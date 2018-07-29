The Minimum Wage Doesn't Do What You Think It Does

Authored by Jordan Setayesh via The Mises Institute,
The assumption that the minimum wage helps low-wage workers permeates public discourse on the topic. One of the most curious political phenomenon is how the idea of the minimum wage is mindlessly accepted by the public as a policy that undoubtedly helps the poor.
This transformation of the minimum wage from a policy originally intended to keep minorities out of the labor force to one aimed at protecting marginalized workers has been a stunning political magic trick.
How We Frame the Debate is Important
Such confusion is partly caused by how minimum wage rhetoric frames the topic. Oftentimes people argue if businesses can afford to pay higher minimum wages to workers, if a law mandating a minimum wage is philosophically moral, or if increasing the minimum wage increases unemployment. However, we must be careful not to give the minimum wage credit for doing more than it is capable of. If an employer pays out $100 per hour in wages in total to their employees, then increasing the minimum wage from $10 to $13 per hour does not increase the total amount of wages paid to employees. It merely mandates that those $100 in wages be paid out in no less than $13 increments per employee. Thus, minimum wage laws can only change the distribution of wages paid out by employers, and, ironically, the change in the distribution is often in the direction of increased inequality between low-wage workers.
The Minimum Wage Only Addresses One Component of Salaries
Annual salaries have three components: hourly wage, hours worked, and non-monetary benefits. A person’s annual salary is calculated by multiplying their hourly wage by the number of hours they worked and adding the value of their non-monetary benefits such as health insurance. The practical problem with the minimum wage is that it only addresses the hourly wage component of total annual salary. The minimum wage mandates that a person must make a certain amount of money per hour but says nothing about the total amount of money an employer must pay out to their employees in total. Any mandated increase in hourly wage can be offset by a decrease in number of hours worked and the value of non-monetary benefits.
Is it possible for any government policy addressing salary to help poor people? A government policy aimed at helping poor people via salary would have to force businesses to increase the total amount of money it pays its employees as a collective. Otherwise, the policy is merely shifting the distribution of that money amongst workers rather than the total amount of money paid to them. Since businesses can keep their labor costs at an equilibrium by adjusting wages, number of hours, and non-monetary compensation accordingly, such a government policy would have to address all three components. Thus, this would require forcing businesses to hire workers at a higher minimum wage, use a minimum number of total hours of labor, and provide a minimum value of non-monetary compensation.
What would that policy look like? Instead of just increasing the minimum wage, we would also hypothetically have a law requiring businesses to hire each worker for at least 40 hours per week and provide a minimum level of health benefits (or other non-monetary benefits). Such a law would ensure that each worker’s total annual salary would increase and that businesses could not get around the minimum wage by decreasing hours or benefits. Unfortunately, we run into yet another problem. These laws say nothing about how many employees a business must hire.
Mandating Higher Total Salaries Would Require Tyranny
Thus, businesses could still get around paying out more money in total to their employees by hiring fewer workers. To address this, the government would have to engage in tyranny and pass an additional law mandating a minimum number of employees per business to ensure that the number of jobs available does not decrease. Yet, mandating that each company employ a certain number of workers would not guarantee a certain number of jobs available since the number of companies is still able to fluctuate.
Therefore, to truly mandate an increase in total salary paid out to low-wage workers in aggregate, the government would have to mandate a minimum hourly wage, number of hours, value of non-monetary benefits, number of employees, and number of businesses. Given that the two events are logically dependent on each other, the idea of the government mandating that a minimum number of businesses exist in the economy is as absurd as the idea that the minimum wage can increase the amount of money paid by employers to low-wage workers in total.
Businesses Do Have Fixed Labor Costs
The caveat to the conclusions of this thought experiment is they assume businesses keep their labor costs approximately fixed. It is hypothetically possible for businesses to respond by raising prices. However, we should not be focused necessarily on increasing the absolute amount of dollars paid out to low-wage workers but rather increasing the purchasing power of their annual salaries. If a significant number of businesses respond to minimum wage increases by increasing prices, then the purchasing power of the salary of low-wage workers will be reduced by price increases, making minimum wage increases ineffective.
