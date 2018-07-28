Housing Market Headed For "Broadest Slowdown In Years"

For those who have been focusing on corporate earnings, the stock market and the global economy, a more ominous - if under-reported - flashpoint has emerged in recent days after some scary housing market numbers were published over the past week, or as Robert Shiller told Bloomberg, "This could be the very beginning of a turning point."
The housing market is showing signs of a downward slide after existing-home sales were down in June, sales hit their slowest pace in eight months, and mortgage rates are on the rise, causing usually restive buyers to stay patiently on the the sidelines.
In reporting on the worrisome data released this week, Bloomberg notes that "the U.S. housing market — particularly in cutthroat areas like Seattle, Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas — appears to be headed for the broadest slowdown in years," due to a trend of buyers "getting squeezed by rising mortgage rates and by prices climbing about twice as fast as incomes, and there’s only so far they can stretch."
Meanwhile, according to the latest Attom data, U.S. median home price appreciation decelerated in Q2 of 2018 to its slowest pace in two years. Here are some key indicators that we are indeed witnessing the start of a slowdown, published this week:
- Existing-home sales dropped in June for a third straight month. Purchases of new homes are at their slowest pace in eight months.
- Inventory, which plunged for years, has begun to grow again as buyers move to the sidelines, sapping the fuel for surging home values.
- Prices for existing homes climbed 6.4 percent in May, the smallest year-over-year gain since early 2017, and have gained the least over three months since 2012, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
- Shares of PulteGroup Inc. fell as much as 4.9 percent Thursday morning after the national homebuilder reported that orders had declined 1 percent from a year earlier, blaming rising mortgage rates.
It looks like home prices are plateauing as supply lines increase, according to Bloomberg:
- Some of the most expensive markets, where sales are falling under the weight of prices, are now seeing substantial increases in supply, according to Redfin Corp.
- In San Jose, California, inventory was up 12 percent in June from a year earlier. It rose 24 percent in Seattle and 32 percent in Portland, Oregon. Those big jumps are from low numbers, so the housing crunch is still a serious problem.
- "Inventory has increased quite a bit," a Seattle agent tells Bloomberg. "We’re seeing less competition."
- In its preliminary July survey, 65 percent of Americans said it’s a good time to buy a home, the lowest since 2008, when the economy was still in recession.
And as the following chart of FHFA home prices, the recent home price plateau is starting to turn lower:
This as international buyers are dropping out of the US housing market in growing numbers, according to new reports, underscoring the general buyer fatigue on the rise.
"The affordability crisis may have reached a breaking point in Portland, San Jose, and Seattle,” said Settle-based real estate brokerage company Redfin's CEO.
At the same time, the average homeownership tenure increases to new all-time high of 8.09 years: homeowners who sold in Q2 2018 had owned their homes for an average of 8.09 years, up from an average homeownership tenure of 7.91 years in Q1 2018 and up from an average homeownership tenure of 7.83 years in Q2 2017, according to Attom.
"Buyers want to shop and take some time, as opposed to having to rush and throw offers in," a real estate agent with Windermere Realty Trust in Portland told Bloomberg of trying to manage sellers' expectations. "It’s the market correcting itself. At some point, you hit a peak of momentum, and then things level off."
And as supply grows, and buyers find more options to choose from, buyers are taking their time to pull the trigger:
While we have previously compiled these numbers in separate posts, here is a summary take on the current state of the US housing market:
- The homeownership rate in the second quarter was 64.3 percent, up from 63.7 percent a year earlier, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday.
- S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data hint at the softening. The 20-city index of property values rose 6.6 percent in the 12 months ending in April. After seasonal adjustments, the gauge posted its smallest monthly increase in 10 months, with New York, San Francisco and Washington reporting declines.
- Homeownership still remains out of reach for many Americans, especially for first-time and younger buyers. For existing homes, the median price climbed in June to a record $276,900, while properties typically stayed on the market for 26 days, unchanged from the prior three months, according to the National Association of Realtors.
