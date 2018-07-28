"An Unparalleled Economic & Political Crisis": Brexit Optimism Collapses As Ministers Fear "Historic Catastrophe"

“I have near zero optimism because I think it is going to be very messy,” warned one UK minister, speaking to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. The prospects of getting an agreement are slim, the minister said. “If we crash out without a deal, it’s going to be a historic catastrophe."
And he is not alone as the latest YouGov polls show 69% of Brits believe Brexit is going badly and the largest finger of blame for Brexit going badly is being pointed at the government. Two thirds (68%) of those who think Brexit is currently going badly say that it is the government’s fault. This includes three quarters who voted Remain (77%) and 58% of Leave voters.
Additionally, as TruePublica.org notes, with lots of talk of preparing for a no-deal Brexit, the possibilities of the Tory party completely disintegrating in 2019 becomes ever-more real. The electorate is now becoming very nervous of what Brexit may bring, given that the Conservatives have no idea themselves, which means it should be no surprise that Theresa May’s favorability score plummets to new low.
It should be noted that, as stated above, those turning against the Prime Minister appear to be Leave voters. The only truly amazing statistic about Theresa May is that at the summer recess – she’s still Prime Minister. And few would have bet on that at any odds just six months ago.
Perhaps even more ominously, for the first time ever, more people support a second referendum - 42% of Britons think there should be a referendum on the terms of the Brexit deal, 40% do not.
When Brexit talks resume in Brussels in mid-August, Bloomberg points out that British and European officials will have just 10 weeks to finalize the complex set of international negotiations before their October deadline. That’s because they need to leave time to ratify whatever agreement emerges in both the U.K. and European Parliaments before Britain exits the bloc on March 29 next year.
It’s a tough ask and in private, ministers and senior officials in May’s team are terrified that the negotiations will fail. As Bloomberg sums up so eloquently, that would mean the U.K. crashing out of the EU with no deal, disrupting trade, creating chaos in financial markets, blocking manufacturers’ supply chains and potentially causing shortages of food and medical supplies. It could be an economic and political crisis unparalleled in the U.K. since World War II.
While progress has been slow, some had remained hopeful of a solution (May's aim was to keep trade with the bloc flowing freely while still liberating the U.K. from the EU’s formal customs union, a necessity if the government is to deliver on what it sees as the key prize of Brexit: free-trade deals with countries around the world), but on Thursday, the EU delivered a potentially knockout blow.
At a press conference in Brussels, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said May’s customs proposal would never be acceptable.
“The EU cannot -- and the EU will not -- delegate the application of its customs policy and rules, VAT and excise duty collections, to a non-member who would not be subject to the EU’s governance structures,” he said.
Barnier’s verdict left May cornered.
The EU appears to have its sights on a different prize. Barnier told May that he’d be happy to make a better offer on trade than the bare-bones deal currently on the table -- if she abandons her stance on leaving the bloc’s customs union.
It was a provocative intervention. Not only is it a key red line for May and included in her party’s election manifesto, but her main political opponents -- Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party -- have pledged to enter a customs union with the bloc.
As Barnier will also know, there are at least a dozen pro-EU Tories who are ready to defy May in favor of keeping a customs union. If even a few more join them, May could lose a vote on the issue and see a central plank of her Brexit strategy overturned.
“Walking away with no deal would be a complete and utter disaster, but a lot of hard-line Brexiteers are basically saying ‘damn them,”’ said Conservative lawmaker Keith Simpson. “They need to explain about what will happen to jobs and the economy.”
Can May avoid the looming trap?
Despite the doom and gloom, some diehard Mat supporters remain optimistic...
...one minister said, adding that for collaboration in the national interest to work, the threat of a no-deal Brexit -- and a chaotic general election -- would have to be imminent.
And even then, the minister warned, “it will need a magic moment of vision” to save the prime minister, and the country, from disaster.
And finally, Stuart Hannah summed up how many Brits feel with a slightly different spin on it all:
"we need to elect a few more Farage style, awkward bastard MEP’s and send them back to the EU parliament to kick ass and get the EU working properly again for the benefit of all."
Admittedly, we do miss those epic rants on the floor of the EU Parliament.
Comments
A second referendum has different meanings to different people. Most think it's a vote to remain, not on the details of leaving the union.
In addition, the EU has no reason to negotiate in good faith, that is why a hard Brexit is necessary. Fuck the EU anyway, the US is more than willing to open a trade dialog as will many other nations. Just do it!
What did you expect? Everyone “negotiating” Brexit was, and still is, AGAINST it!
Fuck them! Just run the clock out and let the Hard Brexit pieces fall where they may.
The people voted for it, do it.
All these "negotiations" are is the elites attempt to not do what the voter wants.
If they can dither around for a few more years they can just shrug it off and say "oh well, we tried"
Or better yet, rig a vote to back out of the whole brexit thing entirely.
Brexit is GB's only hope, and the socialist leaders seem to be all in a twitter!
Messy on purpose; they wouldn't want any other EU nations to get the same idea, they don't want to make the process look painless.
So have a 3rd referendum. Typical back-door bullshit. Use a weak Prime Minister to dilly-dally until the iron is cold. Then claim another referendum is necessary so the losers can claim the sky will fall down again.
Europe, under a single currency is the Third Reich redux. The Nazis stripped lots of countries bare, not only by force of arms, but by forcing the exchange of worthless German IOU's for the invaded country's own currency.
e.g. German soldiers took Nazi IOU's to French banks and exchanged them for francs. Then they went on a buying spree, sending French food and assets back to Germany.
And Germany is doing it again, buying up the rest of Europe with Euros and Euro debt.
The same groups of soros lovers hate Brexit almost as much as they hate Trump. Brexit disturbs the Elitist grip on the people. They don't like that.
I have no idea why people think any corporation will abide by EU 'rules' if they just make a hard Brexit. If there's money to be made trading back and forth to Britain, that money will be made. Period.
The EU knows who calls the shots and pretending they have power to restrict profitable trade is a silly conceit.
Parliament is just afraid they might actually have to do some work to re-establish British rules instead of EU rules taken out of their hands by them.
No money will be left on the table by any corporation because the EU gets their marching orders directly from them, just the same as the US Congress.
That's just the way it works. Tempests in teapots don't alter that reality.
See the powers behind the EU want 1 thing most of all. And it’s not to do with economics or finance - the One Bank.
It’s to do with their ability to continue to make the UK less British, ie ‘white.’
The destruction of white majorities, and national cohesion, is mission number 1.
There is no reason for a second referendum. The polls are biased (as you'd expect in this pro-remain environment) and most people would willingly take a WTO Brexit over anything our incompetent and corrupt Government could negotiate.
WTO means the EU gets eff all - no 'billions', no trade deals. If it wasn't for the extreme bias shown by the media the issue would have been resolved two years ago. The media have poisoned the debate, lied about concerns and 'feelings', exaggerated problems and hidden the potentials for a prosperous future for the UK.
FUCK THE MSM and FUCK the BBC (in particular). Propaganda is all they have. WE have the truth.
