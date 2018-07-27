Watch Ocasio-Cortez Flub Her Way Through Simple Question On Democratic Socialism

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 23:40

The "new face" of the Democratic party, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, botched yet another simple question about her political views that sheer spunk and tenacity couldn't overcome. 

During an appearance on last night's Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pitched Ocasio-Cortez perhaps the slowest softball he could - asking her to explain how she's planning on paying for her "Medicare for All" agenda along with her other ideas on funding Democratic Socialism, reports the Daily Caller

"This is an excellent question," she replied - the standard response to buy time while one's brain clicks away at various options. 

Unfortunately, the rest of her answer did not compute: 

“I sat down with a Nobel Prize economist last week — I can’t believe I can say that, it’s really weird — But one of the things that we saw is, if people pay their fair share, if corporations and the ultra wealthy — for example, as Warren Buffett likes to say, if he pays as much as his secretary paid, 15 percent tax rate, if corporations paid — if we reverse the tax bill, raised our corporate tax rate to 28 percent … if we do those two things and also close some of those loopholes, that’s $2 trillion right there.”

She also said it would take $3 trillion to $4 trillion and a carbon tax to create a “renewable energy economy” and claimed the Trump tax cut bill prevents the wealthiest Americans from paying “their fair share.”

“One of the wide estimates is that it’s going to take $3 trillion to $4 trillion to transition us to 100 percent renewable economy,” she continued. -Daily Caller

So we’ve got $2 trillion from folks paying their fair share, which they weren’t paying before the Trump tax bill,” she said. “They weren’t paying that before the Trump tax bill. If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in 10 years. Now if we implement a carbon tax on top of that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax — that’s an additional amount, a large amount of revenue that we can have.

Ocasio-Cortez also said that she would "re-prioritize" military spending, shooting off the completely false claim that "Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn't even ask for." "They’re like, ‘We don’t want another fighter jet!’ They’re like, ‘Don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know?"

No wonder James Comey and the rest of the establishment left is absolutely freaking out over the "rising star."

Tags
Politics
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 115
Vote down!
 3
Dilluminati Fri, 07/27/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

amazing

the cow eats it's own tail economics

tax the corporations and the carbon tax, as if that is dwindling revenue..

these same stupid cunts from the left, they demand violence in the streets like Maxine and then like this stupid cunt are now experts on economics because they spoke to "some economist" a week ago, and remember folks.. she has never created a single private sector job

send her to Venezuela 

Vote up!
 62
Vote down!
 4
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 brushhog Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

The bit about a 100-renewable energy economy. What? Where everyone rides a bicycle, uses canola oil for light, and opens the window instead of using A/C?

I met a grocery store cashier earlier this year (she only worked there one time and is gone now) that thought everyone should have to bring their own container so there wouldn't be excessive packaging. The idjit actually thought that was a good idea. It is like they are four-year olds and everything that pops out of their mouth is praised by mommy and daddy and they are told they are a genius. Sure, to your parents, when you are three or four, everything is cute. But to have adults talking and acting like everything they say is viable simply because they said it is insane.

Vote up!
 76
Vote down!
 1
Cryptopithicus Homme HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

"Is um and you know like ummm... if everyone paid their fair share and stuff and you know got along and stuff we could socialize all the you know taxes and like everyone will be better off together and stuff."

There's millions of these word-salad suffragettes here in Canaduh.  Ask them and they will tell you, they are the most brilliant people who have ever lived. And what's scary is lots of them have Degrees and PhD.s too. The modern world is ****.

 

Vote up!
 36
Vote down!
 2
Beam Me Up Scotty IridiumRebel Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Who are the people who are going to work for "free" to provide this free medicare and free college?  The doctors and professors are going to generously "donate" their time to their profession???

NOTHING is free you stupid undereducated moron!!

Also:  if you want to tax the ever living shit outta Warren Buffet and all the rest of the Multi-Billionaires, go right ahead.  But you want to tax Mom and Pop and their business that maybe makes $500,000 a year in the highest tax brackets.  I call bullshit on that.  If you happen to make $1 million dollars per year (after taxes) it will take you over 80,000 thats EIGHTY THOUSAND YEARS to catch up to Warren Buffet.  You and your Big Government Crooks carve out tax breaks for the Warren Buffets and the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world.  Don't even try and deny it.  You think Kim Jong Un lives a middle class life?  The Castro Brothers?  Stalin?  Lenin?  No they all lived like KINGS on the backs of the people they ruled over!!!

Vote up!
 32
Vote down!
 1
HopefulCynical El Vaquero Fri, 07/27/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

Be very aware: Whenever a leftist says, "Pay their fair share," it roughly translates to, "Fuck with the tax code (and employ twats like Lois Lerner) until it eviscerates everyone to the right of good ol' Joe Stalin."

FAIR SHARE is reliable Marxist-speak. It was all the rage during the Clinton era, which is how you know that all the blather about the Clintons not being actual leftists is bullshit. The Clintons are ACTUAL LEFTISTS: venal, crony, elitist, authoritarian, parasitic, psychopathic. Marxism has never been about anything except concentrating wealth in as few hands as possible, using the animal urges of the lowest common denominator to gain and maintain power.

