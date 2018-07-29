"God Help Us" - British Army Readied In Case Of Hard Brexit

Just as was extremely evident prior to the actual vote in 2016, scaremongering around Brexit (deal or no deal) is escalating among the cognoscenti or desperate Remain 'told you so'-ers.
Britain's Sunday Times reports that UK ministers have drawn up plans to send in the army to deliver food, medicines and fuel in the event of shortages if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.
Blueprints for the armed forces to assist the civilian authorities, usually used only in civil emergencies, have been dusted down as part of the "no deal" planning, with helicopters and army trucks used to ferry supplies to vulnerable people outside the southeast who were struggling to obtain the medicines they needed.
However, as ominous as this sounds, The Sunday Times admits - a number of paragraphs into their "Army on standby for no-deal Brexit emergency" story - that a source inside the Ministry of Defense said they have not yet received "a formal request" to assist the civilian authorities.
And while desperate not to have this positioned as the work of "Project Fear', pro-EU opposition MP David Lammy took aim at the news on Twitter saying: "God, help us. This is not coming from Remainers. This is not project fear. Pro-Brexit Ministers are drawing up blueprints for the army to deliver food, fuel and medicine if we leave the EU with no deal," adding his own touch of hysteria... "We have a duty to prevent this self-immolation."
God, help us. This is not coming from Remainers. This is not project fear. Pro-Brexit Ministers are drawing up blueprints for the army to deliver food, fuel and medicine if we leave the EU with no deal. We have a duty to prevent this self-immolation.https://t.co/ipWppDQIny— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 29, 2018
However, as RT notes, the former Brexit secretary David Davis, who resigned from the position earlier this month over his dissatisfaction with a possible soft Brexit deal, dismissed the story as an attempt to scare people in order to secure a Free Trade Agreement “which will tank the economy.”
The plan of scaring the crap out of people with no deal horror stories in order to make an FTA which will tank the economy look like a good deal is beginning to work.https://t.co/gDpv2CQ0BF— David Davis (@David_Davis_UK) July 29, 2018
Talk of shortages of food and medicines in the wake of a possible no-deal has come to the fore recently, with NHS bosses planning to stockpile key drugs and blood supplies in the event the service has to go on a permanent winter-crisis footing.
Supermarkets, meanwhile have told suppliers to make plans for a no-deal which could see them stockpile goods such a tea and coffee for periods much longer than normal.
Comments
Anything to scare the Brits from leaving the EU. I say GO FOR IT!
No shit....for fuck sakes.
You’re telling a group of technocrats that are dictating terms to a sovereign nation to go fuck themselves. This isn’t the fall of Saigon.
You Brits need to step the fuck up and start hammerfucking Khan and his brigade or your women and children will suffer the consequences.
In reply to Anything to scare the Brits… by Totally_Disill…
It’s the FN EU not the Hotel California! Leaving is going to be the best thing the UK has done in 60 years!
In reply to No shit for fuck sakes by IridiumRebel
The Brits seem to have enough money to buy a giant baby Trump balloon and money to fund a couple of Spooks to help in a US coup attempt.
Let them eat shit cake.
In reply to It’s the FN EU not the Hotel… by ScratInTheHat
Sounds like American Media...
Babies starving.., old people dying...
In reply to The Brits seem to have… by ufos8mycow
British intelligence is bunch of globalist traitor spooks worse than Brennan and clapper. If that's even possible.
In reply to Sounds like American Media... by gmrpeabody
Eh?
In reply to Dayu by infotechsailor
Maybe CNN -UK can arrange for some dead baby to wash up on the Dover Coast ... get more sympathy from the peeples for their [Elitist] cause?
In reply to Dayu by infotechsailor
stockpiles of novichok are being made ready for distribution.
In reply to It’s the FN EU not the Hotel… by ScratInTheHat
Praise the King and pass the kippers
In reply to Anything to scare the Brits… by Totally_Disill…
We should send them a pallet of hard lemonade.
In reply to Praise the King and pass the… by cossack55
Don't worry UK. Just like WWII the US will be ready with supply convoys to help keep you in smart phones, Fords, Chevys, and other essential items. You don't need the EU.
"Keep Calm and Worry No More"
In reply to We should send them a pallet… by Yog Soggoth
Best comment on Lammy's tweet:
"What a load of twaddle to put it mildly, over 140 countries not in the EU seem to manage outside this cabal."
In reply to Anything to scare the Brits… by Totally_Disill…
Oh dear...
What other type of Brexit is there? One where politicians like May back peddle on everything the voters wanted? Why were no lawyers called in to handle the thing, leaving it to a Pol who's goal is her donors?
OMG, it's going to be worse than The Blitz! Worse than Dunkirk! Worse than Tony Blair!
The UK is so screwed by immigrant crime that Brexit can only improve their dire situation. I met an Arab guy when i was there who said London is much more dangerous then Cairo or his home area in Alexandria.
Virginia?!!
In reply to The UK is so screwed by… by Never One Roach
Popcorn time.
British common folk should rest assured that the United States and in particular, President Trump, will help the British people if there's any problems with Brexit.
Deplorables will help deplorables against the elitists.
Fearmongering as politics. For England's sake I hope they behead that May cunt.
Maybe if Teresa May invites Little Jimmy Kimmel and Chuck Shumer to cry with her live on TV i would have more sympathy.
Until then, no dice!
In reply to Fearmongering as politics… by Pernicious Gol…
The UK is turning into an anti-American country so the HELL with them... their also rabidly anti-Russia... which hopefully. will led to their destruction.
If it's a hard exit it will be manufactured..thats for dam sure...must have drama..
Baked into the cake once article 50 was invoked,there never was any chance of a negotiated exit,but they played
the game and now they can blame everybody else.Its called politics.
In reply to If it's a hard exit it will… by Bill of Rights
Its called contingency planning FFS.
Does nobody remember the "Winter of Discontent",rolling blackouts,piles of trash,un-buried bodies and
the Green Godesses for fire engines.Wimpism seems to have fully crossed the pond, at least in Whitehall.
Brexit becomes a bogeyman.
Wow.....
The Brits are idiots who will believe all sorts of ridiculous shit fed to them by their politicians.
"stockpile good such as tea and coffee" SHTF for dummies 101. Stockpile tea and coffee
Britain is overrunning itself with immigrants, I'm just sure everyone is trembling in fear of the British army. Everybody watch out, the British army is going to do itself in.
Sc
Meanwhile the EUSSR is angling on a second Brexit vote because that's what they do...
Denmark rejected Maastricht Treaty in 1992 but was made to vote again. Ireland rejected the Nice Treaty in 2001, but, like Denmark, was forced to vote again. Both France and Holland rejected the EU Constitution in 2005. That was replaced by the almost identical Lisbon Treaty in 2008.
Neither French nor Dutch voters were allowed to vote on Lisbon. Ireland did reject Lisbon but, of course, the Irish people were made to vote again.