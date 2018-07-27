"Vladimir The Terrible" - US Deep State Desperately Needs A Russian Villain To Cover Its Tracks

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Conventional wisdom would have us believe that Russia became America’s sworn enemy in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. As is often the case, however, conventional wisdom can be illusory.
In the momentous 2016 showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, a faraway dark kingdom known as Russia, the fantastic fable goes, hijacked that part of the American brain responsible for critical thinking and lever pulling with a few thousand dollars’ worth of Facebook and Twitter adverts, bots and whatnot. The result of that gross intrusion into the squeaky clean machinery of the God-blessed US election system is now more or less well-documented history brought to you by the US mainstream media: Donald Trump, with some assistance from the Russians that has never been adequately explained, pulled the presidential contest out from under the wobbly feet of Hillary Clinton.
For those who unwittingly bought that work of fiction, I can only offer my sincere condolences. In fact, Russiagate is just the latest installment of an anti-Russia story that has been ongoing since the presidency of George W. Bush.
Act 1: Smokescreen
Rewind to September 24th, 2001. Having gone on record as the first global leader to telephone George W. Bush in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Putin showed his support went beyond mere words. He announced a five-point plan to support America in the ‘war against terror’ that included the sharing of intelligence, as well as the opening of Russian airspace for US humanitarian flights to Central Asia.
In the words of perennial Kremlin critic, Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, Putin’s “acquiescence to NATO troops in Central Asia signaled a reversal of two hundred years of Russian foreign policy. Under Yeltsin, the communists, and the tsars, Russia had always considered Central Asia as its 'sphere of influence.' Putin broke with that tradition.”
In other words, the new Russian leader was demonstrating his desire for Russia to have, as Henry Kissinger explained it some seven years later, “a reliable strategic partner, with America being the preferred choice.”
This leads us to the question for the ages: If it was obvious that Russia was now fully prepared to enter into a serious partnership with the United States in the ‘war on terror,’ then how do we explain George W. Bush announcing the withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty just three months later?
There are some things we may take away from that move, which Putin tersely and rightly described as a “mistake.”
First, Washington must not have considered a security partnership with Moscow very important, since they certainly understood that Russia would respond negatively to the decision to scrap the 30-year-old ABM Treaty.
Second, the US must not considered the ‘war on terror’ very serious either; otherwise it would not have risked losing Russian assistance in hunting down the baddies in Central Asia and the Middle East, geographical areas where Russia has gained valuable experience over the years. This was a remarkably odd choice considering that the US military apparatus had failed spectacularly to defend the nation against a terrorist attack, coordinated by 19 amateurs, armed with box cutters, no less.
Third, as was the case with the decision to invade Iraq, a country with nodiscernible connection to the events of 9/11, as well as the imposition of the pre-drafted Patriot Act on a shell-shocked nation, the decision to break with Russia seems to have been a premeditated move on the global chessboard. Although it would be hard to prove such a claim, we can take some guidance from Rahm Emanuel, former Obama Chief of Staff, who notoriously advised, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”
So why did Bush abrogate the ABM Treaty with Russia? The argument was that some “rogue state,” rumored to be Iran, might be tempted to launch a missile attack against “US interests abroad.” Yet there was absolutely no logic to the claim since Tehran was inextricably bound by the same principle of “mutually assured destruction” (MAD) as were any other states that tempted fate with a surprise attack on US-Israeli interests. Further, it made no sense to focus attention on Shia-dominant Iran when the majority of the terrorists, allegedly acolytes of Osama bin Laden, reportedly hailed from Sunni-dominant Saudi Arabia. In other words, the Bush administration happily sacrificed an invincible relationship with Russia in the war on terror in order to guard against some external threat that only nominally existed, with a missile defense system that was largely unproven in the field. Again, zero logic.
