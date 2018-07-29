"Where Do We Stop?" Austin Considers Renaming City To Shed Legacy

The city of Austin’s Equity Office has suggested renaming the Texas capital in a report about existing Confederate monuments that was published this week.
Known as both the “father of Texas” and the namesake of the state’s capital, Stephen Austin laid out the early outlines of Texas among his many accomplishments, however - and this is the reason for the proposal - as My Statesman reports, Austin also opposed an attempt by Mexico to ban slavery in the province of Tejas and said if slaves were freed, they would turn into “vagabonds, a nuisance and a menace."
The report also identified several neighborhoods and 10 streets named in honor of the Confederacy or William Barton, a slave owner dubbed the “Daniel Boone of Texas," that could be changed. The identified streets and parks are only suggested for reconsideration. And the city, Bouldin Creek, Pease Park and the Barton-related landmarks were included in a lower-tier list of “assets for secondary review” in the report. Still, the report did identify several streets staff consider related to the Confederacy and worthy of more immediate action. Those streets are:
- Littlefield Street
- Tom Green Street
- Sneed Cove
- Reagan Hill Drive
- Dixie Drive
- Confederate Avenue
- Plantation Road
That said, actually renaming the state’s capital would likely require a citywide election since “Austin” would have to be struck from the city charter and replaced.
While the cost of such changes is trivial - the report estimated it would only cost $6,000 to rename the seven streets - opposition to similar renamings has tended to revolve around the inconvenience and expense faced by longtime homeowners and business owners who must deal with a new address. Complaints along those lines surfaced earlier this year when the Austin City Council changed the names of two streets recognizing Confederate leaders.
Before the council renamed Robert E. Lee Road as Azie Morton Road and Jeff Davis Avenue was changed to William Holland Avenue, the city gathered input from residents along those streets. A majority opposed the changes, which occurred in April.
In response, some residents have accused the city of whitewashing history.
The latest report acknowledged the likelihood of opposing viewpoints and nodded to inconveniences to businesses and residents and the view that changing the names could be considered a threat to historical preservation. Notably, it also asked whether the proposed changes reside on a slippery slope.
"What’s next and where do we stop?” the report asks.
The report also identified numerous historical markers related to the Confederacy on city property that could be targeted for removal. Those include a marker for the Confederate States of America that’s located at Congress Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street.
However, the city would need approval from the Texas Historical Commission and the Travis County Historical Commission to move them.
The Austin report comes amid a national debate on Confederate monuments that was sparked following the 2015 massacre of black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C. It follows a 2017 recommendation from the Austin Commission for Women that any new street names should address gender and racial disparities in the naming of public symbols. The commission also suggested preference should be given to individuals connected to Austin and having a “positive relationship and history with the community."
The Equity Office’s report concludes, “It is essential to acknowledge that societal values are fluid, and they can be and are different today compared to when our city made decisions to name and/or place these Confederate symbols in our community.
Comments
Until Lincoln freed the slaves, the Civil War was NOT about slavery. It was about each states right to determine their own fate within a union of states. It was about a states right to determine their own affairs rather than central Federal control of the states.
What you think you know about the civil war has a lot to do with where you were born here in the US of A. I was born in New England, so my head was initially filled with the righteousness of the civil war by the north. The south has a different interpretation of the same 'facts'.
Renaming the city...
... just like when RABBINISTS renamed themselves Jews.
And look where that got us.
Good for them, I really hope they're successful. The moron sheeple that keep compromising with the Marxist Left deserve to have their way of life destroyed.
Fuck this entire system. I'm up to my eyeballs in do-gooders and "useful idiots" in Germany and everytime I think about moving back state-side I see insanity like this, and think "Nope."
Gotta love that German guilt complex.
Somewhere Alex Jones is screaming.
"where do we stop?"
"Stop"???? LOL liberalism is like cancer: it *doesn't* stop, not ever
it continues doing what it does until A) you kill it or B) it kills you
"EQUITY OFFICE" ? !!! what a ridiculous absurd "office". what kind of IGNORANT GUTLESS citizens passively pay for such bullshit?
shut it down. close the entire department. abolish these freeloader slugs.
Rename the city, "Katrinaville" in honor of the 28,000 unskilled, uneducated low lifes relocated to Austin which resulted in a soaring violent crime rate, massive in crease in rapes, and nearly quadrupling the homicide rate.
Katrina, "fundamentally changed Austin!"
Where does it stop? It stops when you stop electing leftists whose every decision is predicated on their "feelings". Austin is a Marxist sewer. Why is anyone surprised?
“vagabonds, a nuisance and a menace."
so.
stephen austin knew what would happen as a result of a hurricane in NO, over 150 years before it happened.
my question for the dumbfucks in austin would be, what are they gonna do with all those "keep austin weird" tee shirts?
November.
In reply to "where do we stop?" "Stop"??… by vato poco
I'm very embarrassed that Austin is in Texas
Austin should double down and change its name to : Austin - The City of States Rights
and get rid of all Civil Rights laws and recertify all residents for voting purposes and all services to only those without a police record, who have a job and believe civil rights are not necessary if you believe in the law
Whtie liberals are the most hateful MFs I have ever met. As you say GOOD ON 'EM.
