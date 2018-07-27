Putin: The US Is Making A Big Mistake By Weaponizing The Dollar

After the liquidation of its US Treasury holdings, surging gold reserves, and switching to a non-SWIFT payment system, Russian President Putin attempted to quell general concerns noting that “Russia isn’t abandoning the dollar."
In a press conference this morning, the Russian president said his country doesn’t plan to abandon holding reserves in U.S. dollars though he said that the risk of sanctions is prompting Russia to diversify its foreign currency assets.
“Russia isn’t abandoning the dollar,” Putin said in answer to a question about the sharp decline in its holdings of U.S. Treasuries in April and May.
“We need to minimize risks, we see what’s happening with sanctions.”
”As for our American partners and the restrictions they impose involving the dollar,” he added,
“I think that is a major strategic mistake because they’re undermining confidence in the dollar as a reserve currency.”
Putin did however caution that the US is making a big mistake if it hopes to use the dollar as a political weapon:
In this vein, Putin added that many countries are discussing the creation of new reserve currencies, noting that China’s yuan is a potential reserve currency, but concluded:
"We will continue to use the US dollar unless the United States prevents us from doing so."
The Russian president also emphasized the need for other currencies in global trade and the emergence of new reserve currencies like the ruble.
Just last night we laid out the four major moves that Russia seems to be taking to de-dollarize so we suspect this comment by Putin is lipstick on that pig so that the rest of the world doesn't front-run him.
Additionally, President Putin said he’s ready to hold a new summit with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in either Moscow or Washington, praising him for sticking to his election promises to improve ties with Russia.
“One of President Trump’s big pluses is that he strives to fulfill the promises he made to voters, to the American people,” Putin told a press conference at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
“As a rule, after the elections some leaders tend to forget what they promised the people but not Trump.”
Putin, who said he expects to meet Trump on the sidelines of the G-20
Its a Big Playing Field, But Home Base Will Alwayz Be GOLD !!!
Putin: "Russia isnt abandoning the dollar"
Russia's just selling all its US Treauries and then using the cash to buy gold.
"The first to sell is a rat. The last to sell is a fool"
"Regarding our American partners placing limitations, including those on dollar transactions, I believe is a big strategic mistake. "
It's been going on for a long time (with other weaker nations) and he is just voicing it now?
The Anglo Zionist empire not only weaponizes the USD, but also "democracy" and "human rights".
The golden days of the 1990s where Uncle Scam could enjoy unrivalled power are gone. Like all greedy full spectrum empires, abusing unipolar power with wild abandon and arrogance is now starting to hurt.
Sandbox the Zionist infiltraitors and take down the tentacles of the Deep State, and let America join the global polity of great nations in a new paradigm of peaceful coexistence, rather than following the directives of that small, paranoid tribe bent on full spectrum dominance.
One thing that makes me optimistic is that more people are becoming aware and are questioning the apparatus and narratives of the old world order. It was alot different 10 years ago, when I felt like I was a very small minority with a multipolar view, drowned out in a sea of denial.
We could of entered a new renaissance but no Bush Sr, and his boys had to have the grand Chess board strategy and destabilize the middle east after the inside job of 9/11. I say Bush Sr, because Jr was nothing but a puppet for the NeoCons and Bush Sr was the first CIA president and probably the last real president we had till Trump. Real as in a actual real head of the State and not a puppet. Bush Sr did suck but he was a actual leader just a evil one.
Speaking of 9/11, the Mossad connection on that one is strong. Here is some reading for anybody interested.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/fiveisraelis.html
My final conclusion on 9/11 is a joint Saudi-Zionist plot, using some insider groups in the US, to drag America into the Middle East and fight on behalf of Israel and Saudi Arabia, spurring on a war between Christianity and Islam for the benefit of (((guess who))).
And that is exactly what happened. Its too bad so many non-Americans and Americans lost their lives for such unspeakable evil that is not in the interests of most Christians, Muslims, or Jews.
As always, Putin is spot on!
Trump and his ZH crybabies whine on about how "unfairly the rest of the world has been treating the US" but they 'conveniently' forget that most of today's problems (wars, financial instability, fiat currency) originate from the US Reserve Currency Status and the Breton Woods system which the US has been using UNFAIRLY to it's advantage for Many DECADES in order to finance wars and manipulate the price of commodities.
But that's too difficult to grasp for most Trumptards... They're too busy screaming "sieg heil" for the Orange Jew!
Charles de Gaulle called that the exorbitant privilege
These ZH Trump fanboys are the biggest idiots.
