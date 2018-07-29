Golden Deflation

Authored by Jeffrey Snider via Alhambra Investment Partners,
There is a huge difference between believing in gold and believing in the gold business. The former is about wanting a stable, dependable global monetary system, one very much like what survived thousands of years of history without a whole lot of changes to it. The latter is about convincing you who are likely to believe the same thing to actively buy as much gold as you possibly can.
To the gold business, deflation is a killer. To a true goldbug, either inflation or deflation suggests the monetary world is off its axis. The economics of gold in that situation has very little to do with its price, at least so far as the price in either direction denotes what’s wrong.
When you put gold and something like copper or even eurodollar futures together on a chart, they show very clearly one thing – that deflation.
Since 2011, there is a clear monetary impulse in that direction. Seven years is a very long time for there to have been anything else so substantial. It is textbook stuff, excepting that the actual monetary system which is bringing all this into our lives has never had written its required chapter in that book.
To those in the gold business, this cannot be possible. Central bankers are printing money, you see, furiously, therefore gold should be shooting to the moon. It’s not and hasn’t been for many years, therefore there has to be monkey business pegging the price of gold way, way less than its real price. And who better to perpetrate such insidious nonsense than the very central bankers who are killing the dollar with all their money printing!
If central bankers would stop their clandestine activities carrying out their visceral hatred of the metal, gold would reflect its “true” price, which is at the present time incalculably high. They say. Buy now, supplies are limited.
There is a corollary to this conspiracy stuff. It posits that Asians, the Chinese in particular, are playing some long game. They are buying up gold so as to create a solid alternative to the dollar. Every gyration in its price is due to this undercover future trap, the Chinese doing things to de-dollarize (with the Russians, naturally) with gold at the base of their new pyramid.
Gold’s not down, it’s just reflecting the reality of this curiously convoluted trap and when it finally gets sprung at some unknowable future date the price of gold will, say it with me, shoot to the moon!
Conversely, the dollar becomes worthless. Therefore the “weak dollar” is the currency’s “true” price while the “rising dollar” is just something else entirely. They say.
These unbelievably patient supergeniuses are biding their time while the idiots in the West are squandering every advantage.
The second part can be true, is true, without it necessarily defaulting to the first part. In other words, absolutely, Economists in the West are idiots a fact you don’t need more than the price of gold to establish. They had no idea why it was going up (I still chuckle every time I hear “global savings glut”), and they have even less about why it’s down.
But that doesn’t mean central bank Economists in China are by inverse transitive properties somehow supersmart and technocratically competent. They may look that way in direct comparison to their counterparts, but that’s a meaningless low standard. There is the possibility, and a very good one, that both sets of Economists are equally bad at economy. This shouldn’t be surprising nor controversial, especially since many if not most of Asian central bankers were trained somewhere in the vast network of worthless Western Economic schools.
The dollar doesn’t need the Chinese and the Russians to help undermine its authority, as Putin says today; that already happened on August 9, 2007. What has occurred over the nearly eleven years since is an on-again/off-again dance with every individual country around the world trying to deal with the fallout.
There are two simple facts at play here. The “dollar” system is broken, and there is no alternative to that broken system. If there was, it would have been ready and implemented long before now. This deflationary direction has given the Chinese and Russians every reason and incentive for a decade to have accomplished something else before they, too, suffered the fate of this global deflationary “L”, or double “L” for some.
Longtime PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan wrote all the way back in March 2009:
The desirable goal of reforming the international monetary system, therefore, is to create an international reserve currency that is disconnected from individual nations and is able to remain stable in the long run, thus removing the inherent deficiencies caused by using credit-based national currencies. [emphasis added]
You can understand why he might write about this in March 2009, for the BIS no less. Though the Western media publishing on behalf of incompetent Western central bankers characterized the panic and crash as subprime mortgages wreaking havoc on Wall Street, the truth which Governor Zhou realized is that it was really about eurodollar disruption wreaking havoc via Lombard Street to everywhere else on the planet.
Credit-based national currencies. Exchange the word “national” for “offshore” and he would’ve had it on the nose; eurodollar.
But reform never went anywhere. Why?
First, because in the immediate years following the global dollar crisis it looked like everything was going to go right back to normal, or what everyone in Asia at least thought was normal. There was to be a “new normal” in the West, but EM economies were surely insulated from such a glitch – according to Economists.
Urgency to build toward an international currency in 2009 and 2010 died out with what looked like an actual recovery, especially in China. That country enjoyed more of the privileges of the eurodollar system than any other place on earth, including the supposedly nominal national sponsor of this “dollar.” If it was going to work even reasonably well again, as it appeared, why mess with it?
