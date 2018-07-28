"There's No Way To Make This Work" Martenson Warns "A Big Reset Is Locked In"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,
Futurist and economic researcher Chris Martenson says we are not at the end of a business cycle but “. . . at the end of a credit cycle.”
Martenson warns, “Here’s why people need to be concerned. Credit cycles, when they blow up, are really, really destructive..."
"2008 to 2009 was very destructive. Instead of realizing the error of their ways, they went for a third. This is the most comprehensive credit cycle that we have seen. Remember, bubbles have two things that they need. Number one, a good story that people can believe in and, of course, it’s a false story. Number two, ample credit. That’s what the Fed and central banks of Japan and Europe have done. They just flooded the world with credit. Now, we have bubbles everywhere. When these burst, it will be the worst bursting in anybody’s lifetime because we have never seen anything like this.”
Martenson says a debt reset is locked in, and somebody is going to pay.
“When you have as much debt that the United States has... the overall debt level in the United States, including auto loans, mortgages, consumer debt, student loans and corporate debt and whatever, we’re sitting at about $60 trillion right now. It’s a huge number, and when you get to this level of indebtedness, plus those unfunded or underfunded liabilities...when you get to this level of indebtedness, there is really only one question left to be resolved, and that is who is going to eat the losses. That’s it.
So, when you start asking that question, the banks and people writing the laws are pretty sure they are not going to take the losses. The person relying on the pension is the person that is going to eat the losses. . . . There is no way to make this work. Here’s where the social tension comes in. Even as ordinary middle class people are being destroyed in this process, the rich are taking more and more out of the system. That is courtesy of the policies of the Federal Reserve...
But the big risk is when these printing sprees, these credit cycles finally burst. They are wildly destructive. They are fast. They are hard. They are sharp and they hurt.”
Martenson says people can protect themselves with real assets as opposed to paper assets. Martenson says,
“Real assets are the place you need to be if and when a paper tower comes crumbling down. I am diversified myself. I believe in land. I believe in real estate. I believe in gold. I believe in silver. I believe in other metals. I believe in these hard assets because this is where we are going to have to hide out because if you held hard assets in Turkey, in Venezuela, in Argentina and in places where the currency collapsed and declined, these would have been great places to be hiding out...
When this worm turns, it’s going to be a lot faster than it has in the past. There is no free lunch, and if you can see that, there is a wealth transfer coming. The wealth transfer is going to have a bright red line, and people are going to get trapped on the side where they hold paper claims, and the people that are going to preserve their wealth are going to be on the other side of the line with their wealth tied up in real things. That’s the period of history that is about to unfold.”
Chris Martenson added this ominous statement: “We are one sinking of an aircraft carrier away from the U.S. dollar being revealed as a fraud.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Chris Martenson of PeakProsperity.com.
Comments
When the debt super cycle ended
A reset? It could be the mother of all fuckups!
This powder keg is ready to blow, even with 4.1 GDP print, the debt and malfeasance are overwhelming, meanwhile the little guy and gal gets the vice!
The WORLD will be plunged into chaos! All by design to usher in the savior called Global Marxism, and people will beg for it, unless we come up with another way to do things, we are doomed!
usdebtclock.org
Just one spark - geopolitical, economic or national civilizations are gonna go berserk!
I sure as hell don't have any answers, I've posted one thing, but I feel it is bullshit too, sigh!
I refuse to bend over and kiss my own ass goodbye tho!
In reply to When the debt super cycle… by JRobby
Print!
In reply to A reset? by Free This
I been hearing this for 10 years! Let’s do it!
In reply to Print! by max2205
I am not upset about a major correction. I will do what I always do.
In reply to I been hearing this for 10… by TRN
Debt jubilee.
End the Fed.
Ban usury, fractional reserve banking, and fiat currency.
Who isn't going to like this plan? Banksters, billionaires. All the more reason to do it like this! Of course people will say "but if there is a jubilee no one will lend money ever again!" Well, you could say it can occur at most every 49/50 years, as it was done historically. We always try to innovate, when sometimes the solution exists, in the past.
In reply to I am not upset about a major… by NidStyles
Add to that get rid of .gov and .corp - go local, rule your own space!
