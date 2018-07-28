Rep. Gaetz Files FEC Complaint Against Twitter Over Shadow Bans

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against Twitter after he discovered that his account was being shadowbanned - the practice of excluding or reducing the visibility of one's tweets from normal circulation on the platform.
Gaetz's decision comes after several weeks of conservative users proving that they've been subject to "Quality Filter Discrimination" (QFD) shadowbans, as well as a "glitch" reported by VICE that excluded user's names from auto-populating search results.
During an appearance with Fox's Tucker Carlson, Gaetz announced that he had filed the FEC complaint, which "gives his political rivals an unfair advantage," reports Cassandra Fairbanks of the Gateway Pundit.
Earlier in the week, Gaetz told the Daily Caller "The evidence is piling up that I am being treated differently on Twitter than people on the political Left and I don’t like that because I enjoy the Twitter platform, I enjoy the engagement, I enjoy the candor," adding "I would think that having won my election with 69 percent of the vote to serve in the Congress that the marketplace of ideas could accommodate my views."
Gaetz also equated his Twitter shadowban to directly helping his political opponents.
"So I believe that Twitter may have illegally donated to the campaigns of my opponents by prejudicing against my content," he said, while also noting over Twitter that several prominent conservative lawmakers were also subject to the practice.
BREAKING: @Twitter deliberately targeting @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan, @DevinNunes, & me to be #Shadowbanned.— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 25, 2018
Is it only a coincidence that these allegations would arise the week following my heated exchange with Twitter Executives before the Judiciary Committee??
WATCH. pic.twitter.com/6i1mtHLnhN
Perhaps in his FEC complaint Gaetz will include undercover videos from Project Veritas, which caught several Twitter employees in January admitting to shadow bans and other bias against conservatives.
Not only does Twitter shadow ban prominent Republicans, they also consider any Trump supporter who tweets about "God," "guns," or "the flag" a Russian bot (as seen in our undercover expose.) https://t.co/lxo0JoN2GP pic.twitter.com/MAPhk8tsvr— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 25, 2018
Abhinav Vadrevu: "One strategy is to shadow ban so you have ultimate control. The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don't know they've been banned, because they keep posting but no one sees their content."
"So they just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it. I don't know if Twitter does this anymore."
Meanwhile, Olinda Hassan, a Policy Manager for Twitter’s Trust and Safety team said on December 15th, 2017 at a Twitter holiday party that the development of a system of “down ranking” “shitty people” is in the works:
“Yeah. That’s something we’re working on. It’s something we’re working on. We’re trying to get the shitty people to not show up. It’s a product thing we’re working on right now.”
As we reported on Wednesday, Twitter's product lead Kayvon Beykpour issued a mostly useless explanation over the platform on Wednesday morning, suggesting that they're "always working to improve our behavior-based ranking models," and that their "breadth an accuracy doesn't make judgements based on political views."
And on Friday, Twitter issued an Orwellian proclamation announcing that they totally don't shadowban people, except then they describe exactly how they do so.
"People are asking us if we shadow ban. We do not. But let’s start with, “what is shadow banning?”
The best definition we found is this: deliberately making someone’s content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster." -Twitter
Then, Twitter reiterates they don't shadow ban - with the caveat in parentheses that you may need to go directly to the timeline of some users in order to see their tweets.
"We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology." -Twitter
In other words, Twitter says they don't shadow ban - it's just that tweets from people you follow may never appear unless you click directly into their timeline.
This is remarkable from $TWTR— Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) July 27, 2018
- defines shadowbanning
- says they don't shadowban
- then says that for some accounts you have to go visit them to see their tweets@jack you might need to take the nosering out and clean house pic.twitter.com/3sTlkDWM4G
Why are all these morons so happy to trot out the Critical Theory, Marxist word games...why don't they call it censorship?! The English language is just another thing they are corrupting...need to take it back with some logic and clarity...
Funny part about it, is that if FB, Twitter, etc had adopted the simple policy of anything goes under the First Amendment, they would be worth even more NOW.............
About time. Shadowbanning should be illegal for monopolies like this.
.ya jack Dorsey should be liable for every single conservative that is shadow banned. Class action lawsuit, run those commies into the ground with millions in damages. This goes back well to before the 2016 election. They want to talk about meddling, no one meddled more than big tech companies trying to censor conservatives on social media. Facebook and Google are just as bad.
It's more like time for a Congressional hearing on the matter.
