An Angry Trump Responds After NYT Publisher Says President "Putting Lives At Risk"

The publisher of the New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, responded to a Trump tweet from this morning, saying he "implored" President Donald Trump at a private White House meeting this month to reconsider his broad attacks on journalists, calling the president’s anti-press rhetoric "not just divisive but increasingly dangerous" and that Trump's assault on the media is "putting lives at risk"
The war of words started on Sunday morning, when Trump tweeted that he "had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” Trump wrote.
A few hours later, Sulzberger issued a statement in which he said he decided to comment publicly after Trump revealed their off-the-record meeting held on July 20, noting that "Trump’s aides requested that the meeting be off the record" but with Trump tweeting this morning "he has put the meeting on the record, so A.G. has decided to respond to the president’s characterization of their conversation, based on detailed notes A.G. and James took."
Sulzberger - who said said he accepted the meeting because Times publishers have a history of meeting with presidential administrations and other public figures who have concerns with the publication’s coverage of them - said his main purpose for accepting the meeting was to "raise concerns about the president’s deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric."
"I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but increasingly dangerous."
Sulzberger also told Trump that that although the phrase “fake news” is untrue and harmful, "I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists “the enemy of the people.” I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence."
Sulzberger, who went to the White House with James Bennet, who oversees that NYT's editorial page, said he stressed "that this is particularly true abroad, where the president’s rhetoric is being used by some regimes to justify sweeping crackdowns on journalists."
"I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation, and that it was eroding one of our country’s greatest exports: a commitment to free speech and a free press."
In conclusion, the NYT owner said that "throughout the conversation I emphasized that if President Trump, like previous presidents, was upset with coverage of his administration he was of course free to tell the world. I made clear repeatedly that I was not asking for him to soften his attacks on The Times if he felt our coverage was unfair. Instead, I implored him to reconsider his broader attacks on journalism, which I believe are dangerous and harmful to our country."
* * *
The president has repeatedly lashed out over media coverage of him that he deems unfair, and has labeled the news media the “enemy of the people” while regularly accuses reporters of spreading "fake news." Just last week, Trump told hundreds of people attending the annual Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Kansas City, Missouri: “Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” as he gestured toward journalists at the back of the room and the crowd erupted.
He also told them to remember “what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”
Trump has been especially vocal in his attacks on the "failing New York Times" and after the younger Sulzberger took over for his father as publisher on January 1, Trump tweeted that his ascension gave the paper a “last chance” to fulfill its founder’s vision of impartiality.
Trump urged the new Sulzberger to “Get impartial journalists of a much higher standard, lose all of your phony and non-existent ‘sources,’ and treat the President of the United States FAIRLY, so that the next time I (and the people) win, you won’t have to write an apology to your readers for a job poorly done!”
* * *
Shortly after the Sulzberger statement was published, Trump shot back with another extended attack at "anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry", who are "selling out our great country" and named the "failing New York Times" and the "amazon Washington Post", split over 4 separate tweets:
When the media - driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome - reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic! Freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry. No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will never stop fighting for the American people! As an example, the failing New York Times and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements - and they will never change!
It is clear that this latest escalation in the simmering war of words between Trump and the NYT is only just beginning, and comes at a precarious time for the president, with Mueller's probe reportedly in its last stages, with his former lawyer Michael Cohen threatening to "flip", with the trade war with China set to accelerate should another $200BN in tariffs be imposed in mid August, with Trump threatening to shutdown the government over border security, and as the political bickering over the upcoming midterm elections hit fever pitch.
Meanwhile, the biggest tailwind going for Trump is the strength of the economy and the stock market, although the immediate future of both is increasingly in question after last week's Facebook fireworks which threatens the growth narrative, while many predict that GDP in Q3 is set to post a steep decline when it is reported just a few days before the elections.
Comments
Fuck this guy.
Yes. We've known for years the MSM is full of shit and they don't like someone calling them out on their bullshit.
Fuck the legacy media scumbags.
In reply to Fuck this guy. by navy62802
We don’t just report the news, we make it up.
– New York Times
In reply to Yes. We've known for years… by farflungstar
Lives at risk — so knock it off with the fake news. Any deaths will be the responsibility of the publisher for the yellow journalism
In reply to We don’t just report the… by macholatte
Media
Tree
Rope
Some assembly required
In reply to Lives at risk — so knock it… by topspinslicer
Jew grandfather , vegetarian
In reply to Media Tree Rope Some… by HockeyFool
so.
my question is, does this guy have unlimited access to the CIA floor at the NYT building, or does he have to get a permission slip?
