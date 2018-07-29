New Gallup Poll Shows Only 2% Of US Investors Own Bitcoin, But 26% Are "Intrigued"

Authored by Maxwell William via CoinTelegraph.com,
The results of a Wells Fargo/Gallup poll published July 27 finds that only two percent of U.S. investors own Bitcoin, but 26 percent are intrigued by it.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
The online survey was conducted May 7-14, 2018 among U.S. investors with more than $10,000 in stocks, bonds or mutual funds. The results show that the overwhelming majority of investors who have already heard of Bitcoin will not be investing in the leading cryptocurrency any time soon, with 72 percent saying they “have no interest in ever buying Bitcoin.”
According to the data from the poll, even though 96 percent of investors had heard of Bitcoin, “only about three in 10 investors (29%) say they know something about digital currencies,” with 67 percent saying they have heard of them but don’t know much about them.
Even though the initial intention behind Bitcoin involves its use as a means of payment, or “electronic cash”, it’s high volatility has made it “more popular as a high-risk/high-reward investment than as an online currency — although acceptance of Bitcoin for electronic payments is growing.” The results of the survey show that 75 percent of respondents view an investment in Bitcoin to be “very risky,” with 23 percent saying it was “somewhat risky.”
The statistics on gender and age show that young men are the most likely demographic to “say they know something about bitcoin or other digital currencies.” The report also states that “[r]elated to the age differences, investors with less than $100,000 in investments (who tend to be younger) are more likely to be familiar with the innovation than those with higher asset levels.”
A study on Americans and cryptocurrencies commissioned by Finder.com in February showed that 8 percent, or around 26 mln, of Americans have already purchased cryptocurrency.
A recent report on the top ten crypto projects that raised a minimum of $1 million in 2017 revealed that on average each showed a return on investment of over 136,000 percent.
Comments
If you are an owner of Bitcoin, it is a very good thing if only 2% of Americans are owning it alongside you.
The potential for more people to come in on the buy side in the future is clearly very positive.
We are still in the early stages, but Bitcoin's outlook right now is better than at anytime during the last seven months.
26% intrigued but see it as risky.
In other terms, bear market is possibly not over yet.
Anyhow I literally made a ton of money during the last bull run, I would like to thank mister Nakamoto from the bottom of my heart for this.
Exactly. The only way you can make sense of Bitcoin Core's actions is to realize these people want to hurt Bitcoin and have been put in their positions to do exactly that.
The fundamental problem with crypto, something I had to learn the hard way, is that it is not an investment. None of these coins have any real value BECAUSE we all rely on nation-state fiats at the end of the day. A cryptocurrency within our world model is meant to be a transaction medium outside the fiat system, but with the necessity to convert to-and-from the fiat on either end. Volatility is minimized when the conversion from fiat to crypto, and back again, is done within a reasonable time frame. "Holding" a crypto has no meaning.
Shows me how far crypto has to go. Into the stratosphere. It'll be crazy fun.
Insulting people and calling them no coiner losers is juvenile. Old systems die hard, absolutely. But assholes always get slapped.
It's all about adoption. And it WILL happen eventually. Maybe as a system that runs behind the scenes for transaction resolution, maybe it'll be a vehicle, like metals, to get your wealth from the old system to the new system. Maybe all of the above. MasterCard ass deep in lightning labs? Shows me they're serious. Our rulers aren;t going away, either. They own the bloody planet, and now they're looking to own all of crypto. Do what they DO not what they SAY.
I'd say hold both cryptos and metals and don't act like a chooch.
I'd like to see an actual breakdown on ZH about coins & tokens... I've yet to see anyone mention Dapps on here (I may have missed it if they have and I don't just mean kitties). People need to learn about what they don't know so that they can make an informed decision.
No comment about BCash losing a fuckton of hashrate?
No comment about Roger doing his usual scamming fuckery? Ref -- https://archive.fo/23v3C
No comment on Ver's buddy Craig "Faketoshi" Wright helping DHS to unmask Tor users? Ref -- https://archive.fo/z7rmF
Of course not, because Cashies are all "Core core core core" and can't see the ice melting under their stupid feet.
Should be fun when you retards fork again - that's coming soon, too.
Hashrate, distribution and volatility will be all over the place with BCH for the next long time. If it takes BCH another 3 or 5 years to prove it's the real Bitcoin I am okay with that.
Love the word "intrigued". Means yeah maybe, could be on a better day, absolutely not, it sucks but I am polite, I am intrigued how they wash trade and spoof, curious about bot trading, I am curious but do not care.
BS use of the the word intrigued. If 2% own it, then you could get a FUCK NO NEVER will I touch crypto if u word the question in the way you want to get a negative answer instead of an almost positively absolutely might be maybe intrigued.
Intrigued describes prospects in a pre-FOMO state. They'd apparently rather buy in above $20k than now.
Keep believing that. Good luck. Here, let me sell you an asset that has zero value in and of itself. It has no government backing it. No one even really knows where it all came from. What could go wrong?
Bitcoin buyers are not investors. They are speculators. There is a big difference between the two.
"Here, let me sell you an asset that has zero value in and of itself. It has no government backing it."
Please explain to me how government backed Fiat has value in itself.
He did not say said that government backed fiat has intrinsic value. He said that cryptocurrencies do not have it.
