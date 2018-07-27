Trump-Supporting Veteran Violently Attacked By LA Mob

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 23:35

A viral video from Thursday night shows a violent mob attacking a Marine veteran who was wearing a Trump shirt near President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

The video begins with an enraged man shouting at Los Angeles-based journalist Elijah Schaffer, who showed up with singer Joy Villa and the veteran, wearing pro-Trump attire. The man, shouting at Schaffer, repeats the phrase "I can say nigger if I want to," before Schaffer tells the man to "get out of my face." 

Then, a scuffle breaks out between an Asian man and an individual referred to as a Marine veteran, reports Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson. 

The anti-Trump agitator throws the first punch at the veteran and then the man involved in the first confrontation physically assaults the veteran and Schaffer.

Other anti-Trump agitators join in the fight before one of them launches a kick at a man filming the scenes on a large camera.

A group of teenagers then break out in a chant of “fuck Donald Trump” as Schaffer and the veteran, who ably defended themselves against the mob, leave the area. -Infowars

Schaffer tweeted "We stood our ground," however he says his $3,000 camera was stolen.

Villa weighed in over Twitter following the incident, tweeting "Our Marine Veteran was attacked. They stole Elijah’s $3000 camera. THIS is what @repmaxinewaters call to violence brought here in LA" 

As Watson notes, "This is just the latest in a series of violent attacks on Trump supporters," linking to a list of over 500 such attacks compiled by Breitbart's John Nolte (@NolteNC). 

Earlier in the week, Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star was destroyed by a man with a pickaxe. 

Priorities of course...

CheapBastard InjectTheVenom Fri, 07/27/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

It will only get better when Jerry Brown completes high Bullet train from the border to LA and SF.

Of course, taxes will have to triple to pay for this luxurious transportation for their beloved illegals who will be eligible to vote.

The number of shit piles now in SF is estimated to range from 330-to-365 on the average. I expect that will double over the next few years if Jerry brown and the new SF mayor play their cards right.

Never One Roach SoDamnMad Fri, 07/27/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

Arrest made in vicious attack on woman at Memorial City Mall

[Democrat-run] HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --

Police have arrested and charged a man in the vicious beating of a woman at Memorial City Mall.

Maurice Mosley, 27 y.o. dindu, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TERRIFYING: when Ashley Hill used the restroom at Memorial City Mall Sun morn, she found a woman lying face down in a pool of her own blood. Police say the 31yo has been strangled, kicked. The attacker got away. You have to hear this story. Only on #abc13 at 5:30, 6:30 am: pic.twitter.com/LB7i38STBR

http://abc13.com/arrest-made-in-vicious-attack-on-woman-at-memorial-cit…

MoreSun pods Fri, 07/27/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

The jew supremacists shoved the 1965 immigration act down Americas throat, and the leading jew senator jacob javits screamed "open the flood gates".

The jew supremacists fight jew tooth & jew nails to prevent THE WALL from being built.

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, no matter how small-NOW!

Shut down by using the FARA Act & Ricco Laws all jew supremacist Foreign Agent organizations such as Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Zoa, Hillel, Jwc, Chabad, Splc, Ajc, Jdl, Cfr, and a thousand more-NOW!

"Jewish subversives behind anti-European racial subversion & foreign policy corruption":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOVTDIDxV10

 

 

Lost in translation Stan522 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

I take it as an outward manifestation of profound psychological problems that the neo-Jacobin/radical Left spends so much time, effort, and energy publicly demonstrating instead of doing something/anything constructive.

Moreover, when anyone dares to publicly disagree with them, their business is vandalized and/or they are violently attacked.  This is terrorism, by definition.

The Right - thus far - has not done such things.

Last of the Mi… NidStyles Sat, 07/28/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

unlimited immigration---->gun control---->destruction of all constitutional processes---->SJW replacing individual liberties---->loss of free speech tolerance for others---->immediate and violent results destroying all opposition. 

 

What part do you not understand? 

Is there a point at which conversation impedes the reimplementation of constitutional law and a government functioning for the people rather than the donors?

El Vaquero inosent Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:23 Permalink

I live in NM, so I feel qualified to comment about having Hispanic trash up in your face like that:

 

1) Talk with your hands, there's a reasonable chance that you're about to get hit, and you want your hands up where you can deflect.

2) It's a macho thing with them.  They cannot be seen as weak, so they're not going to back down unless it is clear that you can and will kill them.

