Iran's Currency Craters Most On Record Amid Panicked Scramble Into US Dollars

Iran's rial flashed lower on Sunday against the US Dollar, as panicked Iranians scrambled into USD amid deepening economic woes and the imminent return of full US sanctions. The unofficial "black market" rate stood at 102,000 Rials by mid-Sunday according to website Bonbast, and confirmed to AFP by a currency trader.
The Rial has lost half its value against the US Dollar over the last four months - breaking through the 50,000:1 mark in March for the first time. In April, Tehran deployed a series of measures to try and stop the slide - including firing the governor of the central bank, fixing the Rial at 42,000 and threatening to crack down on black market traders.
But the selling continued as Iranians have panicked about a prolonged economic downturn, turning to dollars as a safe way to store their savings, or as an investment in the hope the rial will continue to drop, according to France24.
With banks often refusing to sell their dollars at the artificially low rate, the government has been forced to soften its line in June, allowing more flexibility for certain groups of importers. The handling of the crisis was one of the reasons behind last week's decision by President Hassan Rouhani to replace central bank chief, Valiollah Seif.
Alas for the Islamic Republic, none of it has worked.
As Johns Hopkins economist and Senior Cato Institute Fellow Prof. Steve Hanke noted in late June, "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains in the ever-tightening grip of an economic death spiral. The economy is ever-vulnerable because of problems created by the last Shah, and added to massively by the incompetence and shenanigans of the theocratic regime. Indeed, the economy is more vulnerable to both internal and external shocks than ever. How fast the death spiral will spin is anyone’s guess."
Three days ago, Hanke produced this chart:
The Iranian #rial is plummeting. Since yesterday, the black market rate has remained at 93,000 IRR/USD. pic.twitter.com/Hf9sYXwHWQ— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 26, 2018
On Sunday, Hanke noted that Iran's annual inflation rate stands at 203%, the highest it's been since October 2013.
#Iran’s annual inflation rate for today, 7/29/18, is 203%. This is the highest its been since Oct. 2013. pic.twitter.com/Ap981n8zNF— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 29, 2018
The Weekly Inflation Roundup Table: #Venezuela has the highest inflation in the world (38,716%) leading the 2nd worse, #Iran (152%). Note how off the mark the IMF's projections are. pic.twitter.com/HaFORqMu3y— Prof. Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 27, 2018
Moreover, Hanke also described the "black-market premium" for US dollars in Iran - which describes the amount Iranians have been willing to pay over the official exchange rate to get their hands on USD.
For a fuller picture of the black-market premium, I have plotted it while President Hassan Rouhani has been in office. As we can see, the recent spikes have been associated with President Trump’s attacks on and subsequent cancellation of the JCPOA nuclear deal, as well as increased rhetorical and real attacks on Iran via the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions war machine.
Applying that to Sunday's black market exchange rate of 102,000 vs. the official rate of 43,989 and we have a premium of 131%.
The currency collapse was exacerbated by President Trump's May announcement that he was pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which lifted certain sanctions in exchange for Tehran's agreement that they would curb their nuclear program. Full sanctions are set to resume August 6 and November 4, which will force many foreign entities to cut off business ties with Iran, resulting in sliding oil exports and continued economic deterioration.
Suffice to say, things are getting heated...
Recent Anti-Govt Protests in Iran:— Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) July 23, 2018
•Dec-Jan: Iran’s largest protests since 2009 amid double-digit inflation, unemployment
•Jun: Largest protests in Tehran in years as value of Iran’s currency plummeted
•Jun-Jul: Major protests in southern Iran sparked by water shortages pic.twitter.com/yjbKdq96E3
Comments
Well, lord knows Ocupcake gave them enough dollars to run things for quite awhile.
Spiral Shmiral they can counterfeit some of the best dollars out there. There is no dollar shortage in Iran.
In reply to Well, lord know Ocupcake… by GoldHermit
Yep - he probably sent the plates and ink over too
In reply to Spiral Schmiral they can… by COSMOS
Blaming it on the Shah - fucking hilarious.
How long has the Shah been dead and gone ?
Way before Saddam Hussein took over as the new CIA plant in town.
Bet the rabble wishes they had bought gold a few devaluations ago...........
And, if they buy into the USD instead of metals now, well, I hear Islam don't like the masses eating long pig........
And, that is where it is heading by the look of things.
