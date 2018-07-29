Health Insurance Mafia & The Heroin Of 'Signing Up' For Obamacare

Authored by Eric Peters via EricPetersAutos.com,
A good friend urges me to “sign up” for Obamacare.
He knows about the extortion letters I have been receiving from the federal thugs who are now the enforcers for the health insurance mafia – which succeeded in getting a law passed which forces us to buy their services.
Or else.
The “or else” being punishing fines – plus interest. These are called “shared responsibility” payments but – in the first place – nothing is being “shared” (I am being forcibly mulcted) and in the second place for whom am I “responsible”?
Myself, certainly.
But that is precisely the point and the fulcrum of my objection to Obamacare – to this business of being forced to be responsible for other people’s “care” at the expense of my own.
I could afford a high-deductible, catastrophic care insurance policy – something which would “cover” just that, a catastrophic and therefore not-likely event, such as a heart attack or cancer. And precisely because such an event is unlikely, the cost of such a “plan” would actually be insurance and so affordable.
I could therefore afford to be responsible for myself.
But Obamacare has turned the concept of insurance on its head. What is going on now is not insurance. It is wealth redistribution – mostly to the insurance mafia. The law forces me – and you – to pay for things we don’t need or use (for example, maternity care “coverage” for a divorced middle-aged man and “substance abuse counseling” for a man who doesn’t abuse any substances) which means no value received for the money extorted. The money lines the pockets of the mafia, which may perhaps dole out a portion to “cover” some portion of other people’s maternity care or substance abuse counseling.
I resent being mule-hitched to the insurance mafia’s profit wagon and also having the bit shoved into my mouth so that I may be forced to pull other people’s wagons rather than my own wagon – the only wagon for which I am morally “responsible.”
Which brings me back to my dilemma – and my friend’s solution.
Obamacare has made it financially impossible for me to afford “coverage” and so am not “covered,” which makes me all of a sudden a criminal for seeking to take care of myself and not filch other people’s pockets.
For this I am the object of punishment – like any criminal – except I fail to see how I am one given I’ve harmed no one. Not even myself – and even if I do harm myself, that is a matter between me and myself – the aggrieved party. Certainly I have aggrieved no one else, assuming I am not the property of someone else.
Which of course I am, apparently. And you, too. We will get to that momentarily.
At any rate, I am the object of punishment. “Shared responsibility” fines – technically, taxes – which is how the federal thugs legitimated the illegitimate, arguing that the Congress (more thugs) having empowered themselves to tax us – that is, to steal our money as and how they wish, by voting to do so – therefore has the power to vote to tax us for failing to send money to the insurance mafia as ordered by their other edict.
So, $695 so far – plus interest, accumulating. My punishment for failing to be “covered” last year. It will be another $695 plus interest for this year, too.
I cannot afford this, either – not without being unable to afford the care I actually do need, such as the old filling I just had replaced and the crown I had to have done last year, which together cost me about what my “shared responsibility” payment would be for last year and this year except I decided to be responsible for myself instead.
My friend urges me to “sign up” for Obamacare” on the “exchanges.” He says it will cost less – and by “signing up” I will avoid the “shared responsibility” fines (taxes) going forward.
This is all true – but entirely beside the point. Or rather, it is exactly the point.
If I “sign up,” I will be as Lee at Appomattox. I will have surrendered. I will have accepted the idea that I am not a sovereign individual who owns himself absolutely – and the corollary of that, which is the absolute right of others to ownership of themselves. That we are each free individuals, responsible for ourselves and our actions only.
Not for the actions of others, nor they for ours.
If we “sign up,we have accepted that we are all somehow each others’ collective property and as such are subject to being used and controlled by our owners, just like a mule or any other form of property.
That we are enslaved – to each other.
This is why I will not “sign up” – in the spirit of Giles Corey, the refusnik of Salem Witch Trials fame, who declined to go along to get along by witnessing falsely against his neighbors. More weight was all he said – with a contemptuous smile – as his tormentors attempted to get him to “share responsibility” by piling stones upon his chest.
If it comes to it, they can do that to me as well.
I won’t go to the “exchanges.” Will not voluntarily send a single penny of my money to the cretinous insurance mafia. I will not pay the “shared responsibility” tax, either.
I will continue to be responsible for myself.
If that makes me a criminal in a system gone criminal, so be it.
More weight...
Eric Peters is one of the most underrated writers on the net. A scholar and a gentleman.
Dude should be making 6 figures and not just struggling to get by.
Then go without health insurance - it's not a right, it is a privilege, just like a drivers license!
Ofaggot broke 1/6 of our economy by trying to bring a one payer solution - communism/socialism - I say fuck him then.
