If You Need A Kidney, Fly To India

A new Ipsos MORI survey of more than 23,000 adults across 28 countries has gauged international feelings on a range of healthcare topics such as quality of care, access to medical professionals and waiting times.
Statista's Niall McCarthy also notes that respondents were also asked whether they agree with the statement "In case of sudden death, I would allow my organs to be removed to help others".
The following infographic shows responses in 15 selected countries with 74 percent of people in India agreeing that they would donate their organs if they suddenly died.
Turkey and Spain both followed closely with 72 percent each.
The share of people willing to donate is much lower in other countries however, and it only amounted to 33 percent in Japan and 30 percent in Russia.
Medical tourism is a HUGE industry. There are some state of the art, very modern hospitals being build in places like India and staffed with some the best doctors in the world. Operations paid for with cash at 10-20% of what they would cost at home. The hospitals benefit from the exchange value, the right to refuse service to unqualified patients, AND no need to haggle with insurance agencies put it all together and it equals huge profits. Its a winning business model.
Your missing the bigger point. Look at the similarity of people across cultures and the willingness to help another even in death. It shows how much the same we all are. If some power could stop the war machine business. Divert that wealth into sensible living communities that provided beauty, privacy, and services that supported families. There's plenty of money if we could get past greed.
Hindus believe that the body is essentially worthless, which is why they cast away bodies in rivers and fields.
Many Christians think that taking organs desecrates the body and the religion has very strict burial rituals.
There is your explanation.
