"China's Economy Is Held Together By Capital Controls. If Those Fail, The Whole System Fails"

Timelines:
- (2006) China’s State Nuclear Power Technology Corp signs $8bln JV with Westinghouse then takes 75,000 technical docs on its latest AP1000 reactor.
- (2006) Westinghouse’s PA servers are repeatedly penetrated by the Chinese, technical and R&D docs are stolen.
- (2015) China breaks ground on the CAP1400 nuclear reactor, a Westinghouse AP1000 clone.
- (2018) Brookfield buys bankrupt Westinghouse for $4.6bln.
- (Today) China is building reactors in Pakistan and Romania, with scheduled projects in Argentina, Britain and Iran. They’re bidding on Saudi, South African and Turkish projects.
Perspectives:
“Russia at its very worst is a moderate threat to the US,” said the investor. “They have modest regional ambitions. They’re mischievous. But plenty of countries don’t do what we want.” If they wanted to nuke us, they would’ve during the Cold War. “China is the real strategic threat. They’ve coopted much of the US political and financial system,” he said. “Wall Street makes a ton of money from China.” No one that matters makes money from Russia. “It’s so telling that everyone is in hysterics over Russia. It’s a distraction that makes you wonder if the Chinese aren’t enabling or pushing the narrative.”
“The best way to bring Beijing to its knees is by running a tight monetary policy in the US,” continued the same investor. “China has the world’s most overleveraged, fragile financial system.” In 2008, China’s total debt-to-GDP was 140%. It is now roughly 300%, while GDP is slowing. “The economy is held together by capital controls. If those fail, the whole system fails.” The capital flight in 2015/16 cost the government $1trln in reserves, and that was with ultra-dove Yellen in charge. Imagine what would have happened with Volcker at the helm. “The Chinese are dying to get their money out.”
“Engineering a decade of rolling Chinese financial crises would be the most effective foreign policy the US could run,” continued the same investor. Forget about the South China Sea, don’t bother with more aircraft carriers, just let Beijing try to cope with their financial system. “And we’re 80% of the way there – we instigated a trade war, implemented a massive fiscal stimulus, which created the room to raise interest rates,” he said. “The combined policy mix makes capital want to leave at the same time it makes the dollar more attractive and effectively shuts down new investment inflows to China.”
The Consigliere:
“Made in China 2025 is a policy that came out with great fanfare,” said Peter Navarro, White House Trade Advisor, referring to Beijing’s overarching strategic industrial plan, unveiled in 2015 by Premier Li to move China up the value chain. “The Chinese are now suppressing it from being referenced in public because they don’t want people to know the intent of the plan, which is to capture 70% of global production in the emerging industries of the future within the next 7yrs. Think about that. And as President Trump has said, ‘If we lose the industries of the future, we won’t have a future.’”
Sounds like one heck of a paper war, not buying it.
Solution: Ally with Russia, Germany, Turkey, Iran. Rule Eurasia.
Abandon Rothschild State of Israel. The end.
Nobody is a bigger threat to the US/Americans than the government itself.
It Makes You Wonder If China Isn't Pushing The "Russian" Narrative
Anyone remember Al Gore and his gift bags of cash that he got from China?
Sounds like a reasonable theory to me.
whowuldathought?
The Chinese bought the Clintons back in the early 90s. They got Al Gore too, but that didn't work out the way they wanted, lol.
But between Bill and Hillary, they sure got their money's worth.
China, with 250% debt to GDP, is a ticking time bomb that could be set off at any time.
That debt is supported by brand new assets. The USA's extremely high debt to GDP is supported by a bunch of worn out assets and infrastructure.
Its no problem to have a big car loan on a new car. But a big car loan on a worn out car is a yuuuge problem comparatively.
Not just "brand new assets", but some of the world's most productive assets-- the entire consumer goods manufacturing base of the US economy is now in China.
