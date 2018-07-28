UK Household Debt "Worse Than At Any Time On Record"

Brits are living beyond their means like never before...
In 2017, each household spent or invested about 900 pounds ($1,187) more than they received on average - 25 billion pounds in total, according to an ONS article published this week. Britons were previously net borrowers in 1988, the height of a credit-fueled economic boom generated by then Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. But even then the shortfall was just 300 million pounds.
To fund the deficit people have been borrowing more and saving less, encouraged by years of record-low interest rates.
According to ONS figures, the poorest 10% of households spent two and a half times their disposable income, on average, in the financial year ending 2017 – while the richest 10% spent less than half of their available income during the same period.
As The Guardian reports, StepChange, which provides advice for indebted households, said the poorest were in constant need of credit to keep their heads above water.
The charity’s chief executive, Phil Andrew, criticised the ONS for saying that households were living beyond their means, which he said implied they could cut back if they wanted to.
“It’s really unfortunate that this very useful data is so heavily sprinkled with the phrase that households are ‘living beyond their means’. The reality is that too many households, here in Britain, in 2018, simply cannot make ends meet, however hard they try.”
He added: “Not having enough money to make ends meet is not the same thing as living beyond your means – which implies you have a choice, when too many people do not.”
ONS figures Wednesday showed real disposable incomes grew at the slowest pace in five years in the 12 months through March after the Brexit referendum slammed the pound and drove up inflation.
and it could be about to get considerably worse...
“If any more evidence were needed that the Bank of England has left it too late to raise interest rates, this is pretty compelling,” former BOE policy maker Andrew Sentance, who is now a senior economic adviser at PwC, tweeted. “U.K. households are on a massive borrowing spree.”
Let them Eat Cake, while those with Monopolies cruze the 7 seas, buying islands, stashing money off shore
Heard a lot of UK people are getting houses now with cheap credit and the 'help to buy' scheme (5% deposit or less).
Buy high, foreclose low?
It pays to be money-wise.
What else can you possibly do when everything that could be outsourced has been and for whatever is left you have open borders with practically the whole world, add to that the mandatory diversity "guidelines" - near impossible for natives to find jobs. There is no possible way for vast majority of people to even feed themselves. There was a reason people voted brexit and no it wasn't racism.
the poor refinanced all their loans at lower rates and took extra cards because they could.
This weekend I was at the hardware store and a pretty marginal couple in front of me bought 1 parasols with led lightning and air blowers in the parasol. 900 euro's.
And at the register, they take out the credit cards and you know it's on credit that they buy it.
Poor people are poor because they want to.
They want to live now and don't see taking debt as something that needs to be repaid. There's always a new card that can cover the charges of the older cards untill the ride ends.
In India, even the poor people save 30% of their salary and they have a LOT less to spend then Europeans or Americans.
They know they have to save money.
Here, even the poor are fat and have iPhones. and they blame "the rich" that they're not rich.
Life is not about acquiring, life was meant for living. So go live your life and enjoy those things that you can, while you can. Money will always be here... You will not. So go out and enjoy it while you are still alive...
Control-Pee
UK is stuffed.
The entire statistical release has more details,
On average, each UK household spent or invested around £900 more than they received in income in 2017.
Are households borrowing more and saving less because of low interest rates? Interest rates have been at or near a record low for the past decade.
The base rate set by the Bank of England is just 0.5%, compared with almost 15% in 1990, making financial conditions better for borrowers rather than savers.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/uk-households-borrowing-july-2018
Why talk disposable income when, in GB today the real problem is you have so many disposable people. You know, the people who built Britain and worked all their lives and raised families who have now become politically 'disposable'.
Disposable people sounds dehumanized... don't you mean the "Growing Under Class"?
- I guess your point is how the Elite see the Masses...
Dispose of physical mines, dispose of shipyards, dispose of manufacturing, dispose of people. Especially those infested with old notions , now well disproved by modern social planning, finance and governance.
You mean the indigenous native whites ?
The migrants are having sex and raising families, too, and contemporary Britain, like the USA, is paying them and many womb-producing, native-born citizens for their contribution in building up the motherland.
Overspending might come from womb producers who must juggle multiple streams of earned and unearned income: 1) wages from part-time jobs that keep them under the income limits for welfare in single-breadwinner households, 2) money from the kids’ grandparents that covers some necessities and luxuries, 3) up to $6,431 in extra cash for womb-productive sex from the progressive tax code, 4) child support that covers rent or 5) layers of pay-per-birth monthly freebies from .gov that cover their main household expenses (rent, food, electricity).
It might be difficult for parents who are working in a part-time capacity that keeps them eligible for these hard-to-juggle unearned-income streams from .gov to manage the disparate cash flow.
That is why companies try to make the task easier by providing discounts to beleaguered families. Steep family discounts are available on everything from smartphones to insurance, with the cost for these discounts spread out over the pool of single-earner, non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible customers, living on earned only income, who do not contribute as much to the country because of the lack of womb-productive sex.
If it is the welfare-buttressed womb producers who are overspending—and not the single, childless individuals and the single parents with kids over 18, living on earned-only income and paying rent that soaks up more than half of their monthly churn-job pay—the overspending night have something to do with the inability of contemporary, pay-per-birth patents to juggle their multiple streams of sex-and-birthing-related income.
