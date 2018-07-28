The Deep State's Absorption Of Donald Trump

Authored by Jacob Hornberger via The Future of Freedom Foundation,
The dust-up over NATO confirms, once again, that President Trump, unfortunately, has been absorbed by the same deep state whose existence he sometimes laments. After questioning here in the United States the usefulness of NATO, Trump traveled to a NATO meeting in Europe, where he flipped and declared his firm commitment to this Cold War anachronism, declaring publicly, “I believe in NATO” and publicly expressing his sentiment that NATO is “very unified, very strong, no problem.”
Let’s face the discomforting truth: Trump’s administration is just another four years of Bush-Obama.
Afghanistan? U.S. troops are still there, killing and dying. Like Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Trump keeps them there.
Iraq? U.S. troops are still there, killing and dying. Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps them there.
Syria? U.S. troops are still there, killing and dying. Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps them there. In fact, when Trump expressed a desire to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, he immediately flipped when he learned that the Pentagon disapproved of that action.
North Korea? U.S. troops are still there, almost 70 years after the deep state butted into the conflict by ignoring the constitutionally required congressional declaration of war. Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps them there and, until recently, has even threatened to rain nuclear fire and fury on North Koreans through U.S. nuclear bombers.
War on terrorism? U.S. forces continue assassinating people. Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps them assassinating.
The U.S. embargo on Cuba? Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps it in existence.
U.S. military bases in foreign countries? Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps them there.
The U.S. military-industrial complex? Like Bush and Obama, Trump keeps it there and expands it.
Why, Trump even flipped when the CIA put pressure on him to extend the time for secrecy with respect to the CIA’s 55-year-old records relating to the JFK assassination. Although Trump had announced all the way up to the day before the October deadline set by law that he intended to release the records, he buckled on the day of deadline, acceding to what the CIA wanted.
And NATO? What has Trump accomplished in Europe? All that he has done is pressure NATO members to plunder and loot their citizens through higher taxation to help pay for NATO’s exorbitant expenses. Big deal. How is that helpful? Does anyone really think that that is going to result in a reduction of expenditures for the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA? If so, I’ve got a nice bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell you.
What is going on here?
It all confirms what Tuft University law professor Michael Glennon sets forth in his book National Security and Double Government. The ones who are in charge are the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA — i.e., the national-security establishment, or what people are now calling the “deep state.” The national-security branch of the federal government permits the other three branches to maintain the veneer of being in control but it’s only a veneer. When it comes to critical points of policy, like the continued existence of NATO, the other three branches, including the executive branch, are expected to defer to the national-security branch, and they do.
Consider NATO, the organization that the U.S. deep state brought into existence to fight it’s Cold War against the U.S. government’s World War II partner and ally, the Soviet Union. From the very beginning, its Cold War mission was to protect Europe from a Soviet invasion.
But the Cold War ended more than 25 years ago. So, why did this Cold War dinosaur remain in existence? It remained in existence because the U.S. deep state decreed that it would remain in existence.
In fact, let’s not forget that as the Cold War was ending, U.S. officials promised the Soviets that in return for the Soviet Union’s dismantling of its Cold War-era Warsaw Pact, the United States would reciprocate by dismantling NATO.
It was not to be. That’s because the U.S. deep state — i.e., the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA — decided that keeping NATO was more important than keeping a promise made to the communists of the former Soviet Union.
Even as Soviet forces were withdrawing from Germany, Eastern Europe, and the Baltics, the U.S. deep state had NATO moving east, absorbing the former members of the Warsaw Pact and, consequently, moving U.S. missiles, bases, and forces closer and closer to Russia, all the while acting innocent and playing like they were oblivious to the response that would inevitably come from Russia.
When U.S. officials incited a coup in Ukraine, it was with the aim of installing a pro-U.S. regime into power and absorbing Ukraine into NATO, which would then enable the U.S. government, through NATO, to come into the country and install bases and missiles on the Ukraine-Russia border. And it would all be “legal.” Equally important, so would be the Ukraine regime’s decision to evict Russia from its longtime military base at Sevastopol in Crimea.
U.S. officials knew that Russia would never permit that to happen. After all, what would be the response of the U.S. government if suddenly Mexico decided to take over San Diego, California, citing the undeniable fact that the U.S. government intentionally provoked the Mexican War in order to steal the northern half of Mexico? We all know what the response would be. The U.S. government would never permit that to happen, come hell or high water.
The real issue is that U.S. officials knew that NATO’s threat to absorb Ukraine would cause Russia to take over Crimea, come hell or high water, even if illegal, to ensure continued control over its longtime military base.