In reply to Spiral Schmiral they can… by COSMOS
Oh, I'm really scared of those mullahs now! Who is this cupcake writer? the Shah bwahahahahahahah
I played soccer with an Iranian Persian, great guy, he said he hated the raghead mullahs - his words, not mine! The on the street Persian HATES the mullahs.
Iranians in the 60's all western and all:
https://www.google.com/search?q=pictures+of+iran+in+the+1960s&tbm=isch&…
They loved it!!! Down arrows for the truth? hmmmm
In reply to Blaming it on the Shah -… by SILVERGEDDON
they are being punished to trade in dollars yet this is a safe haven? something is not right here. are we sure the next pic is not a pile of $100 bills going up in smoke??
In reply to Oh, I;m really scared of… by Free This
Shit, Ofaggot sent them pallets of cash in all denominations to pay them off for his - mah-legacy tour!
In reply to they are being punished to… by 1 Alabama
How much was that little escapade? Here we go: $1.7 billion (in total): https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-sent-two-more-planeloads-of-cash-to-ir…
And yet Trump has to threaten to shut down the government to get money to protect the US. Something stinks!
In reply to Shit, Ofaggot sent them… by Free This
Amazing isn't it...the hypocrisy is thick, ain't it?
In reply to How much was that little… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Always the clueless one aren't you? It was their own money, durr.
In reply to Shit, Ofaggot sent them… by Free This
huh? So you deny Ofaggot gave then $150 billion in cold hard cash on pallets using civilian planes, come now? how disingenuous of you?
Correction: $10 billion in gold, cash and assets, I did overstate the amount
In reply to Always the clueless one aren… by SoilMyselfRotten
Lemme ask, do you think ANYONE signed the deal with IRAN?
So just down arrows, you fucking people are dumb as a box of rocks here!
In reply to huh? So you deny Ofaggot… by Free This
pathetic how some americans believe their own lies.
The US seized $400 billion USD in 1979 of Iranian money and never returned back, it returned $150 billion in the deal that trump always whine about but the us still owes $250 billion plus all the interests since 1979 which should be over $1 trillion considering interests rates during Reagan were over 20%.
I laugh at the stupidity of our neighbors to the south who get hyped fast by their propaganda machine.
Iran deal in Gold and Euros and the USD is not allowed in the country and there is no USD black market, however there is a black market for the Euro.
In reply to huh? So you deny Ofaggot… by Free This
And Europe owes us billions from WWI and WWII and we don;t whine about it like you do retread. The Iranian mullahs seized control of that country, and we froze assets!
Go fuck yourself socialist! you are one of the biggest morons on this board nazi!
In reply to pathetic how some american… by Davidduke2000
....nearly forty years. The problems in Iran are thousands of years old and won't be solved by the Mullahs. The Iranian people though are intelligent and hard working and that in of itself gives the world hope they won't permit themselves to be oppressed forever.
In reply to Blaming it on the Shah -… by SILVERGEDDON
Yes, they hate the mullahs, but they have a iron fist over them, Ofaggot should have helped them in 2009, but let them rot! Plenty dead for it - Ofaggot is an Islamo-fascist
In reply to ....nearly forty years. The… by hanekhw
Actually, the US did sell an Intaglio printing press to the Shaw back in the 1970s. That press later was making some of the best counterfeit $100 bills ever seen. Read the story.
https://www.securityfocus.com/columnists/293
In reply to Spiral Schmiral they can… by COSMOS
They’re probably counterfeits like his birth certificate.
In reply to Well, lord know Ocupcake… by GoldHermit
no, this can't be correct: ZH has repeatedly assured me over the last few months that iran, sly rug merchants that they are, iran was secretly making deals with russia & china. deals that would rocket the rial onto the world stage, and sound the death knell for that laughable odious lie, the yankee dollar that's despised by all.
right?
In reply to They’re probably… by Americano
I am amazed. They'll be calling you a jew in 3....2....1
In reply to no, this can't be correct:… by vato poco
Those damm Russians are at it again, fucking up the world for Dingleberry Obama.
In reply to Well, lord know Ocupcake… by GoldHermit
LOL good one
In reply to Those damm Russians are at… by SILVERGEDDON
Aaaaaanndddd another ZH comments thread hijacked by Monkey Man !
In reply to Those damm Russians are at… by SILVERGEDDON
Sue me bitch, I am tired of the disinformation you fucking brainwashed assholes are spreading!
In reply to Aaaaaanndddd another ZH… by justdues
@Free This, Why do you hate Iran so much? Why is regime change in Iran so important to you? Why do you want Iranian people to suffer. Do you know that Sanctions only effect average people?
