UK Household Debt "Worse Than At Any Time On Record"

Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:00

Brits are living beyond their means like never before...

In 2017, each household spent or invested about 900 pounds ($1,187) more than they received on average - 25 billion pounds in total, according to an ONS article published this week. Britons were previously net borrowers in 1988, the height of a credit-fueled economic boom generated by then Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. But even then the shortfall was just 300 million pounds.

To fund the deficit people have been borrowing more and saving less, encouraged by years of record-low interest rates.

According to ONS figures, the poorest 10% of households spent two and a half times their disposable income, on average, in the financial year ending 2017 – while the richest 10% spent less than half of their available income during the same period.

As The Guardian reports, StepChange, which provides advice for indebted households, said the poorest were in constant need of credit to keep their heads above water.

The charity’s chief executive, Phil Andrew, criticised the ONS for saying that households were living beyond their means, which he said implied they could cut back if they wanted to.

“It’s really unfortunate that this very useful data is so heavily sprinkled with the phrase that households are ‘living beyond their means’. The reality is that too many households, here in Britain, in 2018, simply cannot make ends meet, however hard they try.”

He added: “Not having enough money to make ends meet is not the same thing as living beyond your means – which implies you have a choice, when too many people do not.”

ONS figures Wednesday showed real disposable incomes grew at the slowest pace in five years in the 12 months through March after the Brexit referendum slammed the pound and drove up inflation.

and it could be about to get considerably worse...

“If any more evidence were needed that the Bank of England has left it too late to raise interest rates, this is pretty compelling,” former BOE policy maker Andrew Sentance, who is now a senior economic adviser at PwC, tweeted. “U.K. households are on a massive borrowing spree.”

Comments

ThirdWorldNut powow Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

What else can you possibly do when everything that could be outsourced has been and for whatever is left you have open borders with practically the whole world, add to that the mandatory diversity "guidelines" - near impossible for natives to find jobs. There is no possible way for vast majority of people to even feed themselves. There was a reason people voted brexit and no it wasn't racism.

Sudden Debt eforce Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

the poor refinanced all their loans at lower rates and took extra cards because they could.

 

This weekend I was at the hardware store and a pretty marginal couple in front of me bought 1 parasols with led lightning and air blowers in the parasol. 900 euro's.

And at the register, they take out the credit cards and you know it's on credit that they buy it.

Poor people are poor because they want to.

They want to live now and don't see taking debt as something that needs to be repaid. There's always a new card that can cover the charges of the older cards untill the ride ends.

 

 

In India, even the poor people save 30% of their salary and they have a LOT less to spend then Europeans or Americans.

They know they have to save money.

Here, even the poor are fat and have iPhones. and they blame "the rich" that they're not rich.

 

Dr.Strangelove eforce Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

Life is not about acquiring, life was meant for living. So go live your life and enjoy those things that you can, while you can. Money will always be here... You will not. So go out and enjoy it while you are still alive...

the_river_fish Thoresen Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

The entire statistical release has more details,

On average, each UK household spent or invested around £900 more than they received in income in 2017.

Are households borrowing more and saving less because of low interest rates? Interest rates have been at or near a record low for the past decade.

The base rate set by the Bank of England is just 0.5%, compared with almost 15% in 1990, making financial conditions better for borrowers rather than savers.

https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/uk-households-borrowing-july-2018

 

hanekhw Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Why talk disposable income when, in GB today the real problem is you have so many disposable people. You know, the people who built Britain and worked all their lives and raised families who have now become politically 'disposable'.

Endgame Napoleon hanekhw Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

The migrants are having sex and raising families, too, and contemporary Britain, like the USA, is paying them and many womb-producing, native-born citizens for their contribution in building up the motherland.

Overspending might come from womb producers who must juggle multiple streams of earned and unearned income: 1) wages from part-time jobs that keep them under the income limits for welfare in single-breadwinner households, 2) money from the kids’ grandparents that covers some necessities and luxuries, 3) up to $6,431 in extra cash for womb-productive sex from the progressive tax code, 4) child support that covers rent or 5) layers of pay-per-birth monthly freebies from .gov that cover their main household expenses (rent, food, electricity).

It might be difficult for parents who are working in a part-time capacity that keeps them eligible for these hard-to-juggle unearned-income streams from .gov to manage the disparate cash flow.

That is why companies try to make the task easier by providing discounts to beleaguered families. Steep family discounts are available on everything from smartphones to insurance, with the cost for these discounts spread out over the pool of  single-earner, non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible customers, living on earned only income, who do not contribute as much to the country because of the lack of womb-productive sex. 

If it is the welfare-buttressed womb producers who are overspending—and not the single, childless individuals and the single parents with kids over 18, living on earned-only income and paying rent that soaks up more than half of their monthly churn-job pay—the overspending night have something to do with the inability of contemporary, pay-per-birth patents to juggle their multiple streams of sex-and-birthing-related income. 

 

TeethVillage88s Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

Shouldn't the article have quoted the Median instead of the Mean?

"In 2017, each household spent or invested about 900 pounds ($1,187) more than they received on average ..."

