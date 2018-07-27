"Richard Duncan Fears Trade War Could Bring China's Economy To A "Screeching Halt""

Via The South China Morning Post,
Economist Richard Duncan cautions that China can’t possibly meet the demands on trade laid out by the Trump administration; warns of dire outcome for global economy
The deepening trade dispute between the United States and China could mark a “turning point in history”, ending the system of global trade that brought low-cost goods to consumers and fuelled the rise of the Chinese mainland and other emerging markets in just a few decades, according to noted economist and author Richard Duncan.
Bangkok-based Duncan believes the US$50 billion of Chinese products designated for 25 per cent tariffs by the Trump administration – in addition to a proposed 10 per cent tariff on an additional US$200 billion in Chinese goods – may represent the first steps in a policy shift by Washington that goes far beyond what many observers expect.
[click on image below for full podcast]
“I am becoming concerned that they really do intend to put up trade tariffs on a very large scale against China and that perhaps there’s more to this strategy than just balancing trade. They may be intent on stopping China’s economic growth altogether, now that China has become so large they are becoming not only an economic competitor, but potentially a military threat to US global dominance. If that’s the case, this could be a turning point in history,” Duncan said in a new South China Morning Post business podcast.
While it is too early to say how the trade talks between the two sides will play out, one concern is that escalating tariffs, beginning with the US$34 billion of Chinese products which went into effect on July 6, are about to become the norm, rather than the exception.
Another is whether the trade policies are really designed to reverse the deindustrialisation of the US economy – a theme made prominent during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
“Over the last 30 years the rapid economic rise of China has really transformed the world, but if the US starts putting tariffs on US$200 billion and US$500 billion of Chinese exports, then China’s economy could go into a very serious crisis,” Duncan said.
Duncan, who now publishes independent research at his subscription video newsletter Macro Watch (richardduncaneconomics.com), said China’s growth could come to a “screeching halt”, resulting in millions of job losses, while a domino slowdown would also be felt among its major trading partners.
Another outcome would be rising inflation, higher interest rates, and a global drag on asset prices ranging from stocks to real estate.
“The impact would be global and we would see a drop in metal prices and that would be a blow to metal and mining companies. Also as commodity prices fell, the economies of the commodity-producing economies would go into recession,” he said.
Duncan started his career in finance in Hong Kong in 1986, working as a research analyst for a local brokerage. His insights into the global economy were partly inspired by visits to factories in Guangdong province, where he witnessed first-hand the rapid industrial transformation underway at the time.
“There were factories all along the Pearl River Delta full of 19-year-old women working for US$3 per day. It didn’t take long to realise that this was going to be very deflationary and very disruptive for the US economy if we had free trade with China because clearly this would result in the deindustrialisation of the US because how could it compete when it paid its workers roughly US$200 per day,” Duncan said.
Duncan said his thoughts on global trade were also fuelled by his experience heading equity research departments for James Capel Securities and Salomon Brothers in Bangkok during the 1990s, a period that he credits as his education in “bubblenomics”.
Duncan later worked as a financial sector specialist for the World Bank in Washington.
In 2003, he laid out his theories on global trade in the international bestseller The Dollar Crisis, a book which he said “forecast the global economic crisis [of 2008] quite accurately”.
Duncan, an American, said he does not side with Washington in this conflict. Instead he has been promoting an alternative path that takes advantage of low interest rates to help fund state-backed scientific research on a massive scale.
“I don’t view this as a conflict between the US and China. It is not that simple, it’s not team USA versus team China. There are interests in the United States that have benefited enormously from this arrangement that now exists, in particular, the large US multinationals. They have been able to drive down their labour costs by moving their factories from Detroit and other US cities into China. Their wage costs have collapsed as a result of this move. The share of profits that are split between labour and capital have shifted.”
Duncan thinks a moon shot, similar in nature to Nasa’s Apollo programme of the 1960s – this time in such areas as genetic engineering, biotechnology, nanotechnology and clean energy – is the best way forward.
