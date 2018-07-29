Iran's Currency Craters Most On Record Amid Panicked Scramble Into US Dollars

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 19:30

Iran's rial flashed lower on Sunday against the US Dollar, as panicked Iranians scrambled into USD amid deepening economic woes and the imminent return of full US sanctions. The unofficial "black market" rate stood at 102,000 Rials by mid-Sunday according to website Bonbast, and confirmed to AFP by a currency trader. 

The Rial has lost half its value against the US Dollar over the last four months - breaking through the 50,000:1 mark in March for the first time. In April, Tehran deployed a series of measures to try and stop the slide - including firing the governor of the central bank, fixing the Rial at 42,000 and threatening to crack down on black market traders. 

But the selling continued as Iranians have panicked about a prolonged economic downturn, turning to dollars as a safe way to store their savings, or as an investment in the hope the rial will continue to drop, according to France24.

With banks often refusing to sell their dollars at the artificially low rate, the government has been forced to soften its line in June, allowing more flexibility for certain groups of importers. The handling of the crisis was one of the reasons behind last week's decision by President Hassan Rouhani to replace central bank chief, Valiollah Seif.

Alas for the Islamic Republic, none of it has worked. 

As Johns Hopkins economist and Senior Cato Institute Fellow Prof. Steve Hanke noted in late June, "The Islamic Republic of Iran remains in the ever-tightening grip of an economic death spiral. The economy is ever-vulnerable because of problems created by the last Shah, and added to massively by the incompetence and shenanigans of the theocratic regime. Indeed, the economy is more vulnerable to both internal and external shocks than ever. How fast the death spiral will spin is anyone’s guess."

Three days ago, Hanke produced this chart: 

On Sunday, Hanke noted that Iran's annual inflation rate stands at 203%, the highest it's been since October 2013

Moreover, Hanke also described the "black-market premium" for US dollars in Iran - which describes the amount Iranians have been willing to pay over the official exchange rate to get their hands on USD. 

For a fuller picture of the black-market premium, I have plotted it while President Hassan Rouhani has been in office. As we can see, the recent spikes have been associated with President Trump’s attacks on and subsequent cancellation of the JCPOA nuclear deal, as well as increased rhetorical and real attacks on Iran via the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctions war machine.

 

Applying that to Sunday's black market exchange rate of 102,000 vs. the official rate of 43,989 and we have a premium of 131%.

The currency collapse was exacerbated by President Trump's May announcement that he was pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which lifted certain sanctions in exchange for Tehran's agreement that they would curb their nuclear program. Full sanctions are set to resume August 6 and November 4, which will force many foreign entities to cut off business ties with Iran, resulting in sliding oil exports and continued economic deterioration.

Suffice to say, things are getting heated...

SILVERGEDDON COSMOS Sun, 07/29/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Blaming it on the Shah - fucking hilarious.

How long has the Shah been dead and gone ?

Way before Saddam Hussein took over as the new CIA plant in town.

Bet the rabble wishes they had bought gold a few devaluations ago...........

And, if they buy into the USD instead of metals now, well, I hear Islam don't like the masses eating long pig........

And, that is where it is heading by the look of things. 

Free This SILVERGEDDON Sun, 07/29/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

Oh, I'm really scared of those mullahs now! Who is this cupcake writer? the Shah bwahahahahahahah

I played soccer with an Iranian Persian, great guy, he said he hated the raghead mullahs - his words, not mine! The on the street Persian HATES the mullahs.

Iranians in the 60's all western and all:

https://www.google.com/search?q=pictures+of+iran+in+the+1960s&tbm=isch&…

They loved it!!! Down arrows for the truth? hmmmm

Davidduke2000 Free This Sun, 07/29/2018 - 20:46 Permalink

pathetic how some americans believe their own lies.

The US seized $400 billion USD in 1979 of Iranian money and never returned back, it returned $150 billion in the deal that trump always whine about but the us still owes $250 billion plus all the interests since 1979 which should be over $1 trillion considering interests rates during Reagan were over 20%.

I laugh at the stupidity of our neighbors to the south who get hyped fast by their propaganda machine.

Iran deal in Gold and Euros and the USD is not allowed in the country and there is no USD black market, however there is a black market for the Euro.

 

vato poco Americano Sun, 07/29/2018 - 19:40 Permalink

no, this can't be correct: ZH has repeatedly assured me over the last few months that iran, sly rug merchants that they are, iran was secretly making deals with russia & china. deals that would rocket the rial onto the world stage, and sound the death knell for that laughable odious lie, the yankee dollar that's despised by all. 

right?

PeaceForWorld Free This Sun, 07/29/2018 - 20:47 Permalink

@Free This, Why do you hate Iran so much? Why is regime change in Iran so important to you? Why do you want Iranian people to suffer.  Do you know that Sanctions only effect average people? 

Our bad days in America are coming. More countries will drop Petrodollar and US is going to lose it’s hegemony. You can already see the hike on gas price. And everything is going to get more expensive. Whatever goes around, comes around. I am a US citizen and I don’t want to suffer more because of US government actions. But we are about to suffer, unfortunately!

Free This PeaceForWorld Sun, 07/29/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

DO you not realize their regime is killing people every day? You have been brainwashed! oh, could give a rip about Iran's regime to tell the truth, where did you get that? I said if they close the straights it is an act of war. The mullahs are to blame, period.

Oh, you damn right, the communists here are going to be vaporized and I am going to be the tip of the spear! Count on it!

No one is dropping the petro-dollar honey, no one! They CAN'T!!! Even though we are backrupt, we are the cleanest dirty shirt and the engine of economic activity - you live in a fantasy world. If the dollar falls, the world falls, as simple as that. Why do you think they still invest here, and we are $127 TRILLION in debt?

usdebtclock.org

WAKE UP!

Free This Free This Sun, 07/29/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

Where did you get I want Iranians to suffer, you have put words in my mouth - I have told you regular Iranians hate the regime! Good grief you people here don't read, can't critically think, and don' know history! Or have a skewed version of it. Look at my other replies to you before you jump to any more conclusions young one!

 

Snout the First Sun, 07/29/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

" The economy is ever-vulnerable because of problems created by the last Shah"

Hasn't the Shah been gone now for nearly 40 years?

I'm a firm believer that if you don't identify the actual root cause of a problem, then any corrective actions you take will be unlikely to improve conditions. But its so much easier to blame someone else for your problems than to look in the mirror. That way, decades from now, you will still have the same problems, and you will have pissed away all the mis-allocated resources.

A Lunatic Sun, 07/29/2018 - 19:45 Permalink

See, you don't want gold when everything goes to shit, you want good ol' fresh green U.S. dollars, backed by the finest nukular arsenal the world has ever known......