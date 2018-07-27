Watch Ocasio-Cortez Flub Her Way Through Simple Question On Democratic Socialism

The "new face" of the Democratic party, 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, botched yet another simple question about her political views that sheer spunk and tenacity couldn't overcome.
During an appearance on last night's Daily Show, host Trevor Noah pitched Ocasio-Cortez perhaps the slowest softball he could - asking her to explain how she's planning on paying for her "Medicare for All" agenda along with her other ideas on funding Democratic Socialism, reports the Daily Caller.
"This is an excellent question," she replied - the standard response to buy time while one's brain clicks away at various options.
Unfortunately, the rest of her answer did not compute:
“I sat down with a Nobel Prize economist last week — I can’t believe I can say that, it’s really weird — But one of the things that we saw is, if people pay their fair share, if corporations and the ultra wealthy — for example, as Warren Buffett likes to say, if he pays as much as his secretary paid, 15 percent tax rate, if corporations paid — if we reverse the tax bill, raised our corporate tax rate to 28 percent … if we do those two things and also close some of those loopholes, that’s $2 trillion right there.”
She also said it would take $3 trillion to $4 trillion and a carbon tax to create a “renewable energy economy” and claimed the Trump tax cut bill prevents the wealthiest Americans from paying “their fair share.”
“One of the wide estimates is that it’s going to take $3 trillion to $4 trillion to transition us to 100 percent renewable economy,” she continued. -Daily Caller
“So we’ve got $2 trillion from folks paying their fair share, which they weren’t paying before the Trump tax bill,” she said. “They weren’t paying that before the Trump tax bill. If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in 10 years. Now if we implement a carbon tax on top of that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax — that’s an additional amount, a large amount of revenue that we can have.”
Ocasio-Cortez also said that she would "re-prioritize" military spending, shooting off the completely false claim that "Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn't even ask for." "They’re like, ‘We don’t want another fighter jet!’ They’re like, ‘Don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know?"
“The Daily Show” host @Trevornoah asked Socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) how she plans to pay for her agenda.— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2018
It really is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/OGiPAArlce
Literally everything Ocasio-Cortez says about the military is false. Mattis not only asked for more money; he lobbied for it. And she confuses the total budget with the amount increased. https://t.co/yUPBEfQuH8— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 27, 2018
The Socialist congressional candidate falsely claimed that the military budget was increased by $700 billion last year.— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 27, 2018
That figure refers to the total amount authorized for fiscal 2018 national defense spending, not the increase from the year before.https://t.co/r0R9xol4zW
No wonder James Comey and the rest of the establishment left is absolutely freaking out over the "rising star."
Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.— James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018
amazing
the cow eats it's own tail economics
tax the corporations and the carbon tax, as if that is dwindling revenue..
these same stupid cunts from the left, they demand violence in the streets like Maxine and then like this stupid cunt are now experts on economics because they spoke to "some economist" a week ago, and remember folks.. she has never created a single private sector job
send her to Venezuela
Not really.
In reply to amazing by Dilluminati
But Brawndo has Elec-tro-lytes?
In reply to Not really. by homiegot
It's dumb to be taking her down right now.
Let her become the face of the Democrat party.
It's their fate. Don't rob them of it. Don't resist it.
I mean the Comey tweet really says it all. Full on panic.
In reply to But Brawndo has Elec-tro… by paperstreetsoapco
She sounds like valley-girl type bimbo.
In reply to It's dumb to be taking her… by Gaius Frakkin'…
The bit about a 100-renewable energy economy. What? Where everyone rides a bicycle, uses canola oil for light, and opens the window instead of using A/C?
I met a grocery store cashier earlier this year (she only worked there one time and is gone now) that thought everyone should have to bring their own container so there wouldn't be excessive packaging. The idjit actually thought that was a good idea. It is like they are four-year olds and everything that pops out of their mouth is praised by mommy and daddy and they are told they are a genius. Sure, to your parents, when you are three or four, everything is cute. But to have adults talking and acting like everything they say is viable simply because they said it is insane.
In reply to She sounds like valley-girl… by brushhog
"Is um and you know like ummm... if everyone paid their fair share and stuff and you know got along and stuff we could socialize all the you know taxes and like everyone will be better off together and stuff."
There's millions of these word-salad suffragettes here in Canaduh. Ask them and they will tell you, they are the most brilliant people who have ever lived. And what's scary is lots of them have Degrees and PhD.s too. The modern world is ****.
In reply to The bit about a 100… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree with Gaius Frakkin'.
Don't take away the rope from the Dems to hang themselves.
She is so cute and excited about her talk with a Nobel prize winning economist (Krugman?).
In reply to Is um by Cryptopithicus Homme
The rope is for us my friend.
Nobody behind the scenes is hanging none of their friends, and they are all friends behind the scenes.
In reply to I agree with Gaius. Don't… by Dutti
Painful.
she will be destroyed by even the most mundane of RINOs in a debate
In reply to The rope is for us my friend… by Skateboarder
Who are the people who are going to work for "free" to provide this free medicare and free college? The doctors and professors are going to generously "donate" their time to their profession???