It made perfect sense to complain in March 2009 when Chinese exports were falling by 20%, but not so much in May 2010 when they were up nearly 50%.
But that only got them through to 2011 when the reality of chronic dollar dysfunction dropped on them like a hammer. The deflationary wave that followed the 2011 break swept up everyone in its way – eventually.
It wasn’t like 2011 happened and then China’s economy suffered tragedy right then and there.
It slowed in 2012, seemed to have stabilized in 2013, and then got into real trouble in 2014.
That was three years where Governor Zhou could have been pushing a dollar alternative – but he didn’t.
And then 2015 and 2016, still no alternative even though the Chinese economy finally joined everyone else in the global economic “L.” Why wait until now, suffering so much trouble over the last seven years since 2011? Does it take more than seven years to get the de-dollar thing ready?
Where Chinese and other Asian officials differ from Economists in the West is only that they are aware this is an “L” and not an actual business cycle at record length expansion. They don’t appear to be able to do much about it, which is why 2018 has seen too much of this (again):
I seriously doubt any central banker anywhere spends his or her time manipulating the price of gold down to the penny. Why would they? The whole point of QE was to play upon inflation expectations, which means a higher price of gold would actually help them achieve (as they saw them) their economic goals!
Never ascribe to malice, or supergenius Chinese long-range planners, dollars which can be explained, easily, by incompetence on both sides of the Pacific.
True goldbugs know the difference. Instability is the factor that matters, however it comes. Sometimes, ladies and gentlemen, deflation is just deflation.
It's stupid to keep re-litigating gold. Nothing changes (significantly) with gold until either the ESF decides to allow gold to rise OR it loses control of the mechanisms it uses to control the price of gold.
Until either of those happen, and I'd argue the latter has to occur, it's just stupid to continually hyperventilate about the gold price. Own it and go about your life, this thing blows at some point.
Agreed. PMs have been manipulated so as to dissuade investors from it. Once a couple bubbles burse, the USD collapses along with the market crash, the world will lose total confidence in US currency markets. Gold has potential of reaching untold heights as a safe haven...silver will ride it's coattails. Folks keep stacking!
In reply to It's stupid to keep re… by chubbar
Boy, you can really tell this guy writing this is a Westerner.... his total mindset is fixed... either he's on the payroll or simply doesn't understand the 'game' at all. The PMs are designed as the last card played to 'out' the OWO... there's a much bigger game going on here and this guy hasn't got a clue... but then few do.... the Chinese are playing it as they've historically played it when able to do so... there's a reason The Art of War remains a standard.... I'd suggest this guy try reading it... it's rather basic... you milk the cow before sending it to market. Russia can't milk the cow due to the lack of exports to us... Putin is playing his hand the best he can... what's coming is rather obvious... .what is oblivious is Mother Nature's role... the PMs are still there... you can read about them... not Mother Nature... only in the science texts and the few following the 'signs'... which are nearly everywhere these days.... same with our markets... not if but when.
In reply to Agreed. PMs have been… by Totally_Disill…
Gold is an asset to be held to protect against when really bad things happen.
Ask any Central Banker.
I think they hold so much of it so they can profit by wrecking the monetary system…
..until they can’t.
In reply to Boy, you can really tell… by gdpetti
I dont see anyone standing in line for dollars
In reply to Agreed. PMs have been… by Totally_Disill…
As out of kilter as things seem in the US, who is better? It's like the guy who was told his local poker game is crooked. He replied, "I know, but it's the only game in town".
The dollar will eventually die as do all fiat currencies but it's the most demanded currency and getting feverishly so every day as hundreds of billions of dollar-denominated debt rolls over and liquidity is being withdrawn. Santiago capital did a brilliant piece on the issue. The world's "plumbing is made for USD as THE currency, and the other countries like Iran, Turkey, Russia, PRC have no other more cost-effective alternative, their workarounds ain't going too great, look at every metric of their currency value. Dollar is King and will be until blowoff..
Yep, King Dollar, until people realize that paper is only good for wiping your ass. Until then, keep stacking and keep your eye on the Current precious metal market prices as an indicator of what is coming.
In reply to The dollar will eventually… by Tzanchan
I'm torn between gold or silver. I feel like such an idiot moving around hundreds of ounces of silver in the safe when a few tiny gold coins would suffice. But...damn. Silver seems so cheap :(
That's why I like silver. If I save for ten years I'd rather put it into something that's too heavy to pick up.
In reply to I'm torn between gold or… by mastersnark
Look up platinum or even rhodium charts though the latter might be too late.
