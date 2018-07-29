"Urban Jungle At Night": Amsterdam Police Powerless To Stop Late-Night Mayhem 

"Scooters race against traffic or through pedestrian areas. There is shouting, thefts, and poo on the streets. There is violence." -Arre Zuurmond
After turning a blind eye to rampant drug use and out-of-control tourists, Amsterdam's Red Light District hs become an "urban jungle at night," according to city ombudsman Arre Zuurmond.
"The city center becomes an urban jungle at night," Zuurmond told Dutch newspaper Trouw, adding "Criminal money flourishes, authority no longer exists and the police can no longer handle this situation."
Tasked with investigating mayhem in the Red Light District, Zuurmond set up three CCTV cameras in the middle of bustling Leidseplein square, located in the southwestern part of the city center, and was shocked at what was recorded.
One night we counted 900 offences, mainly between the hours of 2:00am and 4:00am. The atmosphere is grim, and there is an air of lawlessness...Scooters race through the pedestrian areas. There is a lot of shouting. Drugs are being bought. There is stealing"
"There is violence but no action. You can even piss on a mobile police van without the driver even saying anything," Zuurmond added.
The Red Light District is notoriously packed with revelers in the evenings who enjoy getting high and having sex - however as is many times the case, cities which offer such vices are often plagued with the crime that comes with it. Human trafficking, for example, has long been a major issue in the district. Efforts to combat the phenomenon with Amsterdam's so-called "Project 1012" - named after the postal code, was only partially successful according to an Amsterdam court.
Zuurmond also talks of "deepening problems" coming from the city center - such as 2,000 illegal taxis and unregulated prostitution conducted outside of the city's regulations.
So what's the plan?
To combat the mayhem, Amsterdam is going to begin experimenting with nuisance microphones which will record and analyze the types of sounds coming from the city center (music, screams, vehicle traffic, etc.). If noise exceeds a certain threshold, authorities will be dispatched.
Another goal will be to actually serve justice on convicted criminals. According to the Ministry of Justice, just 12,000 of the 160,000 individuals who have been "irrevocably convicted" have actually had to serve time in jail, while Amsterdam also attracts a large number of convicts fleeing justice. Because people in Amsterdam can simply apply for a passport with minimal background checks, hundreds of alleged street criminals are able to simply disappear.
The city will also crack down on stolen cars - linking a license plate scanning system to their vehicle registration register in which stolen car information is also stored. If a car turns up "hot" and someone is driving it the police will be immediately notified. If a stolen car is parked, it will be towed away.
Amsterdam will also be cracking down on unregistered Albanians.
800 Albanians are registered with the basic administration. According to the police this group was not a problem for a long time. Until authorities thought to set up an Amsterdam page on an existing Albanian website. In one year, those pages were visited from the Dutch capital by 30,000 different IP addresses, usually via the most expensive iPhone models and encrypted crypto-phones. It was relatively easy to establish that the Albanian problem is much larger than expected, and the policy of the police could be adjusted. -Trouw (translated)
In April, NLTimes reported that Albanians are playing a "leading role" in the Amsterdam underworld - engaged in cocaine trafficking, human trafficking and property crimes.
According to the police, these Albanian criminals lead the cocaine import from South America, the transhipment via the port of Rotterdam, and the further distribution to other European countries from Amsterdam. In addition to the Netherlands, Albanians are also very active in the drug trade in Great Britain.
The number of Albanian criminals active in Amsterdam's underworld continues to increase, according to the police.
There is much more firearm violence around cocaine trafficking than with other drugs. The police see a growing use of illegal firearms, including automatic firearms, which come from conflict areas in Ukraine, Syria, Mali, and Libya. There is also many weapons from Russia, where the army has written off 4 million Kalashnikov rifles. -NLTimes
What's more, most assassinations in Amsterdam are linked to the drug trade according to police." These assassinations are usually carried out by young Amsterdam residents, and the victims are usually also young Amsterdam residents," reports the Times.
Lastly, Amsterdam has an issue with cybercrime - as one in eight residents report having to deal with hacking or ransomware - more people than fall victim to bicycle theft.
Checking airplane ticket prices on Expedia...
The Dutch still think that unbridled immigration is a good thing?