“It would be much better for the government to undertake at the government level a very aggressive investment programme … in new industries and new technologies,” Duncan said.
Comments
Fuck China.
What's the matter, you don't like organ harvesting and mark of the beast-social credit score?
I think the mashing of student flesh under iron tank tread back at Tienanmen was a bit excessive too!
In reply to Fuck China. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
"Richard Duncan Fears Trade War Could Bring China's Economy To A "Screeching Halt""
Duh, that's been Trump's plan all along...
And exactly why Trump will win the trade battle with the ChiComs!
They will knuckle under rather than have...
Their economy go down in flames...
And have the current Leadership fail!
Trump is a genius!
And he will do it in a way that...
The leaders do not lose face...
Which is sooo important to Asians.
MAGA!!
In reply to What's the matter, you don't… by Clock Crasher
Claim jumpers fuck up the ability to respond to other posts.
In reply to "Richard Duncan Fears Trade… by wee-weed up
Duncan is a tremendously wise economic thinker. I've read his books and we've emailed. I agree totally with his concerns and anybody with assets to invest needs to listen to him. China's mistake is growing it's military and posing a threat to the 'new world order' which has provided liquidity to nations and military protection. The USA has kept the peace since 1950 except for nations that threaten US monetary and military leadership. China's totalitarian nature and aggressiveness are not a good combination. If they were smart, and they are, they'd grow their economy and kowtow to the West for another twenty years. It would be better for everyone. They are economically vulnerable to US policy and America is their biggest market. I think we're past the point of reconciliation and, as Duncan warns, it will be very bad for the world economy.
In reply to Claim jumpers fuck up the… by Al Gophilia
“Over the last 30 years the rapid economic rise of China has really transformed the world, but if the US starts putting tariffs on US$200 billion and US$500 billion of Chinese exports, then China’s economy could go into a very serious crisis,” Duncan said.
Perfect, winning all the way:
Less garbage imports from China, an adversary who has obviously been stealing, cheating and spying on a government level against US interests.
A little less consumerism in the US and additional revenue (import duties).
Incentives for companies to produce more in the US and therefore benefitting US workers.
In reply to "Richard Duncan Fears Trade… by wee-weed up
Dutti, look at near every consumer good you buy. Made in China. Those Trump tariffs will increase our costs (inflation) and hurt most American households. The Chinese don't produce garbage; it's generally a good value. On the other hand, if what's morally needed for America is less globalism and more national pride and people working at a living wage then I'm in that camp too. I think we all know that rampant globalism has gone too far and only enriched the owners of capital just as Karl Marx stated repeatedly. If we don't start running America like a nation of people rather than as consumerist feed stock for the super rich then we're doomed - rich and poor because they'll all be murdered in an anti-globalist rage. Ain't no bunker in New Zealand going to protect against an angry and networked world.
In reply to Winning all the way: Less… by Dutti
Well said, Baron von Bud.
In reply to Dutti, look at near every… by Baron von Bud
It is essential to remember China and other nations have been fighting the trade war for decades. Its only recently the United States has decided to fight back.
Buy...American and that doesn't include "iconic (yet phony) American brands."
In reply to "Richard Duncan Fears Trade… by wee-weed up
It's all the sand-pile in the pacific is ours and anything we say is ours bullshit from the cocksuckers and then their support for that North Korean cocksucker. I say let the Chicom try and con the rest of the globe.. and cut all ties with them.
These cocksuckers don't realize that the regular people in this country do not want to continue trade with them, only the greedy 1% do who are traitors to America. Call it populism or waking up to the empty fucking promises of globalism, I'm not even interested in selling them food.. let them go hungry and splain as best they can to their own hungry how being belligerent, greedy.. left the masses hungry.. America is fed up with our 1% and that is why Trump won and the left wants socialism
But the Chicom doesn't get it, we want the jobs back! and no moar bad trade deals.. and fuck them, we plant less and send no food to the cocksuckers
In reply to What's the matter, you don't… by Clock Crasher
"There are interests in the US who have benefited enormously from this arrangement."
