Trump Declares State Of Emergency As "Apocalyptic" Wildfire Devastates Northern California

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 07/28/2018 - 16:50

President Trump has declared a state of emergency in California after deadly wildfires have ripped through over 102,028 acres across the state this week, according to the governor's Office of Emergency Services. 

According to the White House, Trump has authorized FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to assist California firefighters who are battling tinder-fueled infernos thanks to nearly half-a-decade of drought. 

The worst of the blazes has devastated Shasta County, as the Carr Fire has claimed the lives of two first responders, forced thousands to evacuate and burned 48,312 acres - around half the total affected area across the state. The fire was 5% contained as of Friday night according to officials, while Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was killed along with a bulldozer operator as they battled the blaze.

Photo: Kaz Weida

Redding Chief of Police Roger Moore told the press that so many residents were fleeing the fire that they were creating "gridlock" on the city's roads, as temperatures reached 110 degrees in some spots and created their own weather described by Can official as "a tornado over the fire." 

"Fire was whipped up into a whirlwind of activity," said California's top fire official, Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott, adding that it was "uprooting trees, moving vehicles, moving parts of roadways." Pimlott said that dry brush was to blame for the wildfires. 

Shadrac Herrera of Redding, 34, said he witnessed the upheaval. "I saw a tornado of fire," he said. "I could hear it whistling and sucking up air and at the same time it was growing. Incredibly scary." -NBC News

On Thursday, Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Shasta County while formally requesting federal emergency aid from the White House late Friday, according to NBC News.

"Evacuate, evacuate, evacuate," he said. "Pay very close attention to social media, websites, local television and radio broadcasts."

So many fires had broken out across the Golden State that Pimlott said first responders were hoping to mount vicious initial attacks to keep them in check. "Our first priority always is the initial attack of new fires," he said.

Brig. Gen. Matthew Beevers of the California National Guard said 800 of his troops were either at the Carr Fire or were headed that way. The guard has also deployed multiple aircraft, including at least one military drone that is allowing firefighters to monitor the behavior of the blaze, he said. -NBC News

Over 3,400 firefighters from as far away as San Diego have been battling the the Shasta County inferno, which was dealing with its own 240-acre brushfire on Friday near the town of Ramona. 

Other fires across the state include the Ferguson fire in Mariposa which has burned 46,675 acres and is around 30% contained, and the 12,300 acre Cranston fire in Riverside county which Cal Fire reports as 17% contained. 

While the Northern California Carr fire was reportedly sparked by the "mechanical failure of a vehicle," a Temecula, CA man was charged on Friday with over a dozen felony accounts related to nine different fires in Riverside County, reports the Temecula Patch

Brandon McGlover, 32, faces a potential life sentence if convicted as charged, the Riverside County District Attorney's office said.

McGlover is accused of setting nine separate fires on Wednesday, one of which exploded into the 11,500-acre Cranston Fire burning near Idyllwild. The fires were all allegedly set in the Idyllwild, Anza and Sage areas. -Temecula Patch

Over 6,000 residents have evacuated due to the Cranston Fire, which threatens 5,000 structures and has already destroyed five homes. 

Tags
Disaster Accident
Environment
Law Crime
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 12
Free This MikeMilkensGhost Sat, 07/28/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

Dindu firestorm, look at the dead eyes! I feel for the desert dwellers to a degree! Commiefornia has asked for it, now reaps the whirlwind! A public hanging would do a world of good, would make others think twice about fucking up!

It will spread, the have not's are gonna go ape shit.

Don't worry Milkin, you are too far gone for help, you are a nothing burger anyway!

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 26
tooldog Free This Sat, 07/28/2018 - 16:55 Permalink

Hmmm. wonder how this fits into the comprehensive global warming model

 

Too many years of fire suppression (like vol suppression); see what hubris causes.

 

Nearly half decade draught? Wonder if the US Gummint has been experimenting with weather control for military strategic purposes in secret.   Nah

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Cloud9.5 GoFuqYourself Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

Think about it.  A single guy with a cigarette lighter has caused millions of dollars’ worth of damage and displaced thousands of people.  Look how fragile we are people.  The meme salesmen backed up by the chattering classes may very well damn us all.   Less than one hundred determined saboteurs could turn out the lights and return us to literal dark ages.  

Fire is an assault weapon that out performs any black rifle ever sold, and there is not a law ever written that can constrain it.

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 21
Superlat Free This Sat, 07/28/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

You're a complete idiot. Anyone who follows you is mentally deranged.

The right-wing has really been distinguishing itself lately cheering on the burning of California. It has been noted by plenty that Redding is actually majority Repugnican. Maybe they'll finally wake up.

This is all the clear result of Repugnican policies of fossil fuel burning without restraint, and well as rampant clear cutting which creates big open fields of dry brush, which burn easily.

Yes, arsomists should be dropped by plane into the center of the fire they start. I differ from my left brethren on capital punishment. Of course, the problem with giving the state the right to kill people, is the right-wing fascists really get into murder and can't stop themselves. That guy in Riverside to me looks like a gang member who wanted to light up a suburb.

That fire chief didn't die of fire, he died of a 5000 calorie per day anti-diet

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 9
Free This Superlat Sat, 07/28/2018 - 17:34 Permalink

Go go commie, speak for your state and explain it all to us. You got a syringe, maybe you can put the fire out with it? Maybe a bag of feces to fling on it?

ummm, got news for ya, moonbeam is a communist and there is no such thing as fossil fuel. Deadwood and grass maybe LOL

BTW, I don't lead anybody here, they all think for themselves - some of the posters here hate my guts, join the club dumbass!

Got a straw?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Free This HippieHaulers Sat, 07/28/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

Says the bewildered hippie, smoke another joint, duuude! Catch a wave - it's called a DESERT, it's hot and you people have sucked all the water that was there out of it AND your envrionmental asshat friends won't allow clearing of the shrubbery from the forests because y'all are scared of your own shadow! It's your own policies that have put you where you are now, don't blame us sane people. Y'all have it bassackwards, enjoy your needles and feces.

I would cheer the death and destruction of that dindu.

I did say I felt for you, or can you not read plain English?

Have a nice day!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Baron von Bud Endgame Napoleon Sat, 07/28/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

I remember that era well. The well liked conservative governor of CA became president. Did a lot of evil stuff. Had a vigorous sex life. Knew how to charm the media. A political natural. Bad times follow good like night and day. The decline of CA began when Clinton sold us out to China and offshoring. We could blame these dimwitted presidential personalities but the real power is with the bankers and Wall Street. And by Wall Street I mean the big money in US industry that can threaten congressmen by plant closures or campaign contributions or endorsing an opponent. The power is applied at the local level. Money runs DC.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
BarkingCat Superlat Sat, 07/28/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

Just based on your comments about clear cutting exposes you as an idiot.

While I am an opponent of the practice, it does not contribute to fires. Quite opposite.

If you really want to do something preventative about fires then thin out the forests and keep thep the small stuff under control. The brush is like kindling and the big trees like logs.

You don't see these types of fires in Europe because the forests there have big trees spread far apart and very little stuff grows between them.