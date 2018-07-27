Trump-Supporting Veteran Violently Attacked By LA Mob

A viral video from Thursday night shows a violent mob attacking a Marine veteran who was wearing a Trump shirt near President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The video begins with an enraged man shouting at Los Angeles-based journalist Elijah Schaffer, who showed up with singer Joy Villa and the veteran, wearing pro-Trump attire. The man, shouting at Schaffer, repeats the phrase "I can say nigger if I want to," before Schaffer tells the man to "get out of my face."

Then, a scuffle breaks out between an Asian man and an individual referred to as a Marine veteran, reports Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson.

The anti-Trump agitator throws the first punch at the veteran and then the man involved in the first confrontation physically assaults the veteran and Schaffer. Other anti-Trump agitators join in the fight before one of them launches a kick at a man filming the scenes on a large camera. A group of teenagers then break out in a chant of “fuck Donald Trump” as Schaffer and the veteran, who ably defended themselves against the mob, leave the area. -Infowars

Schaffer tweeted "We stood our ground," however he says his $3,000 camera was stolen.

So now wearing a Trump jersey with @Joy_Villa is enough to get your crew beaten up in Los Angeles. Jk. We stood our ground. They stole our $3000 camera. PayPal info@photosbyelijah.com or Venmo @elijah-Schaffer PLEASE. Need to replace it to film. pic.twitter.com/dZYUmHE8Xu — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) July 27, 2018

Villa weighed in over Twitter following the incident, tweeting "Our Marine Veteran was attacked. They stole Elijah’s $3000 camera. THIS is what @repmaxinewaters call to violence brought here in LA"

Me + @SlightlyOffens surrounded by violent mob as we wore MAGA hats & spread love at @realDonaldTrump Star. Our Marine Veteran was attacked. They stole Elijah’s $3000 camera. THIS is what @repmaxinewaters call to violence brought here in LA @foxbusiness @foxandfriends @tomilahren pic.twitter.com/LGkUeHpj5d — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) July 27, 2018

As Watson notes, "This is just the latest in a series of violent attacks on Trump supporters," linking to a list of over 500 such attacks compiled by Breitbart's John Nolte (@NolteNC).

Earlier in the week, Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was destroyed by a man with a pickaxe.

The more this kind of thing happens, the higher Trump's approval rating goes. Carry on, idiots. 👏😄 pic.twitter.com/ki0rVwQvgd — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 25, 2018

Priorities of course...