That's why Wall Street dumped a pot of gold in Trotsky's lap to start the Bolshevik coup in Russia.

This girl is the very textbook definition of useful idiot. We should all pray that she wins, and that the actual leftists who actually run the Democratic Party have to contend with her starry-eyed naiveté on the floor of the House.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Save_America1st NidStyles Sat, 07/28/2018 - 02:22 Permalink

c'mon NY...elect her...WE fucking dare you...do it...elect her dumb ass.  Do it!!!!!

NEW RULES!!!:  Dan Bongino podcast classic from 7/27/2018  Must listen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aYMfQgOI3Oc

New rules bitchez...we've been tolerant enough of these treasonous scumbags and monsters in government, and of their little scumbag protester losers attacking good people for no reason.  

And I'm not talking just about the "Left"...I'm talking about ALL of them on both FAKE sides of all this bullshit.  These scumbag pedophile monsters and gangsters on BOTH sides need to burn for their crimes against all of humanity, and that's globally...world-wide.  Not just in the U.S.  World-fucking-wide.

All of them.  Trump will take them down.  Trust the plan.  Gloves are off...they went full-retard and you know you never go full-retard.  They started it, and we need to finish it for good with these psychopaths, sociopaths, and pedo monsters. 

Q

WWG1WGA

Time to make all these fuckers pay

Remember....they wanted this.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
ChanceIs El Vaquero Fri, 07/27/2018 - 20:26 Permalink

Yes, that's right.  DOE is said to 'own' the weapons while DOD is said to have 'custody.'

But besides that, can't we all just get along????

'They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.'  Now pass the bong Joni, er ah Alexandria.  l so look forward to having a wise Latina woman in Congress.

Query for James Comey:  How is that second passport working out, bud?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ZLYman El Vaquero Fri, 07/27/2018 - 23:12 Permalink

"Fun fact on military spending:  DOD does not develop or perform major maintenance on nukes.  DOE does."  NOT entirely correct.

I was Air force long long ago in a far off galaxy (true).  Yes, the DOE came, trained, and watched me and my team perform nuclear maintenance on OUR TRAINER.  Then high tailed it out of Dodge.  DOD performed the maintenance.  Think about it.  Moving risky nuclear assets for maintenance??  Not smart.

True story as I was part of it.  I have been here since around 2010-2011 under 3 accounts.  Sometimes the Tylers do not like my comments - especially when they are aimed at their inconsistencies in reporting.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
swamp Beam Me Up Scotty Sat, 07/28/2018 - 01:55 Permalink

I am all for leveling the playing field, not taxing people especially the beat of taxing the rich that is so worn out and so wrong. Just level the laws to adjust the playing field to be equal and not equaluze the result. 

Equalize the start line not the finish line which means fairness on both ends and in the middle. No affirmative action and no bail outs and special favors. 

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 0
RationalLuddite IridiumRebel Fri, 07/27/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

Annnnnd THIS my fellow Deplorables is why representative democracy and female suffrage were baaaad mistakes. 

Give me Pragmatic Hard Patriarchy or give me death!!!! :)

Cryptopithicus

There's millions of these word-salad suffragettes here in Canaduh.  Ask them and they will tell you, they are the most brilliant people who have ever lived. And what's scary is lots of them have Degrees and PhD.s too. 

Lovely observations.

Confident idiots.  15 years of education and social media pathogenic memes merely linguistically weaponise half-baked feminised minds and gaslight us into thinking that they are thinkers too. The myth of female rationality. Soy boy gynocracy and universal suffrage for the dribbling narcissistic script bleating masses fucked us, among other things of course.  

This little experiment in gynocentrism and Marxism (feminism is the square root of Marxism - equal outcomes) has played out. Time to get back to order. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Eyes Opened VZ58 Sat, 07/28/2018 - 03:39 Permalink

"Marxism and socialism will never die as long as we have the moron masses and the useful idiot class"

 

See, this is the thing... u think this Cortez bitch is unique ?? HELL NO!! she is "articulating" exactly what all the dindus & SJWs & low IQ leftys are thinking & there are a LOT of them out there , enough to keep her in power & be a thorn in our side... look at MadMax or Piglosi ??

They actually have enough PUBLIC support to stay in the game. I would not allow this donkey to gather momentum, the mob is not a thinking-thing. Dispatch her soon before her insane rhetoric is allowed a REAL platform. Make no mistake, the ignorant masses have previously, & will now, follow people like this to bloody war. We here at ZH make the mistake of thinking there are enough like-minded citizens to never allow that to happen, others have made that error, to their cost.

😔

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
sheikurbootie gatorengineer Sat, 07/28/2018 - 00:40 Permalink

gatorengineer, you're an over-educated idiot (if you really are an engineer).

Read the Constitution and explain Provide for the Common Defense.

This is the ONE thing federal government is supposed to do.  How about eliminating Social Security?  That shit isn't in the Constitution, nor is any other social program.

Disclaimer: I'm not in the military, nor do I have any financial ties, commitments to the MIC. 