Mapping The US States Where It's Legal To Smoke Marijuana

At the beginning of July, Vermont became the ninth U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana and adults are permitted to possess up to 1 ounce of the drug as well as two mature and four immature plants.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, Vermont joins other states including California, Massachusetts, Maine, and Nevada where votes were passed to green light recreational marijuana in late 2016.
That doubled the number of states where lighting up was permitted with Colorado, Alaska, Washington and Oregon all previously legalizing the green stuff.
In terms of consumption, California has a massive market for recreational marijuana, larger than Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska combined.
Uncle Rothschild wants you on DOPE!
Edging closer to the point where BigCannabis (Bayer/Monsanto) will step in, with accompanying Federal decriminalization and Federal Regulations regarding cannabis farming, to take over from the individual farmers.
United Corporations of America.
The ultimate gateway drug is not Mary Jane. It's fiat, currency, money, moo-la etc.
The high you get when an unexpected $1,000 check arrives in the mail rivals any hit off the ole bong.
"Where It's not really Legal To Smoke Marijuana because its still banned by the federal government and you are just being hood winked by some desperate state level politicians for ur blue vote"
There, fixed it for ya, and let the DOWNVOTES BEGIN!
Let's see a map of countries where marijuana is legal.
It's $0.10 a gram in India.
Quite literally, a dime bag.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_in_India
Legal now in Oklahoma even though the bureaucrats are trying to block it by rules the restrict the hell out of it. Not to mention they want to cancel your 2nd amendment. But o well it's baby steps in the right direction
Begging for chump change on Patreon is paying well these days, is it?
Weed is very easy to grow. But then the 4th Amendment will probably be repealed soon enough. It's irrelevant now.
Yes, it sure is. CORPORATE WEED IS FOR SUCKERS.
Paying for weed? Seeds, ok. But paying for bud is just lazy.
They want you on it. And if you don't smoke it, they'll shove it down your throat. Just wait a couple of years. It will be on TV like the pharma ads. Why? Because it produces revenue, that's why.
Spoken by someone who apparently has never grown ANY plant indoors.
Spider mites!
Fungus gnats!
Root aphids!
Nutrient lock outs!
Molds!
Any of these should scare the crap outta an indoor grower.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZBuamaX7po
Poor technique
Read Lab Girl
Follow directions, your milage may vary ...
Top shelf weed requires a good botany and some chemistry background to make the most out of that frosty goodness and proper curing techniques are vital. Nothing worst than big fat moldy colas. A guy with mediocre genetics who knows what to do and when will always produce better weed than a donk with superior genetics who is just guessing or relying on mythology. Most of the strains today are highly unstable because of all the crossbreeding done by half assed pollen chuckers and may only toss out 1 or 2 really good phenotypes out of 20 or more plants.
Anyone can grow ditchweed.
Thanks to the Rev and his True Living Organics method, tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes are going in my basement this fall.
Indoor pot growers should be given thanks for developing techniques that will allow folks to feed themselves during the trying times ahead.
I Grow the best Granddaddy Purple on the Planet and burp my babies to perfection.
Some people thought decriminalization was great, but I asked them, "How soon do you think you'll be smoking GMO sourced Cannabis?
Uncle Rothschild wants you on DOPE!
Then why was it ever made illegal? No down vote.
Google: Harry Anslinger, the first commissioner of the (new) Federal Bureau of Narcs from 1930 until 1962 !!! Really, all you need to know, besides the fake 'public outcry' for a new prohibition. Reefer Madness was spread by the Mellon-directed media at the time - yellow journalism at its' peak of popularity. The new word for illegal hemp was spread far and wide - marijuanna was EVIL and the primary effect of a single cheap cigarette was an uncontrollable urge to rape, and even kill, especially for 'darkies'. Mexicans and black rapists and - 80 plus years ago. History rhymes again.
Demons, everywhere.