The other possibility is that businesses decrease their profit margins to accommodate larger labor costs. However, if this were actually how businesses responded to increased labor costs, then we would expect the total compensation of low-wage workers to increase as a result of minimum wage increases. However, a ground-breaking study on the minimum wage increase in Seattle from $11 to $13 showed that the average low-wage worker experienced a $1,500 decrease in annual income due to the minimum wage increase. Additionally, a review of the minimum wage literature in 2006 indicates that 85% of the most robust minimum wage studies found negative employment effects due to minimum wage increases. Furthermore, the 15% that found insignificant or positive employment effects only focused on the restaurant industry or used data from a short time-span. Using the restaurant industry as a proxy for low-wage workers was proven to bias the disemployment effects of minimum wage increases toward zero by the aforementioned study in Seattle.
Ultimately, we need to change the questions we ask about the minimum wage. We should stop asking if workers deserve a “living wage” and start asking if the minimum wage actually helps workers obtain one.
Comic is a little off.
These days its more like they add a 4th worker, but make everyone temps working <18 hours a week so no benefits accrue.
Why no law to pay workers in silver?
There are nine countries with no minimum wage (Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland,Denmark, Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland.)
Singapore has basically no minimum wage and Hong Kong is $4.33hr. Look at the median incomes of those nations, not too shabby.
"To complete the ruin of the industry of the goyim we shall bring to the assistance of speculation the luxury which we have developed among the goyim, that greedy demand for luxury which is swallowing up everything. We shall raise the rate of wages which, however, will not bring any advantage to the workers, for, at the same time, we shall produce a rise in prices of the first necessaries of life, alleging that it arises from the decline of agriculture and cattle-breeding: we shall further undermine artfully and deeply sources of production, by accustoming the workers to anarchy and to drunkenness and side by side therewith taking all measure to extirpate from the face of the earth all the educated forces of the goyim."
--The Protocols (1905)
Is that part of the Khazarian Mafia?
It's interesting that your basic Trumptard can comprehend the economics of the minimum wage issue but still can't quite grasp the tariff one.
They are apples and oranges. One has to do with protection of the domestic work force from nations with basically slave labor the other has to do with internal free market drives. Its amazing how Libtards can't see the difference or that historically Tariffs paid for the Federal Gov't budget. Everything is for the benefit of the Local, internal economy and welfare of the Citizens, not the world.
If you trade with a country that doesn't have the same environmental regs, Health Insurance regs, education regs etc..(cost) Then you have to have tariffs in place to keep your domestically produced goods at a par price with that other nations imports otherwise you lose and the money flows out of your nation.
Actually, they both have to deal with the total cost of production and distribution. As a consumer, the price you pay reflects the total cost to get a product to your table. In both cases the government is intervening in a transaction between two private parties to change the economics of the transaction...at gunpoint. Yes, gunpoint. If you break either law the resistance to said policy ends in violence.
The objective, in this case, hasn't a thing at all to do with the actual mechanics. Once again, Trumptards can't seem to figure it out.
They both affect those things but they are not the same thing. Rain makes you wet, so does taking a shower. You also don't take into account the increased value of a dollar spent on a domestically produced good vs a import. The more times the dollar changes hands locally the better for your people.
If a Mine has to mine the metal ore, the refiner has to refine it, the manufacture has to shape it into the product the retailer has to sell it, that dollar changes hands more than if
You go to walmart and buy it, Wallmart gets its cut, pays its worker, the rest goes out of the nation.
Tariffs do not deal with the cost of production. They deal with the cost to import.
Tariffs do not affect production or costs of goods manufactured and sold in the same country. The USA used to basically fund their entire Federal government with the proceeds of tariffs. No income tax was necessary.
Tariffs are actually a very smart way to finance government and encourage domestic production of goods. Both things that the USA needs in greater abundance as the entitlement state squid strangles the middle class and the reserve currency status over values the dollar sending production to all parts of the globe.
So your non-tard position is to allow every other country in the world erect tariffs and other trade barriers against us, but it's bad if we retaliate? Yeah, no. I say do a mirror policy. Whatever tariffs another country lays on us, lay straight back on them within a tight timeframe. Don't want us to put a tariff on your stuff? Don't put one on our stuff. The end.
I just want the net costs equalized between nations. No importing of goods cheaper than they can be made domestically. If Trump would just do this instead of throwing tariff bombs around willy nilly I would actually support his efforts.
In reply to Iz bux fo freeeeeeeeee!!!!! … by Jim in MN
Excessive burden of stupid people on to business, every one has to start somewhere. At least try and be productive, or get a government job, while they last.....
If I was forced to pay $15/hr minimum wage I would automate quickly and only hire attractive women.
That was tried already multiple times, most famously from 1921 to 1991.
In all cases, an enjoyable experience only for the elites.
Bottom Line: Raising Minimum Wage gets people fired.