In reply to Clicking on Expedia... by SloMoe
As debts come due, were heading into a time of increasing desperation and violence.
In reply to The Dutch still think that… by A Sentinel
...and no-one - absolutely nobody - saw it coming...
#SO SAD
In reply to As debts come due, were… by css1971
those who saw it coming and spoke out were labeled racists and Nazis and severely punished.
Fuck The EU
In reply to ...and no-one - absolutely… by CHX13
On a related note Vlad the Impaler aka DRACULA, saw that the Ottomans were trying to settle Turks along the border of Wallachia. He impaled a few thousand settlers, Turkish men, women and children and converts, they got the message. No matter what the Ottoman govt said and what incentives it gave, the settlers ran back to Anatolia. Maybe the Dutch can learn a few things.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NA34EZACkWY
Battle of Targoviste (Part 1/2) - Vlad the Impaler Rises
Video is about Vlad its a two part series based on his battles, short and sweet. Ten minutes each part.
Now these f***ing liberals are giving them free housing, food, medical care and spending money. What the heck.
In reply to those who saw it coming and… by 07564111
"To combat the mayhem, Amsterdam is going to begin experimenting with nuisance microphones which will record and analyze the types of sounds coming from the city center (music, screams, vehicle traffic, etc.). If noise exceeds a certain threshold, authorities will be dispatched."
Hilarious.
Allow, advertise and promote degeneracy. You reap what you sew.
In reply to On another node Vlad the… by COSMOS
"Urban late night MUSLIM"… there, is fix for you.
In reply to "To combat the mayhem,… by HippieHaulers
Oh yea?
Whatever happened to the "utopia" that you fuckin cocksuckin motherfuckin lazy ass pot smokers have been preaching on about day in... day out with the fuckin sewer called: AMSTERDAM...
Because YOU KNOW these fuckers are downplaying this shit... its guranfuckinteed to be worse than what these fuckin so called "reporters" are sayin it is...
In reply to "Urban late night MUSLIM"…… by Boris Alatovkrap
If the Euros learned anything from the Africans is that a couple of machetes and some hacking can terrorize an entire population to flee. That is one way to get rid of the rapefugees. If these Northern Euros grew some balls and used their axes to make an example.
In reply to ...and no-one - absolutely… by CHX13
When the German pimp gangs of St. Pauli disintegrated rom infighting, there was a brief struggle for the redlight biz between German Hells Angels and the Albanian Mafia.
The authorities of Hamburg stepped in and picked the Albanians as the successors. "Things be more quiet with the Albanians." they argued. I have seen interviews with pensioned officials proudly establishing these events.
If you know what the authorities have actually implemented in Hamburg and beyond, it is simply unbelievable! I am adamant, that the Albanian Mafia of Amsterdam is an offspring or branch of its well established brethren in St. Pauli.
Just another example of suicidal behaviour by our authorities, administration and politicians.
In reply to The Dutch still think that… by A Sentinel
.
In Amsterdam, you got a better chance of getting your jaw broke by a drunk Brit on a stag party than you do by an "unregistered Albanian".
In reply to The Dutch still think that… by A Sentinel
So says an unregistered Albanian, aka Tmac2000, who runs around breaking jaws with brass knuckles. The 'Brit' was most likely an unregistered Albanian from the UK.
In reply to . In Amsterdam, you got a… by TMac2000
No not the people, just their treasonous government, mostly liberals and demonrats.
In reply to The Dutch still think that… by A Sentinel
Fuck Dutch
In reply to Clicking on Expedia... by SloMoe
Amsterdam got a full retard liberal mayor, this is going to get only worst
In reply to Clicking on Expedia... by SloMoe
I spent many pleasant nights in Amsterdam and was able to travel freely. Those days are over.
It used to be the most reasonable place in Western Europe. The Dutch are delightful people but they’re also very naive.
In reply to I spent many pleasant nights… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Don't leave the bunker.....
In reply to I spent many pleasant nights… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
.
Was there recently.
You go 2 minutes by foot outside of the Red Light District, no problems.
No more sketchy than NYC in the morning (but like any town, always need to keep your eyes open).