Twitter & Facebook are Alynski machines (aka Gaslighting) utilizing two primary tactics of the Progs, lying and "silence the opposition". Clearly social media needs to be regulated with fines that are proportional to the wealth of the companies. Example: The shadow banning fine should be $1,000,000 per incident.
Here are some of the instructions from Rules for Radicals:
"Tactics are those conscious deliberate acts by which human beings live with each other and deal with the world around them. ... Here our concern is with the tactic of taking; how the Have-Nots can take power away from the Haves." p.126
Always remember the first rule of power tactics (pps.127-134):
1. "Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have."
2. "Never go outside the expertise of your people. When an action or tactic is outside the experience of the people, the result is confusion, fear and retreat.... [and] the collapse of communication.
3. "Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy. Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty. (This happens all the time. Watch how many organizations under attack are blind-sided by seemingly irrelevant arguments that they are then forced to address.)
4. "Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules. You can kill them with this, for they can no more obey their own rules than the Christian church can live up to Christianity."
5. "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counteract ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage."
6. "A good tactic is one your people enjoy."
7. "A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag. Man can sustain militant interest in any issue for only a limited time...."
8. "Keep the pressure on, with different tactics and actions, and utilize all events of the period for your purpose."
9. "The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself."
10. "The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition. It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign."
11. "If you push a negative hard and deep enough, it will break through into its counterside... every positive has its negative."
12. "The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative."
13. Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. In conflict tactics there are certain rules that [should be regarded] as universalities. One is that the opposition must be singled out as the target and 'frozen.'...
"...any target can always say, 'Why do you center on me when there are others to blame as well?' When your 'freeze the target,' you disregard these [rational but distracting] arguments.... Then, as you zero in and freeze your target and carry out your attack, all the 'others' come out of the woodwork very soon. They become visible by their support of the target...'
"One acts decisively only in the conviction that all the angels are on one side and all the devils on the other." (pps.127-134)
"It's more like time for a Congressional hearing on the matter."
More like time for those people to be marched up to the wall and eliminated.
They are doing this with other things too! If you have ordered something from a large 'connected' corporate merchant and got hosed around badly, ask yourself if the company you ordered it from just might be using a Social Credit Score algorithm to hinder you from doing business, waste lots of your time and hold your payment money up.
Check out this page about Home Depot's delivery ally Nonstop Delivery Service (NSD)--a company created in 2004 with its HQ in Chantilly, VA. I had to conclude that NSD is only part shipping company--and also part political operation.
http://www.reviewstalk.com/complaints-reviews/nonstop-delivery-l32481.h…
The Left lost what it thought was a sure-thing election. There is now no assured 16-year Obama-Clinton regnum that would complete what the Obamas had called the final “fundamental transformation” of the United States. It cannot accept that it blew certain victory. A huge fundraising advantage, a toady media, massive defections of Republican establishment intellectuals and pundits, the lack of prior military or political experience of candidate Donald Trump, and a popular vote plurality all proved for naught. The unimaginable then became all too real.
The Obama apparat and the proverbial deep state never imagined Trump could win and thus to ensure that he would not just be defeated but humiliated, vied to use the power of government to destroy the Trump candidacy.
The National Security Council was weaponized and thus unmasked the names of surveilled Americans and leaked their names to the press to undermine the Trump campaign. The Department of Justice was weaponized to ensure Hillary Clinton was exonerated for her misdeeds concerning her email server and quid pro quo collusion with a variety of foreign and domestic influence peddlers and buyers. The FBI and CIA were weaponized to subvert the Trump campaign, by peddling an unverified smear dossier, paid for by Hillary Clinton, by implanting informants into the Trump campaign, and by undermining a FISA court through dishonest presentations of evidence for warrants to spy on American citizens.
All such behavior was assumed to ensure the landslide Clinton victory and thus would be seen as sacrifice beyond the call of duty to be rewarded by a President Clinton not as illegal behavior to be punished during a Trump administration. And as a result, the more culpability that was exposed, the more the culpable went on the offensive—on the theory that constant attack is the best defense against their own criminal liability. Think of the fears of John Brennan behind bars.
Democrats privately acknowledge that Obama wrecked the Democratic Party—losing Congress, the presidency, state and local offices, and now the Supreme Court. But they must praise the forces of that wreckage and seek to trump them by becoming the party of hyper-identity politics. In other words, the Democrats know what sort of agenda might bring them back into power as it did in 1992. But they feel that Clintonesque cure is worse than the disease of being in the purer political wilderness without power.