That said, there are still reasons to be optimistic that we are not at the start of a new housing crisis: per Bloomberg:
“While there appears to be a slowdown in the growth rate of home sales and prices, it has not slowed rising homeownership,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in a statement — though he added that the rate is a full percentage point below the 50-year average, reflecting “the long-lasting scars from the Great Recession and the lopsided nature of this recovery.”
Market watchers note that the housing sector has strong support from a healthy labor market and steady economic growth, which indicates a stabilizing trend for home prices rather than anything close to the experience of the crisis, when property values plunged. And shares of D.R. Horton Inc., which builds a lot of starter homes, rose as high as 8.7 percent Thursday morning after the company reported a 12 percent jump in orders.
Still, a red flag is that the experts are starting to spin the narrative, usually a key indicator that a major turning point is dead ahead: "The rate of home sales, new and existing, has probably peaked," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "But it’s not going to roll over. It will gently decline." It was not clear why Shepherdson was confident of this.
Others were less sanguine: "Home prices are plateauing," said Ed Stansfield, chief property economist at Capital Economics. "People are saying: Let’s just bide our time, there’s no great rush. If we wait six or nine months we’re not going to lose out on getting a foot on the ladder... we’re now looking at a period in which prices move more or less sideways, or increase no more quickly than growth in incomes, over the next few years."
Which is a problem, because according to the latest Case Shiller data, home prices in all metro areas are increasing at a higher rate than incomes, and in 15 out of 20, the rate of price is more than double that of income growth.
And let's not forget the uber bubble that is San Francisco, where in just the past six months, median home prices increased by a record $200,000 to an all time high $1.62 million.
Finally, there is the threat that the Fed will hike right into a recession, making mortgages unaffordable: "no one knows how far and how fast borrowing costs may rise as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates", Stansfield said.
This was confirmed by the latest UMichigan consumer sentiment survey, which revealed that Americans believe current conditions to buy a homes are the worst they have been since 2011 due to high interest rates.
This also means that for most areas, we will not see a price surge just ahead of the next recession. Lenders and borrowers alike are less likely to let credit spiral out of control than in 2005 and 2006. And with financing tighter and wage gains in check, “there’s not much scope for prices to continue to increase sustainably” at recent rates.
The rate-driven cooling, in turn, could curb housing starts, “because builders tend to only build what they think they can confidently sell,” Stansfield said, which he noted is a potential silver lining, as the slowdown in inventory creation "will decrease the risk of a bust." Alternatively, it will also result in a broad slowdown in the economy as homebuilders hire less (or begin to fire) construction workers, while spending less on growth.
So where does that leave us? We'll let readers decide on their own where in Phase 2 of the housing market (shown below) the US is currently, with the reminder that nobody rings a bell at the top.
Rising interest rates will crash the housing market
It's not a 'crash'...it's a 'correction.'
Better yet, a "reversion to the mean" which Bush and later Obama should have let happen; but they didn't so now it will be more painful for some.
For others, the Patient Ones we call them, many opportunities will pop up.
In reply to Rising interest rates will… by Yars Revenge
We are all gonna take a hit, and need to realize this, Trump is fighting for US, even the world, it is too bad some folks cannot see this. But the freebeees have GOT to stop.
Gov't is the PROBLEM, not the SOLUTION!
Give me some of that good stuff, baby!
Cut off all forms of welfare, queens and .corp, and provide for those that are truly are in need. Disabled (truly) and retarded, downs, etc.
I propose we start a movement called "civilanism" or "civilism", where we have NO RULERS, NO KINGS, NO PRESIDENTS, NO EMIRES, NO MULLAHS, no holier than thou bullshit artists - throw the yoke of .gov off WORLDWIDE!
Arm EVERYONE, and we will have polite societies! Ban currency and go to bartertown if necessary. I don't have all the answers, but it is a fucking START!
This BULLSHIT we have endured is enough already! If a person fucks up, they lose their life! Pure rule of law!!!
I know this sounds contradictory, but we have a problem, I am offering a solution!
This is NOT to be construed as socialism, it is rule by the people!
I dunno, give your feedback, maybe it's bullshit too!?
