"God Help Us" - British Army Readied In Case Of Hard Brexit

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:10

Just as was extremely evident prior to the actual vote in 2016, scaremongering around Brexit (deal or no deal) is escalating among the cognoscenti or desperate Remain 'told you so'-ers.

Britain's Sunday Times reports that UK ministers have drawn up plans to send in the army to deliver food, medicines and fuel in the event of shortages if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

Blueprints for the armed forces to assist the civilian authorities, usually used only in civil emergencies, have been dusted down as part of the "no deal" planning, with helicopters and army trucks used to ferry supplies to vulnerable people outside the southeast who were struggling to obtain the medicines they needed.

However, as ominous as this sounds, The Sunday Times admits - a number of paragraphs into their "Army on standby for no-deal Brexit emergency" story - that a source inside the Ministry of Defense said they have not yet received "a formal request" to assist the civilian authorities.

And while desperate not to have this positioned as the work of "Project Fear', pro-EU opposition MP David Lammy took aim at the news on Twitter saying: "God, help us. This is not coming from Remainers. This is not project fear. Pro-Brexit Ministers are drawing up blueprints for the army to deliver food, fuel and medicine if we leave the EU with no deal," adding his own touch of hysteria... "We have a duty to prevent this self-immolation."

However, as RT notes, the former Brexit secretary David Davis, who resigned from the position earlier this month over his dissatisfaction with a possible soft Brexit deal, dismissed the story as an attempt to scare people in order to secure a Free Trade Agreement “which will tank the economy.”

Talk of shortages of food and medicines in the wake of a possible no-deal has come to the fore recently, with NHS bosses planning to stockpile key drugs and blood supplies in the event the service has to go on a permanent winter-crisis footing.

Supermarkets, meanwhile have told suppliers to make plans for a no-deal which could see them stockpile goods such a tea and coffee for periods much longer than normal.

Comments

Last of the Mi… Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

What other type of Brexit is there? One where politicians like May back peddle on everything the voters wanted? Why were no lawyers called in to handle the thing, leaving it to a Pol who's goal is her donors?

Never One Roach Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:14 Permalink

The UK is so screwed by immigrant crime that Brexit can only improve their dire situation. I met an Arab guy when i was there who said London is much more dangerous then Cairo or his home area in Alexandria.

Southern_Boy Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

British common folk should rest assured that the United States and in particular, President Trump, will help the British people if there's any problems with Brexit.

Deplorables will help deplorables against the elitists.

loveyajimbo Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

The UK is turning into an anti-American country so the HELL with them... their also rabidly anti-Russia... which hopefully. will led to their destruction.

Winston Churchill Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

Its called contingency planning FFS.

Does nobody remember the "Winter of Discontent",rolling blackouts,piles of trash,un-buried bodies and

the Green Godesses for fire engines.Wimpism seems to have fully crossed the pond, at least in Whitehall.

MusicIsYou Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

Britain is overrunning itself with immigrants, I'm just sure everyone is trembling in fear of the British army. Everybody watch out, the British army is going to do itself in.

BritBob Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Meanwhile the EUSSR is angling on a second Brexit vote because that's what they do...

Denmark rejected Maastricht Treaty in 1992 but was made to vote again. Ireland rejected the Nice Treaty in 2001, but, like Denmark, was forced to vote again. Both France and Holland rejected the EU Constitution in 2005. That was replaced by the almost identical Lisbon Treaty in 2008.

Neither French nor Dutch voters were allowed to vote on Lisbon. Ireland did reject Lisbon but, of course, the Irish people were made to vote again.