NOTHING is free you stupid undereducated moron!!
Also: if you want to tax the ever living shit outta Warren Buffet and all the rest of the Multi-Billionaires, go right ahead. But you want to tax Mom and Pop and their business that maybe makes $500,000 a year in the highest tax brackets. I call bullshit on that. If you happen to make $1 million dollars per year (after taxes) it will take you over 80,000 thats EIGHTY THOUSAND YEARS to catch up to Warren Buffet. You and your Big Government Crooks carve out tax breaks for the Warren Buffets and the Mark Zuckerbergs of the world. Don't even try and deny it. You think Kim Jong Un lives a middle class life? The Castro Brothers? Stalin? Lenin? No they all lived like KINGS on the backs of the people they ruled over!!!
In reply to Painful. she will be… by IridiumRebel
Fun fact on military spending: DOD does not develop or perform major maintenance on nukes. DOE does. I bet Cortez doesn't know that.
In reply to Who are the people who are… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Be very aware: Whenever a leftist says, "Pay their fair share," it roughly translates to, "Fuck with the tax code (and employ twats like Lois Lerner) until it eviscerates everyone to the right of good ol' Joe Stalin."
FAIR SHARE is reliable Marxist-speak. It was all the rage during the Clinton era, which is how you know that all the blather about the Clintons not being actual leftists is bullshit. The Clintons are ACTUAL LEFTISTS: venal, crony, elitist, authoritarian, parasitic, psychopathic. Marxism has never been about anything except concentrating wealth in as few hands as possible, using the animal urges of the lowest common denominator to gain and maintain power.
That's why Wall Street dumped a pot of gold in Trotsky's lap to start the Bolshevik coup in Russia.
This girl is the very textbook definition of useful idiot. We should all pray that she wins, and that the actual leftists who actually run the Democratic Party have to contend with her starry-eyed naiveté on the floor of the House.
In reply to Fun fact on military… by El Vaquero
Socialists pick themselves up by standing in a bucket and pulling on the handle. And tax their way to prosperity.
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
That was actually painful for any human being to watch, communist or not. For the communists, they have to be saying "Shut her the fuck up!" for the rest of us it's "Give us moar of that Ocasio-Cortez!" ;-)
In reply to Socialists pick themselves… by Zero Point
I'm embarrassed for her...
In reply to That was actually painful… by nmewn
Watch the original ginger come to me instead.
In reply to I'm embarrassed for her... by Team_Huli
c'mon NY...elect her...WE fucking dare you...do it...elect her dumb ass. Do it!!!!!
In reply to Watch the original ginger… by NidStyles
Nice piece of ass you got there.
Let her be destroyed by a ramming mullah or niggah penis. I won't play to watch this.
In reply to c'mon NY...elect her...WE… by Save_America1st
Let's just cut all the bullshit, and tell her the way it is. FUCK YOU, AND THE HORSE YOU RODE IN ON (TWICE)!!!
[Sorry 'bout the horse...]
In reply to Socialists pick themselves… by Zero Point
Maff is hard.
Here is your participation trophy.
In reply to . by MasterPo
Sorry to interject here but the correct term is "Maffs" not "Maff".
Maffs is almost always plural. If there was just one it would be easy but its not because there is a lot of it.
Just about the only exception is in a liaison when Maffs is followed by a word that begins with "S" as in "Maff sucks".
In reply to Maff is hard. Here is your… by peddling-fiction
I disagree.. its more like.. maffssssuckssssasss. It kind of has to roll off the teefssss.
In reply to Sorry to correct you here… by the artist
Ask one more:
As we know,
Here is a quesiton to ask from every socialist, democrat or democratic socialist.
Democracy is indispensable to socialism. The end goal of socialism is communism.
-- Vladimir Lenin
How do you comment?
In reply to Socialists pick themselves… by Zero Point
Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.
In reply to Ask one more: As we know,… by Argentumentum
I knew Clintons were leftists by how willingly they embraced the murder of children
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
Yes, that's right. DOE is said to 'own' the weapons while DOD is said to have 'custody.'
But besides that, can't we all just get along????
'They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.' Now pass the bong Joni, er ah Alexandria. l so look forward to having a wise Latina woman in Congress.
Query for James Comey: How is that second passport working out, bud?
In reply to Fun fact on military… by El Vaquero
Speaking of Comey, how many caught that last line of his above: "America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership."
He may be correct, but not in the way he thinks. He wouldn't recognize sensible, balanced, ethical leadership if it indicted him.
In reply to Yes, that's right. DOE is… by ChanceIs
Or drilled him right in the teeth with an aluminum softball bat...
In reply to Speaking of Comey, how many… by GeezerGeek
"Fun fact on military spending: DOD does not develop or perform major maintenance on nukes. DOE does." NOT entirely correct.
I was Air force long long ago in a far off galaxy (true). Yes, the DOE came, trained, and watched me and my team perform nuclear maintenance on OUR TRAINER. Then high tailed it out of Dodge. DOD performed the maintenance. Think about it. Moving risky nuclear assets for maintenance?? Not smart.