Been thinking about this since that article here where that town banned .gov totally. Sure we run the risk of mob rule, there has to be a fix for this, even somewhere in between!
EDIT - Yeah, i thought so, gave it some more thought and I have just described libertarianism in a way. I tried lol... but we all do need to start thinking outside the box we are in, that is for sure!
We are the bourgeois and we are coming to town, beep beep!
In reply to It's not a 'crash'...it's a … by 847328_3527
Your life has less meaning than dog shit on the trains tracks pal get over it. Keep pretending what you do here has any meaning it doesn't.
In reply to We are all gonna take a hit,… by Free This
America's undergoing KARMA for perpetuating
the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to Your life has less meaning… by GoHillary2016
"Bring back sub-prime and "stated/stated" !!!"
"But what about Dawd Fwank ???"
"No one cares about regulations fool"
In reply to o boy by powow
The problem with the housing market is that the traditional move-up buyer has been taken out by the double whammy of stagnant wages and rising home prices. If the owner of a starter home sells, that person can only afford to buy another starter home, so these owners are not going anywhere.
I wish the stats for Atlanta were split into northside and southside markets. South of 1-20 Atlanta becomes Planet Dindu, which skews the numbers for what it really costs to live in an area where you don't have to worry about getting shot or car jacked. Prices in the northern part of Atlanta have gone insane.
In reply to "Bring back sub-prime and … by JRobby
Planet Dindu is why you need to buy the most expensive house you can find as soon as possible. The one thing that keeps the Dindus away is the high price of houses, because they can never save enough for a down payment. They always buy a cool car whenever they get close to being able to buy a house.
Otherwise you will be living amongst the Dindus for the rest of your life.
In reply to The problem with the housing… by Whoa Dammit
We ALL have meaning, even you Hillary, I am proposing something radically different. This power structure we all have now ALL AROUND the world is killing us every day!
Power in the hands of the few, corrupts absolutely!
In reply to Your life has less meaning… by GoHillary2016
Power in the hands of the few, corrupts absolutely!
Power in the hands of the JEW , corrupts absolutely!
Fixed it for ya.
In reply to We ALL have meaning, even… by Free This
okay, so what solutions do you have?
In reply to Power in the hands of the… by Tiwin
Go smoke you sum moar coal then cum back. DemPervs are only good for cord wood and fertilizer. Do you have a preference when the time arrives?
In reply to Your life has less meaning… by GoHillary2016
Only speculators and yutes think house prices only go up. History tells us otherwise. I remember the 1980s when RE dropped about 40% but the fed let banks go under, 780 financial crooks went to jail and the market corrected in 4-5 years and was stronger afterwards. This time was much different as we all know.
In reply to We are all gonna take a hit,… by Free This
Yep, it is all manipulated bull crap anyway!
In reply to Only speculators and yutes… by Never One Roach
Blankfein as TS un 3,2,..
In reply to Yep, it is all manipulated… by Free This
no .gov - people power!
In reply to Blankfein as TS un 3,2,.. by Richard Chesler
Trump is fighting for us...HAHAHAHA there is that critical thinkinging again trump is not fighting for anything but Trump. no Vagina there is no Santa Clause I am sorry.
Hillary is fight for us... Now do you see how stupid that sounds? That is what you sound like.
In reply to We are all gonna take a hit,… by Free This
I propose something different, as it stands now he is, but I don't even want him, can you not see that? no .gov, no hillary, no donald, no one but you to rule your own space.
In reply to Trump is fighting for us… by MikeMilkensGhost
While my gut wants to agree with you on cutting welfare, I don't think that's much of a factor in the suppression of single-family housing inventories. On the contrary, the problem in my neck of the woods is local—the city council refuses to grant permits to build any new single-family housing stock, because "sprawl is bad." The city planning department doesn't exist to plan for new development but rather to keep new construction from ever happening, so the market never loses pressure. Meanwhile they keep adding multi-family rental housing and are now allowing single-family property owners to build rental rooms for extra income on the side—anything to support to vested property owners and screw over the young who want to start families. If the city would back down on its building ban and let builders put up some single-family housing that wasn't $250K/trailer, people would move out of apartments and into homes and start families. Instead, what we get are singles in apartments who feel that they'll never be able to afford homes or families, and retired hippies whose 100 square foot shack lists for half a million.
