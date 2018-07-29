After A Week Online, NATO's Latest 'Counter-Disinfo' Facebook Game Is A Complete Flop

We might consider this a bit of lighthearted weekend humor, but unfortunately it's all too real and all too lame, especially considering significant funding and resources actually went into this. And given that it's NATO, somebody's tax dollars had to actually foot the bill. But even NBC's write-up of the story comes close to making fun of NATO's latest attempt to combat fake news in pointing out that "reaction... appears to muted".
NATO a week ago launched its newly unveiled "weapon in the disinformation battleground" to counter the big scary Russians and all others bent on manipulating the news toward their own sinister ends, as NBC explains:
Researchers at the defense alliance have developed a Facebook game that they believe can help people to be more discerning when sharing news online.
Initial reaction to the game, which is called The News Hero, appears to be muted. By Friday morning, it had received just 50 likes and one share.
The online game is designed to be played and shared on Facebook, and far from being some kind of action/spy or historical thriller (which might actually be somewhat interesting among the youth it aims to target), it places gamers in the position of being a news publisher in a professional newsroom.
Players have to decide whether the headlines that pass their virtual 'desk' are real or fake. The game's creator's say they're seeking to educate the Western public on how to properly discern real news from fake news or worse, Russian state disinformation campaigns.
The News Hero was developed over a period of four months by a team of eight people at the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence in Latvia, which bills itself as "focused on countering misinformation campaigns" (yes, the name of this NATO unit is real).
NBC's report noted the developers were not forthcoming with just how much money was spent on the project.
Here's the brief game primer for 'The News Hero' hosted on an official NATO Stratcom account:
As Stars and Stripes explains, "the user is responsible for putting together a newspaper free of the phony. With the help of trusty assistant Bronco, you decide what is real and what is fake."
Or rather, you decide what NATO wants you to identify as fake, or real, or disinfo, or untrustworthy as a source.
Though the online game launched last Monday — a full week ago — it now has... wait for it... a whopping 3 shares and 123 'likes' as of late in the day Sunday.
So it appears people aren't even so much as making the effort to share it out of mockery, much less actually playing and promoting the game.
The News Hero Facebook page describes the rules and objectives as follows:
To get your company noticed and gain an audience, you must publish accurate news. Pay attention to the hints provided in the Fact Checker screen and verify the incoming stories. With each level becoming increasingly difficult you can hire new assistants and obtain things to customize your office. This will boost performance of your employees and help you earn more. The game is divided into three levels, each informing the player on how to distinguish between the fact and the fiction. Are you up for the challenge? Invite your friends and climb the leaderboard!
And Stars and Stripes explains some of the 'fake vs. true' news scenarios presented in the game as follows:
Is Justin Timberlake really an anti-vaccination activist? Did a lady in Detroit really train a squirrel to attack her boyfriend?
In The News Hero, you have to decide — though a fact-checker does most of the thinking for you.
If you’re right, you gain virtual currency and a larger audience as reader trust grows for your news organization. If only it were so easy in the perilous real news world, where profits are elusive and clickbait an ever-growing lure.
One of the two reviews on the game's Facebook page sarcastically quips: OK. So this is the 'push back'. An 'A' for effort!
It's interesting to recall that ahead of and during the NATO summit in Brussels earlier this month President Donald Trump made headlines for berating other NATO member states for not living up to a prior 2014 pledge for member states to reach two percent spending of GDP on defense by 2024.
However, we doubt that the president had such further projects as The News Hero in mind when he called for more NATO defense spending. The online game is clearly a complete and utter flop.
lol...
I gotta get this game!
The left can't meme because the Deep State can't meme. The Human CentiPad is real.
WTF do I need this game for? If I want the truth, I'll just watch CNN. /s
True or false news?
ISIS is the USA's proxy in Syria?
Source: Robert Fisk ( today) AND The Russian Times (3 years ago).
Ha ha ha ha!
I fucking knew it had to be the Stratcom clown show in Riga. They generate very serious studies costing many bushels of potatoes each. For example, last year they released a 157-page analysis of Russian comedians as Tools Of The Kremlin®.
NATO Pans Russian Humor Contest as Nefarious Kremlin Tool
https://sputniknews.com/art_living/201703161051625028-nato-russian-humo…
Russian Comedians Howl With Laughter Over NATO Claim That They are Kremlin Tool
https://sputniknews.com/art_living/201703161051643677-kvn-nato-tool-of-…
Link to the actual report:
http://www.stratcomcoe.org/stratcom-laughs-search-analytical-framework
This "Center of Excellence" should be moved urgently to the Strenci Psychiatric Hospital. Of all lost Soviet legacy, especially today there is an acute shortage of punitive psychiatry.
