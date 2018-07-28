Bannon Sets Up For EU Showdown With George Soros

Steve Bannon plans to lead a populist revolt throughout Europe which, if successful, will crush George Soros and his network of open-border NGO's to smithereens, according to the Daily Beast.
And just how does the former White House chief strategist and Goldman Sachs alum plan to do this?
Bannon will set up a Brussels-based non-profit NGO called "The Movement" which will go head to head with Soros - with the goal of uniting like-minded European parties and various conservative think tanks along with other support structures.
The non-profit will be a central source of polling, advice on messaging, data targeting, and think-tank research for a ragtag band of right-wingers who are surging all over Europe, in many cases without professional political structures or significant budgets.
Bannon’s ambition is for his organization ultimately to rival the impact of Soros’s Open Society, which has given away $32 billion to largely liberal causes since it was established in 1984.
Over the past year, Bannon has held talks with right-wing groups across the continent from Nigel Farage and members of Marine Le Pen’s Front National (recently renamed Rassemblement National) in the West, to Hungary’s Viktor Orban and the Polish populists in the East. -Daily Beast
In other words, everyone who doesn't like largely unchecked human trafficking of migrants into Europe via Soros-funded NGOs which operate throughout the Mediterranean.
Bannon is looking to establish a populist stronghold within European Parliament which could gain as many as a third of the lawmakers following next May's Europe-wide elections. As the Beast points out, "A united populist bloc of that size would have the ability to seriously disrupt parliamentary proceedings, potentially granting Bannon huge power within the populist movement."
Depending on electoral law in individual countries, the foundation may be able to take part in some campaigns directly while bolstering other populist groups indirectly. -Daily Beast
“I didn't get the idea until Marine Le Pen invited me to speak at Lille at the Front National,” recalled Bannon. “I said, ‘What do you want me say?’”
Le Pen responded: “All you have to say is, ‘We're not alone.’”
While The Movement is in its infancy, the wheels are already in motion to hire a full-time staff of at least 10 for Bannon's Brussels, Belgium headquarters in coming months - including a polling expert, a communications person, an office manager and a researcher. If all goes according to plan, the organization will grow to 25 people post-2019.
In order to carry out his plan, Bannon will spend at least half of his time in Europe, mostly in the field, once US midterm elections are over in November. The Movement will also serve as a link between the pro-Trump freedom caucus in the US and Europe's populist movement.
Bannon and Raheem Kassam, a former Farage staffer and Breitbart editor, set up shop in a five-star Mayfair hotel for a week while Donald Trump was visiting Europe. Between TV appearances as Trump surrogates, they hosted a raft of Europe’s leading right-wingers at the hotel. -Daily Beast
“It was so successful that we're going to start staffing up,” said Bannon. “Everybody agrees that next May is hugely important, that this is the real first continent-wide face-off between populism and the party of Davos. This will be an enormously important moment for Europe.”
Oh, and Bannon is going to use German chancellor Angela Merkel as "the perfect foil to help accelerate that dynamic in Europe," writes the Beast. After President Trump called Merkel out at a NATO summit earlier this month, Bannon hopped on the bandwagon - saying: "This is the lie of Angela Merkel. She’s a complete and total phony. The elites say Trump is disruptive but she’s sold out control to Russia for cheaper energy prices."
Quite interesting to watch John Kelly's face in the background as Trump says that "Germany is totally controlled by Russia." (via ABC). pic.twitter.com/qlISDzIcmd— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) July 28, 2018
He describes Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, the French president who crushed Le Pen in a runoff election last year but has since flagged in the polls, as vulnerable figureheads of establishment Europe. With Britain voting to quit the E.U., Merkel and Macron’s vision of a united continent will be put to the test at next year’s elections.
Bannon is convinced that the coming years will see a drastic break from decades of European integration. “Right-wing populist nationalism is what will happen. That’s what will govern,” he told The Daily Beast. “You're going to have individual nation states with their own identities, their own borders.” -Daily Beast
In June, Bannon met with Italy's new interior minister Matteo Salvini and American Cardinal Raymond Burke - both of whom are staunchly opposed to the pope's open border policies. The three met in Rome while Bannon was visiting to celebrate Italy's new populist coalition government run by Salvini, Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
During his visit, Bannon took a side-trip to the 800-year-old Trisulti monastery under development by conservative UK catholic Benjamin Harnwell - who runs a conservative Catholic organization, the Dignitatis Humanae Institute - "founded to help Christian politicians defend their faith in the public square."
