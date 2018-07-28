Crime Rate In The U.K. Soars While 90% Of Recorded Crime Goes Uncharged

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,
Homicide and crime rates – including sexual assaults, and knife and gun attacks – continue to rise in the United Kingdom, with 90% of recorded offenses not ending in charges.
A report published last week lays bare the shocking numbers – crimes resulting in charges sat at 11%, with the percentage falling two points in just a year to 9%; down from 15% in 2015.
Since March of this year and the 12 months before, only 443,000 crimes out of 4.6 million recorded resulted in charges.
Notably, the number of recorded crimes rose by 11% to 5.5 million offenses – the highest level in over a decade.
Earlier this year, the homicide rate in London overtook New York City – with knife attacks rising by more than 30%. Although crime rates are surging in the U.K.,officer numbers in London have hit a record low.
As it stands, fewer than 1 in 10 of recorded crimes result in a charge, doing little to abate fear that England is undergoing an epidemic of violent crime.
“High-harm” violent offenses involving weapons have soared – with knife, gun, and homicide rates rising rapidly.
Official figures reported by the Office for National Statistics detail that – even excluding incidents with multiple victims, such as the terror attacks in London or Manchester – homicides rose 12% from 74 to 701 in just the span of a year.
At the beginning of the year, after four young men were murdered in separate knife attacks in London during New Year’s Eve celebrations, mayor Sadiq Khan said:
I am doing everything I can to tackle this scourge in our communities. Keeping the country safe should be the Government’s priority too, and it is time ministers stopped shirking this responsibility…
Before being elected in 2016, Khan promised to “challenge gang culture and knife crime head on”.
However, it comes as no surprise Khan attempted to place the blame elsewhere after making comments claiming that terrorism is “part and parcel of living in a big city”.
Through Khan’s utter refusal to look at the reality before him, the prognosis for the United Kingdom doesn’t look good.
Until politically-correct politicians can admit and recognize they created the crisis they are experiencing first-hand, crime and homicide rates – and likely eventerrorist acts – will continue to trend upward in the U.K.
Bang up job so far, Khan
The attempt is to destroy western civilization by any & all means necessary.
In reply to Bang up job so far, Khan by pc_babe
The globalists really did a job on that nation, those people need to declare their independence.
In reply to The attempt is to destroy… by nmewn
So let them legalise guns so that they add mass school shootings to the list!
Let every low IQ fool carry a gun so that they can also add more police killings to the statistics, because anyone who then makes any suspect moves will be shot immediately by the 'po-lice.'
In reply to The globalists really did a… by Dilluminati
Dude, you didn't read the article. London surpassed New York city in homicide rates and you want to blubber about school shootings? It's gotten so bad many crimes go uncharged, like it never even happened.
There is your "progressive" utopia, you should move there ;-)
In reply to So lets by Bokkenrijder
It appears this is a growing trend, to let the crazies fight it out.
Here in the States, Antifa can walk the streets in masks carrying bats, beating people for wearing the wrong colors, while the cops stand by watching the chaos. Notice these pussies never show up in Florida, or Texas, I wonder why...
Last week, the temps at work went nuts with box cutters. Two black women fighting over a man went at it, blood slinging everywhere, so bad entire pallets of materiel had to be re boxed, and the floors mopped up. Yet, the cops came, broke everything up, and nobody was charged, I kid you not!
This is just a tiny sample of what's coming, man up America, shits gonna get real!
In reply to Dude, you didn't read the… by nmewn
In reply to It appears this is a growing… by Tarzan
Well as the old saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
So, I take it you are FOR the disarming the populations of every nation so that ONLY the state can provide the means of their security?
It's not enough that it is ALREADY a proven fact that people don't want a police state large enough to protect everyone, it is your fervent desire that it still be imposed on them by a police state?
In reply to "Have no fear! Give up your… by Bokkenrijder
"Diversity is our strength!"
In reply to "Have no fear! Give up your… by nmewn
they all agreed that they did not create the crisis, they were just doing what has always been done, so they would say they inherited it, i would say they took the baton and ran w/it.
In reply to "Diversity is our strength… by Never One Roach
Where do these retards come from?
In reply to they all agreed that they… by 1 Alabama
Violent crime tends to be centered in the cities, robberies in the rural areas.
In a lot of cases if you get robbed the police won't show up or will show up days later and if you don't have (CCTV) footage they will do nothing about it.
