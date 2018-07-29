Trump Threatens To "Shut Down" Government Over Border Security, Meets With NYT Publisher

Not too long ago, in a less turbulent time before the trade wars, the biggest political risk facing the market was the threat of a government shutdown. Well, as of this morning that too is back on the table when in his latest Sunday morning tweetstorm, president Trump said that he is willing to "shut down" the government over border security.
“I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”
The tweet was a follow up to an earlier statement, in which the president said that "there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not - and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes" and blasted Congress for existing U.S. immigration laws while urged followers to vote for Republicans.
"Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not - and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote 'R,'"
Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not - and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote “R”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
In a separate tweet, Trump said that he had a "very good and interesting meeting" at the White House with the publisher of the NYTimes, A.G. Sulzberger during which he "spent much time talking about "the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media." and how that Fake News - by which he meant the Times - has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People'."
Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
Trump also touched on the economy, saying that the "best results coming out of the good GDP report was that the quarterly Trade Deficit has been reduced by $52 Billion" and, also praised the near record low unemployment numbers, "especially for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Women."
The biggest and best results coming out of the good GDP report was that the quarterly Trade Deficit has been reduced by $52 Billion and, of course, the historically low unemployment numbers, especially for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Women.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
Finally, Trump took a moment to praise himself referring to what he said were the "highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party" adding that "that includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan" although it was unclear which poll Trump was referring to.
Wow, highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party. That includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. There must be something wrong, please recheck that poll!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018
Build a wall around NY
We need great people coming into our Country!
Any clues from where? Are they from the middle east?
A country FOUNDED by “illegal” immigrants
fanning the flame vs immigrants.
Priceless.
In reply to Build a wall around NY by Justin Case
I was just watching the very well done Vice documentary on the 3% Militia in Georgia, yesterday, where the father is so pleased by Trump's last threat to do exactly this.
Pander to base. Wash. Rinse. Repeat as necessary.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-14/will-societal-collapse-cross-…
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
Congressmen still get paid if the government is "shutdown," right? Not much of a threat.
In reply to Same shit . by hedgeless_horseman
""... Threatens To "Shut Down" Government""
In Between Golf Rounds ...
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
The problem with the Wall is all those drugs to New York will be cut off. Where will all those wall streeters get their fix?
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Do it! shut the fucking colossus down if you have to! We could just install .50 cal machine gun nests every 1,000 yards, and vaporize a few invaders, that will stop 'em in their tracks! Cheaper too! I'm tired of these invaders raping, murdering and stealing when they come over here! 30 million will be cleansed too - FAIR WARNING - head south or die, cause when the communists kick things off, you will be fair game!!!
These communist democrats need to be cleaned out of CON-gress and off of our streets...all they do anymore is threaten and cause mayhem wherever they are present.
Lying sacks of shit!
Sic Semper Tyrannis
oh, and powwow...you dimwit...the indians traded beads, maize, etc, for blankets with smallpox and muskets with European fishermen, well before the first "settlers" came here. There was no such thing as immigration back then. When the settlers came they found a moonscape of abandoned settlements due to the epidemic of smallpox and syphillis circa 1593. Walked right in, no fight. There were other indians who did not trade and fared better, they worked with the settlers - look up the Three Sisters (agriculture). There were other tribes who fought and killed many settlers, so they were not as peaceful as you say. Lastly, it is now common knowledge that the Vikings pre-date the indians here anyway - so they were not aboriginal, and thus immigrants themselves, according to your dumb logic.
The indians were savages, they conquered other tribes and made them slaves. Read about the trail of tears, bad story for America, but it's true.
Your tripe is pure drivel, nonsense. You are a God damned muzzie anyway!
I bought a Glock 36 .45 cal for my daughter, she is a hell of a shot too!
In reply to The problem with the Wall is… by CheapBastard
Avenatti is caught breaking legal ethics conduct on CNN w/ Dershowitz.
Could be major legal trouble brewing vs Avenatti..
https://youtu.be/iv6Ug3-V7KI
In reply to Do it! by Free This
Damn, and he is gonna run in 2020, bwahahahahahahah, never heard of the peckerwood, prior to Stormy, what a letcher!
Yeah saw that piece. dershowitz is a liberal, but at least he is honest!
In reply to Avanetti is caught breaking… by y3maxx
Speaking to the old man the other day. He’s 86.
Mentioned to him Joe McCarthy, the original “Conspiracy Theorist” had been vindicated.
He agreed.
In reply to Do it! by Free This
He was RIGHT! These pukes will be awakened all right, they will rue the day they wear red and promote the hammer and sicle!
In reply to Speaking to the old man the… by Chupacabra-322
Witch hunt trying to link Trump with Russia...
....meanwhile, the Democrats are openly espousing socialism and communism!
What a fucked up turn.
In reply to He was RIGHT! These pukes… by Free This
It's crazy! The Dims are gonna pay a huge price come November, and then they will kick off their pink pussy hat rebellion and will be put down like rabid dogs they are!
In reply to Witch hunt trying to link… by NoPension
PowWow is So Wrong on this issue.
