Jeff Bezos' Paper Tells You Not To Worry About Those Billionaires

Authored by Dean Baker via FAIR.org,
Just when you thought economic commentary in the Washington Post couldn’t get any more insipid, Roger Lowenstein proves otherwise. In a business section “perspective” (7/20/18), he tells readers:
But what if inequality is the wrong metric. Herewith a modest proposition: economic inequality is not the best yardstick. What we should be paying attention to is social mobility.
Wow, what a novel idea, as though right-wingers have not been pushing this line since the dawn of time: “Don’t worry that your standard of living is awful, the important thing is that your kids will be able to get rich.” (It doesn’t help his story that his poster child for the rich being good is Lloyd Blankfein, who made his fortune shuffling financial assets at Goldman Sachs, and benefited from a massive government bailout.)
But let’s be generous, and try to take Lowenstein’s story seriously. He goes on: “Rising inequality, although a fact, is also very hard to find a culprit for. Not that economists haven’t tried.”
Really? There are plenty of really good explanations for rising inequality, many of which are in my (free) book Rigged. I suppose in the Age of Trump, it is appropriate that the Post has a business columnist determined to flaunt his ignorance.
But then we get the real payday:
It’s also far from proved - to me, it’s not even intuitive - that high incomes on Wall Street and elsewhere are the reason for, say, flatter wages in manufacturing. The fact that Mark Zuckerberg is so rich is annoying, and his separateness from Main Street may not be a great thing socially, but in an economic sense, his fortune did not “come from” the paychecks of ordinary workers.
OK, let’s explain this one so that even someone profoundly ignorant of economics can understand. Suppose that someone, we’ll call them Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg, were really good at printing counterfeit bills. Imagine that they printed up trillions of these counterfeit bills. This would make them incredibly rich, if they could get away with it. But, as Lowenstein says, how does this make anyone else worse off?
While Lowenstein doesn’t see any problem with our incredibly rich counterfeiters, in the real world, we have the problem that they are creating demand for goods and services with their consumption. If the economy is below full employment, this would be good news, since any source of demand will generate more output and jobs. However, if we are near full employment, or the Federal Reserve Board thinks we are near full employment, then this demand comes at the expense of the paychecks of ordinary workers.
Prices like house prices and rents are driven up by our counterfeiters and the demand created by their servants. The Fed raises interest rates to slow growth and employment, and lessen the ability of ordinary workers to get pay increases, since the labor market will be weaker.
Now, folks may object that Bezos and Zuckerberg are not like counterfeiters; they actually generate value for the economy.
While this undoubtedly partly true, it is also the case that much of Bezos’ wealth came from avoiding the requirement that retailers collect state and local sales taxes. Zuckerberg’s wealth came from control of a monopoly platform, and Blankfein’s wealth came from running a too-big-to-fail institution with friends in high places.
Insofar as people get incredibly wealthy from being successful in earning rents at the expense of others in the economy, rather than generating wealth, they are very much like counterfeiters. Furthermore, since productivity has been growing at an incredibly slow rate for the last dozen years (just over 1.0 percent annually), it seems in aggregate that these incredibly rich folks are much better at generating wealth for themselves than for the economy as a whole. This makes the rent-seeker story look very plausible.
While Lowenstein’s plea for greater mobility is about as old as capitalism and has been incredibly unsuccessful, let me propose something considerably more original that you probably won’t see in the Washington Post. Since we have so completely bombed at providing anything like equal opportunity, and no serious person can think this is about to change in the decades ahead, how about we structure our economy so that it makes less difference whether someone ends up at the top end, like Jeff Bezos, or at the bottom, earning the minimum wage?
That one is almost certainly far too simple for the great minds to ever consider.
[ZH: In case pictures are easier to comprehend than Dean Baker's words, here is a rather depressing chart from Deutsche Bank showing the collapse of 'The American Dream' that children will outdo their parents... only 50% of current 30-year-olds are earning more than their parents...]
We FANG'd some people! These goatheads are psychopaths and all they care about is their bottom line, look at the damage they have done!
Undercut mom and pop shops, regional entities for profit, and stifle conservative commentary. Evil incarnate!
Let’s face it: this is why he bought the paper, to publish shit like this!
all hail king bezos and king zuckenfucker
let the peasants unite
Those Billionaires TRULY need
a Heart Adjustment.
All I know is that I'm glad it's Sunday, and that having a weekend has nothing to do with socialism.
Pay no attention to my billions and my continued control of every media outlet possible.
I'm concerned about your social mobility.
Social mobility is not more important than an affordable, safe neighborhood and other necessities. It is more like a luxury. That path has narrowed due to assortative mating: two good-paying jobs with benefits under one roof. Some of that is merit-based, but even in those cases, it is contributing to a poorer and more chaotic, overall society. Some of the wealth concentration from assortative mating is not merit-based. It is crony womb-privilege-based. Paid family leave, anyone? It needs to be added to the many 10 two-week babyvacations per year, enjoyed by many in this crowd.
It's odd how they all want capitalism until they themselves become Billionaires. Then they talk socialism all the time but it's socialism for YOU, not THEMSELVES.
How about Buffett and Gates?