In reply to Where do these retards come… by Richard Chesler
The nitty gritty problem with the fuckwits' "multiculturalism is nirvana" mantra?
The one that blows a hole in it so wide you can ride an elephant through?
Pluck (like Soros does) peoples from 3rd world shitholes, where the value of a life is next to zero, drop them into "civilization", and guess what? Said peoples, conditioned for many generations to think as such in human rights terms, don't miraculously start to behave like model "Englishmen". Especially when the inbred low-IQ shitholes you pluck them from aren't even former colonies.
It isn't fucking rocket science, you dumb cunts (although to be fair, Sadiq Khan isn't dumb, but assuredly a cunt)..
Hopefully, every one of you vermin will be held accountable when the shit hits the fan.
In reply to Violent crime tends to be… by eforce
LOL, freaking socialists in Blighty are bat shit crazy too!
you imported the muzzies by the truck load, turned in your guns and now you reap the whirlwind, sorry, you gave up your rights and manhood in one fell swoop!
In reply to The nitty gritty problem… by CuttingEdge
When YOU SOW crime like
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century
you reap crime.
In reply to LOL by Free This
The criminals became a privileged class in the Bolshevik days. Read up on the Gulag Archipelago if you want a glimpse: https://en.m.wikiquote.org/wiki/The_Gulag_Archipelago
They will remove good people one by one because they don’t realize that their resistance will save others. The death of a society because good people are afraid to kill to defend themselves and loved ones. RESIST and DESTROY VERMIN ASYMMETRICALLY
In reply to When YOU SOW crime like… by powow
A Lot of people were raped and murdered on the trains going to the camps, right in front of everyone else packed in there. The thieves were ALLOWED to carry weapons.
In reply to The criminals became a… by WaterWings
Just don't be a white person committing a crime in Londonstan because the script is flipped: 99% of whites are charged with the crimes they are even suspected of committing.
In reply to A Lot of people were raped… by WaterWings
Multiculturalism within a nation does not work and is a threat to any nation. A nation can only be monocultural but could be multiracial. The very first culture Western nations need to eliminate is the jewish culture of imposing multiculturalism on Western nations. For the jewish culture is essentially anti Western culture passed off to us as "liberalism".
In reply to Just don't be a white person… by Jack McGriff
In reply to When YOU SOW crime like… by powow
They weren’t all turned in. There’s still a lot of them out there unaccounted for.
In reply to LOL by Free This
I hope so for their sake, they will need them!
In reply to They weren’t all turned in… by NidStyles
“The first duty of the sovereign is that of protecting the society from the violence and invasion of other independent societies"
--Adam Smith, The Wealth of Nations
In reply to Violent crime tends to be… by eforce
And when the British Sovereign was defeated in the States who then replaced the Sovereign? It was the People of those former colonies. The People became the Sovereign not the government servants of the Sovereign.
The sovereign People of the States employ their servants to protect them but also have the right of the Sovereign to protect themselves.
British Subjects do not have Sovereign rights.
In reply to “The first duty of the… by Whoa Dammit
Who knows, who cares?
The majority certainly don't belong here but we, the people, can't do anything about it, governed as we are by Europhile MP's and a rubber stamping Civil Service.
In reply to Where do these retards come… by Richard Chesler
Police and guns do not solve or prevent crime. In the end it's all about society and culture.... and they are heading down the sewer.
In reply to they all agreed that they… by 1 Alabama
Different rules for dindu's whether USA inner city or middle eastern imports. Globalists hate Christianity and the rule of law. The secret sauce of globalism is directed precise violence that is often never reported or investigated.
It's why they need your guns.
In reply to "Diversity is our strength… by Never One Roach
Diversity+Proximity=War: The Scientific Study Reference List
https://heartiste.wordpress.com/diversity-proximity-war-the-reference-l…
Frank Salter(Ph.D.): The War On Human Nature, Replacement Level Migration In The West And The Crime Of Diversity
https://redice.tv/red-ice-radio/war-on-human-nature-replacement-level-m…
https://occamsrazormag.wordpress.com/2013/01/31/frank-salter-war-agains…
Aristotle On Immigration, Diversity And Democracy
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/02/24/aristotle-on-immigrati…
The Alternative Hypothesis: Racial Diversity
http://thealternativehypothesis.org/index.php/racial-diversity/
In reply to "Diversity is our strength… by Never One Roach
It took me a minute to realize that was Bigfoot - the face looks just like John Brennan.
