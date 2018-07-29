Turkey's Erdogan Warns US Will Lose "Strong And Sincere" Ally If It Imposes Sanctions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will not "make a step back" and that the US will lose a "strong and sincere ally" if President Trump imposes "large sanctions" as he threatened to do last week, if an American pastor detained in Turkey is not released, the Turkish press reported.
Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said "you can’t make Turkey take a step back with sanctions", and accused Trump of waging a "psychological war," the Daily Sabah reported.
Erdogan also said that the US "should not forget that it will lose a strong and sincere partner" if "the U.S. does not change its stance" regarding pastor Brunson. "Instead of respecting the ruling they are making this a matter of sanctioning Turkey."
As we reported last Wednesday, Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for over twenty years, is being held on charges of supporting the "shadow government" group allegedly led by exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gullen, 77, who Ankara says was behind the failed military coup in 2016 and has been demanding his extradition from the US for the past two years. The American pastor has maintained his innocence and faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty. While last week the Evangelical pastor from North Carolina was transferred to house arrest after being held in a Turkish prison for nearly two years, his trial on terror and espionage charges continues.
Brunson's fate has become the subject of calls from President Donald Trump and US officials for his release. After US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the fate of the American pastor with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Çavuşoglu on Saturday, Erdogan insisted that Brunson's release was never used in a possible prisoner swap deal with Washington.
Last Thursday, one day after Brunson’s custody was commuted from a prison term to house arrest, Trump threatened Ankara with sanctions. Vice President Mike Pence also echoed threats of "significant sanctions" against Turkey.
"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
In response Çavuşoglu said that "we will never tolerate threats from anybody," before holding a phone conversation with Pompeo.
The drama over the fate of the US pastor escalated after US Congress banned the shipment of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey amid objections over Turkey’s plans to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia. Erdoğan's government said it was adamant on pushing ahead with the purchase of the American fighter jets, and the Turkish president said he would seek "justice by international arbitration" if the US fails to deliver the fighter jets.
Another key topic of disagreement between the US and Turkey is the fate of Iranian oil imports: Turkey, a long-time client of Tehran, has been resisting US pressure to stop importing Iranian crude which the State Department has demanded its allies do by November 4. Ankara believes that US foreign and economic policy decisions are not binding for Turkey, arguing that any Iranian sanctions must be conducted under the UN-mandated international law.
Comments
Let that Pastor go now!
Yep, allies huh? He is blackmailing Europe with hoards of muzzie invaders to get the billions he needs to prop up his dictatorship. Fuck him.
Also doing side deals for s-400's with Russia, while in nato, double agent he his! Someone should cancel his ass!
In reply to Let that Pastor go now! by SandiaMan
The Sultan doesn't need to worry about the US, he needs to worry about Netanyahoo...
In reply to Yep, allies huh? by Free This
ALMOST COMPLETE
https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/near-shore-work-underway-for…
Nearshore works started for the TurkStream Offshore Gas Pipeline near the Turkish town of Kiyiköy on Sunday, July 22.
The nearshore component in Turkey involves constructing seabed trenches for around 2.4 kilometers length from the shoreline into the sea in order to bury the pipes
In reply to The Sultan doesn't need to… by Keyser
Please Turkey! Get out of NATO! I'd love to see what happens to your Islamic asses then!
In reply to ALMOST COMPLETE by Life of Illusion
Turkey would be doing US citizens a great favor by withdrawing from NATO.
In reply to Please Turkey! Get out of… by ScratInTheHat
Qanon recently posted that the spying on Trump is biggest treason in modern history.
The biggest treason in modern history is 9/11!
What does this tell you about Q?
In reply to Turkey would be doing US… by silverer
seriously - why isn't u.s. pursuing GREEK island base
oh, the eu masters want greece to remain puppet state
In reply to Turkey would be doing US… by silverer
Shit he is in cahoots with the Israelis!
In reply to The Sultan doesn't need to… by Keyser
If Europe doesn't want the refugees that resulted from the imperialist racket they were all keen to jump on in MENA with the Zionists, which displaced/enabled most of these refugee flows, then Erdogan has the right to ask Europe to pay him for hosting them. I don't get why people don't understand the logic here. Yes he is a bazaar bargainer, but he does have a reason to ask for the money.
In reply to Yep, allies huh? by Free This
These muzzies have been lopping off each others heads for centuries, shia vs sunni, it is not our 'imperialism' as you say that is causing this debacle, wake up!
Syria is a civil war!
Iraq was a mistake on our part to be sure, but they are better off with the murdering Saddam anyway. Iran's mullahs are hated by the average Persian. The list goes on!
