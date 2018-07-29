Giuliani Unloads; Talks Tampered Cohen Tapes And "Witch Hunt" In Wide-Ranging Sunday Interviews

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani went on the defense Sunday morning, telling Face the Nation that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made at least 183 recordings of separate conversations, among which the president is "discussed at any length" on 11 or 12, and only recorded on one.
.@RudyGiuliani tells @FaceTheNation on additional tapes from Cohen:— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 29, 2018
-183 unique conversations on the tapes and President Trump is on one of them
-12 other tapes discuss President Trump. Giuliani said it is Cohen talking to reporters. pic.twitter.com/bF20QuGRpo
CNN aired that conversation between Trump and Cohen, in which they discuss the purchase of rights to a Playboy model's claim that she and Trump had an affair. Cohen's attorney, longtime Clinton operative Lanny Davis, leaked it.
Giuliani now says that the tape was altered, telling Fox that two experts and retired FBI agents who have analyzed the tape believe it was "played" with.
Tampered tapes? President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani says expert analysis shows ‘someone messed’ with Cohen tapes pic.twitter.com/Mf2h3YZWz8— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 29, 2018
Avowed Democrat Alan Dershowitz, a recent Trump defender, said that Giuliani is doing the right thing, and that any good lawyer would conduct a forensic examination of the tape.
.@AlanDersh: Any good lawyer would have a forensic examination on taped evidence, so Rudy Giuliani is doing the right thing for President Trump pic.twitter.com/r9OwH19K1D— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 29, 2018
Responding to a New York Times report that special counsel Robert Mueller is digging through Trump's tweets to make an obstruction case, Giuliani told Face the Nation on Sunday that President Trump may not have to testify at all because his tweets lay out his defense.
"A lot of his tweets have been very helpful. The reason he may not have to testify is that he’s laid out his defense very clearly," Giuliani said, adding ""Obstruction by tweet is not something I think works real well."
"Generally obstruction is secret it’s clandestine it’s corrupt. I’ve looked at those tweets and they don’t amount to anything."
Has Giuliani told @realDonaldTrump to stop tweeting after reports Mueller is investigating the president’s tweets?@RudyGiuliani : Good luck about tweeting…Obstruction by tweet is something that doesn’t work so well. pic.twitter.com/O4utVBBqbY— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 29, 2018
While The Times said Mueller isn't focused on any particular tweet or comment, he will attempt to tie Trump's tweets to the Russia investigation; public attacks; misleading White House statements; and possible offers to pardon potential witnesses.
In particular, Mueller is focusing on tweets concerning Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey in order to stitch together a mosaic leading to the "obstruction" chapter of the saga, according to "three people briefed on the matter," the gold standard in anonymous sources.
Several of the remarks came as Mr. Trump was also privately pressuring the men — both key witnesses in the inquiry — about the investigation, and Mr. Mueller is examining whether the actions add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials to tamp down the inquiry. -NYT
Trump's lawyers argue that none of what Mueller is targeting constitutes obstruction, including the firing Comey in May 2017 - which falls under Trump's authority as President.
Trump tower meeting
Finally, Giuliani told Fox News Sunday that Michael Cohen's claim that Trump had advance knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney during the 2016 election false, saying Cohen's "default position is to lie."
"If he taped everything else, why the heck didn’t he tape this?" Giuliani asked rhetorically, adding that he believes Cohen is "capable of doctoring tapes."
CNN reported late Thursday that Cohen is prepared to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that then-candidate Donald Trump knew in advance about a June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya - a Fusion GPS associate who is not a fan of Trump Sr.
"It’s just flat out untrue," Giuliani told Fox. "I would’ve been surprised back then, but now that I know all this about (Cohen), it seems to me his default position is to lie."
I'm a Trump supporter, but I gotta say, Giuliani is an idiot! I know he has a law degree, but he needs to take a refresher course on measuring your words before speaking them!
