Sweden Will Remain Sweden In Name Only

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 07/28/2018 - 10:00

Via GEFIRA,

For some time now the Gefira Team has been keeping track of the demographic processes that are taking place in Europe, especially in its Western part. 

This time Gefira published a report on Sweden, a well-developed, typical Western state, member of the European Union. The report includes independent calculations, using dedicated demographic software Cerberus 2.0. The report is based on the input that is taken from the official bureaus of statistics.

The Gefira findings based on the official data provided by Statistics Sweden SCB reveal what follows:

  1. the fertility rate of native white Swedes is much lower (1.6) than the country’s overall fertility rate (1.9);

  2. the Swedish parental system fails to deliver more babies;

  3. the number of children with an Islamic name is growing at a fast pace. Since 2010 it has increased by more than 30%, so that now around 8 to 10% of the newborns in Sweden have an Islamic name.

  4. the native white Swedish population will be a minority within a maximum of 40 years. The same source shows that 22% of the newborns have a non-Western migration background.

To compensate for the low birth rate the government is pursuing a systematic re-population policy. That it why it can be claimed that the Swedish community will grow in numbers at a moderate speed in the foreseeable future. The SCB statisticians cannot have come to this conclusion on the basis of the Swedish childbearing numbers nor on the global migration trends. The said growth remains and will be a result of importing highly fertile women from low and medium HDI (Human Development Index) countries.

The future of the Swedish population is bleak. On the basis of official fertility and death rates Cerberus 2.0, software designed for demographic calculations, computed the number of births and deaths for each age group, starting in 1970. The number of white native Swedes grew until 1996 and from there it began to decline in a more or less straight line. In 2017 there were again 8 million people and by 2060 there will be 6.6 million Swedish people left. If the authorities are not able to turn the tide and increase the fertility rates of Swedish women, the population will decline to 5 million by the end of the century. While the calculations predict that there will be 8 million natives left now, the current official data show that there are even fewer Swedes with two parents born in Sweden.

Due to the continuation of the influx of immigrants, the current population is 10 million. According to Statistics Sweden it will be 14 million by the end of this century. The Swedish authorities regard only first and second generation immigrants as foreigners. After one generation a sprawling Pakistani community relocated to Malmö will be regarded as natural Swedish growth.

Another approach is to look at the difference between the computed population and the official numbers. If Cerberus 2.0 forecasts 7 million people in 2050 and Statistics Sweden expects 12 million, the difference is due to migrants, whether it is the first, second or fifth generation.

The forecast made by the Swedish authorities is rather a blueprint or plan for the future than a prediction. Comparing the projection made by Cerberus 2.0 and those made by the state planners, the Gefira report expects the Swedish to be a minority by 2066 i.e. by the end of this century only one-third of the population will be of Swedish descent, which means almost a total re-population.

Social Issues

Cognitive Dissonance Son of Loki Sat, 07/28/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

To compensate for the low birth rate the government is pursuing a systematic re-population policy.

Anything to keep the (local) Ponzi going. If the central bank driven, exponential growth, fake fiat currency, interest vig scheme is to remain in place, thus keeping those who run it in power, one must grow the population endlessly.

It is that simple.

Since nearly all countries have now bought into the Ponzi, it assures us we are on tract for MAD - Mutual Assured Destruction.

El Vaquero Cognitive Dissonance Sat, 07/28/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Software like this always has a lot of assumptions built into it.  Too many Muslims who don't integrate and become productive will crash the welfare system.  Does the software take that into account?  Because it will affect Muslim birth and death rates.  Too many muslims who don't integrate will crash other parts of the economy as well.  Does the software take that into account?  Because that too will affect Muslim birth and death rates.  Muslims won't do well in an industrial, JIT supply chain system once they have to run it unless they get outside help.  Surviving at that northern latitude requires some serious delayed gratification, which, in the absence of outside inputs, will crush anybody with a third world mentality.

Grave Dancer 22 Tom_Pain Sat, 07/28/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Why not just let the population shrink and just recover naturally on its own?  Japan, South Korea, China, Taiwan, etc...are being much smarter about this and staying racially homogenous.  You see very few negros or Muslims there.

Europe is absolutely destroying itself.  Slowly turning into the steaming pile of shit that Africa is.  The USA is getting worse by the year and more and more racially polarized, less united, less cohesive.  This whole diversity idea s white genocide and liberal brain dead white guilt horseshit.

 

besnook Grave Dancer 22 Sat, 07/28/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

white people are stupid. asians are smart.  historically common history makes for a common culture which makes for better community and a more stable society. immigration has always been an economic strategy to prop up the ponzi banking system. ironically, unionized usa immigrants stopped the open immigration policies of the turn of the 20th century. labor was a lot smarter back then.

i recently blew up a bunch of sjws when i told them the koch brothers support their goal of open borders. they could only call me a liar.

css1971 besnook Sat, 07/28/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

Just point out that the biggest cost to business is labour... And the easiest way to improve corporate profits is to reduce costs.