Terrific post Shemp 😄
NATO = We (US Taxpayers) pay TENS of TRILLIONS of $$$ Per Year, to Defend OTHER COUNTRIES.
Remind me again...Why is the US still in NATO ??????
"B-17 Lands On The Moon!"
Let's keep it real, folks, and sell a few papers along the way.
Report: "Bill Clinton is really Hillary's Brother! Film at Eleven".
(Remember, they're from Arkansas)
Keeping it real.
NATO is a waste of money and time and no longer necessary.
"To get your company noticed and gain an audience, you must publish accurate news."
LOL.....I guess that explains why CNN has no audience.
"And given that it's NATO, somebody's tax dollars had to actually foot the bill."
No one's "tax dollars" went to fund this, it is all borrowed or did the writer forget the 21Trillion US debt? IRS taxes go to the federal reserve, the rest they borrow.
Your taxes at work.
This is where NATO spending goes? Cut all US funding from this clown shoes op.
Please add the UN to this list.
nato- not a trade organization
I'm confused, how is "fake news" created by citizens different to "fake news" created by governments? Do governments really believe that they are the de facto origin of truth? Do they believe that we accept on face value anything they say? Are those figures for GDP, employment and inflation really "real news"? "Fake news", it seems, is like corruption - there can be only one game in town.
With a bit of luck, NATO's game might finally educate people to spot the rampant dis-information created by governments.
"Reminder: News must be Sensational, controversial and spicy" Yeah like everything we see daily on our sh*t MSM news channels. NATO - another giant lie to fool the masses and wast huge sums of money channelling weapons to foreign organizations and governments.
You mean 20 up votes on ZH doesn't make it True.. I'm Shocked, Shocked i tell you.
And someone downvoted that?
#37. "New information reveals that the Kremlin sent a hit team in 1977 to Elvis's bathroom to secretly assassinate him on his toilet, because they hated the US for its freedom, and to insure a domino effect resulting in Trump winning the US Presidency in 2016 and denying Hillary Clinton her rightful victory. True or False?"
Hmmmm. The handy included "Fact Checker" says its true.
So.... "TRUE!!!"
Alright! My newspaper just became fabulously successful! And I picked up $100 million! I love this game!
...My newspaper just became fabulously successful! And I picked up $100 million!...
Don't forget the added benefit to "obtain things to customize your office."
These folks sound like they received their training at the NYT and WaPo. Next stop: Google and Facebook.
Mebe zh could have a game, the player is faced with a swamp where hideous creatures lurk and you must make a circuit of little islands where helpful people can be found and maybe unhelpful people. At each island you read an article and if you are successful in leaving a comment that is anti jhooz or derisive of trumpians you can go to the next island but watch out for the swamp creatures who will make you go back to start if you don't quickly dispatch them by using your pro gold dagger of destruction.
NATO is lucky to have Russia as an enemy, otherwise they'd become obsolete and be deprecated.
Fake news is the Iran Dollar story alleging that US sanctions still work in a multi polar world.
Fake news is any news from UK referring to "Novichok".
There will never be another European land war. The Baltic states should realize that they are nuclear weapon fodder for the Parasites.
The only invasion in Europe will be the ongoing weaponized human wave attack known as "migrants" or "refugees".
"Lucky" to have Russia as an enemy?????
I guess as the saying goes.... "You make your own luck."
Russia is set up as the enemy because NATO NEEDS an enemy. If it has no enemy it has no reason to exist (and of course the reality is it HAS NO REASON TO EXIST).
NATO is not lucky to have this enemy. NATO invented Russia as the enemy and does the same daily.
Developed in Latvia?
Standard Disclaimer: Are there Easter "potatoes" to be found? The hunt is on!
Interesting that the whole prop or not fake news BS was created and pimped to the corporate media by....The Atlantic Council, NATOs propaganda organ. What a bunch of totalitarian douchebags
children aged 10 will like it, just like 'where in the world is carmen sandiego'
This is closer to the right approach than censoring is.
they'd get even closer if they just made it about critical thinking - mental ju-jitsu. How to evaluate facts and argument and prevent crap in your brain
what is a statement of fact vs what is a statement of opinion
what is the evidence to verify this?
how credible is the source and why?
but they'll never do that - because learning to think critically also teaches you to question authority. "because i said so" crumbles in the face of "why?" and "what's the evidence for that assumption?".
Governments, and religions, exist because... authority.
Heý! That's my poster!
If this is how NATO spends money, then the USA needs to be out of NATO yesterday...
whats the point of playing a game where the right answer is the wrong answer