We are the bourgeois and we are coming to town, beep beep!
In reply to Debt jubilee. End the Fed… by Herd Redirecti…
Lather, rinse, repeat. The same old Doomporn we've been hearing for ±1 decade.
What does Martenson know anyway? Has he studied finance? Has he studied history? Has he studied geopolitics? Does he have any relevant work experience in the aforementioned fields?
The only thing Chris Martenson does is make a living of recycling the same old doomporn stories...
No doomporn => no subscribers => no income
In reply to Add to that get rid of .gov… by Free This
see my post in the housing market article
In reply to Lather, rinse, repeat. The… by Klassenfeind
Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
In reply to see my post in the housing… by Free This
They said the same thing when the debt hit 1 trillion back in the early eighties. I am old enough to remember. I was in grammar school at the time and everyone was talking about it "how is it possible?" and "There will be hell to pay" "it cant get much bigger before it tumbles down". etc, etc, etc
It could go to a quadrillion, a hundred quadrillion, who the fuck knows. Its all made up anyway, if there was anything real about it would have collapsed a long time ago. At some point they probably wont even count it anymore, some bean counter in the treasury might know the number but it will be beyond anyone's concern.
In reply to Americans need to wake up… by powow
Martenson isn't an economist, he has that going for him.
In reply to Lather, rinse, repeat. The… by Klassenfeind
Them economists now go thru college/uni without ever hearing the word gold nowadays. That says it all... The blind are claiming to be experts on something they don't understand and MSM spreads their word to the sheeple. That's the state of things.
In reply to Martenson isn't an economist… by New_Meat
Nor cowrie shells.
In reply to Them economists now go thru… by CHX13
right, he actually has a chance at being right
In reply to Martenson isn't an economist… by New_Meat
These 'doom-peddler' experts now talking about the big 'RESET' coming... any day now...
There will NOT be a 'Jim Willie' Reset (he started the reset talk)
The Central Bankers will keep on doing what they are already doing... QE infinity
Faced with economic disaster... What will they do ???
A 'Jim Willie' RESET or print moar money ??? (you know the answer)
It ends in slow miserable stagflation... Japan style
- rampant inflation - already happening - not reported
- worsening quality-of-life and societal breakdown - already happening
In reply to right, he actually has a… by alurker
Yep, when you know that a debt implosion will kill the world economy then its obvious they'll just print.
The only real unexpected threat would be if the dollar lost its value as a currency, if that happened then no amount of printing would help and we'd have a real crises, until then all the fiat currencies can paper over the cracks.
In reply to These doom-peddler experts… by Yellow_Snow
Yes, and when the US dollar finally collapses so will the entire USSA government along with it...
In reply to Yep, when you know that a… by EddieLomax
Japan is doing just fine, thank you.
What are they doing right?
In reply to These doom-peddler experts… by Yellow_Snow
Chris Martinson is what happens when you get a PhD in something that involves no money.
You wind up writing articles with pictures of cars flying off of cliffs.
Tragic, really.
In reply to Debt jubilee. End the Fed… by Herd Redirecti…
Do you have an actual rebuttal to what he’s said, or are you going to critique the pretty pictures because you can’t be bothered to read (did you go to public skoolz by chance?)
the photo isn’t part of the article on usawatchdog, btw, Tyler is likely responsible for it.
In reply to Chris Martinson is what… by PitBullsRule
Argument?
No sir. He's going straight for the limbic system.
Didn't you read your Edward Bernays?
In reply to Do you have an actual… by stacking12321
The racketeers most be taken care of.
In reply to Debt jubilee. End the Fed… by Herd Redirecti…
Politicians are going to protect the top 20% because that is where most of them, most of their cronies, most of their progeny and a large portion of the likely voters reside. They will try to dump as much of the pain on citizens who do not have children as they can, giving individual citizens far fewer .gov blankets. They would like to burden mostly the non voters who do not control their career longevity, but since most of the non voters have so little to lose, they will mostly be hurt by the fallout from inflation and an even worse job market for the citizens whose wages are not buttressed by layers of monthly welfare and progressive-tax-code pay boosters up to $6,431 from the US Treasury Department that reward the womb-productive sex of some citizens and noncitizens.