Governments are pushing it. Lowers testosterone in men. Makes them complacent. Prone to suggestion.
yeah, but will the end of the war on pot result in fewer cops with pensions? no
Marijuana is "legalized" back into the same system that criminalized it in the first place. Therefore, such bogus "legalization" actually advances the agenda of the runaway fascist plutocracy juggernaut, as well as increases related police state powers. The devil is in the details, and there are a lot of devilish details when one takes a closer look.
A civilization which was almost completely crazy and corrupt to the core criminalized cannabis. Inside that context, belated "legalization" does nothing significant to change what matters. As Cognitive Dissonance has correctly repeated under this article, as well as others, the most important issues are that the public money supplies are being legally created out of nothing as debts, while those frauds by private banks are enforced by the powers of governments. As long as those kinds of monetary and taxation systems remain the same, then marijuana could only be "legalized" in the worst possible ways, because almost everything is dominated by legalized lies backed by legalized violence.
The more one learns about that, the worse that gets. Here is a link to the development of the so-called Canadian "legalization" story. Everyone who had campaigned to stop criminalizing cannabis for decades was deliberately ignored by Canadian governments when their "legalization" legislation was developed and enacted. The "legalization" processes in Canada were supervised by a former chief of police, whose cop career started as an undercover narcotic agent. Again and again, there are many devilish details, such as lists of dozens of politicians and police who were previously active in the enforcement of pot prohibition now being employed within the bogus "legalization."
"Legalization" became yet another example of controlled "opposition" subverting a genuine movement into becoming a parody of itself, due to changes in who was funding the campaigns to achieve that "legalization." The overall result may be considered as an enormous bait and switch.
The so-called "war on drugs" was about 75% "war on pot." As the Canadian case demonstrates, the police get more powers to act with extreme prejudice after "legalization," as well as have their budgets significantly increased to enforce that "legalization," because outside of the area of what is permitted by big governments, for big corporations, and big unions, everything else amounts to even greater class warfare!
Sound fascinating but really is not at the top of grannies list of things to worry about when she wants to grow a bit of weed with her tomatoes to relieve her rheumatism without dying in jail for it.
I agree that there has been a significant improvement where some people can grow their own medical marijuana, such as "grannies ... grow a bit of weed with her tomatoes to relieve her rheumatism without dying in jail for it."
Certainly, access to medical marijuana has significantly increased, especially for those who can grow their own. However, at the same time, the way in which the government of Canada "legalized" medical marijuana was also the way that the government enabled big corporations to capture control over legalized cannabis. Ironically, while medical marijuana was the wedge issue which spearheaded the campaign to "legalize," medical marijuana was also the opening for corporations like Bayer to eventually end up owning it, through patents, etc., consolidating ownership through bigger corporations acquiring smaller corporations, all of which are rushing to stake their claims to own cannabis, in ways whereby governmental coercion will back up those claims.
In the case of Canada, the government has licensed producers, which copied and stole everything from the black market, and now assert their claims to own all of that, such as the genetics. Those sources of profits will become a significant lobby to urge that kind of enforcement of those kinds of legal claims. Big corporations now own almost everything directly or indirectly related to Canadian cannabis, and anyone who does not buy through them is behaving in criminal ways, because governments asserted their false fundamental dichotomy between "licit cannabis versus illicit cannabis."
Licit cannabis is that which makes money for big governments, big corporations and big unions. Illicit cannabis is that which would make money for anyone else. Canadian corporations are being bought up by international corporations, at the same time as those Canadian corporations have some initial advantages to set up their legal claims to own cannabis before other jurisdictions have allowed that.
Everything, everywhere, regarding so-called "legalization" is actually Pot Prohibition version 2.0, based on Reefer Madness version 2.0. While there is some significant increase in some personal freedom for some people who can now access medical marijuana, overall, the emerging cannabis industry is problematic precisely because it is becoming like every other industry, within the political economy based on the public money supplies which are created out of nothing as debts, whereby big corporations grow up around big banks being able to issue the public money supplies.
