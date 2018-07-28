China Days Away From Test-Firing Russian S-400 Missile Defense System: Tass

China is close to a "late July or early August" test firing of a new Russian missile defence system reportedly capable of taking down an F-35 stealth fighter, according to SCMP, citing a Kremlin military source.
"It is planned that in late July or early August the unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that underwent training in Russia will carry out a test firing against a simulated ballistic target at a Chinese firing ground," the person said.
With a range of 2,400km (1,500 miles), the S-400 can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously with as many as 72 missiles at altitudes of between 5 metres (16 feet) and 30km (19 miles).
Beijing-based military expert Li Jie said that the sale of the S-400 to China would help Russia to promote its air defence missile technology on the international market, which has been dominated by the United States’ patriot system.
“The S-400 missile will further consolidate Beijing and Moscow’s strategic partnership in diplomatic, political, economic and military cooperation,” he said. -SCMP
Hong Kong-based military expert Song Zhongping told SCMP that it was very likely Beijing would test the S-400 right after taking delivery, while China's Rocket Force is already familiar with the system's predecessor, the S-300.
“The PLA has been using the S-300 since the 1990s, so it will be easier for them to pick up the new S-400 than it will be for other countries, like India and Turkey, which are also planning to buy the new defence system,” said Zhongping.
In late June, Turkey openly defied Trump's threat of sanctions if they were tocomplete the purchase of S-400 systems. Ankara said said the acquisition of was "a done deal and Turkey will not turn back from its decision."
India, meanwhile, announced in early July a $5.7 billion deal to purchase S-400s despite the threat of US retaliation.
The Times of India noted that in October 2015, India had planned to procure the S-400s - which can detect, track and destroy supersonic bombers, drones, fifth-generation fighters, spy planes, and supersonic missiles at a range of up to 400km and altitude of 30km - in what many Indian officials have praised as a game-changing military acquisition.
Beijing agreed to buy the S-400 Triumph system in 2014, while also ordering 24 Russian Su-35 fighter jets – as upgrades to the Su-27. 14 had been delivered as of the end of 2017.
Comments
Funny how they never seem to work when Israel bombs Syria.
Defect or no nerve?
They're all in the same club, and Syria/Iraq, Iran, etc... aren't in it.
In reply to Funny how they never seem to… by jm
Has it ever been used in a real combat situation?
In reply to They're all in the same club… by Truther
I doubt Russia wants to risk starting WW3 or risk export sales due to less than perfect performance.
Much easier to let Syria deal with it and give them a few upgrades/ammunition every now and then.
In reply to Has it ever been used in a… by jm
Personally I suspect all the poking at Russia by the deep state is to isolate China.
<And maybe line a few pockets in the MIC as a side benefit.>
In reply to f by eforce
s
In reply to Personally I feel all the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Just day's away LOL vaunted LOL
okay okay, I get it, they rely on OP technology...other people's!
In reply to s by eforce
These monster S-400 systems are colossally expensive 1980s style status symbols. A few hundred cheap stealth cruise missiles would take them out very quickly. They burst open a few hundred meters above the ground and release hundreds of tiny drones that are almost unbeatable. New drones have optical and long-wave target recognition and are capable of independent decision making. The world's militaries are just slow to recognize that weaponry has changed forever.
In reply to Just day's away by Free This
Correct.
russians even admitted, missile defense is too expensive. It all comes down to nukes - say russia has 9,000 nukes, if each patriot launcher can hold 4 rounds, it takes 2,250 patriot launchers. the US produced 1,106 and exported 176 (wiki) - with 10,000 missiles produced. maybe this is NATO's strategy - arm each nation with enough launchers to counter russia's nukes - but this is another case of requiring a 100% success rate against attacks - the fallout alone would be devastating even if intercepts were successful.
So it's better to avoid war altogether.
In reply to These monster S-400 systems… by Stuck on Zero
hush, don't you know that's all secret?
In reply to These monster S-400 systems… by Stuck on Zero
nigger can't stop talking. Sic semper negro.
In reply to Just day's away by Free This
it's called free speech - expect your russian propaganda to get called out, it wouldn't go well for your side if it escalated into WWIII.
In reply to nigger can't stop talking… by gearjammers1
Nigga please, your supposed to call me a jew, get on board will ya.
Actually, I am whiter than you probably are, my offer still stands, I'll carve that swastica on your forehead for free.
In reply to nigger can't stop talking… by gearjammers1
hey lets build a wall
In reply to Nigga please, your supposed… by Free This
it's all pointless anyway. the future is swarms of fast dumb dirt-cheap drones, each loaded with 2 pounds of C4, running hivemind AI, just looking to collide with the enemy plane
swarms of mosquitos or biting flies will drive off even the mightiest of elephants or fiercest of lions
pro tip: stop wasting money on aircraft carriers, Big Don
In reply to s by eforce
Yes, it does seem like the Iranians have it right. Swarms of hard to hit, small weaving boats, any one of which can destroy a target, which one will likely make it to.
In reply to it's all pointless anyway… by vato poco
The S-400 is impressive technology. They have the S-500 around their major cities - stats on that one are not clear. Nations are paying up for it. Why don't we all call for a freeze and stop fighting each other. Oh, I forgot. Without the defense and related businesses, America's unemployment rate would be 43%.
In reply to Yes, it does seem like the… by silverer
Stuck, the US is.