A sovereign Country must have the ability to control its Borders and whom is coming in.
I bet he would have supported the ability to stop at a border the invasion of so-called jews which were invading Palestine back in 1945-48.
But, he don't mention that. No Nation can remain sovereign without the ability to control its borders-Fact!
In reply to It's crazy! The Dims are… by Free This
I am all about borders. I support Palestine having a state, I also support Israel having a state, you are a one way street urchin, muzzie!
You got a beef, take it up with the Brits, and their Balfour Declaration. US had nothing to do with it.
In reply to PowWow is So Wrong on this… by MoreSun
!
In reply to Witch hunt trying to link… by NoPension
So he didn’t mention something that popped into your weasel head so you fault him for it.
In reply to PowWow is So Wrong on this… by MoreSun
Syphilis was actually one of America's "gifts" to Europe, that and tobacco being among them.
In reply to Do it! by Free This
Maybe, or maybe not, no one knows for sure.
One hypothesis assumes a New World origin, and holds that sailors who accompanied Columbus and other explorers brought the disease back to Europe. Another explanation is that syphilis was always present in the Old World but was not identified as a separate disease from leprosy before about A.D. 1500.
In reply to Syphilis was actually one of… by Dr. Heywood Floyd
My kid is an atty in govt--the last shutdown she was deemed necessary to work so work she did. Then all the people who did not work because they were deemed unnecessary or something like that--got back pay plus interest and never had to make up the time.
That was under Obama and she was outspoken only with me. I guess this time wil be under Trump and she will be vocal with everyone.
You might determine from this that my daughter and I do not quite see eye to eye not just politics but policies, but I suspects she sees the drain on take home pay , and getting older, she too is gravitating to the conservative side, albeit slowly.
It is truly amazing how perspective changes with time for many but not all people.
.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
non-issue.
whether they get paid is minute compared to insider scandals.
it's the peeps below that "might" get their pay delayed.
i'd reckon this has more to do w/traitor paul ryan nixing the impeachment of nosenstein.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Yes it's so far been pandering. No wall and no prison for Hillary, no balanced budget, no removal of troops from foreign wars, and no complete removal of Obama care. The things he campaigned on at every stop. It's a slap in the face to everyone who voted for him. He continues to stick the knife in our backs and twist it at every recent rally where he speaks under big signs bragging: Promises Kept.
Ronald Reagan was the same. He talked a good game but delivered mainly for the opposition.
Trump needs to augment his Twittering with weekly speeches from the Rose Garden using his bully pulpit to reiterate his tweets and outlining how he will actually accomplish them.
Otherwise he is just another lying two faced politician.
In reply to Same shit . by hedgeless_horseman
He is building the wall right now, CON-gress only gave 1.6 billion, how can you say that? There are 30K sealed indictments out there, so we have yet to see what he is doing. He removed the penalty on Ofaggot Care too. He has lowered taxes, and is planning a new round of cuts. He has reversed many, many Ofaggot EO's too. He has dismantled most of his mah-legacy. He has brought the Un-Cola to the table, and opened a dialogue with Putin, who gave him 1.6 terabytes of dirt on Shitlery, and all this while Trump has been tough on Russia, with sanctions and the like. He has told NATO members, they have to pay up.
He is doing EXACTLY what he has promised, and is being blocked by activist judges and CON-gress at every turn. Give the man a chance!
A 4.1 GDP print ain't bad either, lowest unemployment in decades, if not history. Even while fighting the rats and weasels all around him, all the while under a witch hunt orchestrated by Ofaggot, and the highest levels of the alphabet agencies - where are the charges? Collusion is not a crime by the way.
Trump is doing a GREAT job under the circumstances!
In reply to Yes it's so far been… by Kidbuck
Thise sealed indictments — in which court were they filed? WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE OF THEIR EXISTENCE? Evidence, not rumor.
In reply to He is building the wall… by Free This
Look through this list, all kinds of info and disinfo...
https://www.google.com/search?ei=sttdW4bkMYqo_Qb8pZmADg&q=how+many+seal…
In reply to Thise sealed indictments —… by swamp
Go get a paid account at Pacer and you can see the sealed indictment count. They are spread around the country and filed in federal courts, not state. Many who have accounts have copied/pasted the tabulations from Pacer, go look around.
In reply to Thise sealed indictments —… by swamp
You know what sport, the Indians had an option. They could have pulled together and thrown the European invaders into the sea. Instead, they did some local uprisings, took some bribes, and finally concluded the invasion was a Powhatan problem not a Cherokee problem or an Iroquois problem. As a result of that last decision, they lost the continent. The people who made those decisions are long since dead. We are the alive now. The choice is ours. We are in a life boat and the entire passenger list of the Titanic is swimming in our direction. Make a decision paddle like crazy or be swamped and drown.
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
The native population was ALWAYS at war with one another, killing, stealing horses or wives, taking land, this is just a fact.
About the only time they came together was for The Little Big-Horn Expedition. Even there they fought as different groups, even within the same Tribe.
Native Americans, and they were not even "Native", never had a real concept of one leader, except for the Central American Nations.