In reply to We are all gonna take a hit,… by Free This
Right, the spiral upwards continues and the detriment of ALL of us! The root is the central bank planners! I see no difference between them and communists!
In reply to While my gut wants to agree… by Telemakhos
There are a lot of Americans———a LOT———-who do not fall into the wanting-to-start-families category or anything to do with the sex and reproduction that every policy devised by politicians addresses. These are non-womb-productive, single citizens and single parents with kids over 18 who need small apartments in safe areas. We are the MAJORITY of potential voters.
In reply to While my gut wants to agree… by Telemakhos
Okay, you are free not to reproduce - I am proposing getting the monkey of .gov off your back!
In reply to There are a lot of Americans… by Endgame Napoleon
Have you taken your medication yet?
In reply to We are all gonna take a hit,… by Free This
I am drinking it now, far fetched I know, but if we all worked together we could solve a lot of problems, instead of just complaining about it.
In reply to Have you taken your… by PitBullsRule
you are the definition of a public joke.
In reply to We are all gonna take a hit,… by Free This
Nice, the joke's on you, son! Enjoy your fucking tyranny, I hope it chokes the life out of you.
In reply to you are the definition of a… by Superlat
The housing market won’t crash as bad in states with a per-capita income of $20k or below that charge close to 10% sales tax on food and every other necessity, making life hell for single, non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive citizens and single parents with kids over 18 since rent for a crappy, one-room apartment takes the better portion of their paltry churn-job pay.
But retired couples with double everything in terms of retirement income and the dual-earner babyvacationing parents who halve the size of the college-educated middle class by keeping two decent-paying jobs with benefits under one roof, while $9-per-hour NannyCam-supervised babysitters, $9-per-hour daycare workers or elderly grandparents raise their kids for them, do well here.
They can afford huge houses, and in their above-firing jobs, as long as sex leads to reproduction, they can miss whole mornings, whole days and whole weeks of work beyond PTO & pregnancy leave without meeting quotas. That is what the churn-able, hardworking “non culture fits” are for until the crony parents bully them out the door, using and losing them.
This group just needs paid family leave to complete the package of womb privileges, as do their all-mom low-wage crews who are likewise above firing. Because they “have somethin’ comin’ in” from a spousal income, child support that covers rent or layers of monthly welfare covering everything from rent to groceries, plus monthly cash assistance and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit money, they can work cheaply and must work part time to stay under the income limits for the programs. It is convenient for the bigly house crowd.
If I turn out to vote Republican again, I fully expect the Hillary Clinton-blessed agenda item of paid family leave to be the first thing on the legislative plate, like $2,000 non-refundable child tax credits for dual-earner parents were in 2016.
We have a lot of illegal immigrants who can work cheaply, undercutting underemployed citizens who do not get their groceries and rent paid by .gov for US-born instant-citizen kids. Nor do they get up to $6,431 in refundable child tax credits to beef up the paltry, paltry pay that most of the big-house buyers offer the welfare-eligible immigrants. That welfare-aided illegal alien workforce—like the welfare-buttressed “voted-best-for-moms” workforce—helps keep the labor costs down, hoisting up the housing market for the top 20%.
In reply to It's not a 'crash'...it's a … by 847328_3527
Trade wars, bitchez! Xi pulled the plug, and Chinese investors are selling.
In reply to It's not a 'crash'...it's a … by 847328_3527
Alright ZH...........I'm going out on a limb here. You've been fucking wrong about everything .....stocks, bonds, gold, etc., etc., etc., for about 10 years now. So since you suck, I'm going to buy real estate, more stocks (especially FB and TWTR) and watch as they rise to records and enjoy reading, once again, why everything globally is imploding. Seriously, ZH is THE best contrarian indicator anywhere.
