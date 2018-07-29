Turkey's Erdogan Warns US Will Lose "Strong And Sincere" Ally If It Imposes Sanctions

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:01

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will not "make a step back" and that the US will lose a "strong and sincere ally" if President Trump imposes "large sanctions" as he threatened to do last week, if an American pastor detained in Turkey is not released, the Turkish press reported.

Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said "you can’t make Turkey take a step back with sanctions", and accused Trump of waging a "psychological war," the Daily Sabah reported.

Erdogan also said that the US "should not forget that it will lose a strong and sincere partner" if "the U.S. does not change its stance" regarding pastor Brunson. "Instead of respecting the ruling they are making this a matter of sanctioning Turkey."

As we reported last Wednesday, Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for over twenty years, is being held on charges of supporting the "shadow government" group allegedly led by exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gullen, 77, who Ankara says was behind the failed military coup in 2016 and has been demanding his extradition from the US for the past two years. The American pastor has maintained his innocence and faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty. While last week the Evangelical pastor from North Carolina was transferred to house arrest after being held in a Turkish prison for nearly two years, his trial on terror and espionage charges continues.

Brunson's fate has become the subject of calls from President Donald Trump and US officials for his release. After US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the fate of the American pastor with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Çavuşoglu on Saturday, Erdogan insisted that Brunson's release was never used in a possible prisoner swap deal with Washington.

Last Thursday, one day after Brunson’s custody was commuted from a prison term to house arrest, Trump threatened Ankara with sanctions. Vice President Mike Pence also echoed threats of "significant sanctions" against Turkey.

"The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

In response Çavuşoglu said that "we will never tolerate threats from anybody," before holding a phone conversation with Pompeo.

The drama over the fate of the US pastor escalated after US Congress banned the shipment of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey amid objections over Turkey’s plans to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia. Erdoğan's government said it was adamant on pushing ahead with the purchase of the American fighter jets, and the Turkish president said he would seek "justice by international arbitration" if the US fails to deliver the fighter jets.

Another key topic of disagreement between the US and Turkey is the fate of Iranian oil imports: Turkey, a long-time client of Tehran, has been resisting US pressure to stop importing Iranian crude which the State Department has demanded its allies do by November 4. Ankara believes that US foreign and economic policy decisions are not binding for Turkey, arguing that any Iranian sanctions must be conducted under the UN-mandated international law.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Life of Illusion Keyser Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:14 Permalink

 

ALMOST COMPLETE

https://www.maritime-executive.com/article/near-shore-work-underway-for…

Nearshore works started for the TurkStream Offshore Gas Pipeline near the Turkish town of Kiyiköy on Sunday, July 22. 

The nearshore component in Turkey involves constructing seabed trenches for around 2.4 kilometers length from the shoreline into the sea in order to bury the pipes

 

 

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
Brazen Heist II Free This Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

If Europe doesn't want the refugees that resulted from the imperialist racket they were all keen to jump on in MENA with the Zionists, which displaced/enabled most of these refugee flows, then Erdogan has the right to ask Europe to pay him for hosting them. I don't get why people don't understand the logic here. Yes he is a bazaar bargainer, but he does have a reason to ask for the money.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Free This Brazen Heist II Sun, 07/29/2018 - 11:13 Permalink

These muzzies have been lopping off each others heads for centuries, shia vs sunni, it is not our 'imperialism' as you say that is causing this debacle, wake up!

Syria is a civil war!

Iraq was a mistake on our part to be sure, but they are better off with the murdering Saddam anyway. Iran's mullahs are hated by the average Persian. The list goes on!

The muddle east is a hell hole, let them kill each other to hell.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
john.smith Free This Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

Europe hasn't given Turkey a dime for the holding off the refugees, not that it should be Turkey's responsibility anyway. They already have 4 million refugees on their lands and growing, so why should they stop them from leaving if they want?

 

And what's wrong with buying weapons from Russia? At least they're not overpriced like US arms 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Scipio Africanuz SandiaMan Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

Nope SandiaMan, that's not how it's done! Imperial diktats win you no friends, friendly persuasion is required..

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, thank you for your patience, we Americans have forgotten how to be courteous, not entirely our fault, but due to the debilitating effects of a terrible narcotic we imbibed, generally known as exceptionalist imperium.

This bad narcotic, which we're weaning ourselves off, as you can observe from the frenetic activities of our beloved, and charismatic President, Donald J. Trump, has had the unfortunate effect of making us forget our good manners. If you don't believewe're well mannered, next time you come to the US, or if you prefer, send someone to observe the manners in the south of the country, your heart will be moved, by the incredibly well mannered lads, and ladies.

Now, I heard you believe the pastor in question, was involved in espionage, that may be true or not, I'm not disputing your assertions. However, I believe you're a forgiving and honorable man, and much more than that, a bold, brave, and courageous person, after all, have we not witnessed your efforts, and assistance to the poor, weak, and defenseless Palestinians, at a time when few leaders were willing to stick their necks out?

