anything until it's officially denied (said someone wittier than I)
I can do better than that.
I don't believe anything until 5 years after it happened.
Actually that ABC report sounded like the Deep State was working offshore...
since the local liberals are becoming desensitized to CNN's BS.
Yeah but the ZH article yesterday now has well over 500 comments cock sure of the absolute zombie truff of the unsourced nothing, because it tickled their drone-like propaganda shit spraying minds.
Indeed, much like Soleami supposed threat.I can't find it in their local news let alone video or audio
so I can translate it myself.Psyop.
I think the ABC report is bullshit too. However, the only bullshit part is the timing of the alleged future attack. The US has "been ready to bomb Iran" for decades.
thank you, Secretary Mattis
If he was a decision maker i might (still unlikely ) take him at his word. Military folks are not like that of yesteryear (before/since Betrayus) in that they're politically motivated, receive the Hollywood Treatment, pampered.
Did he mention anything about bombing the Australians ?
Australians were simply being polite. After all, it shows lack of decorum to arrive at a bombing party without RSVP, right...?
Guess Mattis didn't get the memo from Bibby.