In reply to It's not a 'crash'...it's a … by 847328_3527
I agree. I live within long commuting distance of a city that has had very high property values for several years. Now some of those people are leaving that city and relocating to my area which is cheap compared to the city. Met one of them this spring and I am guessing they paid cash.
I am going to continue to view this as inevitable and hope to profit from the movement out of the city. Not now. Patience is a virtue.
In reply to It's not a 'crash'...it's a … by 847328_3527
Nyet,
Zero Hedgeski runs one of these Real Estate Crash dummy articles every few days. They've been wrong for about 6 years now. They will continue to be wrong for another few years.
Houses went up about 8% last year where I am, and they'll probably go up another 5% or so next year. Thats 50K on a million dollar house, so a married couple with two incomes can either buy now and make 50K, or they can wait a year and lose 50K. The difference in waiting a year, is 100K. Which one would you choose? I know, you are a Zero Hedge reader, so you will keep waiting. Thats why some people have houses, and some people rent houses from people that have houses.
In reply to Rising interest rates will… by Yars Revenge
Sales and inventory have been in decline since 2009. Wake me when PRICES START TO FALL.
Yawn. Another bullshit doom/gloom article at the hedge. Time for another repeat of the drought, volcano, sun spot or jewish holiday catastrophe... coming up any day now.
In reply to Nyet, Zero Hedgeski runs one… by PitBullsRule
Housing Market Collapse 2.0 Accelerates Rapidly!
Reflating a bubble in a sector that already suffered severe overcapacity was/is insane.
The fact that they could pull it off shows just how messed up the economy is.
Comrade you are looking at this all wrong.
I could correct you, but why bother? You're a Zero Headski and you will never learn.
In reply to Reflating a bubble in a… by pitz
First you'll see the 'price reduced ' signs popping up everywhere, then the brown lawns .. circa 2007
Broken fences next....and finally,,, "Foreclosure" signs.
For some reason people don't mind selling a stock at a loss but refuse to sell their house at a loss.
In reply to First you'll see the 'price… by Rainman
You don’t have to rent a moving van to dump stock. Your kids don’t have to change schools either.
In reply to Broken fences next....and… by Never One Roach
Izzzat right comrade?
What else does the Crystal ball say?
How come you're doing this instead of getting rich off those future predictions?
In reply to First you'll see the 'price… by Rainman
"We’ve never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis. So, what I think what is more likely is that house prices will slow, maybe stabilize, might slow consumption spending a bit."
OT but....
Flashback:
Comey’s mafia allegation compared to Freeh’s testimony on Chinagate’s ‘disappearing witnesses’
http://www.worldtribune.com/comeys-mafia-allegation-compared-to-freehs-testimony-on-chinagates-disappearing-witnesses/
...
Former FBI Director Louis Freeh “likened the Clinton campaign and failure of witnesses to respond to congressional inquiries to the mafia” during a 1997 hearing on the Chinagate investigation, Carter reported.
The Los Angeles Times broke the Chinagate fundraising scandal involving Democratic National Committee (DNC) finance vice chairman John Huang, who was suspected of obtaining massive amounts of Chinese cash for the Clinton campaign.
Breaking Update:
Former FBI Director Louis Freeh Seriously Hurt In Vermont Car Crash
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2014/08/26/former-fbi-director-louis-freeh-seriously-hurt-in-vermont-car-crash/
BARNARD, Vt. (AP) – Former FBI director Louis Freeh was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Vermont, authorities said.
State police said Freeh was taken by helicopter to a New Hampshire hospital following the crash Monday in Barnard, a small town about 90 miles northwest of Boston.
Information about Freeh’s condition was not made public. His name was not on a list for which patient information was available, according to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ex-fbi-chief-on-clintons-scandals/
Here's how he wrote about the former president:
"The problem was with Bill Clinton, the scandals and rumored scandals, the incubating ones and the dying ones never ended. Whatever moral compass the president was consulting was leading him in the wrong direction. His closets were full of skeletons just waiting to burst out."
Tylers, please note both posts above.
In reply to Was just yesterday talking… by soksniffer
In reply to Was just yesterday talking… by soksniffer
In reply to Based on your history, one… by PitBullsRule