So, for now, they rant, they rave, and they stew, accepting that they cannot do what might save them and therefore they only do more of what is destroying them. Out of that lose-lose dilemma was birthed Trump hatred. Without a persuasive argument, progressives came up with the mantra that Trump is a traitor, and that all they needed to do was to explain to supposedly dense voters that their current economic renaissance was actually jackbooted National Socialism.
How far will the Left go? I fear that we have seen nothing yet.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/07/23/just-how-far-will-the-left-go/
They really thought Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton would win.
And, with it. Complete destruction of Conservatism, Libertarian Values, & Ideology.
Her Crimes would have never been uncovered or bought out into the open as we’re witnessing.
Much was at stake. Everything was lost.
The Presidency LOST.
Weaponized Intelligence Community with Agents, Assets & Operatives. LOST.
Complicit, Criminal Loyal CIA, FBI, DOJ. LOST.
Supreme Court. LOST.
No doubt, the censorship & Gas Lighting would have been turned on fully.
And, with it Tyrannical Lawlessness.
the internet is a glorified telephone. it should be treated like a utility that doesn't restrict any communication and allows a user to opt out of advertising with no extra fee to do so.
Facefuck, Gooble, and Twatter are phone companies that are listening to your calls and putting you on mute, when you don't toe the line.
No different than any fascist, Stalinist or Chicom regime.
.....but they would have less power and influence. social media sites are the politics of the usa.
"if FB, Twitter, etc had adopted the simple policy of anything goes under the First Amendment, they would be worth even more NOW............."
I don't think that their real purpose is to make money for shareholders. I think it is more sinister, their real purpose is to exercise social control.
IntelQ, the CIA venture fund, was very close to the creators of Google and met with them regularly during the development phase of the project. I have no related info on Facebook and Twitter, but given the data gathering and social control features of both, it would not surprise me that the intel services are closely allied with the people at the top of these companies.
The real question is why, under a Trump regime, these intel nasties are still in position to fuck with our minds. There is a lot of swamp draining left to be done.
Gooble had a Russkie plant right out of the gate.
An Israeli-Russkie--an obvious usual suspect.
Fixed it for you.
Nothing to do with Russia, Bonehead.
I suspect their worth to certain people is not measured by their market cap...
Shadowbanning is an example of how we are all being gaslighted by our Rothschild rulers. The people in charge of news, people like Les Moonves, turn out to be sexual predators who covered up other degenerates like Harvey Weinstein. When Sam Zell took over and then bankrupted the Tribune Company, most of the executives he hired were, like him, low lives who thought nothing of using their position to obtain cheap sex. So, now we find out that Facebook, Google, Twitter and all the rest function like the Stasi secret police. Meanwhile, no one anywhere connects the dots to report on the skyrocketing death and disability rates in the USA across the board, from infant mortality to autism to sudden, unexplained deaths.
You're going to have to say who "they" are now 911'd cows in America. You're going to have to say it specifically as the problem is forever removed from the World Stage. You're going to have to decide to either be murdered cows in America—or men and women as Zionist Jews are forever removed from the World Stage.
It is the Zionist Jews who have ruined and murdered your country. These Zionist Jew gate contraptions, are meant to herd you, you 911'd cows in America: Twitter, Facebook, U Tube—need we go on? No, we don't. The time has come to take down every single such gate. There will be no more Zionist Jew gate contraptions in America—or in the world when this is over.
Look at that lady who has to go at U Tube, Susan Wojcicki. She has 410 million dollars. Why? Then she says she always has her finger on the "demonitizing" button for any cows in America that might want to act like men and women. Why? Why have you let the cult of sick Satanic Judaic murdering mafia Zionist Jews do this, oh you cows in America? You 911'd cows in America. It is time to completely demonitize this Zionist lady at U Tube. Remove her and remove her money. Remove all of U Tube also. Remove all of the money from the Zionist Jews and all of the gate contraptions. Permanently. This is what is coming.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
While I understand where you are coming from, I actually don't think I have to say who they are at all. By doing so I easily fall into their trap, where they can label me with some perjorative that helps them discredit what I'm saying. Much better just out their actions until sufficient critical mass is established to safely put them out of our misery...apart from the fact that it's not one easily labeled group; rather a morass of group-think and vested interests that have established themselves at the top of the pyramid...
When the Federal Reserve counterfeiting power is eliminated, these entities will finally lose their lifeblood. They will wither and die like ants on a hot sidewalk.
Conservatives should start their own shit chat site called critter.
or more accurately called crapper.
We FANG'd some people!
You're in the crapper right now and we are shitting on you.
And......you love it....you sick fuck.