US debt, on the other hand, is "backed" by 70 million niggers and illegal beaners, who represent an annual $5 Trillion dollar drain on whatever productive assets the US has left.
No, the Chinese debt "problem" isn't exactly a problem for them. More of a problem for us, tbqh.
It holds together because 1) bank divisions made entirely of guanxi hires are ordered to sign off on whatever loans are put in front of them, and 2) if you sell too much stock or try too hard to get money out of the country, you go to jail.
If they can't seize enough territory for a yuan reserve currency, then this could be a truly epic implosion. Definitely one for the history books.
Wang Fu from NPR is down voting everyone. Chinese hate the limelight, and NPR really hates the truth.
Well then.... Fuck Wang Fu. And NPR, you can suck my phallus, starting from the bottom.
I work for a Chinese owned American company. The penetration of Chinese enterprises into American company ownership is staggering. Trump started putting the brakes on Chinese ownership as POTUS.
https://www.ft.com/content/0da0c392-0042-11e5-a908-00144feabdc0
Surge in US workers employed by Chinese companies
Fivefold increase in 5 years to 80,000 jobs, US study finds
Jamil Anderlini in Beijing
May 22, 2015 Print this page
Chinese investments now support about 80,000 full-time jobs in the US, a fivefold increase in the past five years and an apparent reversal following decades of American complaints over manufacturing jobs being outsourced to China.
Chinese companies have invested $46bn in the US since 2000, most of it in the past five years, according to a study this week by US research company Rhodium Group, sponsored by the National Committee on US-China Relations.
The study predicts Chinese investment in the US could increase to between $100bn and $200bn by 2020, creating 200,000-400,000 jobs.
Chinese investment has been controversial in some sectors, including those with potential military applications, and many US politicians have warned that Chinese investors would take advantage of far cheaper labour in China and transfer jobs back there.
But the report found many investments saved target companies from bankruptcy, most acquisitions led to expansion and examples of downsizing were rare.
It also found a significant acceleration in Chinese investments in US manufacturing and service sector projects in the past 18 months.
“While [80,000 jobs] is still modest compared with the total number of jobs provided by foreign firms, it is significant growth from less than 15,000 jobs five years ago,” the report said. “Fears that Chinese acquirers could systematically move acquired assets and related jobs back to China have not materialised.”
The study provided a detailed analysis of Chinese investment by congressional district and found Chinese investors had established nearly 1,600 businesses across the country by the end of last year.
By state, the biggest recipients of Chinese investment were California, Texas, Illinois, New York and North Carolina, where Chinese investment accounted for 15,000 jobs.
North Carolina is home to Smithfield Foods, which was bought in 2013 by Chinese meat producer Shuanghui Group, and the state also serves as a US base for Beijing-headquartered computer group Lenovo, which bought IBM’s personal computer business in 2005.
The current level of Chinese direct investment in the US is roughly on a par with that of Japanese companies in the 1980s, the report says.
When Japan faced rising opposition to its imports and investment it ordered its giant car companies to localise production in the US in order to create jobs and neutralise political opposition to soaring Japanese imports.
Some influential voices are calling for greater Chinese investment in the US economy.
In an article in the June edition of The Atlantic magazine, former US Treasury Secretaries Henry Paulson and Robert Rubin argue that Chinese investment in America’s creaking infrastructure should be welcomed and facilitated.
Good numbers and great research.
The US should take $5 trillion and invest it buying up companies in China and moving them here to the US. That would also drop the value of the dollar making our exports more competitive.
Good cop, bad cop.They've been playing it for years.Quite the double act.
Dick Morris has an entire yootoob describing how China has one of the biggest lobbies now in DC pushing this Russia thingy to distract from itself. What's more, Morris says they are behind much of the MSM pushing this also.
whowuldathought?
The Soviet Union could have only dreamed of the Orwellian state China has become. It’s just not discussed outside these places...no matter how much poison they send us or cheap crap at high prices...damndest thing..
