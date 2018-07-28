China Days Away From Test-Firing Russian S-400 Missile Defense System: Tass

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:00

China is close to a "late July or early August" test firing of a new Russian missile defence system reportedly capable of taking down an F-35 stealth fighter, according to SCMP, citing a Kremlin military source.

"It is planned that in late July or early August the unit of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that underwent training in Russia will carry out a test firing against a simulated ballistic target at a Chinese firing ground," the person said.

With a range of 2,400km (1,500 miles), the S-400 can engage up to 36 targets simultaneously with as many as 72 missiles at altitudes of between 5 metres (16 feet) and 30km (19 miles).

Beijing-based military expert Li Jie said that the sale of the S-400 to China would help Russia to promote its air defence missile technology on the international market, which has been dominated by the United States’ patriot system.

The S-400 missile will further consolidate Beijing and Moscow’s strategic partnership in diplomatic, political, economic and military cooperation,” he said. -SCMP

Hong Kong-based military expert Song Zhongping told SCMP that it was very likely Beijing would test the S-400 right after taking delivery, while China's Rocket Force is already familiar with the system's predecessor, the S-300. 

“The PLA has been using the S-300 since the 1990s, so it will be easier for them to pick up the new S-400 than it will be for other countries, like India and Turkey, which are also planning to buy the new defence system,” said Zhongping.

In late June, Turkey openly defied Trump's threat of sanctions if they were tocomplete the purchase of S-400 systems. Ankara said said the acquisition of was "a done deal and Turkey will not turn back from its decision."

India, meanwhile, announced in early July a $5.7 billion deal to purchase S-400s despite the threat of US retaliation. 

The Times of India noted that in October 2015, India had planned to procure the S-400s - which can detect, track and destroy supersonic bombers, drones, fifth-generation fighters, spy planes, and supersonic missiles at a range of up to 400km and altitude of 30km - in what many Indian officials have praised as a game-changing military acquisition.

Beijing agreed to buy the S-400 Triumph system in 2014, while also ordering 24 Russian Su-35 fighter jets – as upgrades to the Su-27. 14 had been delivered as of the end of 2017. 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Stuck on Zero Free This Sat, 07/28/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

These monster S-400 systems are colossally expensive 1980s style status symbols.  A few hundred cheap stealth cruise missiles would take them out very quickly. They burst open a few hundred meters above the ground and release hundreds of tiny drones that are almost unbeatable.  New drones have optical and long-wave target recognition and are capable of independent decision making. The world's militaries are just slow to recognize that weaponry has changed forever.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Joe Trader Stuck on Zero Sat, 07/28/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

Correct.

russians even admitted, missile defense is too expensive. It all comes down to nukes - say russia has 9,000 nukes, if each patriot launcher can hold 4 rounds, it takes 2,250 patriot launchers. the US produced 1,106 and exported 176 (wiki) - with 10,000 missiles produced. maybe this is NATO's strategy - arm each nation with enough launchers to counter russia's nukes - but this is another case of requiring a 100% success rate against attacks - the fallout alone would be devastating even if intercepts were successful.

So it's better to avoid war altogether.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
vato poco eforce Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

it's all pointless anyway. the future is swarms of fast dumb dirt-cheap drones, each loaded with 2 pounds of C4, running hivemind AI, just looking to collide with the enemy plane

swarms of mosquitos or biting flies will drive off even the mightiest of elephants or fiercest of lions

pro tip: stop wasting money on aircraft carriers, Big Don

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 3
Winston Churchill jm Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:22 Permalink

They don't dare leave Lebanese airspace anymore.They don't bomb Syria,they fire at it from the Beka valley.

With the one exception, when they came in from the east using US transponder signals.That will not

be allowed to happen again.Every time they meet the  Russians along comes a raid.Hardly a sign that

that Putin is conceding diddly squat to the Tribe.Israel is fucked for all sorts of reasons at this point,they just

don't realize it yet.The IDF is a shadow of its former self,but talks loud hoping Big Brother will save their asses.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 4
Blankone Winston Churchill Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

Israel bombs all the way into NW Syria. You know, the general region where Putin has a base. Then they fly back. Putin the Pussy dares not respond.
The US rings up Putin, tells him his people better run or dig a hole, then fires missiles galore into Syria. Putin the Pussy dares not respond.

Putin sells the S400 to the Saudis, Iran, Turkey - but Putin the Pussy dares not sell even the S300 to Syria - they might actually defend themselves.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Ignatius Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:06 Permalink

3 years from now China will have reverse engineered the S-400 and will be selling them back to Russia at half the price.  It's a prediction, could be wrong.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
WTFUD Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

The dash for the s-400 - a missile 'defense' system, is a good thing. Mind you i bet this advanced system can revert to 'fuck-you' mode.