In reply to I been hearing this for 10… by TRN
Question everyone should be asking is whcih of the a Cleanest, Dirtiest shirts are we going to put on?
Who going to get the biggest haircut in the IMF’s SDR’s?
2011 Debt 13 Trillion
2018 Debt 21 Trillion
In reply to Politicians are going to… by Endgame Napoleon
World Default and Capitulation is the only answer!
We come up with a new paradigm - civilianism localism like that town that closed out the .gov
The little guy gets the haircut man!
In reply to Question everyone should be… by Chupacabra-322
FT: Your posts indicate a capacity for independent thought and an ability to reason. So I don’t understand why Obama is your avatar
In reply to World Default and… by Free This
LOL, GOOD ONE!!! sarcasm is a bitch - my avatar I mean!!
In reply to FT: Your posts indicate a… by Big Creek Rising
Don't forget WW3, there will be a lot of money to be made.
In reply to World Default and… by Free This
I get it! What could go wrong with our Fractional Banking system lending out 20 X's their FIAT based depository??!!
In reply to Question everyone should be… by Chupacabra-322
Endgame:
it seems reasonable to assume your womb is not productive.
a good thing given your predilections for irrational rants and non sequiturs, which in your case seem to indicate genetic predisposition for mental illness
In reply to Politicians are going to… by Endgame Napoleon
One of these decades Chris will be right.
In reply to I been hearing this for 10… by TRN
The folks living in EM's ; Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, Venezuela, would say that it's already blown up ... the China spigot has run dry; now for the fire sales.
In reply to One of these decades Chris… by Goldennutz
SA has other problems masking the money issues.
In reply to The folks living in EM's ;… by curbjob
He’s been right all along, it’s an ongoing slow motion train wreck.
We’re continuing to witness the consequences.
In reply to One of these decades Chris… by Goldennutz
Ctrl + P
In reply to Print! by max2205
If you live in a mansion expect the government to relocate you so a family of 23 from sub-Sahara Africa can be housed in your place.
Thanks for playing Dr. Zhivago.
In reply to A reset? by Free This
LOL, I did say arm EVERYONE, and there will be no .gov and .corp to tell you what the fuck to do...abolish it!
See the housing market article...I didn't post my suggestion here!
In reply to If you live in a mansion… by robertocarlos
have no fear, at the end, there will be no where to hide.
In reply to A reset? by Free This
It's called "A Chicken In Every Pot" Compliments of a force to come.
In reply to A reset? by Free This
Chris is trying...but he just doesn't see how big this is. Not just a business or credit cycle but a 180 degree turning point for mankind. How this plays out is simply unknown as we have never gone through something like this.
In reply to A reset? by Free This
The banks and the credit system, a product of abuse for many years, is now going to take it all down. I watched a good video of a math prof showing why the system had to come down. To prop it up and dig out of the 21 trillion dollar hole, it would require 16 years straight of 8% annual GDP. Guess what? Ain't gonna happen.
In reply to A reset? by Free This
Need ... to ... mint ... more ..... fresh ... debt... at ... near ... zero... interest ..... rates... must ... keep .... ... .. going....
https://srsroccoreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/US-Additional-Deb…
In reply to When the debt super cycle… by JRobby
According to you guys, it is the unelected Fedsters who control it all.
In reply to Need ... to ... mint … by halcyon
He calls for one every week-odds are it will happen one day;
just sayin’
In reply to When the debt super cycle… by JRobby
It's OK. I'll eat the losses. Y'all don't worry, now...
thanks man
In reply to It's OK. I'll eat the losses… by Newsboy
Your avatar suggests that you are one of the big corporations that own the MSM, in which case you could probably soak up a lot of the losses while still retaining enough riches to pay reporters to gossip about sex.
In reply to It's OK. I'll eat the losses… by Newsboy
LOL...a loss bucket, nice idea, but can you handle it is the question?
In reply to It's OK. I'll eat the losses… by Newsboy
he could be happily married. : > )
In reply to LOL...a loss bucket, nice… by Free This