It was breaking anyway, but there could have been a true fix for it - the Penny Plan was just one - fucking republicans caved!
Quite possibly the worst "legislation" CONgress has ever passed in history.
Teddy Kennedy's 1965 fucking of the immigration laws bringing in 3-worlders and ending meritocratic immigration comes to mind.
Same here I never signed up and wouldnt pay the bullshit fine. They got it from me anyway as I had a tax overpayment and when I tried to get it back they clipped me for the no insurance fine. Scumbags.
That is why I game 'em back - fuck 'em
The whole scheme is so corrupt it deserves to be called Obamacare.
Ain't utopia grand?
Drug prices completely out of control, Pharmacy Benefits Managers demanding weekly "Payola" from each and every pharmacy by using unattainable guidelines, prescription copays that change depending on the month called the "donut hole", and insurance companies fighting any sort of open market with billions in profit.
My wife is worth billions and I'm gonna live forever. YOU are gonna pay for my health care and I don't give a shit how bad you get hurt. Nothing you can do about it you worthless eaters. I'm voting against the repeal of Obama care. Bra ha ha ha ha
-- John McCain
Reality check, the fine has never been enforceable. I have never paid it. I suppose there is some situation that if they owe you, you won't get it, so you have to make sure that never happens. This last year, I don't think there was any effort to scare me into paying something. I simply said I didn't have it, it was too expensive. End of TurboTax questions about that....
I have never had health insurance. I get a tax refund every year. There a few ways to legitimately and irrefutably exempt oneself from the health insurance requirement. If you have the internet and you haven't figured out how to do this by the year 2018, you get what you deserve.
I just tell them I am a Jehovah's Witness and its is against my religious beliefs. This answer works for many situations.
It gets the same look from people as the look on a cops face when they first thing you tell them is "I want to speak to an attorney."
That is why you must always make sure you owe in. Don't let them have the use of money that belongs to you, especially as you know they will steal it. I don't know what other collection options they have for that particular fee. My greatest ambition is to die broke, owing the IRS a lot of money.
My understanding is there was no independent enforcement written into the legislation other than giving the IRS the job to collect it. As long as you owe them a bit of money at the end of each year, they will not be able to get a dime from you if the statute remains unchanged. It can't be added to your tax bill and collected that way; it's an orphan enforcement process and if more people knew, the compliance numbers and fine collections would drop like a rock.
LOL
My grandfather opened an accounting firm back in the 40's...still in business.
He's long dead but often said "I hope to die penniless".
He was not afraid of the IRS.
Lesson 1) Always make sure that you owe them.
That would be Jacob Javits a fine NY amish politician that fucked our immigration law.
roberts is the 1 that legislated it in court as a tax cuz the commerce clause.
CONgress shirks their responsibility in letting the insurance wealth distributors write the legislation.
so, can you complain to a CONgress swamp creature whose allegiance is to a corporation? yes = file 13.
you can't even complain to the supremes.
there will never be a true fix until fractional reserve lending is gone. any talk of any other true fix is fodder for the uninformed.
Until that happens, throwing Lobbyists out of Washington would be a great first step.....
Yep end the Fed!
Not Federal = Private
Not a Bank = no contracts
Not a Reserve = no deposits
Pure digital fake money - and they control our interest rates and money supply - what utter bullshit!
Agents of skim. Print unconstitutional dollars. (notes of debt) Trade them for treasuries. Collect the interest on the treasuries and repeat.
" Ofaggot broke 1/6 of our economy by trying to bring a one payer solution - communism/socialism "
That's exactly what OextortionCare was set up for. To break the system and then "save it" with Single Payer (.gov controlled) health care...
Jonathan Gruber: "Stupidity of the American voter."
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2014/11/10/obamacare-archite…
Moar Cloward/Piven!
http://www.foxnews.com/story/2010/01/05/cloward-piven-and-fundamental-t…
Yessir - and the leftists are our ENEMY nowadays!
There are no leftists, socialists, progressives or communists on my contact list:)
Agreed, except he quoted a show that misrepresents the situation with the Salem witch trials. They made it sort of an anti-Christian spin-show.
Regarding:
" Insert Virtue Signal HERE "
Punky and I are confused. We agreed with the guy who wrote the article. Oh well. To each his own. Opinions are just like assholes, everyone's got one. Including me and Punky! {smile}
Have a great day!
Pam&Punky
If you read the policy , did the math in 5 minutes , and didn't run.
Life is not for you.
I have paid that fine - it's some of the most bullshit bullshit ever. Goddamned thieves!