The monastery will host events with speakers like Bannon and Burke and conservative Christian leaders.
...
Harnwell and his organization are an important connection between Bannon and Burke. Harnwell is the one who first introduced the two, according to a New York Times article that is displayed on Harnwell’s website. Bannon spoke at one of Harnwell’s’ conferences by grainy video link back in 2014 during which he warned that the migration exodus would lead to a rise in populism. Burke was the keynote speaker the year before. -Daily Beast
Cardinal Burke, meanwhile, is one of the pope's harshest critics - openly challenging Francis' ability to lead the church while campaigning for limitations on papal powers. Burke has openly called Islam a threat, and is an open supporter of President Trump.
Francis, pushing back against the mounting Catholic coalition against his open-border policies, has been particularly vocal of late on the issue of migrants - both in regards to Italy's closed ports and the US-Mexico border controversy over migrant children being separated from their families (meanwhile 80% of migrant children are unaccompanied - meaning their parents chose to separate from them when they shoved them across the border with a human trafficker).
“I would like to point out that the issue of migration is not simply one of numbers, but of persons, each with his or her own history, culture, feelings and aspirations,” Francis said last month. “These persons, our brothers and sisters, need ongoing protection, independently of whatever migrant status they may have.”
Liberals in Europe, meanwhile, are fuming over Bannon - with EU Parliament center-left politician Udo Bullmann branding Bannon's plan as "an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe," and vowing a "response" to Bannon's planned NGO (which, ironically would be an attack on the freedom of populists in Europe who wish to coordinate efforts).
Liberal Belgian politician Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP, wants to "ban Bannon" from Europe completely in order to stop his "hate" speech.
“Steve Bannon's far-right vision & attempt to import Trump's hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.
Steve Bannon's far-right vision & attempt to import Trump's hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past. We must #BanBannon! #GenerationEurope must stop him! pic.twitter.com/4VF2hiJ2bD— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) July 22, 2018
Or, perhaps Bannon's European partners aren't interested in their countries having their very own Wikipedia entries for "grenade attacks" and other recent phenomena.
Comments
"The Movement" For a good flush of that which is waste!
That piece of Hungarian scum should be dealt with for Sedition. If he is an American citizen, which I don't know, also Treason. Soros is evil incarnate!
I believe he has a home in NYC, so those communists in that city probably cheer the fucker!
I have posted some ADVICE for the coming war in the Trump supporting veteran being attacked article, if you care to check the first 100 responses (or so), it may save your life, but is definitely worth the read. I won't post these again, but if you go back through my posts you will find some possible life saving video's. Knowledge is the key to life!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9326kuEbII&feature=push-u-sub&attr_tag…
Sic Semper Tyrannis
EDIT- If I come across as a pussy so be it! I was hard on EVERYONE the last couple of days, friend and foe alike, and would like to apologize. I lost a dear friend, at the young age of 55 years, and my anger came out on this board, you ALL have my apologies, I am sincerely sorry for my outbursts and lack of couth! I am no angel, I get it, and I can be a very uncivil person in the best of times.
In reply to "The Movement" For a good… by MozartIII
It's the Jews versus the Christians...come on Christian's show your pride.
In reply to That by Free This
that fkg fossil Soros is still alive ?
In reply to It's the Jews versus the… by TahoeBilly2012
Remember that time Darth Vadar tossed Soros over a ledge on the Death Star banishing him to earth. Really wish he did not do that.
In reply to that fkg fossil Soros is… by InjectTheVenom
Anti Soros = good v evil
In reply to Remember that time Darth… by bidaskspread
That's a fight I'd be willing to pay for in order to watch.....
In reply to Anti Soros = good v evil by xavi1951
So can anyone donate to an NGO?
Because it would be hilarious to see both Trump and Putin make a donation to Bannon.
That would be an epic troll.
In reply to That's a fight I'd be… by Stan522
Seriously -- does anyone know what really happened between Trump and Bannon?
They were on the same page about everything and then all of a sudden they fell out, with Trump swiping at Bannon on TV.
It had to be more than a policy disagreement.
In reply to It's by Gaius Frakkin'…
My take on it was Bannon was causing more trouble then he was worth to Trump at that point, since Trump needs broad enough support to get things done - no one wants a president that protests but doesn't do anything.