However, when it is considered that the missile defense system was tailor-made by America specifically with Russia in mind, the whole scheme begins to make more sense, at least from a strategic perspective. Thus, the Bush administration used the attacks of 9/11 to not only dramatically curtail the civil rights of American citizens with the passage of the Patriot Act, it also took the first steps towards encircling Russia with a so-called ‘defense system’ that has the capacity to grow in effectiveness and range.
For those who thought Russia would just sit back and let itself be encircled by foreign missiles, they were in for quite a surprise. In March 2018, Putin stunned the world, and certainly Washington’s hawks, by announcing in the annual Address to the Federal Assembly the introduction of advanced weapons systems – including those with hypersonic capabilities - designed to overcome any missile defense system in the world.
These major developments by Russia, which Putin emphasized was accomplished “without the benefit” of Soviet-era expertise, has fueled the narrative that “Putin’s Russia” is an aggressive nation with “imperial ambitions,” when in reality its goal was to form a bilateral pact with the United States and other Western states almost two decades ago post 9/11.
Now, US officials can only wring their hands in angst while speaking about an "aggressive Russia."
"Russia is the most significant threat just because they pose the only existential threat to the country right now. So we have to look at that from that perspective," declared Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, or STRATCOM.
Putin reiterated in his Address, however, that there would have been no need for Russia to have developed such advanced weapon systems if its legitimate concerns had not been dismissed by the US.
“Nobody wanted to talk with us on the core of the problem," he said. "Nobody listened to us. Now you listen!”
To be continued: Part II: Reset, or ‘Overcharged’
W Bush: "Dad, what's a neocon?"
HW Bush: "You want names or description?"
W: "Description."
HW: "Israel."
Russia is an IMPEDIMENT to Apartheid Israhell's design for the region.
Without Russia, ASSAD would be long gone and IRAN would have been bombed to oblivion, and Greater Israhell would have been fulfilled and ruling over the MidEast.
In other words, neocons turning Putin into a villain is simply PAYBACK.
Everybody needs to get up to speed on international Jew criminal Bill Browder. He's at the center of the Deep State, and royally fucked up when he tried to rip off Putin for $400 million.
And the maverick didn't want to hear it.
Good stuff and may I add some more...
TrumpHate rises to new heights. Will it work?
July 17, 2018 by Kevin MacDonald
The Jewish Ethnic Nexus of Bill Browder’ Financial Operations July 27, 2018 Kevin MacDonald
"A tweetstorm consisting of quotes from Israel Shamir’s excellent article on Bill Browder showing how he operated in an entirely Jewish milieu. Jewish ethnic networking is alive and well in the twenty-first century."
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg and Jewish Ethnic Networking
Infinite Loop: Mueller Now Back at Trump Jr. Russian Lawyer Meeting
Andrew Anglin July 27, 2018
Cohen doesn't have proof, but he is one of God's Chosen people - enough for a conviction.
You mean Satan's Chosen people.
Whenever someone says that some claim X is ‘anti-Semitic’ your immediate thought and question should be ‘But is it true?’
The neoconservative movement (as opposed to militarism generally) was and is Jewish and Zionist in origin and purpose.
That’s not only obvious, it’s historically truth. This is long. It is ‘must read.’
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Then, read these:
http://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/hating-russia-is-a-full-time-job/
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186
Well duh, Irving Kristol “The danger facing American Jews today is not that Christians want to persecute them but that Christians want to marry them” was the father of that fucked up doctrine.
of course he also said; “What rules the world is idea, because ideas define the way reality is perceived”
a follower of Goebels as well.
His fag son is the same.
it may be a tribal, opportunistic economic strategy:
step 1 - insinuate yourself into the fabric of a society or a catalystic host.
step 2 - invoke and incite chaos within a target native population.
step 3 - foment war and collapse of the target social, poltical and economic systems.
step 4 - "invest" in the disarrayed territory at bargain prices.
as someone once said "buy when there is blood in the streets".
examples - Germany WW1, Civil War carpetbaggers, Yelstins Russia, The Czars Russia.. others?
just a theory...
I thought the fanning of the anti-Russian flames started during the Sochi Olympics
"a follower of Goebels as well."