Welcome to socialist Canada suckers.
i thought trump suspended the fine? guess that suspension was only for 1 year or i have my facts wrong.
no more fine beginning 2018 taxes
Exactly. So this article is about a lot of nothing.
If you didn't make any money, then the fine was essentially nothing. In any case, even if you made some money (say 50K) the fine was less than a month or two of Obamacare premiums (Obamacare was only cheap for the subsidized unemployed). The fine was always meant to force you in to getting the insurance out of fear and, through fear of the chance of some unknown major health issue, keep you paying even though you never had a need for insurance or health care. The system needed lots of healthy people paying lots of money for nothing, in order that a few sick people could take out everything they needed after not paying anything. It was doomed from the beginning, and was only really put in to motion to try and collapse the whole system into single payer. Which would also be doomed, but in the same way Social Security is doomed ... doomed but still going to make a few people very, very rich.
Trump told the IRS to stop enforcing it. just lie on your 1040. they wont check and they wont charge you.
Then you must like punishment - I say take the catastrophic plan they offer, they gamed us, so we game them back. Now you have paid a fine and if you get really sick you're bankrupt, instead of $13,000 deductible, you have a million or more.
I hate it as much as you, don't get me wrong.
Your choice tho, but you've been gamed.
A knowledgeable CPA would tell you the fine is voluntary.
To my knowledge it is the first time in the history of the US that it is Illegal for you to do nothing.
You could literally sit in a chair in the middle of a field for the rest of your life and you would find yourself in violation. Eventually men with guns would come to deprive you of the rest of your liberty.
If I was forced to pay it I would extract my pound of flesh. We all should.
Ofaggot the Communist - pure and simple!
A good tax guy would have told you to decrease your paycheck tax withholding so that you owed a little bit on your income taxes when you filed the following year by the April deadline... rather than having excess tax witheld and getting a refund that they grabbed to pay the health insurance fine.
The workaround to not pay the "fine" was an easy one.... they can't collect it unless you voluntarily had too much tax withheld from your paycheck or you bought into their crap that you "owed" it and sent them a check!!!! The whole plan was nothing more than an additional tax on the "haves" of the working class to pay for a bunch of losers that are use to getting everything for free. As an extra benefit Barry destroyed the health insurance plans of so many folks that has now made them dependant on big government for their needs.... yeah... "if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor".... more BS!
Yep, there is a sweet spot on W9's not many plebes know about, I found it quite by mistake one year!
Me too. $95 a month for 7 months without insurance. Friggin IRS enablers!
I like this guy.
Thank the Democrats, 100% dem's voted for it. They are only "looking out for families", oh I mean looking out for the crime boss families. We are not talking about the old fashioned mafia, these are the suit and tie mafia, walking around like regular business men and women. They buy and sell politicians like going to a carnival with truck loads of candy for the kiddies.
As I recall the Repugnants/RINOs put up a gallant fight risking everything they possessed to repulse this tyrannical POS legislation, just like our Founding Fathers did. Ha F'n Ha :/
Yet the GOP now controls the executive branch, the congressional branch, and the judicial branch, and Obamacare still exists, explain that one to me! If the GOP doesn't get rid of it BEFORE the midterm elections, it's all theirs from here on out!
Don't forget Republicans sent repeal legislation to Obama....TWICE! And of course he Vetoed it.
Have they sent repeal legislation to Trump? Nope. Because they all know he would be forced to sign it....as he said he would. But have they sent it? No they have not.
They are all on the same team, people! Wake the hell up!
DC's debt masters told them to secure more income to justify the debt they have been running up. Obamacare was for that purpose. Now tariffs will be for the same reason.
Corporate tax cut us a smoke screen. Charge corporations more taxes, they move or quit reporting all their profits, so it is harder for governments to collect. But raise taxes and fees on the plebs, and they can't get away from them easily. First it was income tax, then social security, then medicare, then medicade, then the latest chapter is obamacare.
They.....all government politicians..... are not going to give that up. They need all the revenue streams they can get to keep servicing their debt. The only way to deal with a parasite is to kill it.
While that is true, unfortunately, Obeezy managed to keep it around long enough so that repealing it will be a short-term disaster. The reason they aren't repealing it now, is because if they did, millions of people would lose their insurance, and a good number of insurers would almost instantly go bankrupt. After a few years, things would get better, but we all know the reason our country is so fucked up, is because politicians don't care about anything beyond the next election. Of course they could replace it with a better system, and create a way to transition between it and Obeezycare, but since half the Republicans are big government anti-abortionists, their first attempt was just Obeezycare-lite, but without the fine, the contraceptives, and the rehab.
one party tyranny. actions tell all!
sickening shit maynard...