Then Bannon wrote in his book about how he thought the FBI would crack Donald Trump Jnr "like an egg" and that passed Trumps red line, no one attacks his family. That's clearly why Trump went nuclear, and getting at his family is really his only weakness if you can call it that.
In reply to Seriously -- does anyone… by fleur de lis
SOROS financed the conflict with Russia.
In reply to My take on it was Bannon was… by EddieLomax
There is a stronghold already. Its called "Poland".
In reply to SOROS financed the… by powow
It would happen anyway and Bannon cannot be trusted. Find another leader.
In reply to There is a stronghold… by Rubicon
Bannon is not a leader, he's a organizer, just as he did with Trump....this is great news, Soros needs to be stopped or Europe will become Africa!
In reply to It would happen anyway and… by Ms No
Soros is already going down for starters...
also he needs to be exposed as frontman for banking powers. Bannon won't do it. He will do damage control and a new frontman will come along, just like with Rockefeller. Good luck with that. Why isn't Bannon working for Trump again? Why doesnt Bannon ever mention shit about Israel? What is the point taking down a frontman (kind of their job) and leaving the responsible powers still standing? And to do this when his utility is coming an end anyway? Interesting... This will go down just like it did with Rothschild frontman Rockefeller. Golf clap...
In reply to Bannon is not a leader, he's… by mo mule
Exactly like the EU is dominated by American interests, its opposition shall be dominated too.
He's on a mission courtesy some higher interest...
In reply to Soros is already going down… by Ms No
Whatever the odds are that people can figure this out will correlate to what our chances are. Loud and stupid usually takes over before most even know that leadership for opposition is even forming. They always appoint themselves. Bannon spends 24/7 FOX news-ing people 9-11 style about Muslims while covering for who is behind it. Which is obvious because its all out. He will do the same here. What they fear is uncontrolled populist revolt.
In reply to Exactly like the EU is… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
My first thought on reading the article was very similar. Why do these grassroots movement need "a leader"? They seem to be doing fine on their own. If Bannon can co-opt them then, walah, controlled opposition is re established. It makes you wonder about here in the U.S. as well.
In reply to Soros is already going down… by Ms No
Poland should recognize that those "migrant" transports across the Mediterranean are eventually going to endanger them along with their V4 partners.
They should create an independent Mediterranean patrols financed and manned by armed forces of the V4. Poland is the only member of V4 with a navy, so they would have to supply the officers and other essential personel to operate the vessels until the others could train their own.
Given current government in Italy, they could probably even get to use their ports for resupply and refueling.
Intercept all "migrant" vessels, force them back to Africa where everyone is forced to disembark and then confiscate the vessel, then bring it back to Europe to be scrapped or if that presents too much difficulty due to courts getting involved - pump out all the fuel, trip any useful equipment and then sink it.
I would leave the crew in Africa as well, after taking their fingerprints and mugshots, with the message they will be executed next time they are caught.
In reply to There is a stronghold… by Rubicon
Why doesn’t Bannon start a movement here like that?
In reply to There is a stronghold… by Rubicon
This is Bernie Sanders spitting and pounding his fists in a big populist display against the banks before he sold out the audit the Fed bill.
Controlled opposition is always the first thing presented. They aren't new at this. Major investigations need to happen as to who Soros works for. These people need to be hung. Bannon is the worst person for this.
Also, what happened to the petition Trump has to respond to about having Soros arrested for funding terrorism? Anybody who thinks Soros is a lone wolf is a retard. His job is to take the fall if and when the time comes by being a buffer for banksters. He is already in trouble. This is just like the timing when they introduce vaccines during outbreak burn out.
In reply to Why doesn’t Bannon start a… by divingengineer
Wrote above response before I read this, you covered my thought in this response.
As has been brought up here several times I sometimes wonder if there is a struggle going on within the elite. At times, it appears as if there is not a united front. Is Trump just the leader for one side of the elite?
No way for me to know which is true but two things keep going through my mind when I read the news and watch the happenings. 1. Donald Trump is controlled opposition to settle us back down and make us comfortable with our bridle again. 2. Donald Trump has brass balls and wants what is good for U.S. Citizens.
I sometimes think about Joel Skousen's hypothesis as well. When I think of what Trump is doing and watch the chances he is willing to take to deal with North Korea and to befriend Russia it makes me think that Trump is trying to throw a wrench into "their" NWO plan. Trump's dealings with Iran put a kink in this though.
