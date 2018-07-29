Is The US "The Worst Place In The World To Give Birth"?

Authored by Andrea Germanos via CommonDreams.org,
A new USA Today investigation offers a searing indictment of maternal care in the United States, and says the country "is the most dangerous place in the developed world to give birth."
"Deadly Deliveries," the result of a four-year investigation, references federal data showing that more than 50,000 women are "severely injured" and roughly 700 die during childbirth each year. Perhaps even more staggering is that "half of these deaths could be prevented and half the injuries reduced or eliminated with better care," the investigation found.
The findings, based on interviews with women and a trove of internal hospital records, "reveal a stunning lack of attention to safety recommendations and widespread failure to protect new mothers."
Such failures often stem from inadequate or delayed responses to hemorrhages and dangerously high blood pressure.
A disturbing trend noted in the report: from 1990 to 2015, in most developed nations the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 births was steady or dropped. Not so in the U.S., where the figure soared. In Germany, France, Japan, England, and Canada the number had fallen to below 10 in the time frame. In the U.S., meanwhile, the figured soared to 26.4.
California, though, is an exception. The state's maternal death rate fell by half—a drop attributed to it adopting "the gold standard" of safety measures.
Looking at the overall picture in the U.S., though, "it's a failure at all levels, at national organization levels and at the local hospital leadership levels as well," Dr. Steven Clark, a leading childbirth safety expert and a professor at Baylor College of Medicine, said to USA Today.
One of the investigative reporters, Alison Young, talked with "CBS This Morning" about the report:
The investigation follows a related analysis out late last year by ProPublica. Affirming previous studies, its analysis found "that women who hemorrhage at disproportionately black-serving hospitals are far more likely to wind up with severe complications, from hysterectomies, which are more directly related to hemorrhage, to pulmonary embolisms, which can be indirectly related. When we looked at data for only the most healthy women, and for white women at black-serving hospitals, the pattern persisted."
Comments
Worse than toothless washup whore stumble through back alley to give birth?
I actually got to "enjoy" this most deadly hospital experience with my wife and 2nd daughter.
They almost lost my wife for some reason(her heart stopped for a minute due to??? no one the fuck knows...), and I wasn't allowed to be anywhere near her due to the "swine flu" BULLSHIT scare of 2009 which was a load of BULLSHIT.... and because of that load of BULLSHIT, I was not allowed to be there for my 2nd daughters birth, which I am STILL fuckin pissed off about... You medical insurance cock suckin doctors can take a load of BULLSHIT...
... straight from my ass... as in ASS TO FUCKIN MOUTH... I know you mutherfuckers LOVE that shit...
In reply to Worse than toothless washup… by Boris Alatovkrap
.
In the US you have health insurance
In every other civilized country in the world you have health care
There is a difference
If the US had the same health care system as Australia she would have a budget surplus
In reply to I actually got to enjoy this… by Shillinlikeavillan
Cue ZH haters in 3,2,1.
Oh, look: the U.K. Oh, look, even in 1990 they beat the pants off the U.S.
I lived in the U.S. until 2005, then moved to Australia. The other day I had a minor problem. I rocked up to a local clinic. I waited less than 10 minutes before a doctor saw me. Good personal consultation. Bill = $0.
My wife has had some major procedures. Pay the tiny bill on the way out. SINGLE PAYER so every little Drs office does not need an army of ladies with file cabinets in the back. One national card. BEFORE SHE GETS HOME the reimbursement for the small copay IS IN HER BANK ACCOUNT.
Call BS all you want. I know the truth. SINGLE PAYER. One big pool that includes everyone. One billing system. Time for Amerika to join the developed world.
In reply to . In the US you have health… by TMac2000
Sure. Free healthcare in Venezuela. But they don't have anything to provide.
In reply to . In the US you have health… by TMac2000
Ban anchor-baby citizenship now!!!!!!
In reply to Worse than toothless washup… by Boris Alatovkrap
My 81 year old aunt went to the hospital because she was having trouble breathing. They killed her with morphine.
In reply to Worse than toothless washup… by Boris Alatovkrap
Low income women frequently can't be bothered to get free-for-them Medicaid prenatal care, then walk in the hospital door with a baby in trouble.
