Which College Degrees Get The Highest Salaries?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:25

If you’re a college graduate, you likely went to school to pursue an important passion of yours.

But as we all know, what we major in has consequences that extend far beyond the foundation of knowledge we build in our early years. As  Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, any program we choose to enroll in also sets up a track to meet future friends, career opportunities, and connections.

Even further, the college degree you choose will partially dictate your future earning potential – especially in the first decade after school. If jobs in your field are in high demand, it can even set you up for long-term financial success, enabling you to pay off costly student loans and build up savings potential.

DATA BACKGROUNDER

Today’s chart comes to us from Reddit user /r/SportsAnalyticsGuy, and it’s based on PayScale’s year-long survey of 1.2 million users that graduated only with a bachelor degree in the United States. You can access the full set of data here.

The data covers two different salary categories:

Starting median salary: The median of what people were earning after they graduated with their degree.

Mid-career Percentiles: Salary data from 10 years after graduation, sorted by percentile (10th, 25th, Median, 75th, and 90th)

In other words, the starting median salary represents what people started making after they graduated, and the rest of the chart depicts the range that people were making 10 years after they got their degree. Lower earners (10th percentile) are the lower bound, and higher earners (90th) are the upper bound.

COLLEGE DEGREES, BY SALARY

What college majors win out?

Here’s the top 20 majors from the data set, sorted by mid-career median salary (10 years in):

Based on this data, there are a few interesting things to point out.

The top earning specialization out of college is for Physician Assistants, with a median starting salary of $74,300. The downside of this degree is that earning potential levels out quickly, only showing a 23.4% increase in earning power 10 years in.

In contrast, the biggest increases in earning power go to Math, Philosophy, Economics, Marketing, Physics, Political Science, and International Relations majors. All these degrees see a 90% or higher increase from median starting salary to median mid-career salary.

In absolute terms, the majors that saw the highest median mid-career salaries were all along the engineering spectrum: chemical engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and aerospace engineering all came in above $100,000. They also generally had very high starting salaries.

As a final note, it’s important to recognize that this data does not necessarily correlate to today’s degrees or job market. The data set is based on people that graduated at least a decade ago – and therefore, it does not necessarily represent what grads may experience as they are starting their careers today.

Tags
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
nmewn helltothenah Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

I would say, teaching people to not be a sucker is worth it's weight in gold for any future endeavor. Trump University was never an "accredited university" yet, Hawwwvahd & Princeton etc are and still they persist as the "gold standard" after all the societal and economic rot? 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
cpnscarlet Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

Let's hear it for ENGINEERING! No bloody operations and over-prescribed drugs, no shysters chasing ambulances, no indoctrinating socialists, and no schmoozing politics...

It just works or it doesn't - case closed.

FULL DISCLOSURE - I am a rocket scientist and much smarter than you are.  ;-)

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
A wind is rising Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

The lowest rank, looking at the average pay (green bars), is still above $50k - about half of the highest average pay.  Still, $50k annual income is not a subsistence level.  Surely these figures support the belief in obtaining a college education.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Dougs Decks dark pools of soros Fri, 07/27/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

Upstate NY actually,,, I have always been a self employed contractor, and "own" a house I purchased 5 years ago,,, Have acres, gardens, trucks, tractors, animals,,, I turn away more work than I can accept,,, I can take my guns and walk 15 minutes and do some blasting in my backyard,,, I have worked it to where my taxes and utilities are under 200 a month,,, So yes, I can live very comfortably on 50 K a year

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
San Pedro Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

I know plumbers and trades craftsmen that make bank.  Anybody that can fix your plumbing..keep your lights on...build your additions are millionaires in overalls.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Baron von Bud San Pedro Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

That sounds like me and lots of guys who know how to do things. I will say this, I had a 50gal gas hot water heater installed by a local registered plumber. Cost me $1100 (best bid) for a two hour job with him and a huge slow witted helper. I told him I wanted to know how the game works since I could buy a name brand heater at Home Depot for $500 and do it myself. (It was beer day) Yeah, he admitted he makes $500 per heater. Advertises hard and he works weekends and nights for the same rate. Latino guy playing by the rules.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RainyDaye Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

My dear sweet son changed his major in his senior year, no less, from biomedical engineering to linguistics...  Nearly done with Master, wants his PhD... Weeping silently into beer...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
pitz Fri, 07/27/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

Chart is nonsense.  Physicians are way ahead of engineers easily.  And only 1/3rd of STEM workers can find employment in their fields.

Also the engineers tend to be more often than not, concentrated in high cost of living cities.  So their salaries aren't really all that high compared to more widely dispersed professions.