Immigrants are the reserve army of the elites. Used to "cultures" of subservience, thieving elites, corrupt governance, crony buisnessmen, legions of oxygen thief beurocrats, dis armed populace, food subsidies , petty police .
Shouldn't the article have quoted the Median instead of the Mean?
"In 2017, each household spent or invested about 900 pounds ($1,187) more than they received on average ..."
They do not see a under class at all. They're desensitized to the point that Liberal manorisms are only economic models of organic growth foisted upon the privileged fools for the good of the Fabian many.
There really are consequences to pay for central economic planning. We have been through 40+ years of of nothing else.
http://quillian.net/blog/president-as-ceo-of-the-nation/
"...We have been through 40+ years of of nothing else..."
HG . Wells, 1880-1930's, and many creepy Fabians worked for this outcome , heavily supported by Socialists. Orwell wrote 1984, in 1942? inspired by his working for the BBC.
In the USA, we have the following groups:
'Massive borrowing spree' is as elitist-speak as 'living beyond their means'.
Wealth Extraction and Wealth Transfer... big funding flows.
Elites do not not have to worry about it. After the mortgages on their posh-zip-code house and lake house are paid, their other other major bills, including the kids’ private schools, 10 or more two-week yearly babyvacations here and abroad for busy-working parents, tons of expensive dining out and other necessities are covered, with, like the article notes, half of their income left over for investments. They do give up a lot to make those investments, though.
It is sort of like the financial freedom of a welfare mom who gives up soooo much for her babies by spending her extra $6,431 in yearly, refundable child-tax-credit cash on $900 tattoos and copulating with her boyfriend at the beach, not worrying about using that extra child-tax-credit money for rent and groceries since Uncle Sammy takes care of those things. It is easier for her to over-splurge, of course, due to the relative amounts of extra money available to elite parents and welfare parents, whereas the childless, single citizens and single parents with kids over 18 who are not paid by .gov to have sex and reproduce must stretch earned-only income from low-wage churn jobs over all household bills, with $0.00 left over.
Different problems.
Progs ruined them so nothing can be done now as utter collapse focuses the core now. The Mullahs will run the crime syndicates as the Limeys are butchered as the sheep they truly are. After a few Cities are torched they may get the point rubber bullets is to late as they watch the children suffer abuses only the insane can ignore.
Part of plans to destroy the UK economically and usher in the death cult, Islam.
Bullish.
uk households are not on a borrowing spree.
the top 60% of households are paying their highest ever taxes and health insurance.
the bottom 40% are being paid by the government and use benefits to get credit and payday (i.e. welfare benefit receipt day) loans.
payday loans are charged at between 40% and 1,200%. the government prefers this, rather than letting the banks lend money at 4% on secured loans or 25% on overdrafts.
the reason? lawyers make a ton of money out of the state by prosecuting bankruptcies where the goods being repossesed are worth nothing and so are the prospects of any repayments.
Lending standards in the UK are quite strict, unlike say Australia, which has a real household debt problem much worse than the UK could ever imagine.
The BOE like the RBA has left rates at the floor for too long, but banks in Australia have a 60% balance sheet exposure to mortgages. The UK at least (maybe not London) had a property bubble that went bust, forcing lending standards to be tightened.
This sounds more like credit card/personal loan type debt, which is very high in Europe in general, especially eastern/central Europe, where loan sharking is a problem. Very bad way to live financially.
The BOE like the RBA has left rates at the floor for too long, but banks in Australia have a 60% balance sheet exposure to mortgages...
I'm not too worried about those poor Aussie bankers. Something tells me that they'll land on their feet somehow.
They'll get bailed out by the State, no doubt about that. Just watch what happens these next few years. The racket is too big to jail.
These folks need to be sent to debtor's prison until they pay off their debts.
Morning jew.
Are you talking about the Bankers?
Trumptard Winning!
Quick, raise the tax rate so we can bring more refugees and solve our debt problem! /sarc
They are just FOLLOWING THE EXAMPLE OF THE CENTRAL BANKS POLICIES!
ZIRP & NIRP <=> NFPH
They are GOOD SERVING SLAVES!
So in other words, all those people with debt do not actually own anything. I mean because if you have to be in debt then it means you don't own anything of value, value generates income so you do not have to be in debt, and if something does not have value, then it is nothing, which means you own nothing. Actually I should say you do own nothing, just a lot of nothingness. Case in point: labor has value, therefore it generates income.
It's not worse if you're a banker, or a politician helicoptering free shit.
The internet and social media threw all the low class working poor under the bus. They all saw how the upper crust lived and strive to be like them by borrowing to the hilt to and buying expensive trinkets and baubles to show everyone that they were prosperous.
All funded by borrowing.
British accents get more and bigger loan acceptance. Also have more debtor prisons.
Fumbling through credit cards to see what's left on them?
if you're poor and have nothing to lose..who fucking cares?
you file for bankruptcy and than the process starts all over again (new cards, lower interest rates, etc)
who needs UBI when you have this?
There should be more articles on the USA debt. Its going up and up and up!
If you thought America has a fucked up lower class, visit the UK.