In reply to The S-400 is impressive… by Baron von Bud
Russians are making some serious money with these systems...
In reply to s by eforce
More, Cogs:
All which dare not to Kneel and Yield their All before The Hegemon.
In reply to Personally I feel all the… by Cognitive Dissonance
But at least Murica can throw that $21 Trillion in "LOST" (missing but stolen) Pentagram funds at the Russkie chinks.
This empire is Dead Man Walking
In reply to f by eforce
https://southfront.org/syrian-air-defense-forces-shot-israeli-warplane-…
Maybe Israel faked it like Shankesville Pa... But then again, they are always pathological liars about anythign that kicks their "ass"!
In reply to Has it ever been used in a… by jm
They don't dare leave Lebanese airspace anymore.They don't bomb Syria,they fire at it from the Beka valley.
With the one exception, when they came in from the east using US transponder signals.That will not
be allowed to happen again.Every time they meet the Russians along comes a raid.Hardly a sign that
that Putin is conceding diddly squat to the Tribe.Israel is fucked for all sorts of reasons at this point,they just
don't realize it yet.The IDF is a shadow of its former self,but talks loud hoping Big Brother will save their asses.
In reply to Funny how they never seem to… by jm
You mean like when the Israeli's bombed that Syrian chemical factory in broad daylight? Those vaunted missiles? okay, if you say so man...
In reply to They don't dare leave… by Winston Churchill
Standoffs again,no Israeli aircraft entered Syrian airspace.They don't care about Lebanese collateral damage,the
Russians and Syrians do, so the Israelis do exactly as they claim the Palestinians do,use human shields.
In reply to You mean like when the… by Free This
how the fuck do you know winston, were you there, funny that was not mentioned in the article I read.
In reply to Standoffs again,no Israeli… by Winston Churchill
I got a lot of things(mostly bad), I can prove w/o, "being there"
In reply to how the fuck do you know… by Free This
Never heard a follow up as to what the Syrian chemical plant manufactured...what was it...a Laundry Detergent Plant???
In reply to You mean like when the… by Free This
Dunno, all I know is they bombed via jet, not sure if stand off or not, as Winston says.
In reply to Never heard a follow up as… by Zorba's idea
Israel bombs all the way into NW Syria. You know, the general region where Putin has a base. Then they fly back. Putin the Pussy dares not respond.
The US rings up Putin, tells him his people better run or dig a hole, then fires missiles galore into Syria. Putin the Pussy dares not respond.
Putin sells the S400 to the Saudis, Iran, Turkey - but Putin the Pussy dares not sell even the S300 to Syria - they might actually defend themselves.
In reply to They don't dare leave… by Winston Churchill
I wish I could give you a million up votes. He’s also a treacherous coward. Can’t be trusted at all.
In reply to Israel bombs all the way… by Blankone
"This thing is busted, I can't see anything on the screen! I'll put in a trouble call and go to lunch." hee hee he.
In reply to Funny how they never seem to… by jm
"The ocean isn't the target!!! What is going on!?!"
In reply to "This thing is busted, I can… by Lazy Blonde Dawg
Syria has an air defense system which was Soviet era and hit an Israeli jet. MSNBC or CNN watcher?
In reply to Funny how they never seem to… by jm
Syria has the S-300 system, not the S-400.
In reply to Funny how they never seem to… by jm
No S400’s in Syria, as far as Iv read anywhere it’s only S200’s. Apparently they were upgrading to S300’s but that still isn’t the same my friend
;-)
In reply to Funny how they never seem to… by jm
there sure are s-400's at Russian army and air bases in Syria
In reply to No S400’s in Syria, as far… by scallywagrab
Too bad Syria didn't have these for protection...
3 years from now China will have reverse engineered the S-400 and will be selling them back to Russia at half the price. It's a prediction, could be wrong.
It is the export version with reduced range and reduced maximum number of simultaneous targets. Russia keeps the real good stuff for itself.
In reply to 3 years from now China will… by Ignatius
Sounds like how my dick's fared over the last 20 years, reduced range, reduced targets.
In reply to It is the export version… by HowdyDoody
Nonsense. You’re experiencing enhanced selectivity, that’s all.
In reply to Sounds like how my dick's… by WTFUD
Pull harder!
In reply to Sounds like how my dick's… by WTFUD
They just say, when the problems with export versions show up, "Standards vary so much out on the far end of the spiral arm"
In reply to It is the export version… by HowdyDoody
Possibly, however, the s-600 will be in test by then.
In reply to 3 years from now China will… by Ignatius
they'll also be selling them to ukraine and all the other former satellite states -chinese business ethics 101
business school lesson 101: don't do business with thieves
there's a reason russia and china don't have a long and harmonious history of mutually beneficial trade
In reply to 3 years from now China will… by Ignatius
And the Chinese leaders have been stickin' it to their people for 5000 years. When/if China's on top we'll probably miss the days of our shitbag leaders who at least applied lube now and again.
In reply to they'll also be selling them… by vato poco
Ahh, the Chinese will be eating themselves soon enough, right after they finish up the dogs and cats, when they go broke.
In reply to And the Chinese leaders have… by Ignatius
China will reverse engineer them and sell them to everybody in the mideast. This will reduce the risk of war. It's a good thing. But not for America and Israel.
In reply to 3 years from now China will… by Ignatius
The dash for the s-400 - a missile 'defense' system, is a good thing. Mind you i bet this advanced system can revert to 'fuck-you' mode.