Contemplations of a simpleton.
In reply to This is Bernie Sanders… by Ms No
Arabs control Hollywood.
Soros is a Nazi.
Brennan is a muslim.
Obama is a muslim.
Anthony Weiner is a muslim.
Prince Charles is a Muslim.
Rahm Emannuel is hispanic.
Absurd lies sprung from Jew-funded rightwing forums to deflect attention away from Jews.
In reply to SOROS financed the… by powow
Funny I was just re-searching the Podesta files last night, with more current search terms and this popped up:
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/29194
Soros meeting
From:MichaelVachon@soros. com To: john.podesta@gmail. com Date: 2016-03-13 09:02 Subject: Soros meeting
Hi John, sorry it was so difficult for us to talk. I have attached a memo on TPP and Malaysia, as it may come up when you see George and Alex. In general I think George is more interested in talking about policy than the campaign per se, though I can’t imagine you won’t spend some time on politics. In a separate email I will send you George’s latest thinking on the migration crisis, which he is spending a lot of time on. His other big preoccupation these days is Ukraine. Both the migration crisis and Ukraine are part of his view of Europe as falling apart, and the US as ultimately not doing enough to prevent the political disintegration of its most important ally. I will check in with Milia to see if there is a moment we can speak before then, but not urgent. All best, MV
In reply to Arabs control Hollywood. … by gearjammers1
DOES ANYBODY KNOW HOW to DONATE to The Movement?
In reply to My take on it was Bannon was… by EddieLomax
Just get yourself, friends and family ready.
In reply to DOES ANYBODY KNOW HOW to… by Okienomics
He needs to get France or Germany out of EU and EU will be done.
Question is: Does USA win anything from it?
Answer is no, it doesn't!
In reply to Just get yourself, friends… by Free This
France or Germany won't leave, but easter and southern EU countries damn well should. A crumbling EU is good for Britain and a crumbling socialist ideology and failed open borders plan is damn good for the U.S. and, I'd posit, for those people of Europe who don't like getting murdered or raped.
In reply to He needs to get France or… by Cassandra.Hermes
Wasn’t it just a few short years ago the French were crying about their culture being disrupted by the US?
They didn’t want our food, they didn’t want our words, they didn’t want our tech. The libs cried about the ruinous impact of the US on the sacred culture of the French
Where did they go? Why is it now racist to protect their history and culture?
In reply to France or Germany won't… by Okienomics
I'm an American, and I don't care if we get anything out of it as Americans.
I am very motivated to see Whites and Western Civilization survive.
In reply to He needs to get France or… by Cassandra.Hermes
Yes. Send a check to the following: Jack Meoff, PO Box 762, Dodge City, KS 67801
In reply to DOES ANYBODY KNOW HOW to… by Okienomics
Who wrote this article?
Where did it come from?
Anybody not a communist is right wing.
In reply to My take on it was Bannon was… by EddieLomax
That's what I don't understand.
Anyone who knows Trump knows that his family is off limits, so why would Bannon risk such a thing?
And why would the Trump WH allow that weird author to stroll the hallways when WH employees are restricted from one room or another?
It does not add up, something is missing.
Maybe Bannon said something to someone he trusted who gossiped, or maybe he was simply overheard, or these days being what they are, maybe he was recorded.
It is not outside the realm of possibility to think that the whole building is bugged.
And even after the very public trouncing, Bannon still supports Trump and has not turned to the MSM to get even as so many other Swamp dwellers are prone to do.
For that matter, Bannon is more loyal than Cohen who has not only turned on Trump, and was deceitful enough to tape his good friend without his knowledge, but it looks like he's getting cozy with the MSM and Dems.
Whatever, it still baffles me.
In reply to My take on it was Bannon was… by EddieLomax
This is off topic but the unsung heroes at FBI are back in the news again. One of the brave FBI agents (Joseph Asterita) is accused of lying about his role in the premeditated ambush and cold-blooded, cowardly, despicable, murder of LaVoy Finicum.
His FBI supervisor testified at the trial yesterday that, naturally, he could neither hear nor remember the shots Asterita denies firing.
(Why these particular shots are so important is beyond me, the tape shows a literal shooting gallery at the truck (with a little girl inside), reminding me of the circuitous importance of the piss dossier).
Aside from Asterista, the other brave first responders are called fake names like "BM", "Officer 1", "Officer 2". I wonder why they're disguising their names.
