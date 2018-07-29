Qatar Accused Of 'Black Ops' Plot To Sabatoge World Cup Bid After Emails Leaked

The Sunday Times is out with a bombshell front page story this morning that's stirring fresh outrage over longtime rumors and accusations of wrongdoing and corruption in Qatar's campaign to secure hosting for the 2022 World Cup, which it was awarded by FIFA in 2010.
The Times has obtained emails it says shows a successful "black ops" campaign involving ex-CIA agents working on behalf of Qatar to smear chief rivals Australia and the United States, as well as countries like Japan and South Korea.
According to the Sunday Times:
Emails from a whistleblower show how the bid paid a public relations firm and former CIA agents to pump out fake propaganda about its main rivals, the United States and Australia, during its successful campaign to host the next World Cup.
The campaign involved recruiting influential people to attack the bids in their own countries, seeking to create the impression that there was “zero support” for the World Cup domestically.
This is perhaps the most interesting twist to the story — the charge that "influencers" were paid to propagandize inside their own countries to the impression there was "zero support" among the population to host the World Cup. Thus former CIA agents used their experience to allegedly manipulate public opinion domestically while on the dime of an Arab gulf country.
Crucial to understanding the significance is the fact that FIFA, soccer's powerful governing body, requires that bidding countries demonstrate strong support from within their domestic population to host the World Cup; yet bidders are prohibited under FIFA guidelines from making "any written or oral statement of any kind, whether adverse or otherwise, about the bids or candidatures of any other member association."
The Times, however, says Qatari authorities launched an aggressive campaign to do just this when they hired a US-based PR firm, paying huge sums to provoke a negative public reaction to the rival bids through "fake propaganda".
One email was sent to Qatar’s deputy bid leader Ali al-Thawadi, and allegedly includes awareness and discussion of plots to spread "poison" against other bidders.
While the specific leaked emails, which the Times says were provided by a whistle-blower that was part of the Qatar team that spearheaded the 2022 bid, have not been published, the BBC summarizes their contents as follows:
- A respected academic was paid $9,000 to write a negative report on the huge economic cost of an American World Cup, which was then distributed to news media around the world.
- Journalists, bloggers and high-profile figures were recruited in each country to hype up negative aspects of their respective bids.
- A group of American physical education teachers were recruited to ask their US Congressmen to oppose a US World Cup on the grounds that the money would be better used on high school sports.
- Grassroots protests were organised at rugby games in Australia opposing the country's bid.
- Intelligence reports were compiled on individuals involved in rival bids.
We find the allegation involving Congressional especially alarming, as other media reports emphasize the group of American educators paid by Qatar planned a resolution for US lawmakers to consider on the "harmful" effects of the World Cup during the very week FIFA voting was underway.
Thus far many of the specifics of the leaked emails have not been available, such as names of American "influencers" and PR representatives involved.
Qatar for its part vehemently denies the allegations, saying through the state Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy that it "rejected" all the claims made by the Sunday Times.
Over the past number of years Qatar has faced significant scrutiny concerning what's been described as an army of migrant laborers building its World Cup facilities while given severely inadequate pay and housing.
What this illustrates to me is the power of intelligence-agency expertise in forming and shaping public opinion by way of infiltration into any sphere of the public domain.
- Business
- Entertainment
- Education
- The sciences
- Religion
No areas are immune or off-limits from the Devil's hand.
The US propaganda campaign to turf Seth Blatter as President of FIFA (plus assorted other corrrupt officials) for supporting the Qatar bid over theirs was a master class in how it is done. Then to go on to guilt trip the new FIFA Board into awarding them the next World Cup. Positively brilliant!!!
That was not a US propaganda campaign.
It was an Israeli Zionist operation to disrupt and prevent FIFA from voting on possibly suspending Israel from participating in world football because of the fact that the Israeli Football Association is fielding Zionist members only teams inside the occupied territories and denying Palestinian teams from meaningfully competing in or staging leagues of their own to boot.
In reply to The US propaganda campaign… by opport.knocks
Breeding mad dogs is a dangerous pastime.
Just another reason to shut this corrupt agency down.
JFK recognized the threat to his country with this rogue unaccountable organization that has an unlimited, unchecked mission. Their charter was established to simply collect intel to protect our borders. We can utilize Defense Intelligence (DIA) and accomplish this. They (CIA) unsuccessfully attempted a coup to overthrow this president and likely assassinated another who didn’t play ball. They need to go. Ditto with the FBI. And enhance oversight of all government agencies. THEY WORK FOR US!
Trump doesn’t even use them. They are neck deep in the Syria shenanigans, have overthrown countless leaders and none of this is in line with their charter. Their mere existence is unconstitutional and was signed on by a president and can easily be signed-off. Permanently.
https://bdsmovement.net/news/fifa-president-hijacks-vote-israeli-settlements-continues-violations-fifa-statutes
FIFA President Hijacks Vote on Israeli Settlements, Continues Violations of FIFA Statutes
May 11, 2017
Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI)
Gianni Infantino bows to Israeli bullying tactics and prevents a vote on a motion demanding that the Israeli Football Association abide by FIFA statutes at FIFA's annual congress
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/fifa-boss-rigs-vote-israel-last-minute
There were dramatic scenes at the FIFA Congress in Bahrain on Thursday as delegates prepared to vote on a motion on Palestinian rights violated by Israel.
At the last moment, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino intervened over objections from the Palestinian Football Association to replace the motion with a proposal to yet again delay action for almost another year.
The Palestinian Football Association has denounced the move as illegal.
Infantino’s heavy-handed move followed a personal phone call in recent days from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Earlier this week, the FIFA Council, the executive body of the world football organization, had already capitulated to Israeli pressure and ruled out a vote sanctioning Israel for allowing its league to include teams based in West Bank settlements.
All of Israel’s settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-fifa-kills-vote-on-palestinian-bid-to-sanction-settlement-soccer-teams-1.5471073
In Win for Israel, FIFA Kills Vote on Palestinian Bid to Sanction Settlement Soccer Teams
Vote not taken off agenda, but only delayed until March 2018 ■ Palestinians have been pressuring FIFA to take action against Israel
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jul/01/hillary-clinton-emails-…
What you get when you drag a dolla through a Arkansas trailer park