Nobody can bully you, of this I'm sure, so you can in effect, ignore bombast that attempts to do so. What's important here Mr President, is the opportunity to win friends in the Christian community, to demonstrate that you're indeed a fair, and merciful person, and a honorable one too.

Consider the joy and gratitude of the pastor's family, the respect of American Christians at your magnamity, and the prevention of a rift among old friends.

Please President Erdogan, won't you be so kind to let the pastor go home to his family? We Christians, who share the Abrahamic family with you as a Muslim, will be highly appreciative, and generously grateful.

Our kind regards to you and your loved ones, thank you...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
class of 68 Scipio Africanuz Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

Scipio  

 

I like it. If only it could be  adopted.

A civil world? 

I don't remember much from the days of Ike . But my dad was a strong Republican,  rotarian.

In the JFK days i was so proud to be an American.  When he died, lots died with him.

Now after reading The Texas Connection and others , LBJ was the first evil president in my lifetime. How quickly everything changed.  Thats my screen name, class of 68. What a year.

 

 

50th reunion just passed. May those classmates who have passed rest in peace.

Rwz

 

 

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
JBL Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

turkey aint an ally in the first place. it's treated as a vassal

 

u do what we tell you to do, or we'll overthrow u in sum organized coupe or assassination or your plane will magically fall out of the sky or MSM will claim u aint democratically elected, etc etc ad infinitum

 

same tactics have been employed in latin america, asia, mid east for nearly a century. recall iran contra & the hostage situation when the iranians stormed the us embassy. even though the us has no jurisdiction over iranian politics, they found documents with lists of politicians & figures who would make good potential, obedient puppets

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
tahoebumsmith Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Maybe a “Strong and Sincere” Leach!

Good Riddens we need to stop supporting these corrupt Governments  that just steal money from us and give nothing back 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
silverer tahoebumsmith Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

Turkey let the US in to help the US rule the world. The US wants all the vassal nations on their hands and knees. I'm sure the US neocons and Congress wasted a lot of taxpayer money on Turkey to achieve their desired goals. The real culprit here is not Turkey. It's the US Congress and their handlers (again, for the 1000th time). The mainstream fake news would never tell you the true story. If you watch TV for information or read the mainstream newspapers or magazines, you know nothing about the real situation with Turkey.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
GIVJetMech silverer Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

Over the last 5 years, the US has GIVEN over $21 BILLION to Turkey in AIDE.  Turkey is letting us in there because of the MONEY, not because of some idea that we are "ALLIES".  It's the MONEY.  They'd better re-think this pastor situation.  Is it really worth losing $21B in the NEXT several years?  I don't think so....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
MuffDiver69 Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

The entire Pastor situation is about making it clear it is Erdogan and his  Muslim way or suffer the consequences,  including dissenting Turks. In the end the solution is to recognize countries for what they are and act accordingly. We aren’t changing any of this. The only thing Turkey is at the moment concerning NATO is a convenient spy for the “ enemies “ ...Just deal with reality for once.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
cheech_wizard Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

Istanbul was Constantinople
Now it's Istanbul, not Constantinople
Been a long time gone, Oh Constantinople
Why did Constantinople get the works?
That's nobody's business but the Turks...

Standard Disclaimer: Now if you really need a good reason to dissolve NATO...hmmm.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
God is The Son Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

Clearly TURKEY policy's in SYRIA are contrary to Zionists in the WEST, explains why they organized the failed COUP attempt on him. He clearly is supports Al-Qaeda like, ISRAEL, USA and the Anti-Assad Zionist West. But he doesn't support KURDISH STATE which the Zionists want.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
Md4 Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

“Speaking to the local media, Erdogan said "you can’t make Turkey take a step back with sanctions", and accused Trump of waging a "psychological war," the Daily Sabah reported.”

 

Oh fuck your defiant bravado Erdy...

 

...you know very well sanctions would clamp your ass pretty goddamned good...so knock it off.

 

Let the preacher go.

 

Now.

 

And if the preacher was in Toikey stirring up trouble...you don’t get more than one get-outta-jail card. 

No more crusades. 

Tend to your flock at home...

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
Sabibaby Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

"Release the spy/agent/instigator who organised a coup to overthrow your government or we're placing sanctions on you."

If I were Erdogan I would tell Trump to eat a dick and the "pastor" would end up dead. Then tell Trump he needs to find another bargaining chip and also get all US military out of Turkey, find a new ally to bomb Iran from in the Eastern Mediterranean/Black Sea area.

 

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
Boogity Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Gimmee a break…  What the hell was this American "Pastor" doing in Turkey for 20 years?   I'm a White Atheist American who's been to Turkey a couple of times and never had any problems.  I just kept a low profile and enjoyed the scenery and historical sites.  Either this "Pastor" was an obnoxious loud Bible-thumper trying to convert Muzzies or he was doing dirty CIA work perhaps related to the USA/ Israel-backed 2016 attempted coup. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Sun, 07/29/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Turkey is a powerful, strategically located, well resourced country sitting on the threshold of many cultures, that doesn't even need the U.S. Turkey has a kind of power the U.S will never have. Without Turkey NATO has nothing. What's a Thanksgiving without turkey?