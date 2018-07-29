Western Collapse... Scapegoating Trump & Putin

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Former US President Barack Obama was in South Africa last week for the centennial anniversary marking the birth of the late Nelson Mandela. Obama delivered a speech warning about encroaching authoritarianism among nations and the “rise of strongman politics”.
Coming on the heels of the summit in Helsinki between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, media reports assumed that Obama was taking a swipe at these two leaders for supposed growing authoritarianism.
Obama’s casting of the “strongman” as a foreboding enemy to democracy is a variant of the supposed threat of “populism” that Western political establishments also seem concerned about.
Trump, Putin, Turkey’s Erdogan, Italy’s Salvini, Victor Orban in Hungary and Sebastian Kurz in Austria, among many others, are all lumped together as “strongman politics”, “populists” or “authoritarians”.
Here we are not trying to defend the above-mentioned political leaders or to make out that they are all virtuous democrats.
The point rather is to debunk the false narrative that there is some kind of dichotomy in modern politics between those who, on one hand, are supposedly virtuous, liberal, democratic, multilateralists, and on the other hand, the supposedly sinister “strongman”, “authoritarian”, or “populist”.
In Obama’s pompous depiction of world political trends, people like him are supposedly the epitome of a civilized, democratic legacy that is now under threat from Neo-fascists who are darkly rising to destroy an otherwise happy world order. That world order, it is presumed, was up to now guided by the magnificence of American political leadership. In short, the “Pax Americana” that prevailed for nearly seven decades following the Second World War.
Following the Helsinki summit, the Western media went full-tilt in hysterics and hyperbole.
Trump was assailed for “embracing a dictator” while repudiating Western democratic allies.
In a Washington Post article, the headline screamed: “Is Trump at war with the West?” It was accompanied by a photograph of Trump and Putin, bearing the caption: “The New Front”.
Meanwhile, a New York Times piece editorialized: “His [Trump’s] embrace of Putin is a victory dance on the Euro-American tomb.”
Another NY Times op-ed writer declared: “Trump and Putin vs. America”.
The Western establishment political and media commentary promulgates the notion that the US-led Western order is breaking down because of “populist”, “strongman” Trump. In this alleged assault on the pillars of democracy and rule of law, Trump is being aided and abetted by supposedly nasty, like-minded authoritarians like Russian leader Vladimir Putin, or other nationalistic European politicians.
The premise of this establishment narrative is that all was seemingly salubrious and convivial in the US-led order until the arrival of various renegade-type politicians, like Trump and Putin.
That premise is an absolute conceit and deception. If we look at Obama’s presidency alone, one can see how the supposed guardians of democracy and international order were the very ones who have actually done the most to decimate that order.
Obama, you will recall, was the US president who notched up seven simultaneous overseas wars conducted by American military, arguably without a shred of international legal mandate. Under international law, Obama and other senior officials in his administration should face prosecution for war crimes. He also greatly expanded the executive use of assassination with aerial drones, reckoned to have killed thousands of innocent civilians in several countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia, merely on the suspicion of being terrorists.
It was Obama who ramped up the covert war policy of his predecessor GW Bush in Syria, arming and directing terrorist proxies in a failed bid to overthrow the elected government of President Assad. That US-backed covert war in Syria, along with Obama’s overt regime-change war in Libya, largely contributed to the refugee crisis that has destabilized the politics of the European Union.
So here we have the supremely bitter irony. Obama now lectures audiences with his pseudo-gravitas about the specter of strongman politics and xenophobic populism, when in fact it was politicians like Obama who created much of the refugee problems that have given rise to anti-immigrant politics in Europe.
It really is a conceited delusion among US and European establishment politicians, pundits and media that somehow a once virtuous, law-abiding US-led Western order is being eroded by rabble rousers like Trump, Salvini, Orban and so on, all being orchestrated by a “strongman dictator” in the Kremlin.
For the record, Putin, the supposed “strongman” in the Kremlin, warned more than a decade ago in a seminal Munich speech that the international order was being eroded by rampant American unilateralism and disregard for law in its pursuit of illegal wars for US hegemony. That was at the height of US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which killed more than one million civilians and forced millions more into infernal destitution.