Our bad days in America are coming. More countries will drop Petrodollar and US is going to lose it’s hegemony. You can already see the hike on gas price. And everything is going to get more expensive. Whatever goes around, comes around. I am a US citizen and I don’t want to suffer more because of US government actions. But we are about to suffer, unfortunately!
In reply to Sue me bitch, I am tired of… by Free This
DO you not realize their regime is killing people every day? You have been brainwashed! oh, could give a rip about Iran's regime to tell the truth, where did you get that? I said if they close the straights it is an act of war. The mullahs are to blame, period.
Oh, you damn right, the communists here are going to be vaporized and I am going to be the tip of the spear! Count on it!
No one is dropping the petro-dollar honey, no one! They CAN'T!!! Even though we are backrupt, we are the cleanest dirty shirt and the engine of economic activity - you live in a fantasy world. If the dollar falls, the world falls, as simple as that. Why do you think they still invest here, and we are $127 TRILLION in debt?
usdebtclock.org
WAKE UP!
In reply to @Free This, Why do you hate… by PeaceForWorld
Where did you get I want Iranians to suffer, you have put words in my mouth - I have told you regular Iranians hate the regime! Good grief you people here don't read, can't critically think, and don' know history! Or have a skewed version of it. Look at my other replies to you before you jump to any more conclusions young one!
In reply to DO you not realize their… by Free This
the us gov regime kills a whole lot of normal people every day in the us of a. 5 5 5 . and yes many countries are planning to use way less USD in the future - maybe still need to use usd - yes - but the level is going to go way down
In reply to DO you not realize their… by Free This
+100
In reply to @Free This, Why do you hate… by PeaceForWorld
So you can't read what i have said either blimpy? good for you!
In reply to +100 by Meatballs
"panicked scramble to dollars"
ah yes, everyone wants dollars.
better watch out they might throw a show at us
Iran should declare bitcoin legal tender, the orange swine can stick up his dollars up his ass.
Fonestar - did you get kidnapped by the Russians and forced to post this nasty troll tribute to NSA coin ?
In reply to Iran should declare bitcoin… by 666D Chess
Satan's spawn is back, how's hell?
In reply to Iran should declare bitcoin… by 666D Chess
A bit chili. Did you miss me?
In reply to Satan's spawn is back, how's… by Free This
Matter of fact I did...you funny
In reply to A bit chili. Did you miss me? by 666D Chess
Yippee-ka-yay motherfucker.
" The economy is ever-vulnerable because of problems created by the last Shah"
Hasn't the Shah been gone now for nearly 40 years?
I'm a firm believer that if you don't identify the actual root cause of a problem, then any corrective actions you take will be unlikely to improve conditions. But its so much easier to blame someone else for your problems than to look in the mirror. That way, decades from now, you will still have the same problems, and you will have pissed away all the mis-allocated resources.
I put it on the mullah's to tell the truth...I will be called a jew soon, wait for it!
In reply to " The economy is ever… by Snout the First
Iran, you're sort of fooked
Be careful, they will call you a jew here!
In reply to Iran, you're sort of fooked by south40_dreams
Everybody looks at oil, but the Hebrews are really after the pistachios . And carpets.
/s
In reply to Be careful, they will call… by Free This
LOl, good one man, I spit beer!
In reply to Everybody looks at oil, but… by Offthebeach
See, you don't want gold when everything goes to shit, you want good ol' fresh green U.S. dollars, backed by the finest nukular arsenal the world has ever known......
Damn right man! Petro dollah is the BOMB lol
In reply to See, you don't want gold… by A Lunatic
if Iran's currency is cratering due to the crippling Anglo-Zionist sanctions then why does President Trump need t ratchet up the war rhetoric on them?!!!
$Dollars going "HOME"!!!
LOL, Son of Satan is back at it...good on ya son! All the worlds problems are jews!!! You and your fellow muzzie and nazi bretheren here are so full of shit, it's not even funny any more. bwhahahahahahahahahhahahahhah
Stuff it son!
In reply to if Iran's currency is… by Son of Captain Nemo
You have to be the dumbest motherfucker on ZH. Or damn close!
In reply to LOL, Son of Satan is back at… by Free This
F'anks! I take that as a compliment! There are some really brainwashed assholes here and you take the cake son!
In reply to You have to be the dumbest… by Son of Captain Nemo