You do realize that if you disenfranchise some folks, you segregate the public forum. By doing that, you have effectively relegated the factions to their own echo chambers. In those chambers any pretext of reasoned opposition will be silenced and the radical voices will take over. If you want a civil war, the best way to attain that is by ending the public discourse.
Trump cant block users because his being prez means its a public forum for 1st Amendment purposes (I think that’s it basically)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-23/trump-told-by-judge-not-to-block-users-from-his-twitter-feed
So - and this seems unasked: if twitter prevents a politician fron tweeting, or shadowbans based on point of view... why isnt that them violating the 1st Amendment?
Apart from the FEC claim, does he have a 1st Amendment claim?
Fuckbook banned an 2A add by a Florida rep running for some office down there, it's not just the plebes now!
Zucker translates to Sugar in English- students of history know that the Sugarmen brought the slaves to the new world - Jew Sugarberg's ancestors brought the slaves to America - I like to call him Mark Slaveberg
Surely someone can determine the algo, and attack it with edge cases to make twitter look bad. Cmon, let's take them down.
Why don't you just STOP USING IT!???! If they want to only be a place for less than 1/2 of the population let them. They will only get 1/2 the advertising rates, and their profits will be cut in 1/2 as well.
If Twitter wants to lose 50% of its income, so be it. Help them do it. Will be interesting to see if the shareholders approve of that strategy or not, but I don't give a shit, I lost interest in twitter about the time the mainstream media showed up years ago.
Why don't you just STOP USING IT!???
Yes but that would make to much sense but....
Then the remaining libtards can mentally stroke each other and think the whole world thinks like them. Awesome.
Like reading the Hill reptiles. Endless self-reinforcing "bad Mr. Trump."
I have written it multiple times that Trump all by himself could deal Twitter a huge blow by simply sending 1 tweet - "This is my last tweet. From now on you can follow me in Gab".
Then he would simply stop using Twitter and use Gab instead. Chances are that might be enough to put Twitter out of business if all conservatives and libertarians follow his lead.
Twitter's earnings are based on user metrics. If they suddenly lost even 20% of their users that would tank their income stream and the stock price. Meanwhile they still have their fixed costs which means a huge burn rate through whatever reserves they have.
There is also the high likelihood that even those who are against Trump but follow him because they are the opposition, might start using Gab and drift away from Twitter.
At one point in time AOL had a huge subscriber base. Before AOL (and wide Internet usage) there was Compuserve, where anyone important in the tech world had to have an account.
Let's not forget MySpace. Tech world is littered with formally dominant companies.
Let's make Twitter one of them.
Have Twitter and FacePlant drop another 20% next week and I will be a believer.
And how about that catalog slave labor colony Amazon. Drop p/e from 230 to 50 times forward earnings.
Best government money can buy, cause lord knows we have no other issues that need fixing let's talk about Twatter..
Hard to believe how much Trump has gotten down given the daily incoming.
In a sick way, Trump's enemies, by always going over the top into LaLa land, are giving him cover to get things done behind the scenes. He might have a big ego and thin skin, but this guy is no imposter like Obama, or Howdy-Doody like Dubya, and apparently, unlike Clinton, Trump has a First Lady that you don't need to double-bag before sex.
OTOH, free discussion counts for a lot in building consensus about bigger issues.
What you are complaining about is akin to a need for calling out that the design of the construction project is flawed, and yet we are mired back at talking about police confiscating hammers and power screwdrivers. W/o tools you can't carry on properly.
Now, on a personal level, I am not much of a consensus builder (I'm working on it) but in the bigger picture, I do acknowledge if you want peaceful change, it has no compare. Public awareness matters, and the MSM is negative in it's contribution. Thus, it's worrisome to lose these channels.
I like the idea that a common set of IT standards should exist and multiple apps that are "readers" of short messages will spring up.
No different than emails. Not a radical concept. Steve Bannon touched on it.
He needs to broaden the scope and in particular get the SEC involved. Twitter has made all sorts of material misrepresentations with significant impact to its market value.
I say go full EU style. A two billion dollar fine might get some attention.
I'll see your 2 and raise you 5 billion.........
Shove these social media discussions up your ass.
Where's my unbelievable fucking health care I voted for.
7 years attempting to get rid of Obamacare, we gain power and fuckall happens.
Just a bunch of fucking excuses and finger-pointing.
$720 BILLION for the military rubber-stamped by both parties because every one of the cocksuckers are getting their palms greased big time.
Rubber your Johnson
1. No $2500 penalty for no insurance- big win for people on low incomes
2. RINO's still infest Congress,
Remember November, the war is not one from one battle.