In reply to I spent many pleasant nights… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Albania is majority muslim, not a surprise this is the plague they bring with them.
All those high qualified engineer, Dr, astronaut immigrants flooding the western world, look at their homelands and it will give us a clear picture of what they will eventually create in our cities.
The 2011 census, for the first time since 1930, included an optional open-ended question on religion; the census recorded a majority of Muslims (58.79%), which include Sunni (56.70%) and Bektashi Muslims (2.09%). Christians, making up 16.92% of the population, Atheists accounted for 2.5% of the population and 5.49% were non-affiliated believers, while 13.79% preferred not to answer. So with those not answering we can assume close to 2/3rds are Muslim.
In reply to Muslims at it again by machiavellian-trader
Whats muslim or christian got to do with that you stupid!!
In reply to Muslims at it again by machiavellian-trader
Culture.
French muslims make up 10%+ of the population, and 80%+ of the prison population.
In reply to Whats muslim or christian… by albanian
Used to be a paradise.
Now infested with parasites.
the Albanians
Mother Theresa died a citizen of Albania. I guess they don’t make em like they used to.
In reply to the Albanians by wildbad
Mother Theresa was really not that much of a saint. Her patients suffered needlessly because she thought that suffering should be part of life and people had to live through it. Patients were denied sufficient care.
But I remember when she died, her death was reporting very little because she died around the same time that other "saint" princess Diana died. Who was the bigger saint though?
In reply to Mother Theresa died a… by A Sentinel
Yes, you ned anything??
In reply to the Albanians by wildbad
The police aren't "powerless." Their power is safely holstered on their hip, or locked in that van people are pissing on.
If you want to control this, just be a bit less squeamish about shooting people dead in public. The problem is Europeans (West, not East) seem to have lost the ability to defend themselves. They are politely committing suicide.
Where the hell is Elbonia?
Europe is so screwed~
Remember the Japanese trying to wear business suits in the 80's?
This is even worse!
When you allow your city to get run over by sand niggers that's what you get. They don't care about Amsterdam or the Netherlands.
The violence must be met with violence. And eye for an eye is the only thing they fear.
here's an idea - what about a police "blitz" of 2,000 cops to arrest everyone in the square at 3 am on suspicion of dealing in illegal hard drugs, illegal prostitution, illegal drunkeness, illegal driving.. note the use of the word "illegal" and police.
if the police don't make arrests for those that commit crimes, guess what happens to the crime rate?
i will give poltically correct libtard socialist demoNrats a clue - people die, people get hurt and people become afraid.
to the police: do your fucking job asswipes.
Why arrest? Just shoot them. Or better yet firebomb that neighborhood.
In reply to here's an idea - what about… by hooligan2009
You better get that wall built pretty quick. You will never be permitted to leave but at least you'll be safe from payback from the terrorists you created.
Karma works in mysterious ways sometimes but it always works...
"You can even pee on the van of a mobile [police] unit and the driver won't say anything"
When I was in a bar in a nice part of town they told me to go pee in the alley. The bartender said he'd watch my beer.
This is what decades of labour rule in the city has amounted to. They allowed too much. Also because in a way it is good for the economy. Because this 'anything goes' atmosphere attracts people from around the world. The previous mayor, who died some time ago, appointed special 'deradicalisation' experts with an immigrant background. I can guess you can guess what happened next....more radicalisation. His temporary successors was even worse. Now again the city has a leftish mayor (a former politician that retired from politics 7 years ago and who has no experience with public administration) who said she wants more cops.
Welcome to the cushy job carousel that is the Dutch elitist playground.
Oh, and of all the mafia, the Albanian one is the most ruthless. The city also has decades of experience with that.
Dutchland used to be such a nice place even liked going to Rotterdam to work, was quiet and with civilised and educated people, well that was in the 90, before mass immigration not sure I will go back.
Europeans deserve what they get for being psychotically lazy sloths that want to pleasure themselves 24/7
In reply to Dutchland used to be such a… by ohaitieaqui
You write like SUCH a bigoted simpleton sometimes fella.
In reply to Europeans deserve what they… by MusicIsYou
Yep, that's why I don't live in Amsterdam.
they just got a jewish green left mayor, I'm sure she'll fix it