NATO’s move was cunningly brilliant. Once Russia reacted in the predictable way, it was portrayed, once again, as it was during the Cold War, as an international aggressor that was hell-bent on conquering Europe, the United States, and the world. The only difference was that during the Cold War it was the “godless Soviet communists” who were coming to get us. This time it was the “Putin’s autocratic Russia” coming to get us. A distinction without a difference.
But here’s the thing: the renewed Cold War environment ensured that the deep state — i.e., the Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA — would continue to remain in high cotton notwithstanding the end of the Cold War, with ever-increasing budgets for them and their ever-growing army of contractors, subcontractors, and military bureaucrats.
It’s worth mentioning, as an aside, that it was the Cold War itself that was used to justify the conversion of the U.S. government from a limited-government republic to a national-security state. At the time of the conversion, U.S. officials said that if the Cold War ever ended, we could have our limited-government republic back. But when the Cold War ended, they didn’t give us our republic back. The deep state would not permit that to happen.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t all that the U.S. deep state had NATO doing. Expanding on its post-Cold War policy of U.S. interventionism in the Middle East, the deep state had NATO perform a regime-change operation in Libya, which, along with the U.S. deep state’s invasion of Iraq and Syria, helped inflame the death, destruction, and chaos in the Middle East even more. All that, of course, ensured an ongoing threat of terrorist retaliation, which deep state officials have used to further guarantee ever-increasing budgets, power, and destruction of liberty and privacy among the American people.
When the U.S. Constitution called the federal government into existence, the idea was that the president could not wage war without a congressional declaration of war. Yet notice how the deep state has circumvented that constitutional provision with NATO. All they have to do is admit new members into NATO, such as Montenegro and Latvia, and they are able to automatically guarantee U.S. entry into a war to defend that nation, the Constitution be damned.
Our American ancestors warned us against the power of big, permanent military establishments. So did Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Truman. Unfortunately, their warnings were ignored, and the United States is now saddled with the most powerful and destructive military-intelligence establishments in history. The deep state’s absorption of Donald Trump is just one more confirmation of what our ancestors and Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Truman were warning us against.
No it isn't another Obama and Bush you ignorant Asshole!
Yep...the article made me click away right here...
To all the Trump bashers - get real!
This is a video interview with a steel worker who used to have to put in 70 - 80 hours of work in a week to keep a roof over his family:
https://youtu.be/qPrkRpRgz54
Is this ideological moron who can't think outside the box day?
Second article today like this - doesn't understand shit, doesn't want to make the effort, so describes the world in terms of their own ideological box in which they've sealed themselves.
Find someone who is actively thinking about the world to write some articles, ZH. This is getting boring fast.
why don't you write an article then? wordpress is free. I promise to read it, and if it's good, share it.
The (Jewish) Deep State's Absorption Of Donald Trump???????????
Pft!
The Donald was ALWAYS their man.
Only VAIN hope for change blinded and still blind
those who refuse to SEE.
The article is telling the truth, but there is a glaring hole in it. How does an author write of Trump's subservience to the Deep State without mentioning John Bolton. All the evidence one needs right there.
Bolton could just be there for intimidation factor. Having giant muscles is in many ways better than actually being strong (the 2 are not the same). I guess we'll have to see what happens moving forward.
18 months in and Trump hasn't reversed 70 years of Deep State "Freedom and Democracy" spreading.
I'm voting straight Democrat this Midterm; they'll get the job done.
/s for those that need it.
I voted Trump to stop Hillary; mission accomplished.
Thanks Don!
Anything more is gravy.
I'm voting for this guy, he looks like he gets shit done for real===>
https://imgur.com/a/uHqEEv3
The day you turn on the TV news and they arent running hit piece after hit piece on Trump, THAT will be the day you might consider whether Trump has been absorbed by the deep state. As long as they are trying to destroy him, he is not their creature.
LOL! Some dopes have no idea what chess is, let alone 3-D chess. Of course, it's not Donald by himself. He has "fans" in high places.
Okay, we'll
must be the weekend - same ol ZH doom porn weak-ass weepy shit
"Trump caaaaaan't win! he's juuuuuust like all the others! it's just too HARD, maaaan! we should all just give up and quit!"
fuck you, lightweight pussies. I just thank God assholes like you weren't running things in 1942. why not just chop off your balls and make it official??
As long as people believe in the President he has a chance.
that is the absolute dumbest shit I've read in weeks.
The goal of this article is to create doubt and helplessness to undermine the support Trump has.
Doesn't MATTER ONE WHIT!.
The DEMS are STRONGLY pulling away from the infighting pricks of the GOP.
Trump will be a LAME DUCK after the Nov elections, look for the PUBS to get slaughtered.
The rest of Tump's term will be fighting IMPEACHMENT and all sorts of charges.We R screwed YET again, I get 2-3 DOZEN emails and texts from the GOP every day, EVERY day, begging for money,it was theirs for the taking, and tons gave Trump no chance,now the PIPER is calling,and they are doomed.