Been saying it forever. China is pushing the Russian narrative, in fact they fucking invented it. I keep telling that idiot Putin... don't fucking worry about your western front... its your fucking eastern borders you have to worry about you smug stupid cunt.
China knows that if Russia and the U.S. start to collaborate that China is going to have great difficulties. GREAT!
McConnell will have to work overtime for the Chinese government to keep that from happening... just like Ryan works for the Koch bros. McConnell is a mole for the Chinese government.
I'm sure Putin is fully on board with it anyway,why wouldn't he be ?
The USA is falling apart at the seams,something they both want.
Jeez you guys cannot think one step ahead.
You present evidence of gross incompetence throughout US military, government and corporate organisations and blame China for taking advantage of it? Brilliant plan.
About the possibility of its success - should the fact that you continue to protect the gross incompetence of these organisations lend anyone the confidence that the plan will work?
'Balance of Power' the basis of foreign relations of ALL countries.
Russia, America become arms length allies
US and Japan, and So. Korea already allies
US and India potentially good allies
US Space Capablilites--[recently initiated by Pr. Trump]
China is totally surrounded on land and sea, and from Space.
Does not look good to China.
After sinking Japan (into fucking synthetic dolls, soulmates ), China's next-up.
With 1.4 Billion mouths to feed, houses to build, other infrastructure, peeps to clothe, China must be gearing up for Domestic Consumption.
Read yesterday that Blackrock's Euro Emerging Fund had sunk over 50% of its Cash into Russia, stating its current & future growth potential is 2nd to none and that Russia's inflation rate is down to 2.2% from 16.4% not so long ago.
Truth is the same CABAL benefits at the expense of the plebs no matter the country.
Russia isn't a threat. They're basically a dying country which is at high risk of Indian and Chinese expansionism. Alliance with the United States is really the only option for defending Russia from Indian and Chinese land and resource grabs.
Appealing to the Russiaphobia held by some older Americans due to the cold war is disgusting. Sure, it might get a few votes from those who remember Russia's ugly period under communism and the cold war, but it is illogical. If Putin was really as rich as some of the liars claim he is, would he really bother being President?
Your demographics are out of date, I hear nearly every Russian woman of child bearing age is pregnant right now.
Pregnant with vodka, sure.
No, pregnant.Spoke to someone who just came back and she was gobsmacked by them all.
So China has become the new Washington's boogeyman? What about Russia?
See - that's how Germany lost WW2 by fighting 2 fronts.....
It is JEWS pushing the Russia narrative. China don't need to do anything.
Russia's just fine watching USA implode from within; China leadership has some work to do...
Trump is correct forcing that issue.
Meanwhile, our biggest threat is half the Citizenry and a thoroughly corrupt and defunct Congress.
Indeed it is, a house divided........
But both Xi and Putin now have a joint interest in increasing the division,like judo, let your opponents own
weight defeat him.
eric peters is a moron.
China has no interest to go to war against anybody especially the us, but if forced it will go all the way to win and it has everything to win.
There is no written arrangement between Russia and China for defense , but it is a known fact that Russia will side with China against the us anytime, as the us has proven time and time again it is not reliable as a friend on the contrary the us would love to steal Russia vast natural resources since the us is dry in natural resources .
trump is trying to sell oil and gas to the world yet the us is a net importer of oil to the tune of 11 million barrel a day and selling Natural gas require a fleet on ships that the us does not have and the cost to ship that no client friend of foe is willing to pay when they can get their natural gas delivered for free via pipeline from Russia.
Security is 9.9/10th's of the law out there in the jungle of Clintonesque/Romney Pay-To-Play Murder Inc. and for this reason China & Russia are a match made in heaven, Laurel & Hardy if you like.
Now there was one of the best UK/US Joint collaborations ever . . . it's been downhill between us ever since . . . . other than of course that White Helmets Syrian Documentary 18 months back and more recently the Novichok Monologues. s/c