Government backed fiat currently has value associated with it such as the ability to purchase stuff at a supermarket and pay taxes.
Not 2% of Americans, but 2% of American investors.
That would be 0,XX then?
100% of adult Americans own dollars. Most of the rest of the world has heard of dollars.
Yet, since 1913, the dollar has fallen in value by 98%.
And it continues to slide.
Exactly, people who think the Bitcoin story has run its course are about to have their minds blown. The world's new super elite are just starting to form and it has the current establishment shaking in their boots.
With literally ONLY 20-25M people globally owning bitcoin, the price shot to 20K in Jan.
I think it's pretty safe to say that when 200M people rush the stage, this is going to be a massive winner for those of us who got in cheap.
It's going to happen. No doubt about it. Adoption is ALL OVER and increasing.
Except bitcoin **cannot** be successful.
It can only manage 20 transactions per second. Can you imagine what would happen to it if a bunch of people used it?
We saw what would happen in December 2017 when fees were $21 per transaction.
If bitcoin was adopted en mass the network would fail. 20 transactions per second and 60 minute confirmations? What good is that?
What you want to understand about bitcoin is that it is barely any of the things people say that it is, while it really is mostly a brand. A bunch of snake oil salesman are always hocking that bitcoin is about to become the next great thing, but it never is a great thing. What makes it great is always coming. And the things that are coming are **not** bitcoin but a new thing. (sort of reminds me of Mr. Musk and Tesla)
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/what-is-bitcoin-and-the-other-crypto-currencies/
Bitcoin **is**
That is all it is
. If you have linux box you can create unalterable data blocks yourself.
(I use random data, but you can put whatever you want in there)
% head -c 1048576 </dev/urandom >block0
% sha256sum block0
3e699c3c9d750ad78e5d3f25f82b1662e24489759dc51e6baf6fdd51d711f765 block0
You now have an verifiable block of data that no one can change without you and everyone else knowing it.
You can understand the theory behind blockchain if you can add 2 digit numbers in your head or with a calculator:
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/02/15/what-is-bitcoin-in-simple-and-easy-to-understand-terms/
Thank you for your thoughtful arguments. You clearly have a good understanding about Crypto.
I would be really interested to hear from you where you currently see successful investments in Crypto for the medium term.
Nevertheless, I also remember 1997, when I was telling some friends how I saw a bright future for the internet. They countered, that it did not currently work well, websites where loading like molasses with a 28800 baud modem etc. However, most of these problems got solved over time.
In reply to it is a very good thing if… by snblitz
And they are not "coins". That misrepresentation--usually as golden discs-- of electrical charges in a computer memory that are backed by nothing tangible is the lynchpin of the con.
Lol, so let me get this straight, potential = actual investment.
So stupid I could cry.
You should be running for the hills, yet you run towards the fire.
2% means that most of BTC is controlled by a very small elite early investors. If you want to jump into their hands (again) go ahead. Gains will be small, very small, for BTC investors starting now.
These kinds of surveys are notorious false. First, prudent investors aren't going to take a survey that reveals how much they have to invest. Secondly, without seeing the questions and, no doubt, the preordained answers, this tells us little more than we knew before.
that means that 26% will stay poor
I have all my eggs in my crypto basket
If you are the least bit intrigued invest five minutes and zero dollars here:
Javascript Enabled Coin (JSEcoin)
https://platform.jsecoin.com/?lander=3&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign…
In reply to 26% don't throw all their… by Bud Dry
Just for shits and giggles I've been mining since Thursday and have 400 "coins" so far
Tika has it correct, if it's fake like Tulips when it crashes it goes to $0. Tulip Mania lasted approximately 4 years. We are now 9 years into crypto and it's only getting bigger not smaller.
I used to be a NoCoiner also.
Yeah, not investing in the 'leading' one, but maybe in the others that make more sense down the road.
I view bitcoin as a corollary to gold. So it's probably good to own a little. Litecoin and Ethereum, Dash, Monero have way more common, everyday utility down the road I think.
I bought a little bit of everything. It's better than letting it sit in the bank at -10% interest (don't forget inflation).
Gold is both tangible and doesn't have the possibility to be worth $0. It has uses, such as jewelry and electronics. What can Bitcoin do? Nothing other than be stolen from exchanges and even users.
Fuck me, do you think the millenials and generation Z are going to buy and transact in bullion? Are we moving digital or heading back to barter? the value in bitcoin is the power it uses to create one and the ability to transact peer to peer without a bank. In other words the biggest value is trust, or do you trust banks that have destroyed true price discovery for gold?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9aPhLF7yfU8
0:55 What have you got?
The one that makes more sense down the road will be doled out to you by Central (Cabal) Banks...if your citizenship credit score is high enough...
You will not be allowed to invest in it
A lot of investors were intrigued by Bernie Madoff too.
Probably had more than 2% invested with him in some form. What does that say about the potential of bitcoin et al?
Ah... Yes... "intrigued"!...
By a $printing press controlled by a Central Bank and a phantom CEO in name only that have the largest share of ownership that creates and dumps a digital ledger worth nothing just like the currency from that same $printing press that owns all the other market(s) they control?
Now for some free advice...
At the end of the urine stained yellow brick road you can't print oil, gas or PM!
I went all in with popcorn already!
