Giuliani Unloads; Talks Tampered Cohen Tapes And "Witch Hunt" In Wide-Ranging Sunday Interviews

Sun, 07/29/2018 - 14:40

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani went on the defense Sunday morning, telling Face the Nation that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen made at least 183 recordings of separate conversations, among which the president is "discussed at any length" on 11 or 12, and only recorded on one

CNN aired that conversation between Trump and Cohen, in which they discuss the purchase of rights to a Playboy model's claim that she and Trump had an affair. Cohen's attorney, longtime Clinton operative Lanny Davis, leaked it. 

Giuliani now says that the tape was altered, telling Fox that two experts and retired FBI agents who have analyzed the tape believe it was "played" with. 

Avowed Democrat Alan Dershowitz, a recent Trump defender, said that Giuliani is doing the right thing, and that any good lawyer would conduct a forensic examination of the tape. 

Responding to a New York Times report that special counsel Robert Mueller is digging through Trump's tweets to make an obstruction case, Giuliani told Face the Nation on Sunday that President Trump may not have to testify at all because his tweets lay out his defense

"A lot of his tweets have been very helpful. The reason he may not have to testify is that he’s laid out his defense very clearly," Giuliani said, adding ""Obstruction by tweet is not something I think works real well."

"Generally obstruction is secret it’s clandestine it’s corrupt. I’ve looked at those tweets and they don’t amount to anything."

While The Times said Mueller isn't focused on any particular tweet or comment, he will attempt to tie Trump's tweets to the Russia investigation; public attacks; misleading White House statements; and possible offers to pardon potential witnesses. 

In particular, Mueller is focusing on tweets concerning Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey in order to stitch together a mosaic leading to the "obstruction" chapter of the saga, according to "three people briefed on the matter," the gold standard in anonymous sources.

Several of the remarks came as Mr. Trump was also privately pressuring the men — both key witnesses in the inquiry — about the investigation, and Mr. Mueller is examining whether the actions add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation by both intimidating witnesses and pressuring senior law enforcement officials to tamp down the inquiry. -NYT

Trump's lawyers argue that none of what Mueller is targeting constitutes obstruction, including the firing Comey in May 2017 - which falls under Trump's authority as President.

Trump tower meeting

Finally, Giuliani told Fox News Sunday that Michael Cohen's claim that Trump had advance knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney during the 2016 election false, saying Cohen's "default position is to lie." 

"If he taped everything else, why the heck didn’t he tape this?" Giuliani asked rhetorically, adding that he believes Cohen is "capable of doctoring tapes."

CNN reported late Thursday that Cohen is prepared to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that then-candidate Donald Trump knew in advance about a June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya - a Fusion GPS associate who is not a fan of Trump Sr. 

"It’s just flat out untrue," Giuliani told Fox. "I would’ve been surprised back then, but now that I know all this about (Cohen), it seems to me his default position is to lie."

Politics

ZazzOne Sun, 07/29/2018 - 14:42

I'm a Trump supporter, but I gotta say, Giuliani is an idiot! I know he has a law degree, but he needs to take a refresher course on measuring your words before speaking them!

Klassenfeind IridiumRebel Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:08

"I'm a Trump supporter, but I gotta say, Giuliani is an idiot! I know he has a law degree, but he needs to take a refresher course on measuring your words before speaking them!"

I get the impression that Guliani is a similar waffler as Trump. Maybe it's a good trait for a salesman or a politician, but I doubt it's a good trait for a lawyer.

p.s. what's with those tasteless rings on his fingers?

Klassenfeind Klassenfeind Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:11

"A boss is only as good as the folks he hires.  Rosenstein, Wray, Guiliani, Sessions, and Bolton......  Now that is a cast for you...."

Don't forget Mnuchin (GS/Deep State), Haspel (Deep State), Pomeo (Deep State), and Mattis (MIC/Deep State).

Trump bragged about "hiring the best people" during the campaign, and but so far he has proven to be an extremely bad judge of character.

https://www.cnbc.com/video/2016/09/15/trump-ill-choose-the-best-people-…

https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-02-14/trump-s-vow-to-hire-…

DingleBarryObummer Klassenfeind Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:19

It's so obvious I'm pissed I didn't realize it before, but I didn't know that Rosenstein was a trump appointee.  All these asshats involved in Russia-gate and Stormy-Gate all create a forcefield around Trump, and suck up all the oxygen in the room so no legitimate criticisms of Trump can have a voice.  It garners sympathy for trump as the victim, increasing his political capital.  They are all playing their part quite well, that's why he doesn't fire them.