The Dems have now pulled away to a 9% point lead for the House.
The Deep State is cancelling their Global Government plans, or pushing them back 25 plus years. The Pedophiles are in big, big trouble. The Fed Bank is being routed out of Globalist(Zionist) influence. The National Debt will likely be paid off in some fashion, after all it was a trick to start with.
This article is light weight compared to what is really happening.
ahhhh, the pre-strike disinfo crew has arrived. "Trump has no chance of winning - there's a 98% chance hillary will win the largest landslide in American history!"
you idiot dems are toast. you can't even manage to keep people from shitting in your streets .... and the word is getting out. fuckwits
He IS think'n outside da box. And, if you think ZH is boring, the world is boring.
Maybe, but Cankles still lost and that alone makes me sleep better.
"the best part of waking up is hillary clinton will NEVER be president"
I have hoped things would move faster but I am positive within the next 6.5 years it will all be done.
It is unfortunately - the POTUS makes NO decisions - the decisions are made for them !!!
I thought George W. was the Decider during his admininistration......
He's not another Obama and Bush, he's a better illusionist than both of them. Though George's whole thing where he pretended to be semi-retarded so no one would get too mad at him about that whole Iraq Afghanistan war thing was pretty nifty.
Yeah, the Deep State "Absorbed" Trump around 55 years ago when he became a Mason. Trump is as much a part of the establishment as Obama or Bush, but he just plays a different role.
They're all actors, all playing their given role.
Is he a mason? I didn't know that. Do you have evidence of that?
Look at Trump photos -- see the Merkel hand sign? Dig deeper, you'll find out for yourself.
a photo of someone pyramiding their hands is not good evidence they are Freemason.
DBO, it's a SIGN. Some, perhaps not you, might take it as a "red flag". A student of yoga, I became familiar with hand mudras. Despite the suspect source (Wikipedia), here's a reasonable definition: A mudra is a symbolic or ritual gesture in Hinduism and Buddhism. While some mudras involve the entire body, most are performed with the hands and fingers. A mudrā is a spiritual gesture and an energetic seal of authenticity employed in the iconography and spiritual practice of Indian religions. AND, you don't think the "Freemasons" have their own set of mudras?
I merely suggested, and recommend to you and others, you do the research. Otherwise, you imbibe the froth of no-mind here on ZH, as mindless comments bury any original or significant comments, dissolve the substantive with the void, thus diluting the value of our collective exercise. Too bad. I see far fewer substantive comments, an attrition of posters I respect, and -- dare I say it -- a witting takedown of a free site for expression, on e of the few left to my knowledge.
I suspect you as one who contribute to the degradation of ZH.
He's 70 today, roughly. 55 years ago made him a 3rd Degree at 15. I LOVE the guy!
The one thing they don't want exposed is the pedophilia,Trump is exposing it.Maybe he was a Mason to get ahead and realized they're a bunch of evil sick fucks.
The ugly truth:
https://thezog.info/donald-trump-research/
Trump aint' perfect, but Hornberger is premature in his assessment. Time will tell, but Im encouraged by what I've seen. Plus, what's the alternative?
we get off our asses, organize, and help ourselves instead of waiting for president daddy to save us?
That's what I've been saying.
Loot Europeans? That's MY job.
Trump, get out of the way!
This shit only goes on as long as the dollar is a viable currency, and that might not be that much longer. "Future of Freedom Foundation", yea right.
Britain’s Jewish Press are Revolting:
Dare not criticize the fake and criminal state of Israel,....
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/07/28/britains-jewish-press-are-revo…
Fcck the deep state.
(Note to NSA: Please put this comment in my file with a duplicate copy deep inside your rectum.)
Russia invading Europe is a myth. US exceptionalism is a myth.
our music is exceptional. BBQ too
No we are exceptional, exceptionally stupid.
And also exceptionally _ns__c__nt.
Anyone care to buy a vowel?
Fuck this author...
.... with the lead pipe, in the conservatory
As a [former] card carrying small fish member of the Deep State I want to just say how much fun it is to be a 'wise guy'. So back zu everything this clown has to say, fine. Except, the Soviet Deep State was a bit serious about what they wanted to do to the rest of Europe, so our reaction, to create the European Common Market (we flubbed it after WWI) and NATO to contain Germany made some sense. Keeping it in place, as well. Look, we messed up and withdrew from Europe after WWI because Wilson was a dick. We are stuck in that backwater now because of that racist Democrat (redundancy alert) and, with Jihadism about to take over the continent, into the indefinite future. After the place is made shambles in 20-30 years, we can pull back to the East Coast and form a defensive line. In the meantime, one of our bases in Bavaria has a very nice ski run.
Auf wiedersehen, tschüss