True story as I was part of it. I have been here since around 2010-2011 under 3 accounts. Sometimes the Tylers do not like my comments - especially when they are aimed at their inconsistencies in reporting.
In reply to Fun fact on military… by El Vaquero
Hell, I didn't know that. I thought I lost an IQ point reading her response in the article, but this might just balance that out. Thanks
In reply to Fun fact on military… by El Vaquero
A casualty cortex?
In reply to Hell, I didn't know that. I… by BudFox2012
You forgot to use the word "CUNT" instead of moron
In reply to Who are the people who are… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Speaking of Communism, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ought to know this:
Behind Communism
http://jrbooksonline.com/PDF_Books/Behind%20Communism.pdf
In reply to Who are the people who are… by Beam Me Up Scotty
I am all for leveling the playing field, not taxing people especially the beat of taxing the rich that is so worn out and so wrong. Just level the laws to adjust the playing field to be equal and not equaluze the result.
Equalize the start line not the finish line which means fairness on both ends and in the middle. No affirmative action and no bail outs and special favors.
In reply to Who are the people who are… by Beam Me Up Scotty
Annnnnd THIS my fellow Deplorables is why representative democracy and female suffrage were baaaad mistakes.
Give me Pragmatic Hard Patriarchy or give me death!!!! :)
Lovely observations.
Confident idiots. 15 years of education and social media pathogenic memes merely linguistically weaponise half-baked feminised minds and gaslight us into thinking that they are thinkers too. The myth of female rationality. Soy boy gynocracy and universal suffrage for the dribbling narcissistic script bleating masses fucked us, among other things of course.
This little experiment in gynocentrism and Marxism (feminism is the square root of Marxism - equal outcomes) has played out. Time to get back to order.
In reply to Painful. she will be… by IridiumRebel
Nicely laid out, but it ain't gonna happen. Marxism and socialism will never die as long as we have the moron masses and the useful idiot class who serve the brilliant "edumacated" folk out there, who are always ready to tell you how to live your life for the benefit of others.
In reply to Annnnnd THIS my fellow… by RationalLuddite
Agree 100%
In reply to Nicely laid out, but it ain… by VZ58
"Marxism and socialism will never die as long as we have the moron masses and the useful idiot class"
See, this is the thing... u think this Cortez bitch is unique ?? HELL NO!! she is "articulating" exactly what all the dindus & SJWs & low IQ leftys are thinking & there are a LOT of them out there , enough to keep her in power & be a thorn in our side... look at MadMax or Piglosi ??
They actually have enough PUBLIC support to stay in the game. I would not allow this donkey to gather momentum, the mob is not a thinking-thing. Dispatch her soon before her insane rhetoric is allowed a REAL platform. Make no mistake, the ignorant masses have previously, & will now, follow people like this to bloody war. We here at ZH make the mistake of thinking there are enough like-minded citizens to never allow that to happen, others have made that error, to their cost.
😔
In reply to Nicely laid out, but it ain… by VZ58
Shitty thing is, last I saw, the Republican candidate was some college professor who hadn't even filed the necessary paperwork for campaign contributions or something of that sort. The GOP is shitting the bed right now and letting this lunatic have a cakewalk
In reply to Painful. she will be… by IridiumRebel
"Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake."
Maybe the non-neocon part of the GOP rightly recognizes what a gift this silly person is, in the overall ideological conflict? She will wax poetic about POC, and then we drop Thomas Sowell and Walter E. Williams on her like a ton of bricks.
Good times.
In reply to Painful. she will be… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Do not overlook the fact that the man she beat in the primary is supposed to be running as a candidate for some fringe party. If she continues her inanity, he may beat her in the real election. It's not likely that a real Republican - a conservative, that is, not a RINO - could carry the district even running unopposed.
In reply to Painful. she will be… by Wild Bill Steamcock
I truly enjoy watching people shoot themselves in the foot..
In reply to Painful. she will be… by IridiumRebel
It would be much more effective if they aim much higher.
In reply to I truly enjoy watching… by Kassandra
She will win office in a landslide. Her constituents view voting for Democrats as virtue signaling.
In reply to Painful. she will be… by IridiumRebel
Shouldn't she adopt some African children first?
In reply to She will win office in a… by Pernicious Gol…
Two points she has are very hard to argue with. The tax structure is highly regressive, the top DOES NOT pay its fair share as it pays far less than the middle.
Point two Disassembling the MIC would be wonderful.
The rest is just batshit crazy.
In reply to Painful. she will be… by IridiumRebel
gatorengineer, you're an over-educated idiot (if you really are an engineer).
Read the Constitution and explain Provide for the Common Defense.
This is the ONE thing federal government is supposed to do. How about eliminating Social Security? That shit isn't in the Constitution, nor is any other social program.
Disclaimer: I'm not in the military, nor do I have any financial ties, commitments to the MIC.
In reply to Two points she has are very… by gatorengineer
provide for the defense of israhell, Germany, S Korea? I missed that in the constitution.....
In reply to gatorengineer, you're an… by sheikurbootie