In reply to "Diversity is our strength… by Never One Roach
Give up natural Individual sovereignty to be subservient to the Few, with little benefit to the Individual.
Dairy cows on a factory farm. The only release is death, to be tossed into a trailer, headed to a rendering plant, where they extract the last bit of profit.
In reply to "Have no fear! Give up your… by nmewn
In reply to "Have no fear! Give up your… by Bokkenrijder
You need to look into the parents and mental health professionals involved in each of the shootings if you want to find other common denominators.
In reply to the usual suspects (redneck… by Tarzan
Tarzan, Democrats just want Amerika to be moar 'culturally enriched' with illegals instead of hard working American citizens:
A 46-year-old man suspected of cutting his ankle monitor and going on a weeklong crime spree in the Houston area has been charged with two counts of murder and is expected to get an additional murder charge on Wednesday, the authorities said.
The man, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, was caught on Tuesday after a car chase with deputies....
They have linked him to three killings, a home invasion, robberies and an assault of a city bus driver between July 9 and July 16. In some of the cases, the authorities said, he drove away in the cars of his victims.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/18/us/houston-serial-killer-rodriguez.h…
In reply to the usual suspects (redneck… by Tarzan
So letting the muzzies hack the people of the UK to death is ok with you. Got it.
In reply to "Have no fear! Give up your… by Bokkenrijder
According to his logic, all survivors are supposed to report the fact that they survived to the "proper authorities" so those authorities can either...
A: Not charge anyone based on any variety of made up reasons.
or
B: Remove the crime from the official statistics so as to not scare the population.
In reply to So letting the muzzies hack… by youarelost
What you don't know can't hurt you...until it does. But by then you will just become another statistic we won't honestly report...for your own good of course. Can't have a frightened and outraged population armed with pitchforks getting out of hand because they are in the know.
In reply to According to his logic, all… by nmewn
I find it amazing that part of the article is being overlooked by many, "officials" blotting out the crime rate statistics.
Out of sight, out of mind and absolutely Orwellian.
In reply to What you don't know can't… by Cognitive Dissonance
HINT: Mayor Sadiq Khan.
In reply to I find it amazing that part… by nmewn
I seem to recall the Emir of Londonistan running on a platform of cracking down on gang violence, sorta like...
"If you like your gang violence, you can keep your gang violence!"
...only, different ;-)
In reply to HINT: Mayor Sadiq Khan. by Richard Chesler
Like "1984", "A Clockwork Orange" was a futuristic dystopian book (film) that became a documentary.
In reply to I seem to recall the Emir of… by nmewn
" It is difficult to go anywhere in London without having the feeling that Britain is now Occupied Territory."
~ George Orwell
In reply to I find it amazing that part… by nmewn
Whats unclear is whether most of this crime is muzzy on muzzy or if they are attacking outside of their enclaves........
In reply to According to his logic, all… by nmewn
They attack anything that moves. It's what happens when they are separated from their emotional support goats.
In reply to Whats unclear is whether… by gatorengineer
In reply to They attack anything that… by Whoa Dammit
Hard to say, could very well be. But with no charges ever being brought it would be hard to discover what the larger proportion is. All there is is a police report of a rape or stabbing or theft that no charges are ever filed on, so no "real" investigation.
Just a ledger entry to be filed away somewhere and nothing is ever pursued as to finding the culprit(s) to bring them to justice.
In reply to Whats unclear is whether… by gatorengineer
Mostly muzzy on muzzy and dindu on dindu and gang violence. But there are exceptions such as child grooming, theft (moped gangs) and rape.
In reply to Whats unclear is whether… by gatorengineer
Stop over-reacting.
"These things are going to happen in the Caliphate. Peeples are just going to have to get used to being hacked to death."
In reply to Mostly muzzy on muzzy and… by stopEUSSR
Just look up grooming gangs of muzzies. They are an invading force in Europe, waiting for the word to go total retard. The Europeans will have the dear in the headlight look on their faces.
I am surprised Tyler's did not include that picture in this article?
In reply to Whats unclear is whether… by gatorengineer
When gun ownership is criminal, only criminals will have guns.
In reply to "Have no fear! Give up your… by Bokkenrijder