In reply to Jew grandfather , vegetarian by topspinslicer
The so-called Fake News, New York Slime propagandists put their own lives at risk when they publish trash on Americans 24/7.
Insulting and slandering innocent hard working American people all the time may result in some bad karma.
In reply to so. my question is, does… by just the tip
"Trump shot back with another extended attack at 'anti-Trump haters in the dying newspaper industry', who are 'selling out our great country'...."
It's fine to be angry, but does he even realize 'Anti-Trump hater' is a double-negative???
In reply to The so-called Fake News, New… by Never One Roach
When it comes to this 'jew' thing, Trump is facially quite schizophrenic. On one hand, he sells out to stanyahoo, but then calls out bergsteingold whatever guy editor for the scumbag he is.
'jews' are crawling all over the media, and their loyalties lie far afield from all the rhetoric of the founders back in the day. The 'jews' are nation destroyers, not builders.
In reply to "Trump shot back with… by beemasters
Trump is not anti-press, Trump is anti-fake-news press. It’s a dirty job but someone has to do it.
In reply to "Trump shot back with… by beemasters
It is also redundant, all anti-Trump zealots are haters!
In reply to "Trump shot back with… by beemasters
"Does he even realize 'Anti-Trump hater' is a double-negative???"
Not necessarily. It depends on how you read it. If you read "anti-Trump" as an adjective specifying the type of "hater", it is not a double negative.
In reply to "Trump shot back with… by beemasters
Calling these people “journalists” is a stretch. More like bobble heads reading a script.
Fuck the MSM and the six corporations that owns 90% of it. That’s not democratic, free or honest. It’s bullshit and people know it now.
In reply to Lives at risk — so knock it… by topspinslicer
so this most recent sulzberger asshole .... is a tough call.
<---- cuckface?
<---- pedoface?
In reply to Calling these people … by Bay of Pigs
Fagface
In reply to so this most recent… by vato poco
I hear this little character's nickname is Pinch, but since he looks like his head was circumcised, I think it should be Snip.
In reply to so this most recent… by vato poco
Add faggot face and commie face and I'd vote for all 4.
In reply to so this most recent… by vato poco
There may actually be some decent and honest journalists out there but they can't do diddly squat if their paper won't publish.
I'd love to see some MAINSTREAM, big name journalist stand up and publish the TRUTH about the New World Order, Deep State operatives, Global Warming, MIC, Globalists, the Fed/BOE (banks in general), fiat currency, fake wars, 9/11, corruption, the EU, etc etc.
But they won't, will they........?
YOU COWARDLY FUCKS.
You are a disgrace to your profession. All of you.
In reply to Calling these people … by Bay of Pigs
Yeah, remember that crazy who took potshots at all those journalists playing baseball... oh wait, they were Republicans and the shooter was a Liberal hater after over a year of 24/7 smears on Trump as a racist monster colluding with Putin to destroy the country.
What nerve!
In reply to Lives at risk — so knock it… by topspinslicer
Amish people can be so naughty.
In reply to We don’t just report the… by macholatte
All the lies that fit, we print!
In reply to We don’t just report the… by macholatte
"ALL THE LIES THAT FIT TO PRINT"
In reply to We don’t just report the… by macholatte
While A.G. Sulzberger pushed for gun control like Bloomberg and Ballmer et al HE had a pistol permit for carry in NYC, not easy to get.
But the goyim TAKE their guns.
The (((MSM))) has been a weapon used and aimed at the Whites.
(((THEY))) used to be the gatekeepers of information, owning even the book publishers. However the internet has EXPOSED (((THEM))) for what they are... which is why:
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems
Jews and Jewish organizations lead the gun control campaign by Professor Kevin MacDonald
Jews and Gun Control: A Reprise by Andrew Joyce, PhD
Interview with Professor Kevin MacDonald October 23, 2015
Discusses the immigrant surge in Germany and loss of 2nd Amendment through immigration displacement of the founding stock of America, the Whites.
In reply to Yes. We've known for years… by farflungstar
Bloomberg, Soros, Sulzberger........Hogg?
In reply to While A.G. Sulzberger pushed… by Skip
Zuckerberg pushes to take away YOUR guns while he pays for $2 million of heavily armed bodyguards 24/7. Hillary's is even more expensive since she normally walks around with 12 of them.
Same with Pimp Daddy Hypocrite deBlasio who has 5 armed bodyguards when he walks the street.
In reply to While A.G. Sulzberger pushed… by Skip
You can dick him if you want Rambo...
