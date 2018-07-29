Trump Threatens To "Shut Down" Government Over Border Security, Meets With NYT Publisher

Not too long ago, in a less turbulent time before the trade wars, the biggest political risk facing the market was the threat of a government shutdown. Well, as of this morning that too is back on the table when in his latest Sunday morning tweetstorm, president Trump said that he is willing to "shut down" the government over border security.

“I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”

The tweet was a follow up to an earlier statement, in which the president said that "there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not - and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes" and blasted Congress for existing U.S. immigration laws while urged followers to vote for Republicans.

"Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not - and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes. Congress must act on fixing the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world! Vote 'R,'"

In a separate tweet, Trump said that he had a "very good and interesting meeting" at the White House with the publisher of the NYTimes, A.G. Sulzberger during which he "spent much time talking about "the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media." and how that Fake News - by which he meant the Times - has morphed into phrase, 'Enemy of the People'."

Trump also touched on the economy, saying that the "best results coming out of the good GDP report was that the quarterly Trade Deficit has been reduced by $52 Billion" and, also praised the near record low unemployment numbers, "especially for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Women."

Finally, Trump took a moment to praise himself referring to what he said were the "highest Poll Numbers in the history of the Republican Party" adding that "that includes Honest Abe Lincoln and Ronald Reagan" although it was unclear which poll Trump was referring to.