I should say that not Goebbels but rather Edward Bernays, Freud's nephew.
My algebra teacher used to tell me she couldn’t give me full credit until I showed a final solution. I have the same message for Mr. Putin.
"Final solution"....hmmmm...
Personally, I never met a Russian I didn't like
I've never met one myself.
It's dishonest to say (all the time) that it's "neocons" who are hellbent on picking a fight with Russia.
It's ~ 95% of D.C.
The insane imagine God is with them.
As if Bush had the brains to make any coherent decisions, it must gall the shit out of “low energy Jeb” to know that his drooling brother was president for two terms, of course that is a reflection on us the electorate.
I ain't got nothin against the Russians ...
But, I got a lot against the criminal syndicate in Washington ! ! ! !
they pitched the last boogy man of the back of a carrier. or pretended to
That is how how governments gain and stay in power. Any enemy. Actually civil servants are the real enemy.
Yes, as these Parasitic Civil Servants have a job/career for life, and any upstart Politician, including POTUS, guaranteed only one term. Real Power through Continuity.
High Ranking Civil Servants make up the Deep State along with the Church, the Crown, the Financiers.
And there are enough idiots in the US who believe every bit of it that it actually might work.
Deep State is the existential threat.
They ran a full blown, multifaceted operation upon the American people in the 2016 election that involved the CIA, FBI, NSA, DOJ, IRS, the courts, State Department and the Obama WH. Death to Tyrants!
I'd say more like post 911 the ball got rolling and the Deep State showed its shadow. Today 17 years later the Deep States face is being exposed and seen weekly...
Russia have curtailed the Neocons ambitions of global subservience.
Primarily the hatred began when BP/Exxon were more or less evicted from the country. Khodorkovsky & several other oligarchs met with the US/European Oil Majors to sell off a Majority Stake in Russia's Oil&Gas Fields, blindsiding & pissing Putin off bigtime.
The West's still sore that he's been so inconsiderate.
BP stands for Bad People.
I should know. I worked at their Westlake campus in Houston for 5 years.
Cocksuckers all.
I'm looking at you Gary Gustafson you fucking hairlipped prick!
George Orwell...."1984"....."The Two-Minutes of Hate"
Well Obama claims he had Bin-Laden Killed so now we need a new person to vilify and target for our daily "Two-Minutes of Hate"
We need another monster to scare the sheep, scare them into giving up more rights (Patriot Act 3????)
Voila VLAD PUTIN as the sheep scream HISSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
BTW it was Orwell who "pulled our coat tail" to how the government always names legislation with a title that is 180o from it's true purpose
Example "Patriot Act" = Piss and shit all over "The Bill of Rights"
Example "Affordable Care Act" = Citizens pay TRIPLE for med insurance , get 1/4 the former benefit and ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS and other members of the FSA get FREE coverage. (FSA = Free Shit Army)
I believe Orwell called this "Newspeak"
Hey, Check out the new comments text editor, it allows both Super and Sub Scripts Whoopeeee! s = 1/2at2
Russia was the "target" long before George W. (https://southfront.org/eric-zuesse-americas-allies-against-russia-iran/)
What happens when you run out of your own oil and gas and need to look elsewhere going on 50 years to keep your "Worthless" Reserve Currency status intact!
VLAD THE IMPALER. FEAR HIM!
First, the US Deep State seems to have lost the battle for El Suprimoness in their schism with the Deep State of Everybody Else. Didn't Hillary lose in 2016?
Second, As far as "Desperately Needs A Russian Villain" goes, hasn't Russia itself been been existentially aware of that most profound of facts since Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Ethel, and Julius Rosenberg; perhaps even earlier than that?
If any meter runs through the poetry of history, then there is a rhyme between these two groups of words.
Munich, Chamberlain, Hitler
Reykjavik, Gorbachev, Reagan**
Did Reagan have serious dementia become a tool of Paul Wolfowitz and Dick Cheney?