Really, you couldn't make this shit up;
*) They complain about foreign wars and the MIC, yet vote for someone who promised to INCREASE the Pentagon's already enormous budget
*) The complain about "the Jews," "Israhell," and "the ZOG," and yet they vote for someone who is in bed with Israel and Netanyahu and has a Jewish-American lawyer who fucks him over
*) They complain about the "banksters," and yet they vote for someone who makes a Deep State Goldmanite (Mnuchin) his Treasure Secretary
*) They complain about The Deep State and The Swamp, and they vote for someone who hires Pompeo, Haspel and Bolton
*) They complain about the massive amounts of debt and the fiat currency system, and yet they vote for someone who calls himself "The King of Debt" and calls for a massive increase in military spending
I guess now the ZH Trumptards only have one 'weapon' left: downvotes!
I'm not your classic fanboy of Trump, but he has to work with those cretins somehow, and not turn into a degenerate pedophile in the process. He was the lesser of two evils presented in the 2 party duopoly, sadly, that's what modern 'democracy' has become; a Hobson's choice.
So far, he's doing alright, given the circumstances, and everything stacked against him.
"He was the lesser of two evils presented in the 2 party duopoly,..."
I completely agree with that assessment, but what I fail to understand is how the supposedly "highly educated readers of ZH," can be so fucking stupid to blindly believe all the Trump bullshit.
Being the lesser of two evils is still not being very good I'm afraid, and being the lesser of two evils means that he still kinda sucks.
That is what we're witnessing every day: a stupid narcissistic idiot who can barely play 0,5D chess, let alone 4D chess...
The system that churns out leadership in America is fundamentally flawed and corrupted to the bone, yet once in a blue moon, an "insider outsider" as I like to call them, like Jackson, Kennedy and Trump, slips through. And that's when decades happen in a few years.
Who blindly believes bs? Trump is provably the most honest politician since the invention of recording devices. Just having an uncontested birth certification and school records is a big head start. Who do you think would make your paycheck (subsidy?) go higher than President Trump. Trump is threatening a lot of people's sinecures and subsidies. Who wants to guarantee more NPR wannabee hacks a good paycheck?
What a lot of folks seeem to overlook is that the lesser of two evils is still, wait for it, ... evil. This is a highly subjective measurement of course, the beauty of all that evil being in the minds eye, of the beholder ..
+1
There is a clear battle going on and at 70+ years of age, I give President Trump a huge helping of credit just to deal with it all, without going insane in the process. One thing though... He had better corral the dirty-dealers around him, along with the hag and those involved from the previous administration, or it will eventually overwhelm him. Guaranteed.
Indeed, its a battle for the soul of America. The pedophiles, degenerates, Zionists, imperialists must not win. A purge is needed and coming. I hope he survives like Jackson, and doesn't go the way of Kennedy. In any case, he has a big following, but I fear a civil war type scenario is coming no matter what happens. The vitriol and partizanship is at toxic levels.
and still, Trump has accomplished in less than two years more towards the return of American sovereignty to the people than any president since Andrew Jackson.
and the best is yet to come...
ps-yeah, one of those downvotes are mine but you're wrong about the "one 'weapon' left". we're just getting started.
So let’s see ... Hillary in conjunction with obama demonized Iran and Russia (Crimea... have you forgotten?) for years prior to trump ... overthrew Libya and stirred the pot in Syria via proxies ... and Bernie Sanders was against these wars AND against unfettered globalization ... all part and parcel of the neoconservative PNAC doctrine .... but trump trying to implement peace and diplomacy with Russia and North Korea is ‘bad’ ... but since at the same time he increases the budget for the MIC and he is ‘bad’ for doing so and he is pissing off our so-called ‘trade partners’ as manufacturing has essentially left the US ... so he is to pick a fight with the MIC internally to the nation on top of everything else including pissing of the globalist cretins in our so called intelligence (where are those WMDs) ... okie dokie ...
I love Putin, and anybody who puts him down is a jealous fag. First, the man is Christian. Second, he's sober. Third, he's white. Fourth, he's against the gay agenda. What's not to like. Fuck the haters.
Seig Heil. Orange Jew. You know, (smell the irony) I've heard that people resort to ad hominems when they have no argument coupled with an extremely tiny penis.
are you fucking insane?
bretton woods has not been employed since 1971/3.
Remember, they said "Dick Nixon before he dicks you". Well, chances are the Deep State would have gotten their way no matter what traitorous "public servant" was installed.