3) Tell him, firmly, to get out of your face.  Once.  When the inevitable "Or what?" gets asked or other similarly defiant question/statement comes out, do not play fair.  If he's that close, just bring your knee up into his groin.  Then be prepared to get jumped.  If you paid attention, you'll know who's a bystander and who his crew is.  If you can, it may be wise to drop a couple of them ASAP, because then the machismo will go out the window and the rest will run as fast as they can while calling you a pussy. 

rockstone El Vaquero Sat, 07/28/2018 - 00:34 Permalink

You have to make the first pop count and then drop two more ASAP while they still have the WTF? looks on their faces. They won’t see that coming. They’re not used to it. If they were, they wouldn’t be in your face talking. It’d be ‘on’ already. The rest hopefully will freak. The first one on the floor that moves gets kicked. As you put it “do not play fair”, aim for the mouth if close and knock some teeth out, break some ribs if that’s an easier reach and tell the others to stay put  while you look for an exit. They more than likely will. Move quick, more are coming. (Maybe one more kick just because you can.)

It’s getting ugly out there gentlemen. It’s what we’ve been warning about. Good luck.

 

Free This SmallerGovNow2 Sat, 07/28/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

Great gun, I have several, among them, Glock 21 and 36....45 acp...with ballistic hollow point ammo. The Glock is damn near indestructible. Mud, sand, powder in it, doesn't matter, clear the breach and fire away.

Always employ the captains load, you will not have time to charge a round if you have to pull. Never draw your weapon unless you are going to use it!!! Never point a weapon at anyone unless you are going to pull the trigger. Treat all weapons as if loaded and locked. Aim small, miss small!!!

30.06, .308, .270 and .223 all good for for distance! AK is more durable, can handle fouling better, but AR is fine tuned, but you better have it clean and lubbed, your choice. AK for keeping heads down, AR for the kill shot.

12 gge shotgun for closer targets and crowds, double odd buck is like 30 rounds each trigger pull.

I am Groot Free This Sat, 07/28/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

Nice collection. I'm a Glock guy. Been carrying a G19 since the mid 80's. I always liked HK 91's and 93's for their reliability. I just recently bought my first two AR's. One factory and one I built. I've been eyeballing a CMMG Mutant AK/AR-15 platform for awhile. For distance work , I like the 7mm Rem Mag. Same ballistics as the .300 Win Mag, but it doesn't get much press. Every home should come standard with a shotgun. Remington 870 or Mossberg 500.

Free This I am Groot Sat, 07/28/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

Sweet man! HK is a fine weapon, pricey, but it can also be used as a hammer!

I have the 870 magnum, can take several sized cartridges. I have a Colt AR-15-A2, with modified upper. I don't employ anything but iron sites at this time, thinking of some optics for it though, but too much can go wrong. That is why I have a .270 with scope.

I am Groot Free This Sat, 07/28/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

I love my 870 too ! Yeah, HK turned me off after those rifles. Their quality dropped considerable and the price stayed quite high on their other rifles and pistols. .270 is an awesome deer caliber. Or liberal sized soy boy eliminator..... :)

If you're interested in optics, check out Primary Arms 1-6X24 scope with the ACSS reticle. I bought one a few months ago and love it. It''s a poor mans ACOG. I actually like it better than my ACOG. And it's a Hell of a lot cheaper. It gets rave reviews across the board on You Tube and shooting forums. I can't see paying for Vortex or Leopold if I'm not in the field everyday.

Free This rockstone Sat, 07/28/2018 - 08:17 Permalink

Some advice...If punching someone, don't aim for teeth - the mouth is the dirtiest place on the human body after the shit hole. If your hand catches a tooth and breaks skin, you'll need antibiotics to cure the infection, or you will lose your hand, arm or even your life without treatment, take it from experience.

The tip of the chin is the sweet spot.

I would tell you more but the world is watching.

Anyone who tells you they have no fear, is lying to you, and if you have no fear, you will be dead fast!

In times of conflict, your brain is going to be your #1 asset, use it, your life depends on it.

When the bullets run out, make sure you have sharp blades, ka-bar is a good weapon. A sword could come in handy too.

Your lair should be heavily trapped. Use your imagination, the Viet Cong were masters, study them.

Never go out alone, stay away from large crowds, if you can't stay out of crowds, have a buddy with camera ready to roll focused on you, cause if you drop one or two and fatal or not, you will need the evidence! The crowd will lie and you will be caged for life.