Who downvoted this?
It is quite simply "common carrier law."
When you ship a parcel, UPS or Fedex cannot be sued for what is in it. Being a "common carrier" they are exempt from both civil and criminal liability for what is inside.
HOWEVER, to avail yourself of the protection of "common carrier" law you **MUST**
Once you look inside all the normal civil and criminal liability returns.
When in court, being sued for defamation or spreading lies, facebook, google, and twitter all claim their are "common carriers".
And yet they "look inside" and they do not offer their service on an equal basis to all.
By legal definition they are not a common carrier.
This is the lie of google, facebook, and twitter. On the one hand they claim protection from liability via common carrier law, while on the other they knowingly flout the requirements of that law.
You must recognize that facebook and twitter are above the law. They have made themselves exempt from being sued for the information they "transport" **and** the manipulation of that information they perform. They are both criminal enterprises operating outside the law. **AND THEY KNOW THIS**. They argue the common carrier status in court, and yet they knowingly and illegally ignore the other requirements of the law.
Great post snblitz, I am sorry I dissed you before.
snblitz
and that is why the Dems and Rinos need to be wiped out in November.
@ snblitz,
“You must recognize that facebook and twitter are above the law. They have made themselves exempt from being sued for the information they "transport" **and** the manipulation of that information they perform. They are both criminal enterprises operating outside the law. **AND THEY KNOW THIS**.”
They’re Tyrannically Lawless & above the Law because Criminal Jay Rockefeller head of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time as well as the Supreme Court gave the Telecommunications Companies Retroactive Immunity from the massive Criminal Surveillance of everyone post the False Flag of 911.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton, their minions Brennan & Clapper along with GCHQ used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies.
How has the Criminal Tyrannical Lawless Surveillance started & continues till today with impunity & grown to gargantuan proportions.
Room 641A. That's how.
The entire US populace has been under metadata surveillance since that little pesky AT&T room 641A & since October 2001. Right after the False Flag of 911.
#Vault7
#UMBRAGE
According to the Times piece, the siphoning of internet data from AT&T began in 2003 and continued for a decade in a relationship that the NSA called “highly collaborative.” The telecom giant, according to one Snowden document, was extremely willing to help out the spy agency, and its engineers “were the first to try out new surveillance technologies invented by the eavesdropping agency.”
According to the Times, AT&T began turning over emails and other internet data to the spy agency around October 2001, even before the secret rooms were built, in a program dubbed “Fairview.” The program forwarded 400 billion Internet metadata records to the NSA’s headquarters at Ft. Meade in Maryland—which included the senders and recipients of emails and other details, but not the content of the correspondence. AT&T also forwarded more than one million emails a day to be run through the NSA’s keyword selection system. In September 2003, AT&T apparently enabled a new collection capability for the spy agency, which amounted to a “‘live’ presence on the global net.” The Times doesn’t elaborate on what this involved.
https://www.wired.com/2015/08/know-nsa-atts-spying-pact/
The Illegal, Criminal surveillance continues to this day with Impunity especially after the Criminal Centralized Telecommunications Companies were given retroactive immunity by a Criminal, Tyrannical Lawless Supreme Court.
It's the exact reason why the absolute, complete, open in your Face
Tyrannical Lawlessness
continues to this day.
But in the US, large and powerful actors must not be and are not subject to the rule of law. So telecoms hired former government officials from both parties to lobby for them and poured money into the coffers of key Democratic Senators such as Intelligence Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (who became the chief advocate of telecom immunity).
In 2008, the industry obtained an extraordinary act of Congress that gave them the gift of retroactive immunity from all criminal and civil liability for their participation in the illegal eavesdropping programs aimed at Americans on US soil. The immunity was enacted by an overwhelming bipartisan vote, with the support of leading Democrats including Barack Obama, who had promised - when seeking his party's nomination - to filibuster any bill that contained retroactive telecom immunity.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/oct/10/supreme-court-tele...
What about private property rights, which the right champions? Twitter is privately owned. They can do what they want with their platform. Why is this so hard so hard for the right wing snowflakes to realize? Maybe some GOPers should start a conservative Twitter platform.
You gotta admin this is poetic justice. No gay cakes, no conservatives on Twitter.
Legally it is FRAUD to offer a service and secretly refuse to provide it. And even though a service may be free, people's time is worth money and if wasted, a real cost is accrued that can be demonstrated and addressed within a legal context.
That is what you are missing here.
Nothing is being offered by Twat, FakeFuck, or Gooble for free. They are selling everything about you, so you are paying, one way or the other.