At scene of Finicum shooting: FBI supervisor says he didn't hear disputed shots
https://www.oregonlive.com/oregon-standoff/2018/07/indicted_fbi_agents_…
In reply to My take on it was Bannon was… by EddieLomax
I think this separation was planned. Bannon could not be doing the things he has been doing while working for POTUS directly. So I think this is just a way to work from the outside with less constraints
In reply to Seriously -- does anyone… by fleur de lis
He is a better asset outside of the WH. He is a learned man, and has many contacts.
In reply to I think this separation was… by DitchMitch
Funny how now anyone who is middle of the road or conservative is slandered as "far right wing."
Christians are "far right wingers."
Anyone who believes in Family is a "far right winger."
Anyone who loves their native nation is a "far right winger."
If you are against raping little children, and/or choking and spitting on women, the lefties call you a "far right winger."
Heterosexuals are "far right wingers" with "toxic masculinity."
In fact, anyone who does not believe in far left extremism and total socialism is screamed at as a "far right winger' or "nazi."
In reply to He is a better asset outside… by Free This
Yessir, all part of the plan to isolate and degrade our cause! The plan is to pussify America, neuter it's men, disarm us, and the take down will be that much easier.
If we do not educate our young we are toast. Unfortunately we will have to fight, kinetically to win this war, or we will have lost the war. CON-gress has not done a thing but pass more laws against us (Patriot Act, NDAA). As time goes by if we do NOTHING, the weaker the conservative voice will become.
I really hate to even being saying this, and I could get in trouble myself, but at this point, it is either live free or die a slave.
In reply to Funny how now anyone who is… by Son of Loki
The gubmint needs to crack down on yootoob, twitter, FB and these other sites that block free speech of conservatives. It's against the law and Gaetz already filed some complaints with the FCC but heavy penalties need to be enforced.
In reply to Yessir, all part of the plan… by Free This
While very true, but you see the .gov is actually part of it all, sad but true. That is why things are coming to a head, all part of the plan to destabilize us, for the final take down.
There is but a small faction of .gov on our side - Trump and the Freedom Caucus, most of the others are deep in the shit.
In reply to The gubmint needs to crack… by 847328_3527
That tends to happen when you go full retard.
In reply to Funny how now anyone who is… by Son of Loki
And stop using your critical facilities
In reply to Funny how now anyone who is… by Son of Loki
Bannon has done a great job of taking a serious populist movement and pulling it as neocon as possible.
In reply to That tends to happen when… by FreedomWriter
‘Toxic masculinity’ used to be called “Manly”.
The majority of men used to be naturally protective of women, children and the elderly. OK they could be brawly and crude at times but when the situation demanded the “Hero” appeared.
It is this Manly quality HilBarry wanted to dilute then destroy, by making the US Army a bastion of confused transgender girl-boys.
In reply to Funny how now anyone who is… by Son of Loki
If you don't like spray painted gang signs on your neighborhood buildings and walls you're an EXTREMIST Right Winger that hates 'free speech'.
In reply to Funny how now anyone who is… by Son of Loki
Smoke and mirrors: optics
the Old Guard is being played, nicely.
In reply to Seriously -- does anyone… by fleur de lis
bannon was the infamous leaker of whitehouse info. was complicit in hiring some very left wing obamites. disgraced himself as a traitor and self serving pimp who has no core values. other than that he talks a good game
In reply to Seriously -- does anyone… by fleur de lis
O'Bannon the Jew puppet Irish commie, after Trump canned his Irish ass, went straight to the left-wing web forum Politico to announce that "white nationalists are clowns" (lefty Bannon went back to his roots). Irish commie Bannon has a problem with white Anglo-saxon American nationalists. O'Bannon has no problem with Israeli nationalists.
In reply to bannon was the infamous… by wildbad
Though not certain, Bannon, Sessions, Cohen etc. may all be “Turncoats” - one side of the coat is ‘blue’, the other ‘red’. See George Washington’s spies in AmRevWar and in TV story “Turn”.
You are not supposed to figure out which side they are fighting on until the final curtain.
Bannon was also too disruptive an operative to keep in the White House. It was like keeping a pet shark in a fish bowl.
In reply to Seriously -- does anyone… by fleur de lis
Trump went off the nationalism script. That and there were too many Obama holdovers creating trouble in the White House leaking everything every five minutes.
In reply to Seriously -- does anyone… by fleur de lis