Nixon went off Bretton Woods under advisement of Henry Kissinger ( he loves Hillary) in order to escalate Vietnam ... thus causing the OPEC oil embargo that Kissinger went to satisfy the OPEC nations with lure of dollar dominance ... and untold wealth for those nations ... but without gold has the arbiter of balanced trade trade imbalances soared ... and American workers have been losing ever since
What amazes me is the liberal retard a$$wipes on do not get it! IT IS NOT ABOUT TRUMP!! We are fed up with career politicians F—ing us over. We voted for the only non-career a$$ kissing political elite on the ticket who was not bought. The liberal a$$clowns on ZH can go suck Soros balls. We will never listen to you!!!...
No, they don't get it. A friend of mine in special forces for many years explained that to me. He said they finally get it when the socialists they love so much turn into communists, which they will, and they are standing in front of a deep trench with a firearm held to the back of their head. That's when they "get it".
Is it fair to say that Putin is putting Russia First and that is a crime worth starting WW3 for?
ZH is for sure. No ads anymore, so you know who is paying the bills...and that entity dictates the narrative. Is what it is...the old ZH of yesteryear is all but gone.
Could of? .... um, no. It is could've... I stopped at that point as anyone who doesn't know 4th grade English likely doesn't have any salient points to make
Did you go to Harvard, too?
Your comment tells us more about you than the author. In these days of auto-correct and dictated memos, errors are easy to make. I see them all the time.
I would have preferred could have, as I am not a fan of contractions. Then again, I suppose when dealing with the unwashed one must be prepared to make allowances.
Sitting quietly and listening for anything remotely suggesting salient points is not a hard exercise. Their word-stock (lexicon) usually consists of only what could be considered an economic inventory of lexemes.
Unlike of course, the Negro in what now appears to be its natural setting - the urban village construct found within the more colorful parts of any large metropolitan city.
I find their lexicon fascinating, their inventory of the lexeme, extensive. Not unlike a baroque tapestry. Their entertaining use of physical pantomine when offering up opinion.
Well that's most Americans of course, but it's also many for whom English is not their primary language, and who post here. I wouldn't say they're not worth reading coz they're foreigners.
It's almost like it's deliberate.
The dollar has been weaponized for a long time.
What can be delicious is to hear intellectual (or PhD physics level) discourse with a heavy southern accent.
Or the same from a New York Italian (mobster, or my cousin Vinny)
Or any kind of intelligent communication from Bahston working class.
Visual and aural cognitive dissonance.
It is interesting to listen to, but can grow old fairly quickly unless the content is challenging or entertaining anyway. (Commedians George Lopez or Sebastian Maniscalso) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QPhAnl9V10
What other leader from what other major trading nation has voiced it...?
Selling treasuries and buying gold is wise, but is a simple, low level move.
Abandoning the dollar? lol
Russia does NOT have an alternative to SWIFT. Russia and Iran even are struggling to find a way to trade without SWIFT and the dollar.
I laugh at the folly and lack of fore sight of Putin's reign. Has Putin finally stopped having to use US supplied computers with US supplied software (and malware/spyware built into the chips themselves)? Just one simple example, Putin failed to advance Russia's independence in many ways, including financial structures.
Actually Russia DOES have an alternative to Swift, it was developed in the last few years, go and do your research. China has an alternative system called CIPS.
There are only a handful of truly independent and sovereign nation-states in the world, and its wise for them to develop in-house settlement and clearing financial architecture.
Putin's wake up call was 2014.
Actually Russia does NOT have an alternative to SWIFT.
They cannot even trade with Iran without devolving back to a barter system.
Do your research.
Not accepted everywhere? Never heard of CIPS. Russia didn't sign on? How bought India? Putin saw which way the wind was blowing (demonizing Russia to get rid of Trump) and did what was best for Russia.
Well, at least the 'Russian 'rats'' will have something of value left when the world pulls the plug on you. Coming soon to a theatre near you.
+1
They're not abandoning the dollar, they're just getting rid of them...
What's that verse - 'Don't go a away mad, just go away...'
Downplays? That sure does not sound like a downplay to me. Sounds like "fire fire fire, run for the damn door!!!!!"
What a magnificent allegory, Sir!
Iron, cold iron, is master of them all "Kippling
Go Vlad!
He is a hell of a statesman, isn't he?
Yes.
Damn right
...while other states(wo)men seem to be from hell ! ;-)
What a tampering, colluding bastard this guy is.
He can come to DC for a visit, but only if he behaves. And gives back Crimea.