A boss is only as good as the folks he hires. Rosenstein, Wray, Guiliani, Sessions, and Bolton...... Now that is a cast for you....
In reply to I'm a Trump supporter, but I… by ZazzOne
All the issues and this is what the faggoty press focuses on.
Fuck trees for all I care, but unfuck the country.
In reply to A boss is only as good as… by gatorengineer
"I'm a Trump supporter, but I gotta say, Giuliani is an idiot! I know he has a law degree, but he needs to take a refresher course on measuring your words before speaking them!"
I get the impression that Guliani is a similar waffler as Trump. Maybe it's a good trait for a salesman or a politician, but I doubt it's a good trait for a lawyer.
p.s. what's with those tasteless rings on his fingers?
In reply to All the issues and this is… by IridiumRebel
"A boss is only as good as the folks he hires. Rosenstein, Wray, Guiliani, Sessions, and Bolton...... Now that is a cast for you...."
Don't forget Mnuchin (GS/Deep State), Haspel (Deep State), Pomeo (Deep State), and Mattis (MIC/Deep State).
Trump bragged about "hiring the best people" during the campaign, and but so far he has proven to be an extremely bad judge of character.
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2016/09/15/trump-ill-choose-the-best-people-…
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-02-14/trump-s-vow-to-hire-…
In reply to I'm a Trump supporter, but I… by Klassenfeind
It's so obvious I'm pissed I didn't realize it before, but I didn't know that Rosenstein was a trump appointee. All these asshats involved in Russia-gate and Stormy-Gate all create a forcefield around Trump, and suck up all the oxygen in the room so no legitimate criticisms of Trump can have a voice. It garners sympathy for trump as the victim, increasing his political capital. They are all playing their part quite well, that's why he doesn't fire them.
Ok, now maybe you will call me a conspiracy nutter, but then you will have to concede that Trump is poor at hiring people, which was supposed to be his main strength: hiring the right people for the right job. I don't think that's the case though. Trump is a master puppeteer and is in fact great at hiring the right people for the right job. The Legacy media are the mindless puppets, repeating the memes Trump wants them to.
The reason this is bad is because Trump voters are cutting him MAJOR slack on LOTS of things, because they think he is constantly "under attack." He's not under attack. We are supposed to hold our politicians feet to the fire, and hold them accountable, but we are not, because of this dirty trick. And now that you've read the truth in my comment, if you are still fooled you deserve to be fooled.
In reply to A boss is only as good as… by Klassenfeind
whoa there Dingles, PROOF please - all I hear is a bunch of bullshit from the MSM!!!
The tape sounds manipulated to me too...I think Trump's voice was superimposed, just listen to the background noise, where was this super sensitive meeting recorded? At an Arby's?
Shit this whole thing stinks to high Heaven!
You are a cross-eyed amoeba, you just hate Trump that is all.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
GIULIANI: the man who oversaw 9/11 for APARTHEID Israhell
Of course I believe anything he says./s
In reply to whoa by Free This
"President Trump may not have to testify at all because his tweets lay out his defense. "
Exactly! We really don't need courts/justice system either when everyone can lay out his defenses on Twitter. It saves the public tax dollars.
In reply to GIULIANI: the man who… by powow
Were you trying to reply to my comment in particular? It's hard to tell because you didn't make a counter argument.
In reply to whoa by Free This
Yeah, you bash Trump is all...you give him no credit at all. How does one know not to trust someone until they cross you. Then you complain he is being protected...he has broken no laws to be protected from YET! You assume guilt.
In reply to Were you trying to reply to… by DingleBarryObummer
maybe you should read my comment again.
In reply to Yeah, you bash Trump is all… by Free This
I'll cut the maverick *some* slack but I am not carte blanche gonna just "hope" and chalk everything up to this 3D chess theory. His foreign policy shit absolutely blows as far as I'm concerned.