I've delivered babies. I've "seen how the sausage is made." The cause of this issue isn't at the health care provider level...take a look at hospital management. When you treat healthcare like a business (sorry Ayn Rand titty boys) people die unnecessarily.
And don't get me started on those who don't give a shit about their own healthcare.
Sure you have. In my case not the management in Melbourne, paying the maximum too, it was the fkn halfwit negligent doctor and those who followed when I went into rigour 30 hours later and temperature at 105 degrees.
The management was excellent. The nurse told the doctor immediately the baby head was not engaged, that it was a posterior presentation. Did the turd listen? no. Go forward 26 hours and I am unconscious and they have sent for ice from the servo garage downstairs to pack me in.... and my baby's hair was worn completely off. And they had found all the freaky penicillin variant form anywhere in the state and stuck it not me, plus flagella for crutch rot which I did NOT have, into my vein until it collapsed. Full on massive e coli in my blood after they mucked around with it. And then they stuck huge amounts in my babys thigh for 5 days. Then they dragged me unconscious and sheared my flesh from my underlying tissue in my back. It get worse after that. No help from the nurses, fed baby sweetened condensed milk and I was not to feed him until his belly button herniaed. They rushed to look at my baby, cherub and genius which dont get born here much, and to ask me if they could marry someone like my husband whom they all wanted.
Then my mum at 75 was painting up a ladder on one of her farms and the ladder slipped, broke her leg. 4 weeks later the doctor set it freehand, no ex ray and set it so her ankle did not bend. A dose of farmers helper took her out 14 years later perfectly.
When she was giving birth to my youngest sister, the doctor was off to dinner so he told the nurse.The nurse did what she was told, she tied my mums legs together in second stage delivery so the baby couldn't get out.
And thats just the beginning of it. I have yet to meet a competent doctor. An intelligent doctor. an honest doctor. The number of deaths and damage done by them in Australia is many many thousands each year. was 14000 30 years ago before the immigration boom and much smaller population and they are much worse now.
In reply to I've delivered babies. I've… by Wild Bill Steamcock
And just think; hospitals kill your wife, and then bill you for it.
Of course the quality in these hospitals is worse than in Japan.
Just look at the quality of bathrooms as a proxy.
There should be an exclusive "toilet tour" of Japan.
At Starbucks or Denny's in Japan the toilets are impeccable, unimpeachable.
The mirror is never broken, the soap is never empty, paper towels are never empty, there's no trash or puddles on the floor.
The booth has a door from the floor to the ceiling and no one can peak in.
There are buttons which will wash your butt at different angles, positions, strengths and rhythms. The control panel looks like it was designed by Putin for next year's Russian hypersonic jet.
I often save my shht until when I go outside just so I can savor the luxury of a true quality defecatory experience. It's often the high point of my day.
Sometimes there's even a robot girl's voice whispering shyly in Japanese from under the toilet seat reminding to my testicles to savor the moment.
Then come back and go into a restroom at Starbucks in my home country America.
It is literally a shht hole.
First of all, the room is gigantic with a little toilet seat in the far corner of this gigantic warehouse closet. The floor is dirty and wet. It looks like a prison cell.
You keep on glancing around to see if you have a cellmate. "Calmate, Homes, just one more brick and I'm finished."
You have to keep tapping your pocket to make sure your pepper spray is still there.
The mirror is cracked or messy. The paper towels are empty or if you try to pull one they all come out at once. It's a truly shtty shtty experience.
Over here I've never once saved my shht to luxuriate in a public restroom in a gas station or liquor store.
So that's a barometer.
Gee, I wonder how we exist since it is there weren't hospitals thousands of years ago? Hospitals we're created because people's time equals money and the more people are born it amounts to more money for the rich.
Oh come on...there were always hospitals!
In reply to Gee, I wonder how we exist… by MusicIsYou
Women died all the time giving birth back in the 'old days'. Child birth was out and out dangerous. A man might have 2-3 wives during his lifetime due to complications during birth procedure. Women took all the risk. I guess that's why I never had kids. I didn't like the odds.
There is no way I would give birth in a hospital. Home birth with a midwife is the way to go. No vaccinations, especially not Vit. K and Hep. B. No vaccinations until at least one year old, if any.