NWO is not good for american pay rates
'The other possibility is that businesses decrease their profit margins to accommodate larger labor costs. However, if this were actually how businesses responded to increased labor costs, then we would expect the total compensation of low-wage workers to increase as a result of minimum wage increases. However, a ground-breaking study on the minimum wage increase in Seattle from $11 to $13 showed that the average low-wage worker experienced a $1,500 decrease in annual income due to the minimum wage increase. Additionally, a review of the minimum wage literature in 2006 indicates that 85% of the most robust minimum wage studies found negative employment effects due to minimum wage increases. Furthermore, the 15% that found insignificant or positive employment effects only focused on the restaurant industry or used data from a short time-span. Using the restaurant industry as a proxy for low-wage workers was proven to bias the disemployment effects of minimum wage increases toward zero by the aforementioned study in Seattle.'
you state that the business could just decrease their profit margin then quote research that doesnt show the business decreased their profit.....?!....so basically you are just talking shit like the left...right
The "minimum wage" is in fact zero.
What a minimum wage does is prevent the labor market from clearing. With no minimum wage at all, the unemployment rate would drop drastically. Employers would have to bid wages up to employ workers. The average starting wage would certainly be higher than the minimum wage.
Wages are high in Norway, but outside the oil industry it's only really noticeable at the lower end. You can expect to earn at least £12-15 an hour for even the most basic work – double the UK's minimum wage. Although there is no legal minimum wage here, trade unions (of which a high proportion of people are members) negotiate these collective deals. Graduates can find starting salaries of at least NOK 300,000, but as you make your way “up the ladder”, your salary is likely to follow set guidelines. The gap between rich and poor is definitely smaller here.
Norwegians are also blessed with 25 days holiday per year in the vast majority of jobs, not including the 8-12 public holidays. Many take at least three weeks off in July, something which is permitted in many employment contracts. Although it's a myth that all Norwegians own a summer house, mountain cabin or boat, many can afford at least one foreign holiday a year thanks to the strong currency – earning in the Norwegian krone gives you great purchasing power in Spain, Turkey, and pretty much anywhere else in the Med.
So basically Norway traded the minimum wage for collective bargaining. Unionize everyone and i would be ok taking away the minimum wage as well.
Long, long, LONG ago and very far away, I flipped burgers one summer between my junior and senior years in high school. Even then, dindus and dork-heads were many. Minimum wage was raised from 85¢ to $1.10. Next day, one guy who worked the fry vat was let go, and the price of burgers went from 25¢ to 35¢. A really stupid dindu complained about the price hike. I asked said block of wood for a head dindu if he knew how the manager set the price for each item on the menu. His answer was, verbatim, "He pulls it outta his a$$." Lawd help us. I pointed out that the cost of labor was factored into the price, along with the cost of the meat, bun, condiments, the paper wrapper, etc., plus overhead like electricity, water, sewer, phone, advertising, etc. Dindu repeated his answer, "He pulls it outta his a$$." After that, I knew that we were doomed.....
What liberals always seem to do is posit a single change to the system, then assume everything else stays the same. A $15 minimum wage? Great! Nobody will do anything in response except...pay it. Right?
They do the same thing when proposing changes to tax laws which target the "rich." They assume they can just pin those people down and make them pay, when in reality, they'll move to other lower-tax states or other lower-tax countries.
It's this inability to think critically about these issues that doom these ideas to failure.
And it's why liberals want a totalitarian state--so they can force people to sit there while they get drilled.
The option is unions for everyone.
The "need" for min. wage is due to over supply of labor. Suspend all visas, return all migrants to their homeland, close immigration for 2 generations, let labor rarify itself, salaries will raise wayyyy above min. wage.
One of the ways of identifying an argument as unsound is by arguing the degree.
If the minimum wage is $10.75 for some very good and justifiable reasons, then why don't those reasons apply to an $11.00 minimum wage?
The reasons that tell you $10.75, but not $11.00, why don't they tell you $10.50 instead of $10.75?
If you follow this sort of analysis you will find that $10.75 is just an arbitrary number. It does not really have a solid basis in reason, or at least it is not based on the "facts" they tell you.
So why the number? Because it buys votes, even if ultimately destructive.
And the number is **very** destructive. Lost jobs as many point out, but also **many** jobs that are never created. ("what is not seen" -- bastiat?)
Why shouldn't Americans be free to contract their labor on their own terms?
And by destructive I mean to a healthy and free economy and people. Minimum wages are great at getting votes, causing unemployment, and maintaining dependency on the state.
The basis is the cost of living.