The reds in congress I will cut ZERO slack for. I am not waiting until *after* the mid-terms for results on the swamp draining. There is maybe half a dozen reds worth a shit and that's it. If you staunchies don't want to see the blues take control you'd better get on the phone and demand they get draining.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
So bringing the Un-Cola to the table where EVERYONE else kissed his ass and gave him billions is not good enough?
How about meeting with Putin, to establish a dialogue with two nuclear powers, still not good enough?
How about telling NATO to pay up?
How about scrapping these onerous trade deals?
How about working to extricate us from Syria?
How about starting on the wall?
Its would seem you are not satisfied cause you hate Trump is all, period? All the while being roadblocked at every turn...
EDIT - FIVE DOWN arrows for speaking the truth, zero ups!!!! LOL, face it, y'all just hate me, which is cool. Give me a counter argument please?
In reply to I'll cut the maverick *some*… by chunga
Chunga I'm glad you are thinking outside the box. To most of his voters and supporters, he can do no wrong and never be questioned, which is not good for anyone.
In reply to I'll cut the maverick *some*… by chunga
Just look at my response to chumba...he says Trump's foreign policy is not good...it is just unreasoned hate. Maybe hate is too strong a word, dislike maybe.
He could cure cancer and you guys will bash him, you got nothing, he doesn't fit into your box is all.
I am a Conservative, and was unsure of him at first, but then realized he worked with Demoncrats to futher his interests, that is not a crime, last I checked.
He changed on abortion too, and is a 100% 2A backer!!!!
He might not be able to keep his dick in his pants, that might be the only thing I can ding him on, I am willing to forgive, as these affairs happened some time ago.
So tell me more????
EDIT - same five downs - I must have a hater following, and for what, no arguments, just down arrows. Again, it's aok, just means I've STRUCK a nerve with you dolts, LOL.
In reply to I'm glad you are thinking… by DingleBarryObummer
It's not outside the box at all.
It is a FACT that the reds have been chasing after the Clintons for 30 years and every single time have come up empty handed.
Every single time.
In reply to I'm glad you are thinking… by DingleBarryObummer
And so she goes scott free, a travesty of justice! Her server, deleted emails, Benghazi, all covered up by Comey, Brennan, Lowrenta, Ofaggot, etc.
Its a law for thee and a law for thee, doesn't make it right!
In reply to It's not outside the box at… by chunga
CNN airing fake news? A lawyer that lies to cove his own ass. Unbelievable. In La La Land those things never happen!
In reply to All the issues and this is… by IridiumRebel
I know! How in the hell did he get 4.1% GDP?
Must be Obama's doings finally paying off.
In reply to A boss is only as good as… by gatorengineer
Everyone is buying the little we do make in America before the tariffs go full blown retard. It's a one off. Like the tax cuts and repatriation of overseas cash.
In reply to I know! How in the hell did… by Dancing Disraeli
Bullshit, tariff shit hasn't even kicked in, and he brought Junker the Drunker to the table and WON! you're full of it too
In reply to Everyone is buying the… by Clock Crasher
LOL, I sure hope that was sarcasm, as Ofaggot never got above 2.6% in his tenure!!
In reply to I know! How in the hell did… by Dancing Disraeli
Dont worry! Its all part of 33 dimensional chess tactics. It's aaall going to work out in the end.
Q said so.
In reply to A boss is only as good as… by gatorengineer
I think Donny has trouble with Checkers.
In reply to Dont worry! Its all part of… by Clock Crasher
he wants you to think that
In reply to I think Donny has trouble… by Tzanchan
LOL, he is four plays ahead of you, that is for sure!
In reply to Dont worry! Its all part of… by Clock Crasher
silly rabbit.
you can't have prime number or even odd number chess.
you just can't do it. the dimensions must have a match.