In truth, the Pax Americana that is presumed to have prevailed over the past 70 years was never about order, peace or justice in the world. The notion that the US guided the world with its “moral authority” and maintained stability throughout is one of the most fatuous delusions of modern history.
From the atomic holocaust in Japan and during subsequent decades, the US has waged wars non-stop in almost every year, whether from covert operations in Latin America and Africa, to full-on genocidal wars in Indochina. The past quarter-century has seen an acceleration and expansion of these US wars, sometimes with the assistance of its military axis in NATO, largely because Washington viewed that its license to kill for mass murder was unchecked after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
This is the real dynamic underlying why the Western order is now seen to be collapsing. The US and its minions among European allies have destroyed any foundations of international order from their unabated wars and campaigns of mass murder. Their corporate-capitalist plunder has eviscerated the planet.
The chaos from these wars, including economic impacts of gargantuan costs to Western populations, has created social conditions which engender politics of protest, anti-establishment, anti-austerity, anti-war, anti-immigration, and so on.
If the supposed order is shaking for the establishment political class and its flunkies like Barack Obama it is because of their own criminal depredations – depredations which have been going on for decades under the guise of Pax Americana.
The writers at Monthly Review had it so presciently right years ago, when they analyzed the actual Western order as “Pox Americana” – a diseased affliction.
This is the historical context which accounts for why US and European establishments are decrying “strongmen” and “populists”. They are essentially scapegoating others for the historic failure of institutionalized Western criminality led primarily by “democratic” regimes in Washington.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands out as the one international leader who put a brake on the US-led criminal assault on global peace. Putin’s stand first emerged with his landmark speech in Munich in 2007, and then came into clear expression when he helped put an end to the US-led covert criminal war on Syria.
That is why Putin is so vilified and demonized by the Western establishment. The poachers have been stopped from raiding the globe, and in their exasperation, they have whipped up all sorts of disparaging epithets like “strongman” and “authoritarian”.
No one has practiced more fascist-style criminality and brutality towards law and peace than the polite-sounding pseudo-democrats who have been in office for the past 70 years in the US and Europe.
The Western political establishment and its elite-driven capitalism is rotten to the core. Always has been. Its own erosion and oozing corruption is the source of the putrid smell that it now wishes to waft away by scapegoating others.
Barack Obama is gaslighting the world.
Don't forget though that the Soviet Union gave the Rhodesian rebels ground to air missiles that shot down 2 airliners, one of which made a crash landing but whose survivors were then hacked to death by the rebels. Rhodesia with it's successful white farmers, now the failed state of Zimbabwe with South Africa soon to follow.
In reply to What’s Hussein doing in a… by A Sentinel
Here’s What President Trump Should Know About Browder
https://www.thekomisarscoop.com/2018/07/ive-been-browders-number-one-jo…
O'bummer knows all about Wrongman politics.
So do we by now.
Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama are war criminals. Along with most of Congress past and present.
Agree. They have too much invested and even more to lose. These are the kind of people that will happily allow m(b)illions to die in a nuclear flash than give up even a 10th of their wealth or 1% of their control.
It wouldn't be such a problem if they were working towards a better world for 'us' - but they are self-centred, egotistical control-freaks that must be stopped.
We need to get back control of the media or raise our game by constantly exposing their plans and schemes. Their arrogance in even publishing their 'plans' (A21/A30) is beyond belief.
The key to this is media. We know the regular culprits in complicity - we need to hijack them and turn their own machine against them. Publish where you can, when you can. Expose them.
In reply to Not yet :( There is still a… by 07564111
redefininggod.com
that's all i'm sayin'.
FUCK EUROPISTAN
Let’s play “guess who said this”:
“We can see how many of the Euro-Atlantic countries are actually rejecting their roots, including the Christian values that constitute the basis of Western civilization. They are denying moral principles and all traditional identities: national, cultural, religious and even sexual. They are implementing policies that equate large families with same-sex partnerships, belief in God with the belief in Satan.
The excesses of political correctness have reached the point where people are seriously talking about registering political parties whose aim is to promote paedophilia. People in many European countries are embarrassed or afraid to talk about their religious affiliations. Holidays are abolished or even called something different; their essence is hidden away, as is their moral foundation. And people are aggressively trying to export this model all over the world....