The muddle east is a hell hole, let them kill each other to hell.
In reply to If Europe doesn't want the… by Brazen Heist II
Europe hasn't given Turkey a dime for the holding off the refugees, not that it should be Turkey's responsibility anyway. They already have 4 million refugees on their lands and growing, so why should they stop them from leaving if they want?
And what's wrong with buying weapons from Russia? At least they're not overpriced like US arms
In reply to Yep, allies huh? by Free This
It is a double cross, that is why!
Why should Europe pay for the problems of sunni vs shia bullshit anyway?
In reply to Europe hasn't given Turkey a… by john.smith
Just another Muslim cabal.
In reply to Yep, allies huh? by Free This
Nope SandiaMan, that's not how it's done! Imperial diktats win you no friends, friendly persuasion is required..
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, thank you for your patience, we Americans have forgotten how to be courteous, not entirely our fault, but due to the debilitating effects of a terrible narcotic we imbibed, generally known as exceptionalist imperium.
This bad narcotic, which we're weaning ourselves off, as you can observe from the frenetic activities of our beloved, and charismatic President, Donald J. Trump, has had the unfortunate effect of making us forget our good manners. If you don't believewe're well mannered, next time you come to the US, or if you prefer, send someone to observe the manners in the south of the country, your heart will be moved, by the incredibly well mannered lads, and ladies.
Now, I heard you believe the pastor in question, was involved in espionage, that may be true or not, I'm not disputing your assertions. However, I believe you're a forgiving and honorable man, and much more than that, a bold, brave, and courageous person, after all, have we not witnessed your efforts, and assistance to the poor, weak, and defenseless Palestinians, at a time when few leaders were willing to stick their necks out?
Nobody can bully you, of this I'm sure, so you can in effect, ignore bombast that attempts to do so. What's important here Mr President, is the opportunity to win friends in the Christian community, to demonstrate that you're indeed a fair, and merciful person, and a honorable one too.
Consider the joy and gratitude of the pastor's family, the respect of American Christians at your magnamity, and the prevention of a rift among old friends.
Please President Erdogan, won't you be so kind to let the pastor go home to his family? We Christians, who share the Abrahamic family with you as a Muslim, will be highly appreciative, and generously grateful.
Our kind regards to you and your loved ones, thank you...
In reply to Let that Pastor go now! by SandiaMan
In all sincerity, best regards
salums I lickem , Hussein Obama
In reply to Nope SandiaMan, that's not… by Scipio Africanuz
Scipio
I like it. If only it could be adopted.
A civil world?
I don't remember much from the days of Ike . But my dad was a strong Republican, rotarian.
In the JFK days i was so proud to be an American. When he died, lots died with him.
Now after reading The Texas Connection and others , LBJ was the first evil president in my lifetime. How quickly everything changed. Thats my screen name, class of 68. What a year.
50th reunion just passed. May those classmates who have passed rest in peace.
Rwz
In reply to Nope SandiaMan, that's not… by Scipio Africanuz
turkey aint an ally in the first place. it's treated as a vassal
u do what we tell you to do, or we'll overthrow u in sum organized coupe or assassination or your plane will magically fall out of the sky or MSM will claim u aint democratically elected, etc etc ad infinitum
same tactics have been employed in latin america, asia, mid east for nearly a century. recall iran contra & the hostage situation when the iranians stormed the us embassy. even though the us has no jurisdiction over iranian politics, they found documents with lists of politicians & figures who would make good potential, obedient puppets
This jackass is as much of any ally to the USA as Hillaroid and Barry are.
That the plan stupid..
Wake up
Maybe a “Strong and Sincere” Leach!
Good Riddens we need to stop supporting these corrupt Governments that just steal money from us and give nothing back
Turkey let the US in to help the US rule the world. The US wants all the vassal nations on their hands and knees. I'm sure the US neocons and Congress wasted a lot of taxpayer money on Turkey to achieve their desired goals. The real culprit here is not Turkey. It's the US Congress and their handlers (again, for the 1000th time). The mainstream fake news would never tell you the true story. If you watch TV for information or read the mainstream newspapers or magazines, you know nothing about the real situation with Turkey.
In reply to Maybe a “Strong and Sincere”… by tahoebumsmith
Over the last 5 years, the US has GIVEN over $21 BILLION to Turkey in AIDE. Turkey is letting us in there because of the MONEY, not because of some idea that we are "ALLIES". It's the MONEY. They'd better re-think this pastor situation. Is it really worth losing $21B in the NEXT several years? I don't think so....