The primacy and elevation of children is always an appeal to feminized minds, as an expedient cover for something else. The laws of the Earth are the laws of the Universe, and they care not what any of us think. Let the children refine their character with adversities, or we will have many more adult ones than we have today.
Break up the giant conglomerates, dismantle the crony capitalists and let momma and poppa earn a living. Life is not all about super efficiency and were it so, we humans would be extinct. Viruses are way more efficient!
Reinvigorate the economy, hunt the dinosaurs to extinction that mammals may thrive!...
I don't get these guys. I know so many hard working yet struggling, disabled and poor people yet these guys need more. They are truly mentally ill.
The fact that Mark Zuckerberg is so rich is annoying, and his separateness from Main Street may not be a great thing socially, but in an economic sense, his fortune did not “come from” the paychecks of ordinary workers...
It damn sure did. It came straight out of their pension funds. Thousands of pension funds across the world bought faang stocks and those workers will be getting fucked in the end while while zuck heads back to hawaii with their money. look at elon, his company hasn't made dime one in profit but he is a billionaire. amzn, with a p/e of 228. they didn't get that p/e without millions of ordinary folk buying their overpriced stock. it is pure ponzi-nomics with fascist overtones and the maggots are cashing out big time.
The greatest fortunes in history have been built in the last 10 years with 0% interest rates. You were spot on about pensions, they were the casualties, almost every private pension in the country bankrupted by 0% rates so that these fucks could amass unimaginable wealth.
Now the filthy commoner scum have the audacity to suggest that they should pay taxes on it. Where will the madness end?
All my friends Jews knew this was going to happen. They were buying stocks like crazy when I was telling them to buy gold and get ready for a big reset that never happened. Ten years later they are all multimillionaires and I lost half of my money buying gold...
institutions bought their shares with real earned money. bezos did not. as far as i'm concerned being a ceo is a license to steal. bezos damn sure didn't earn that money because he is smarter or works harder than anyone else. look at how he treats his workers. what an asshole.
everyone wants to have an IPO or be in on an IPO, so they can dump their shares on a patsy at a later date
True! The Elites have rigged the system...natural for them to rape our ASSets.
Sickening wealth and sickening poverty, all on display only feet apart on the West Coast.
I don’t know the answer, neither do they, but they better figure something out and quick if they know what’s good for them.
Amerikan pauper-proles;let them eat cake-apps
Ever since the housing crisis I been waiting for the world to become a better place. I see now that I been fooling myself into believing that we live in a civilized and honest world. Nobody gives a shit about anyone nor anything, people only care about themselves...
How do we turn these viscous billionaire dogs on each other rather than on us?
We need to figure out how to play the game like they play it on us.
END THE FED is a start!
absolutely. end the fed, let the fascist stock market crash to zero.
The Rich have food, in the End that may be their Down fall.
Boy, reading an article like this makes me want to go out and hang someone by their ankles in the public square. Lowenstein would be a good start, simply because of his obvious pandering to his boss. Yuck!
Way too many fucking weirdos posting here now.
Anyone with something relevant to say has been banned.
Don't let the door hit ya, where the good Lord split ya! You silence yourself because you disagree with folks like me? Sad. Speak up or go away, your choice.
Sorry but I just don't see what is positive economically about one company that takes unwitting people's information and sells it to the highest bidder while stifling comment that it doesn't like on its platform and another that is putting legions of actual businesses out of business selling goods at a loss much of the time.
"Wow, what a novel idea, as though right-wingers have not been pushing this line since the dawn of time"
And the 'Left Wingers' - like Ms. Ocasio-Cortez have been doing - what precisely, and for how long Mr. Baker...? Their solution, please Mr. Baker...?
What paper tells me what billionaires to look out for?
“Rising inequality, although a fact, is also very hard to find a culprit for. Not that economists haven’t tried.”
Hey, I am an economist and it doesn't take me but a few second to find a culprit for inequality. Equality of income is at an optimum in a free market system. Change from a free market system to something like the top down socialist system we have in the United States and the income distribution becomes skewed toward the top. This is always true when free market systems are abandoned. The reason is that when resources are allocated politically, the advantage goes to the politically powerful who control the wealth. Now, was that all that hard? Complex explanations bubble up when folks don't like the truth. http://quillian.net/blog/president-as-ceo-of-the-nation/
(((Roger Lowenstein))), undoubtedly a courageous truth-telling "journalist", and certainly not a whore-to-a-paycheck.
It's not really hard to figure out that zirp and Centralized Confiscation and Consolidation through Counterfeiting produced the environment we're in today.
All that liquidity had to go somewhere allowing the insane valuations of companies like Facebook, Tesla and Amazon just to name a few.
Bezo's is worth a fifth of trillion dollars simply because the Western Central Bank created 20 trillion in $,£,€,¥ and Swiss Francs.
The problem is with all that fiat these companies can gobble up everything they want wiping out competition.
At one point in the not so distant future (next crisis) the US banking giants will consolidate again. Back in the early 2000s we used to joke about there being 3-4 huge banks in the US at some point, as massive Consolidation had been happening for years. Seems like we were pretty spot-on. Probably going to get worse in the next 20 years.
2030 will look more like 1890 than 1990.
I can almost understand how people turn to terrorism as their frustration mounts over these few self-serving psychos who pulverize our nation and the Government that has become their personal banker.