True dat, but there are global interests who have benefited even more so. BIS, IMF shareholders.
In reply to Fuck China. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
And 'those interests' are VICIOUS and will stop at nothing.
America next?
Be warned Americans - how (((they))) do it. We need to understand the enemy outside and the enemy WITHIN:
THIS is how the Scum behind the curtain do it:
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/07/27/kill-the-leader-kill-the-trut…
In reply to Fuck China. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
"Fuck China."
Not only do they eat dogs but they believe that torturing them beforehand makes them taste better. I'm not kidding. They do things like cutting off the legs and letting the dog suffer before throwing it in a pot of boiling water.
In reply to Fuck China. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Fuck Richard Duncan
In reply to Fuck China. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
hey asshole as long as you got the fear then fear away.
another fuking brainiack
In reply to Fuck China. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Screeching halt... that maybe a good thing.
Fuck duncan
In reply to Screeching halt... that… by TRN
In the Real World of grown ups we have these things called winners and losers. What we DON'T have is a reset button that fixes everything
In the real world we have TOTAL MANIPULATION by the international Zionist bankers who will stop at nothing. How the world really works unfortunately : HERE
In reply to In the Real World of grown… by south40_dreams
nooo, but the reset button sure can break a lot of things. : > /
In reply to In the Real World of grown… by south40_dreams
About time that someone stood up for the US. The US has been funding China and stimulating it's economy for decades while accumulating debt and losing industries.
Nicely summarized!
In reply to About time that someone… by yogibear
Buying American helps the American economy. And that doesn't include phony "iconic American brands" that slap their name into goods made in foreign countries.
It’s them or us.
That's kinda the point... I question though, does Mr. President understand fully the repercussions. This is not a Manhattan real estate deal... this is a sovereign nation with 1.37 billion people. I don't question that we are on the losing end of the deal but how you deal with a foreign nation and how you deal with a real estate agent or private seller are two VERY different things. Also, the blame does not lie solely with the opportunists who took advantage but the people here at home who sold out America. Oddly enough I hear little mention of them.
Trying to bankrupt them won't work and backing them into a corner will get the US bankrupted overnight.
They have the ultimate weapon and its not military.
You show me yours, and I'll show you mine is not a game Trump can play.
In reply to That's kinda the point... I… by shizzledizzle
duncan seems oblivious as to how gaap works
mish recently re-summarized how the trade deficit is falsely calculated as he did back in 2008
apple doesnt even own a single factory in china, it spends about $9 bucks contracting a taiwanese firm named foxconn to make their iphones. foxconn then further subcontracts korean, japanese, chinese, singaporean, etc companies for parts & labor to assemble it all together
at the end of the day, despite plopping $9 dollars in china, the full retail price of an iphone sold here in the us is added onto the us trade deficit. with skewed statistics like that, we dont even get a clear picture of reality. sometimes u gotta wonder, these fools in the us state dept and madison ave. are so good at fooling the populace, they're trapped in their own echo chambers. good luck formulating a proper strategy
In reply to Trying to bankrupt them won… by Winston Churchill
+1 (again)
The trip across the river from 30+ years of corporate offshoring - with full complicity from elected officials, is going to be a struggle that no one forgets - assuming we make it across.
In reply to Trying to bankrupt them won… by Winston Churchill
At least all the data we have on the economy is true, therefore this we be managed according to proper procedure and law.s/
Chinese Laundry?
Scleeching Hart. Good. Very good.
...this is an ideological war, not just trade nor military...China knows what it wants and has been given almost a free pass to get there...well no more free lunches and time to stand on its own...imagine Winnie the Poo running the global show with all that pro china bullshit??...it's a threat to democracy and a come hither call to socialism...we await..
China can adapt to a world where it doesnt get so much special economic treatment like it has gotten since Deng took full control, or it can suffer as more and more people look at the special treatment and get pissed off about it.
