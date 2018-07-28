If You Need A Kidney, Fly To India

A new Ipsos MORI survey of more than 23,000 adults across 28 countries has gauged international feelings on a range of healthcare topics such as quality of care, access to medical professionals and waiting times.

Statista's Niall McCarthy also notes that respondents were also asked whether they agree with the statement "In case of sudden death, I would allow my organs to be removed to help others".

The following infographic shows responses in 15 selected countries with 74 percent of people in India agreeing that they would donate their organs if they suddenly died.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Turkey and Spain both followed closely with 72 percent each.

The share of people willing to donate is much lower in other countries however, and it only amounted to 33 percent in Japan and 30 percent in Russia.