In reply to You know what sport, the… by Cloud9.5
Tecumseh took a shot at unification, but it was too little too late.
In reply to The native population was… by BeansMcGreens
EXACTLY!
In reply to The native population was… by BeansMcGreens
Europeans had the IQ and temperament to build successful large societies and spread that success far and wide. The Asians had the IQ and temperament to build large successful societies though not as much ambition to spread to the four corners of the earth. Africans not at all. American Indians not at all. European breeds and Asian breeds both have Neanderthal DNA, Sub-Saharan Africans none.
All humans are the same species just as all dogs are the same species. But we are made of many different breeds just as dogs are made up of many different breeds. Different breeds have different IQ, Temperament, Civility, Work Ethic and it matters. Don't ever discount the importance that the genetics of those who built the United States into the greatest country on earth. It mattered alot and that genetic advantage has been highly diluted down during the last 75 years.
In reply to The native population was… by BeansMcGreens
The Indians were not joining forces anymore than the Free Shit Army is going to join forces with supporters of the Constitution, liberty, and private property rights. So long as Planned Parenthood is government funded and they favor abortions over blow jobs the country is sunk.
In reply to You know what sport, the… by Cloud9.5
Planned Parenthood is an abomination created by the Eugenicist Margaret Sanger, true evil bitch. Once the SCOTUS is properly aligned, it will be toast, at least the abortion end of it.
Who died and made women God, to commit murder in the womb anyway - Democrats are murdering fools - 60 million dead and counting!
In reply to The Indians were not joining… by Kidbuck
And.... Margaret Sanger was a flaming jew supremacist-Fact!
In reply to Planned Parenthood is an… by Free This
I sure won't disagree with you!
In reply to And.... Margaret Sanger was… by MoreSun
Hey, Copernicus, how can a country be "founded" by illegal immigrants? Obviously the people who "founded" the country must be there to start the thing, don't they? I read the dopey article which actually stated that illegals do jobs White and black Americans wouldn't even apply for. You mean like carpenter, cook, waiter, deli worker, landscaper? How come all these jobs were held by Americans prior to Bush opening the border? How about if the Bush family hadn't decided to turn the US into North Mexico, American citizens would be getting paid decent money for these jobs?
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
The moron that posts links and continuously changes his name is formerly known as "Million Dollar Bonus". Never click his inane links...
In reply to Hey, Copernicus, how can a… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
MALWARE!
In reply to The moron that posts links… by NewHugh
And the vast majority of the Islam invasion began under the Bush's brilliant remake of America too.
In reply to Hey, Copernicus, how can a… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
Add automobile mechanic to your list of jobs Americans won't do. Since Ted Kennedy invited every Mexican and his family to compete for our jobs there are now more Spanish speaking auto mechanics than English speaking ones. The organization that certifies auto mechanics now gives more tests in Spanish than English. To add insult to injury, I never saw a Mexican auto mechanic who could compete on work quality. They all cut corners, lied, and cheated on every job, but competed solely on price. Same goes for every Mexican carpenter or electrician I ever saw.
When I lived in Arizona there were usually more Mexican license plates at construction sites than US plates.
In reply to Hey, Copernicus, how can a… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
Your first hint that they are likely to be a corner cutter is when they are living in the US, took the trouble to be certified but never learned english.
In reply to Add automobile mechanic to… by Kidbuck
You are an idiot. The indians did not have an immigration policy, nor laws governing the issue of immigration. Therefore, the pilgrims were not illegal. You need to find a different argument libtard.
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
Nor did they grasp the idea of ownership. They were simply an inferior stone age people who were overtaken by a superior force, and in the same way one Indian tribe would invade and conquer another tribe. The Ojibwa removing the Sioux from what is now Wisconsin and E Minnesota to the Dakotas is a prime example. They were none to nice about it during the process either.
In reply to You are an idiot. The… by Ajax-1
You posting from Pakistan Sahib?
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
Are you expecting to receive a special delivery today of flamethrowers and feces?
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
The insanity of your post is this: You can't be illegal unless there's a law. There was no law regarding immigration until 1787. Which, incidentally, indicates that it was already "founded".
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
Not shocking coming from you another STUPID comment.
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
OMG! Why do you continue to hound this site. You have been kicked off, yet keep coming back with this off topic shit. Have you no soul? FUCK OFF!
TYLER, ANOTHER ONE…
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
It's such a pity how any understanding of history has escaped you. Obsolete cultures are nearly always displaced by more modern ones. Do you cry for the Etruscans, the Celts, the Ananzi? All gone, replaced by moderns.
The American Indian was a Stone Age culture and resisted moving with the times. Good Liberals are always ridiculing those who won't modernize in thought or culture until it becomes politically expedient not to. You pretend shock that they got displaced. Where are your tears for the Aztec and the Maya? Oh, we know, its just the politics of pity, isn't it young Marxist?
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow
I have yet to meet an open border proponent who can answer this question:
What would you do with the billion souls who would move to the USA tomorrow if they could?
In reply to A country FOUNDED by … by powow