Like US their economy/GDP is intertwined across the globe. And just like US 2008 GFC they will bring everyone down.
That's Red Shields plan, the barrel organ monkey is just doing his job.Its 2018 and time for the Phoenix,just
need the ashes first to rise from.
Isn't reverse psychology a wonderful thing, and the sheep are cheering it on.
In reply to Like US their economy/GDP … by nicktd
Exactly. The day after Lehman defaulted there was a run on federal reserve system. ~$500billion in a hour was withdrawn. Bernanke couldnt keep up with emergency funding.
Trump still does not know who he messing with.
In reply to That's Red Shields plan, the… by Winston Churchill
The Ming Dynasty will seem like the bright shiny new future once we take our future back.
boo fucking hoo
"There are interests in the US who have benefited enormously from this arrangement." That's right and they should all be hanging from lampposts. Their day is coming.
One outcome may be more jobs for Americans.
Of course, we do not need to guess at the outcome. Most of the founders of the US explained it quite clearly.
Which is better?
welfare and cheap chinese goods
or
a job and american goods
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/15/taxes-and-trade-wars/
He’s worried now. But where were his worries when all the jobs and companies were offshoring to China.
Richard Duncan is a duplicitous writer?
Anyway, this whole thing is just the reversal of a bad trade...the globalization trade. This is a financial site (or was when I joined). Trades get undone all the times. Investors expect it.
When a trade reversed there are winners (USA) and the obvious loser in China.
Suddenly everyone is worried about China.
Just get some US$ and agricultural commodities and sit tight.
It’s just that for me personally I wouldn’t buy Aussie dollars for the agricultural commodity trade. Their housing is a much bigger problem.
China has more to lose that the USA because we are the biggest market in the world, by far.
There are 328 million people in the USA and 7,600 million people on the Earth with the US having less than 5% of the global population so the 1,400 million people in China can sell their output to themselves and to the 7,272 million people who do NOT live in the USA.
Globally the US must run balanced payments with the Globe as this is the essence of free, fair, and reciprocal trade so it does NOT matter where all the parts for a phone originate from.
China does NOT require the training wheels it was offered after Mao FINALLY died and neither does Europe since 1970 following recovery from Europe's own insane wars.
Right NOW China and the EU are offenders #1 and #2 so China and Germany get reset first then the rest of the World. MAYBE we will lend the training wheels to another country which wishes to follow the same general path followed by China.
The mistake that Trump is making is not changing the game.
If we take NASA public and raise $800 billion over 10 years and use that money as venture capital to industrialize space, that will change the game to one the US can win.
It would create 10 million jobs, 100's of new companies, tech that we only dream about today, pay off the National Debt with the equity that the US keeps, and most importantly save the environment.
But for as brilliant as everyone says Trump is he has no clue how to do something so simple.
80 billion a year would industrialize space? Dude where do you get your weed? 80 billion a year wouldn't even build a spacedock capable of receiving the tonnage from Earth necessary to industrialize space. Whatever that even means. You vastly underestimate the cost of sending such gargantuan payloads into orbit and constructing gargantuan structures up there from it.
In reply to The mistake that Trump is… by truthalwayswinsout
So what you're saying is the days of being forced to buy cheap, poisonous, useless, worthless manufactured crap are over? Sounds good to me. Between Asia and Latin America, we don't need any of their poorly manufactured crap. Let them keep it in their cesspools. For over thirty years, we've been putting our country, the USA, on hold so that third world hell holes could become emerging markets, at our expense. Imagine the powerhouse we could have become, had we continued manufacturing everything we've always needed, instead of outsourcing those jobs/responsibilities to our enemies. Ask San Fransicko how they like their newly built Golden Bay Bridge with cheap metals from china.
Oh, and a big Fuck You to all of the treasonous scumbags who sold us out to our enemies: Lobbyists to china; Bob Dole, Madelaine Albright, et. al. You know who you are. Fuck You.