Then point out that all of the "progressive" ideology actually reduces corporate labour costs by increasing the amount of labour available... Femninism, internationalisation, mass immigration.

Then ask them if they ever watched the film "inception", where ideas are 'planted' in the minds of opponents.

Grave Dancer 22 css1971 Sat, 07/28/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Why can't Europe model what Japan does?  Japan is a aging society with low birth rate yet they don't flood their country with immigrants.  I know Japan has its debt problems. But  I'd rather suffer the economic consequences of deflation versus the cultural and racial destruction that mass immigration brings.

atomic balm Grave Dancer 22 Sat, 07/28/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

not self destruction

 

the (((communists))) those having all the fake money are behind destruction of the West [of White folks that is].

Whites have been brainwashed for many decades about all are equal, race is only skin color, and so on

96% of western world's media is controlled by (((them))). also schools, textbooks, and comic books

 

it is a jooish genocide of the Godly White race

any_mouse Tzanchan Sat, 07/28/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

International human rights organizations should be concerned about the declining native ethnic population living in Sweden.

What's that?. Oh sorry. White people are not "ethnic". Not a protected "native population", either.

Meanwhile in Spain, the non-white migrants are using improvised weapons on local authorities, as they try to escape from containment to invade Spain.

They are invaders. Weaponized human waves.

flapdoodle Tom_Pain Sat, 07/28/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

The (((Bonnier-Hirschel))) group that owns virtually all the Swedish MSM have done their work well in setting up the Coudove-Kalergi test tube in Sweden - the pathfinder for the NWO where the Talmudists reign over a sea of dumbed down mestizo sheep.

The original, homogenous socialist Sweden (that more or less worked) had to go as a glaring, better example than the bleak third world socialism the Frankfurt School planners have in mind for the NWO.

Grave Dancer 22 JustPrintMoreDuh Sat, 07/28/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

I'm also glad the U.S. borders Mexico vs. Africa. If I had to take immigrants I'd take the mestizos over the Africans any day.   Australia and NZ are better off too since they get mostly Asian immigrants.  

But I feel sorry for Europe being right next to Africa.  Migrants are going to destroy that continent of any culture it had.  I don't even want to travel to western Europe anymore for vacation .  Too depressing to see negros and burkas everywhere I look.  And worse negros with their hands all over the white women.  Depressing and devastating!

canisdirus Grave Dancer 22 Sat, 07/28/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

If we didn’t have such shitty immigration laws (1965), we’d be able to import most of the remainder of Europe’s native population today. Instead, we’re going the same suicide route they are.

Europe had been protected from the Muslim hordes for over a thousand years by various Christian groups willing to fight to protect it. Loss of Constantinople was the beginning of the end.

I Am Jack's Ma… caconhma Sat, 07/28/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

why is the solution not to financially incentivize swedes to have more babies?

 

Now, they pay a ton of taxes to subsidize immigrants who hate them.

That money COULD be going for more maternity leave etc etc

Jews and globalists are running Sweden.  Jews even in Sweden control the press.

Jewish efforts to control media are, I think, an organized plot centuries old, even if the Protocols are a fake.

Casey Stengel Cognitive Dissonance Sat, 07/28/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

When I talk to women from Sweden who want more refugees to keep coming I just hang my head in disbelief. People think I'm kidding when I tell them that this is a calculated plan. I've sat in refugee homes where two wives have 15 children between them, all under the age of 14. These husbands and their wives are applauded for carrying out the plan to dominate countries by time and birth rates. It is a slow national suicide.

Cognitive Dissonance Casey Stengel Sat, 07/28/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

"They" would never do that.

/sarc

It is a failure of imagination and in direct contradiction to their engineered and conditioned belief system. To even seriously consider what you are saying would require they question their fundamental beliefs. Too much pain and uncertainty lay there, so they simple fasten blinders on and keep on thinking the same things.

BarkingCat El Vaquero Sat, 07/28/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

Let's see how long these non Nordic people last in that climate once they displace the native population. 

I am especially curious to see the Africans and their survival rates on their own. The Pakistanis will be fucked too but not nearly as badly nor as fast as the Africans. 

I hope the Estonians and Latvians are ready to defend their borders, and not against Russia.

Belarus should also prepare, but at least they got Russia backing them. 

Poland is going to have to worry about 2 fronts, one from Deutschistan and one from Swedenstan.

They better make friends with their neighbors to the east and quickly. 

Of course the Germans could finally wake the fuck up from their coma and get the AfD into power.

Without that, Europe is going have problems for generations. 

 

Then the last piece of the puzzle is France. Looks like they need a trip back into the late 1700s when it comes to the ruling class and a repeat of 1600s for the non Europeans. 

Yes, history might not repeat but it does rhyme. Expelling foreign groups has been done before and will probably happen again.

 