In reply to I'm torn between gold or… by mastersnark
Do you not think JPM will one want to profit bigly on its SILVER holdings. There is a PM rally coming, it will last 3 to 4 years, and go very high. JPM has to dump its silver holdings soon, why because the chemists are learning to make silver in a test tube, so why mine it! (thats a few years away yet tho).
Fun to read things written by Trekkies with such faith in technology. Chemists creating silver? How stupid are you? A nuclear physicist might theorize how to do it, but that's it.
The conditions needed to fuse smaller atoms into gold, silver, or any precious metal do not exist on earth and never will. Go make some diamonds in your basement and leave the deep thinking to others.
In reply to Do you not think JPM will… by icm63
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ce0gRtSVmsE
This a start
In reply to Fun to read things written… by cpnscarlet
Most gold bugs don't realize that eventually gold will go way down in price, because gold's value is very low in that most people see no value in gold. And currency is crashing around the globe, and when gold finally gets revalued it will get revalued low, but gold will still seem high valued because other people will have less. Two main reasons gold will not be worth much heading into the future: 99% of people see no value in gold itself, and manufacturing demand will be low because people won't have the money to buy products that use gold. And actually, in the future copper will have more value than gold, because it is easier to acquire, and the spirit of people will subconsciously recall a time that copper pipes brought water to their home. Gold has little value to most people because in their heart they placed gold on the unattainable list and that which is unattainable has little value.
it doesn't matter what people value; it matters what CBs value. they hold no silver or copper but tons of gold. if nothing else, it is the difficult-to-attain place marker of wealth.
don't look for them to agree to its worthlessness any time soon. gold fever is in the human DNA,
In reply to Most gold bugs don't realize… by MusicIsYou
Nothing wrong with holding gold or silver... but looking at alternative money or stores of value these days is more complicated than say 100 years ago...
Now, people want something that is easily transferred like an ATM card or digital properties to it...
Today, the entire financial infrastructure is digital... and getting more so with every passing day...
In reply to it doesn't matter what… by ZH Snob
says the guy that knows 1500 billionares, these cats are going to carry the copper band wagon over the gold one, this is dubious
In reply to Most gold bugs don't realize… by MusicIsYou
Go back to your video games....which require silver by the way.
In reply to Most gold bugs don't realize… by MusicIsYou
Still no Pt to be had at the quoted price. Just a few coins here and there with $100 premiums. You tell me there's no manipulation going on....right.
And Snider believes every statistic he reads is true and pure. Spare me.
Players in PM with a larger cash load could pick up 3 of these 10 oz bars for $35 an oz over ask:
https://www.jmbullion.com/10-oz-credit-suisse-platinum-bar/
In reply to Still no Pt to be had at the… by cpnscarlet
I'm beholden to nothing. If it makes money (US dollars unfortunately) then I'll stack it (physical, or crypto wallet), trade it, eat it, whatever. I'm shocked as to why so many form opinions on something that can make them money, and then shun it. IMO, PM's are at yearly lows while the Dollar is at yearly highs...the market is LONG overdue for a correction. Therefore I'm long 1k shares of ShamWow.
Show me several millennials or generation Z who see value in gold itself? There is very very few, there's your future gold value, almost non existent.
They will have the opportunity to learn quickly.
In reply to Show me several millennials… by MusicIsYou
Just wrap it into a blockchain as a coin backed by real gold and it will sell like hot cakes!
In reply to Show me several millennials… by MusicIsYou
Omf...there was a time not so long ago you could get 20 million in bitcoin for a pizza...thats the point...its called price discovery. Go back to your video games.
In reply to Show me several millennials… by MusicIsYou
The Bankers got stuck with Gold.... and paper gold!
BWahha ahahhha ahhahahahahhhahaha Suckahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
"On a long enough timeline. . . ." Perhaps it's about precious metal's history as money. No guarantees we'll come out of the financial collapse as rich. Or even alive. It's insurance, pure and simple. I would rather have a cabin far removed from society with about 5 years of food and water and a fuel source for multiple uses.
Gold is for dumbasses to fondle and worship. Bitches.
price is what you pay, value is what you get if you buy fizz gold and take delivery. IMHO gold is tremendously undervalued so I buy. maybe price will go even lower, so I will buy even more. we're in a strange time in the gold market. demand is way up, mainly in the EAST (china, russia et al stack like there is no tomorrow...) while in the West investors are chasing the stock market carrot. something is gonna give before long, as the current bullion-bleeding form London to the East is not sustainable. so GLTA, we will all need it before long.
I love Gold!!!
This guy needs to define "deflation".
By my definition he's a total idiot.
Outside of "some metals" show me deflation
at anything else in the retail space.
Any takers???