In reply to Turkey let the US in to help… by silverer
Hey those news papers are great fire starter lol
In reply to Turkey let the US in to help… by silverer
They should deliver the fighters fueled and armed, pointy ends first.
(oh shut up, you fags, it's just rhetoric)
Better make sure they're delivered on a sunny cloudless day. "Murica's 200 million dollar F-35 flying turds can't fly in the rain.
In reply to They should deliver the… by Cardinal Fang
The entire Pastor situation is about making it clear it is Erdogan and his Muslim way or suffer the consequences, including dissenting Turks. In the end the solution is to recognize countries for what they are and act accordingly. We aren’t changing any of this. The only thing Turkey is at the moment concerning NATO is a convenient spy for the “ enemies “ ...Just deal with reality for once.
America needs to LOSE allies like Turkey.
The next bombing candidate for America?
We eat fucking roasted Turkey every Thanksgiving you cock sucking dumbass camel jockey
would seek "justice by international arbitration" if the US fails to deliver the fighter jets.
Now all together...LOL!!!
Istanbul was Constantinople
Now it's Istanbul, not Constantinople
Been a long time gone, Oh Constantinople
Why did Constantinople get the works?
That's nobody's business but the Turks...
Standard Disclaimer: Now if you really need a good reason to dissolve NATO...hmmm.
Clearly TURKEY policy's in SYRIA are contrary to Zionists in the WEST, explains why they organized the failed COUP attempt on him. He clearly is supports Al-Qaeda like, ISRAEL, USA and the Anti-Assad Zionist West. But he doesn't support KURDISH STATE which the Zionists want.
“Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said "you can’t make Turkey take a step back with sanctions", and accused Trump of waging a "psychological war," the Daily Sabah reported.”
Oh fuck your defiant bravado Erdy...
...you know very well sanctions would clamp your ass pretty goddamned good...so knock it off.
Let the preacher go.
Now.
And if the preacher was in Toikey stirring up trouble...you don’t get more than one get-outta-jail card.
No more crusades.
Tend to your flock at home...
Just a matter of time an agreement between Turkey and Assad is reached to destroy the Zionist USA Created Kurdish State.
"Release the spy/agent/instigator who organised a coup to overthrow your government or we're placing sanctions on you."
If I were Erdogan I would tell Trump to eat a dick and the "pastor" would end up dead. Then tell Trump he needs to find another bargaining chip and also get all US military out of Turkey, find a new ally to bomb Iran from in the Eastern Mediterranean/Black Sea area.
Ya sure and with that us military comes millions of dollars so I highly doubt that.
In reply to "Release the spy/agent… by Sabibaby
Fuck that maniac, Hitler wannabe.
Gimmee a break… What the hell was this American "Pastor" doing in Turkey for 20 years? I'm a White Atheist American who's been to Turkey a couple of times and never had any problems. I just kept a low profile and enjoyed the scenery and historical sites. Either this "Pastor" was an obnoxious loud Bible-thumper trying to convert Muzzies or he was doing dirty CIA work perhaps related to the USA/ Israel-backed 2016 attempted coup.
There are good chances this "pastor" is not an innocent man, judging by the reactions of the MIC and its beltway minions.
Oh, I wouldn’t be surprised at that.
Musta got “a call” to go save Toikey or something...
Yet, they never want to save Baltimore, or the south side of Chicago...
In reply to There are good chances this … by Brazen Heist II
Baltimore and Chicago are not worth saving, how much more free shit you want...
In reply to Oh, I wouldn’t be surprised… by Md4
Release the two Greek soldiers!
Turkey is a powerful, strategically located, well resourced country sitting on the threshold of many cultures, that doesn't even need the U.S. Turkey has a kind of power the U.S will never have. Without Turkey NATO has nothing. What's a Thanksgiving without turkey?
Can't be allied with roaches.
I say we sell the F35s to Greece instead.
Greece is too lazy to fly them, it is kind of difficult to lay around the Mediterranean beaches, and fly F35s at the same time.
In reply to I say we sell the F35s to… by OKUSA
Difficult to fly F35's anyway as they are crap and don't work.
In reply to Greece is too lazy to fly… by MusicIsYou
The sooner Turkey gets a NATO bootprint on its ass the better .
Turkey is anything but an "ally".
Are you referring to the same NATO that, after nearly two decades, can't whip a gaggle of Afghan goatherders who fight with 40 year-old rebuilt AK47's and IED's made from old cell phone parts?
In reply to The sooner Turkey gets a… by Ink Pusher