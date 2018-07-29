"Now The Real Economic War Begins, With America And Europe Allied"

Submitted by Eric Peters, CIO Of New River Asset Management, as excerpted from his latest Weekend Notes

The US and EU account for over 50% of global GDP and have the world’s largest bilateral trade relationship, exchanging $1.1trln of goods and services annually; there’s no more integrated economic relationship on earth. One-third of world trade involves the US and EU - the US is humanity’s #1 customer, accounting for 18% of all imports, the EU is #2 at 15%.

Total US investment in the EU is 3x higher than its investment in all of Asia. EU investment in the US is 8x higher than its investment in India and China combined. The US and EU have 880mm people (12% of total population), $180trln of wealth (65% of global wealth) and own nearly all of humanity’s intellectual property.

To be sure, we have our differences, but heaven help this planet’s divided nations if we set those aside and seek material advantage.

“Mr. President, ladies and gentlemen, when I was invited by the President to the White House, I had one intention: I had the intention to make a deal today,” announced Jean-Claude Juncker, camera’s clicking, a media whir, history in the making. “And we made a deal today,” continued the President of the European Commission, as a shockwave circled the planet.

You see, throughout Europe’s timeless saga, never had a single politician cut a real deal on behalf of the entire continent, though not through any lack of effort. Many fought to attain the power of a united Europe - the Romans, Charlemagne, the short Frenchman with an ulcer, Austria’s most famous Adolph. Juncker’s unlike them all. He’s a creature of Europe’s modern union, a concept born of utter exhaustion, profound weakness.

After a few thousand-year fight with itself, the continent abandoned ambition, and became a tourist attraction for wealthy Americans and Chinese, who swarm its antique cities, admiring their ancient achievements, aspirations.

“So we had a big day. Very big. We met right here at the White House to launch a new phase in the relationship between the United States and the European Union — a phase of close friendship; of strong trade relations in which both of us will win; of working better together for global security and prosperity; and of fighting jointly against terrorism,” said Trump, triumphant.

“The European Union is going to do better, stronger, bigger. We will therefore work closely together with like-minded partners to reform the WTO and to address unfair trading practices, including intellectual property theft, forced technology transfer, industrial subsidies, distortions created by state-owned enterprises, and overcapacity,” continued our President, describing China, America’s only rival, the one remaining world power with any true ambition.

And so now the real economic war begins, with America and Europe allied.