Without the values embedded in Christianity and other world religions, without the standards of morality that have taken shape over millennia, people will inevitably lose their human dignity. We consider it natural and right to defend these values . One must respect every minority’s right to be different, but the rights of the majority must not be put into question.”
The Pope?
Franklin Graham?
Nope.
Vladimir Putin.
Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club
Sept. 19, 2013
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/19243
Now you know why both he and Trump must be destroyed.
And who is it that wants to destroy them?
An unholy alliance of atheistic, Christian hating Liberal Leftists, war mongering Dem/Repub Washington Establishment neocons, and the MIC.
Welcome to hell.
These ..
An unholy alliance of atheistic, Christian hating Liberal Leftists, war mongering Dem/Repub Washington Establishment neocons, and the MIC.
are only the foot soldiers.
Name the beast who leads them.
Who “leads” them?? Are you talking about in the grand scheme of things? If so, then you are talking about the usual suspects that make up the .01% of the 1%. I hardly have to list their names here.
In reply to These .. An unholy alliance… by 07564111
And if you want to know who leads the Worldwide cabal of the Rothchilds & Co, he goes by many names. I will defer to the ones used by Jesus;
"the enemy", Matthew 13:39.
"The evil one", Matthew 13:38
"The prince of this world", John 12:31; 14:30
"A liar", and "the father of lies", John 8:44.
"A murderer", John 8:44.
In reply to These .. An unholy alliance… by 07564111
Yes
In reply to And if you want to know who… by 66Mustanggirl
Name the beast who leads them?
The beast's name starts with "Isra" and ends with "el".
Questions?
Squid
In reply to These .. An unholy alliance… by 07564111
I'd posit that the wide-spread abuse of minors throughout the western Christian church had a lot to do with the values being abandoned: hypocrites cannot lead.
In reply to Let’s play “guess who said… by 66Mustanggirl
Yes, the ´values´ of the west. The ´values´ are to be ´defended´ by lying, cheating, bullying, attacking, looting.
And - best of all - pretending to be on moral high ground.
There are about 6 billion people out there who are fed up with this scheme.
Ranks right up there with Marina Abramovic and “spirit cooking”. Maybe the Podesta bros and the rest of Clinton Cabal will one day share all of the “fun facts” regarding THAT creepy-as-hell Elite dinner party “entertainment” with the American Public.
In reply to Well, the Russians are… by Manipuflation
As long as oblamo gave his speech at least 1,500 yards from a pre-school or marriage party,
he won't be droned in S.A.
I think.
"POX ZOG-Americana" indeed
Yep the West is falling apart.
We are trying to use monetary policy to solve a problem it can’t solve.
The central bankers have been trying to solve a debt problem with more debt.
The economics of the neoliberal era had a fundamental flaw.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
The success of the neoliberal era came from bringing future prosperity into today with bank credit.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.53.09.png
It was one big debt fuelled boom, which was replicated across the US, the Euro-zone, Japan and China.
At 25.30 mins we can see the super imposed the debt-to-GDP ratios.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAStZJCKmbU&list=PLmtuEaMvhDZZQLxg24CAiFgZYldtoCR-R&index=6
Japan did it first in the 1980s and they have been experiencing the balance sheet recession that follows since the 1990s and Richard Koo has had decades to study it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YTyJzmiHGk
Those huge QE reserves sit in the financial system inflating asset prices, but do not enter the real economy as people aren’t borrowing. We get financial asset price inflation, but little consumer price inflation.
Fiscal stimulus is the only way out and contrary to popular belief this isn’t a problem as sovereign Governments can create money with debt that doesn’t matter. It exists in accounts but has no effect.
Adair Turner has built on Japan’s experience to come to this conclusion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCX3qPq0JDA
Modern monetary theory has been developing in the US since the 1990s to fully explain Government money creation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba8XdDqZ-Jg
The only thing stopping us from fixing things is neoliberal ideologues.
The mainstream watch as the populists rise when the only real problem is their reliance on Central Banks to sort out a problem they can’t sort out.
Why does somebody deal with idiot, who uses another name?