In reply to Fuck this guy. by navy62802
He doesn't say shit about Maxine Waters coming out almost daily now calling for violence against Trump supporters and admin officials. What a fucking asshole this guy is, just like the rest of the libtards that prance around absolutely certain that their position is the only correct one.
In reply to Fuck this guy. by navy62802
"I warned that it was putting lives at risk, that it was undermining the democratic ideals of our nation"
What are the democratic ideals,huh? hypocrisy?
In reply to Fuck this guy. by navy62802
He must be talking about the Democrat "core values" of "punching, choking and spitting' on women.
or maybe he is referring to the Hollywood Democrat pedophilic "core values?"
Tough call.
In reply to "I warned that it was… by Tiritmenhrta
Yeah, pretty rich coming from a guy whose paper led the drumbeat for invading Iraq, took it up again in recent years for "liberating" Libya and Syria, and then fobbed off the blood-soaked Hillary who was often on the periphery or at the very center of these evils as some kind of solar-powered mega-technocrat earth mother saint.
Fuck 'em, they're sociopaths of the first rank.
In reply to "I warned that it was… by Tiritmenhrta
"Democratic ideals" were known as mob rule and were hated by our Republic's founders.
In reply to "I warned that it was… by Tiritmenhrta
Sulzberger is a member of the Cult, trying to deliver a message to other cultists via their media.
Read all the symbolisms in his message.
For example, “putting lives at risk” means the elites (pedos) of the cult are feeling the heat and at risk. Sulzberger is NOT referring to regular, salt-of-the-earth Americans being at risk.
By going public, Trump basically said once again, “F.U. and your criminal cult. The good guys won, we will now drop the MOAB, on my approval and timing, by eliminating the FISA redactions and making the earth-shaytering dirt public. You can no longer run or hide.”
WHITE SQUALL coming soon!
In reply to "I warned that it was… by Tiritmenhrta
Fuck the little shekel counting CIA tool. Tar and feather him and his ilk.
In reply to Fuck this guy. by navy62802
Dear Sulzberger,
Fuck you
In reply to Fuck this guy. by navy62802
Translation: "Let slip the false flags of Kulturkampf!"
Pleeeeeease...
And what did he offer Trump?
A return to decent objective journalism?
Nope. Just lay off us. We need to make money peddling propaganda.
I think the people can decide who they think is the biggest danger, thank you very much.
symbiotic relationship
yin and yang
hulk hogan and the iron sheik
felix unger and oscar madison
(((lugenpresse)))
Yah, why would we want any difference of opinion between those that write the news and make the news? Must all be on the same page. More debt, more government, more bureaucrats, more uniformity. Individualism is for a bygone era of whites. Statism is the future of the multicultural world we’ve created through our insistence on diversity of everything except thought and ideas.
Translation: we're tired of getting dick slapped.....these fucks are sad. There's been no attacks on them. And Trump is supposed to stop other countries from killing snake journos? Never trust one of (((them)))....this Cohen episode should be the last nail.
Dude, it's not ALL journalists. Just the MSM ones who live off the crumbs thrown by corporations and the intelligence services of the 'five eyes' countries.
In reply to Translation: we're tired of… by JCW Industries
If the media was fair and unbiased, this dooche wouldnt be pleaing. The media gig is up and this guy knows it..and as a bonus his job may be on the line too.... NYT and the rest if the media that report 92% of thier air time negatively of Trump deserves to burn to the ground... CNN will be first.
I prefer to think of Trump as the penicillin for the NYTs gonorrhea myself....
Doctors always attack illness in the real world rather than just pass it on...
The NYTs has infected far too many people with their special brand of 'social' disease.
The solution is to change the libel laws in the USA. If media reports untrue or made up stories they should be able to be sued by whoever they attack with the lie. All judgments should be in the 100 million dollar range.
Of course the courts in this country are essentially all run by affirmative action gimmies and their (D) consorts. Good luck, ghostmaker.
In reply to The solution is to change… by Ghostmaker
more like, putting lies at risk. fake news.
Really?
Q cites the mainstream media as the most dangerous and most complicit arm of the Elites and Deep State. They won't tell you the truth if it hurts their case and they will quickly make things up if the facts don't suit their message.
THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS DANGEROUS PROPAGANDA DESIGNED TO DECEIVE AMERICANS ABOUT THE CRIMINALITY UNDERWAY BY THE LEFTIST DEMOCRATS. THEIR DAYS ARE NUMBERED.
Q: "TRUST THE PLAN."