Ok, now maybe you will call me a conspiracy nutter, but then you will have to concede that Trump is poor at hiring people, which was supposed to be his main strength: hiring the right people for the right job.  I don't think that's the case though.  Trump is a master puppeteer and is in fact great at hiring the right people for the right job.  The Legacy media are the mindless puppets, repeating the memes Trump wants them to.

The reason this is bad is because Trump voters are cutting him MAJOR slack on LOTS of things, because they think he is constantly "under attack."  He's not under attack.  We are supposed to hold our politicians feet to the fire, and hold them accountable, but we are not, because of this dirty trick.  And now that you've read the truth in my comment, if you are still fooled you deserve to be fooled.

Free This DingleBarryObummer Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:38

whoa there Dingles, PROOF please - all I hear is a bunch of bullshit from the MSM!!!

The tape sounds manipulated to me too...I think Trump's voice was superimposed, just listen to the background noise, where was this super sensitive meeting recorded? At an Arby's?

Shit this whole thing stinks to high Heaven!

You are a cross-eyed amoeba, you just hate Trump that is all.

 

chunga DingleBarryObummer Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:40

I'll cut the maverick *some* slack but I am not carte blanche gonna just "hope" and chalk everything up to this 3D chess theory. His foreign policy shit absolutely blows as far as I'm concerned.

The reds in congress I will cut ZERO slack for. I am not waiting until *after* the mid-terms for results on the swamp draining. There is maybe half a dozen reds worth a shit and that's it. If you staunchies don't want to see the blues take control you'd better get on the phone and demand they get draining.

Free This chunga Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:45

So bringing the Un-Cola to the table where EVERYONE else kissed his ass and gave him billions is not good enough?

How about meeting with Putin, to establish a dialogue with two nuclear powers, still not good enough?

How about telling NATO to pay up?

How about scrapping these onerous trade deals?

How about working to extricate us from Syria?

How about starting on the wall?

Its would seem you are not satisfied cause you hate Trump is all, period? All the while being roadblocked at every turn...

EDIT - FIVE DOWN arrows for speaking the truth, zero ups!!!! LOL, face it, y'all just hate me, which is cool. Give me a counter argument please?

Free This DingleBarryObummer Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:50

Just look at my response to chumba...he says Trump's foreign policy is not good...it is just unreasoned hate. Maybe hate is too strong a word, dislike maybe.

He could cure cancer and you guys will bash him, you got nothing, he doesn't fit into your box is all.

I am a Conservative, and was unsure of him at first, but then realized he worked with Demoncrats to futher his interests, that is not a crime, last I checked.

He changed on abortion too, and is a 100% 2A backer!!!!

He might not be able to keep his dick in his pants, that might be the only thing I can ding him on, I am willing to forgive, as these affairs happened some time ago.

So tell me more????

EDIT - same five downs - I must have a hater following, and for what, no arguments, just down arrows. Again, it's aok, just means I've STRUCK a nerve with you dolts, LOL.

Tzanchan ZazzOne Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:38

Amen, why would DJT have chosen to take Nosferatu out of the catacombs in the first place? He's the maniac who put the NYPD command post in the twin towers. Scumball, and yes the "tapes" should be analyzed. Y'all are so 1990. There no "tapes" anymore. Every recorder is digital which means that you can split it to the parsec(??) and combine it. If there really was "NO Collusion" why is it being denied so vigorously? Methinks someone (lots O'people) doth protest too much..

VideoEng_NC Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:09

"...Mueller isn't focused on any particular tweet or comment, he will attempt to tie Trump's tweets to the Russia investigation; public attacks; misleading White House statements; and possible offers to pardon potential witnesses."

What does any of this have to do with campaign violations?

Md4 VideoEng_NC Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:49

It has nothing to do with anything...except...to take down Trump.

 

We need to ask ourselves, what would happen if even 70% of the left lost their bids in November?

If more than that lost?

The country would be transformed almost overnight.

real statement of “Enough!”

 

What matters most is making that happen.

 

Without a crime, and without evidence of an actual crime...all of this continues to be seriously ill people lashing out over that emerging transformation.

 

Focus on bringing about the change...

navy62802 Sun, 07/29/2018 - 15:24

Giuliani is wholly unequipped to address this situation. He has neither the legal experience nor the intellect to comprehend and appropriately respond to what is happening now.