Endgame Napoleon Fantasy Free E… Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

In the USA, we have the following groups: 

  • dual-earner, “needs-the-job” parents with two often bigly earned-income streams under one roof, an enormous volume of excused time off in family-friendly jobs that adds to their compensation package, doubled-up benefits per household made possible by a $260-billion tax exclusion for their employers and $2,000 in non-refundable progressive-tax-code treats to reward them for their womb productivity;
  • hubbies with bigly income and college-educated moms, undercutting non-welfare-eligible, single women with no spousal income by dominating the low-paying office jobs in safer, posher areas of town, accepting low pay since spousal income or child support covers their major household bills, with the consolation of tons of excused time off for fellow crony moms;
  • dual-earner retired couples with multiple streams of retirement income from contributory SS and contributory work pensions, plus two jobs in some cases, with the retired people often willing to undercut young and middle-age, single people with no unearned income by working for less pay since they have all of that retirement income coming in, covering their major bills;
  • ”voted-best-for-moms” jobs dominated by welfare moms who, in addition to low wages that keep them under the income limits for the programs, enjoy subsidized rent, free EBT groceries at $450 per month on average, free electricity, monthly cash assistance in the hundreds, up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash and subsidized daycare to accommodate them in working part time;
  • legal and illegal immigrants, getting the same array of pay-per-birth monthly welfare and progressive-tax-code pay boosters in increasing amounts per child produced, mostly in male-breadwinner households with US-born instant-citizen kids, staying under the income limits for the programs by a willingness to work for low, traceable earnings;
  • single, childless citizens and single parents with kids over 18—living on earned-ONLY income from one stream, facing rent that soaks up more than half of their monthly pay, in a labor market that caters to parents and others with unearned income—who are often pushed into the worst pyramid-scam jobs with no guaranteed income, low-wage churn jobs with no unearned income to cover rent & groceries in-between churn jobs until they get their first low paycheck close to a month later or gig-piecework jobs with twice-as-high SS taxation (15.3% of every dime earned, as opposed to the 7.65% SS tax paid by dual-earner parents and welfare-eligible citizen & noncitizen womb producers). 
Endgame Napoleon quasi_verbatim Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

Elites do not not have to worry about it. After the mortgages on their posh-zip-code house and lake house are paid, their other other major bills, including the kids’ private schools, 10 or more two-week yearly babyvacations here and abroad for busy-working parents, tons of expensive dining out and other necessities are covered, with, like the article notes, half of their income left over for investments. They do give up a lot to make those investments, though.

It is sort of like the financial freedom of a welfare mom who gives up soooo much for her babies by spending her extra $6,431 in yearly, refundable child-tax-credit cash on $900 tattoos and copulating with her boyfriend at the beach, not worrying about using that extra child-tax-credit money for rent and groceries since Uncle Sammy takes care of those things. It is easier for her to over-splurge, of course, due to the relative amounts of extra money available to elite parents and welfare parents, whereas the childless, single citizens and single parents with kids over 18 who are not paid by .gov to have sex and reproduce must stretch earned-only income from low-wage churn jobs over all household bills, with $0.00 left over. 

Different problems.

michigan independant Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

Progs ruined them so nothing can be done now as utter collapse focuses the core now. The Mullahs will run the crime syndicates as the Limeys are butchered as the sheep they truly are. After a few Cities are torched they may get the point rubber bullets is to late as they watch the children suffer abuses only the insane can ignore. 

hooligan2009 Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

uk households are not on a borrowing spree.

the top 60% of households are paying their highest ever taxes and health insurance.

the bottom 40% are being paid by the government and use benefits to get credit and payday (i.e. welfare benefit receipt day) loans.

payday loans are charged at between 40% and 1,200%. the government prefers this, rather than letting the banks lend money at 4% on secured loans or 25% on overdrafts.

the reason? lawyers make a ton of money out of the state by prosecuting bankruptcies where the goods being repossesed are worth nothing and so are the prospects of any repayments.

Brazen Heist II Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Lending standards in the UK are quite strict, unlike say Australia, which has a real household debt problem much worse than the UK could ever imagine. 

The BOE like the RBA has left rates at the floor for too long, but banks in Australia have a 60% balance sheet exposure to mortgages. The UK at least (maybe not London) had a property bubble that went bust, forcing lending standards to be tightened.

This sounds more like credit card/personal loan type debt, which is very high in Europe in general, especially eastern/central Europe, where loan sharking is a problem. Very bad way to live financially.

MusicIsYou Sun, 07/29/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

So in other words, all those people with debt do not actually own anything. I mean because if you have to be in debt then it means you don't own anything of value, value generates income so you do not have to be in debt, and if something does not have value, then it is nothing, which means you own nothing. Actually I should say you do own nothing, just a lot of nothingness. Case in point: labor has value, therefore it generates income.

Dr.Strangelove Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

The internet and social media threw all the low class working poor under the bus. They all saw how the upper crust lived and strive to be like them by borrowing to the hilt to and buying expensive trinkets and baubles to show everyone that they were prosperous.

All funded by borrowing. 

DipshitMiddleC… Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

if you're poor and have nothing to lose..who fucking cares?

 

you file for bankruptcy and than the process starts all over again (new cards, lower interest rates, etc)

 

who needs UBI when you have this?