For sure, it is nice that some people who suffered so much, and for so long, for the sake of better access to marijuana ( in the case of Canada, e.g., Terry Parker ) have somewhat succeeded, and the benefits of their political struggles have spread out to help many others, such as "granny" who otherwise would not have the freedom to grow her own medical marijuana in her own garden.
However, overall, what is happening is that the sociopolitical systems are adapting the least they can in order to mostly stay the same. Of course, from Romer's Rule in evolution, to Le Chatelier's Principle in chemistry, systems tend to adapt the minimum that they must. Hence, it is not a surprise that marijuana has been "legalized" in the worst possible ways.
For a long time I had been publicly predicting that, because the monetary and taxation systems would stay the same, cannabis would become "legalized" in the worst possible ways. Of course, that is what has actually happened. But nevertheless, shovelhead, you are correct that for some people greater legal access to medical marijuana is BETTER than risking "dying in jail for it."
Somewhat disagree;
Cannabis production could go the way of Seagrams and Budweiser and Coors, but the bigger push today are the craft breweries, with consumers eager to widen their palate. Good smoke could certainly be similar. Lots of terpenes to play with in the very complicated genetics of Cannabis, which was a widely used biologic before 1937. Now, research is totally controlled by the current federal status of Cannabis as a Schedule One Controlled Substance.
Why ???
This would be a non issue if it weren't for William Randolph Hearst...
Him and his daughter Patty, too.
What the hell is a Simbeanese anyway???
Apparently it's something that needed liberating back in the day.
And only a rich white girl, prime for the rapin', would be able to achieve the means to that end.
I dunno but they have an army and all.
Past tense...
They burned out.
Hyuk hyuk.
As I've said before, in my perfect world alcohol is hard hard to get, but flats of cannabis seedlings can be bought at Lowes ALL day long
Alcohol is a natural process just like growing a plant is a natural process. Death is also a natural process as it allows new things to come into being.
In the perfect world we need to allow nature to do what it has done since before history.
I think we're on the same page, but I want to point out that re-legalizing one thing shouldn't require re-criminalizing another. Prohibition of any psychoactive substance is a fool's errand, at best. In my perfect world true freedom abounds and people are responsible for their own actions and well-being. They also own their own bodies and can decide what to ingest or what not to ingest. Moderation is key, of course, and voluntary charity is also important!
I'd may do it again and did it in high school, but the stuff now days us mind warping strong. I took a few hits a a party a few years ago...
I have happy memories of my "that 70's show" days, but I can't handle the anxiety attacks of todays shit
Never liked the smell of burning leaves. We used to buy hash, hash oil or weed oil. There was even hash with a sprinkling of opium at times, depending which country it came from. Most of the hash came from Kabul wrapped in red cellophane and gold stamp in the corner "Kabul" They were 2kg slabs and went for $100.00/oz.
Times change. Can't be bothered burning my money on that shit. Back then a little piece off 2kg wasn't even noticeable.
Lol.
It ain't that it's stronger, it's just that there's more really good stuff now compared to the Mexican brickweed most people got their hands on in the old days.
Anyone who burned some old Panama Red in the old days would tell you the same. That shit was pure psychedelic to the point where one night I swore I saw dead people coming out of their graves in the old graveyard where we used to burn. That stuff gave you those sativa heebie jeebies from hell. It was a true adventure into the psychosphere.
You probably should stick to those couchlock indica strains and put on the headphones.
Unless is processed it can not be illegal. Whatever nature provide us it should be without being prosecuted. Except as with alcohol DUI. Thats it
This conservative LOVES weed!
So does this minarchist/Libertarian/anarchist!
Will someone please let this 70s weed smoker know when Sensamille and Thai Stick come back around please?
Until then, y'all are just pullin' yer dicks.
"Somebody turn the TV on for grampa."
"Yo da lady ooo..."