In reply to Dont worry! Its all part of… by Clock Crasher
da fish rots from da head
In reply to A boss is only as good as… by gatorengineer
Amen, why would DJT have chosen to take Nosferatu out of the catacombs in the first place? He's the maniac who put the NYPD command post in the twin towers. Scumball, and yes the "tapes" should be analyzed. Y'all are so 1990. There no "tapes" anymore. Every recorder is digital which means that you can split it to the parsec(??) and combine it. If there really was "NO Collusion" why is it being denied so vigorously? Methinks someone (lots O'people) doth protest too much..
In reply to I'm a Trump supporter, but I… by ZazzOne
Collusion is NOT ILLEGAL!!!! GAwd you are thick on that piece.
Digital recordings can be EASILY manipulated.
In reply to Amen, why would DJT have… by Tzanchan
Are you not entertained - again...?
So at what point do the #AlwaysTrumpers realize that there is no Uranium one investigation, no investigation of the Obama Whitehouse, etc..... After the November election and nothing will they wake up?
In reply to Are you not entertained -… by Consuelo
Never. People are resilient in their ego identification. They are going to the grave in Cognitive Dissonance. Take the stackers... They are still stacking! in 2018. You know?
In reply to So at what point do the … by gatorengineer
"So at what point do the #AlwaysTrumpers realize that there is no Uranium one investigation, no investigation of the Obama Whitehouse, etc..... After the November election and nothing will they wake up"
It's amazing what people will settle for to have a wigger in the whiter house.
(down vote away to take ownership.)
In reply to So at what point do the … by gatorengineer
How do you know that? You in Session's office?
In reply to So at what point do the … by gatorengineer
Question was what will it take for you to give up on Orange Julius. I am sure that the session doing abso fuckinglutely NOTHING for 18 months is just a decoy right.... I know Q told you.....
In reply to How do you know that? You in… by Free This
Free This would need to sober up first. If you notice, he gets more rabid, irrational, and belligerent as the day goes on, so I assume he's drinking beer all day and by late night he's blotto and/or fighting drunk.
In reply to Question was what will it… by gatorengineer
Nope, the reality is too frightening and far too many have attached their egos to a public image. It's the same as the Obama supporters who never woke up. What it shows is the level of psychological dependence and desperation as well as the cultural mythos of a hero riding in to save the people.
In reply to So at what point do the … by gatorengineer
I see that cunt Chris Wallace on FOX, is making it a big deal and as usual trying to do damage to Trump
Wallace is Fox's token skin crawler.
Every MSM outlet needs at least one, though others employ them on a majoritive basis.
In reply to I see that cunt Chris… by valerie24
Wallace is POS, Putin would not even touch his piece of paper. He sounded like an elf interviewing him too.
In reply to I see that cunt Chris… by valerie24
"...Mueller isn't focused on any particular tweet or comment, he will attempt to tie Trump's tweets to the Russia investigation; public attacks; misleading White House statements; and possible offers to pardon potential witnesses."
What does any of this have to do with campaign violations?
It has nothing to do with anything...except...to take down Trump.
We need to ask ourselves, what would happen if even 70% of the left lost their bids in November?
If more than that lost?
The country would be transformed almost overnight.
A real statement of “Enough!”
What matters most is making that happen.
Without a crime, and without evidence of an actual crime...all of this continues to be seriously ill people lashing out over that emerging transformation.
Focus on bringing about the change...
In reply to "...Mueller isn't focused on… by VideoEng_NC
I hope they do lose it, we can clean house all legal like!
In reply to It has nothing to do with… by Md4
The day after...
...fascist pandemonium...
Lets make that happen!
In reply to I hope they do lose it, we… by Free This
Swampy bloggers gonna swamp blog, lol
Who's side is Giuliani on FFS? Who needs Democrats with dumbshits like this.....?
Giuliani is wholly unequipped to address this situation. He has neither the legal experience nor the intellect to comprehend and appropriately respond to what is happening now.
Rudy is well past his prime.
In reply to Giuliani is wholly… by navy62802