Let them stew in their "diversity" they will be the first ones taken out by the ones they love so much. Unless they have $$$ like Zucierberg and Bloomberg their lives won't be worth a dime. And even then rich people in Brazil, whites, have been MURDERED by their EMPLOYEES over $10!!!
Years ago the city of San Jose tore down a statue of the Liberty Bell and put up a statue of Montezuma.
This is what happens to a conquered people they take you over and then rename streets, like Martin Luther King Boulevard, King County Washington used to be named after a White guy but they changed that to MLK, the perjurer, the adulterer, the plagiarist, he outranks George Washington!
New Nation News What the Mainstream Media Bosses don't want you to know about VIOLENT CRIME AGAINST WHITES.
Race War yeah its a war but only one side is fighting.
How Do White People Tolerate This?
There was a time in Louisiana that NO black would have DARED to do this...
Black Couple Maces White Mother, Steals White Angel Baby, Sets Baby On Fire; Baby Dies
Black Man Accused of Being Rape-Torture-Kill Serial Killer
NYC: LATINO Punches 81-year-old White man in Knockout Game
Who Controls Advertising?
The EVIL gets more and more powerful every day, old time wrestling had lots of guys like this, it was a character role, but a Jew was VERY offended and the teacher will, most likely, be fired.
OY VEY!!! HANG HIM HIGH!
School Teacher Investigated for Moonlighting as a Nazi Pro Wrestler
And the woke social justice warriors seem to forget that the Union army that fought to free the slaves was 90% white. That never seems to come up when there is talk of paying reparations.
The uncivil war was not about freeing the slaves... read any decent history book, not the ones in the classrooms.
So I guess burning all the History books that don't go with the agenda is next?
How about the city of Houston (Sam Houston),,, gonna rename every road, every city, every state? Gonna eliminate the Souths songs like 'When Johnny comes marching home'? Maybe give Texas back to Mexico?
Personally I'm too old to care. But it is fun to watch slow motion national suicide.
The mayor is a Jew who has events about immigration and this is a sanctuary city. He drummed up illegal immigrates in the extreme.
We've been over run, never seen anything like this, it is now a dangerous city.
It's so bad now, it's 50 50 if the Austin Police Department enforces the law.
I will be leaving Austin.
Go read the Daily Texan, the UT Austin newspaper. They even have Chinese communist in on all this antifa and BLM. That's right the Chinese are the leaders of communism on campus.
Read what the students have to say, even foreign anti-America etc. It's ALL hate the white male and especially the old white male. I told you I was changing side arms, yes, I sold my Remington 1858, more accurate than a Colt, and it was my favorite, well now, I need something in which I can change clips. See with that Remington, which is the same kind used by Clint Eastwood in Pale Rider. It can put a hole through a man at 50 yards, I am fast, and I was using it as a Texas gun fighter, but I need a clip fed weapon to be able to take down human wave attacks, yes. Funny?, this is real. They're instigating and inciting just like ISIS.
It's dangerous now, it was never like this.
I lived for a couple of years in Austin in the 1990s when it was still safe and a pleasant college town.
Left after Katrina due to the massive increase in violent crime, traffic congestion from hundreds of thousands of LA people moving in and serious air pollution. It's a cesspool for the most part now. Even the UT campus is super dangerous. I personally would never send my kid there.
Only 2 to 5 % of the people fighting in the War for Southern Independence thought they were fighting to free slaves or keep slavery. Both sides were racist as hell and didn’t give a flip about slaves! The North fought the war for their wallet. The South fought because they were being invaded. The South screwed up by letting the war be fought in the South. They should have been up north making the Yankees howl from the second the North invaded using the tactics that Nathan Forrest used!
Actually, it was about the right of states to disregard human rights in the name of economic expediency. Federal control had nothing to do with it. It's not like they rebelled because the feds were trying to tax and confiscate property like they do now. Fighting for your right to use other human beings as farm animals is about as disgusting as it gets.
The sad part is that the number of people that owned slaves in the south was much smaller than most people would think. Most of the battle flag waving hicks we see confederate soldiers portrayed as were dirt poor people that had absolutely nothing at stake when it came to slavery, or states' rights. They were simply brainwashed by the merchants and plantation owners to think the feds were trying to take their rights, or were pressed into service.
However you wish to frame it, it was fundamentally about states rights to shoot themselves in the foot if they pleased. It was about central Federal control over the states right to determine their own affairs...regardless how repugnant exercising those states rights were.
Consider all the problems we confront today, they consider how many of them revolve around an Imperial Federal government.
There were many northern sympathizers in the south and many southern sympathizers in the north. And slave ownership in the south AND north was restricted to the few, not the many. As in all wars, it was the elite few, on both sides, who determine when war will be waged almost entirely based upon what is best for them and not for the people. I do not argue this point.
But it still comes down to states rights. Most people born in the last 100 years cannot imagine a USA without a strong central Federal government. It most certainly was not that way when the constitution was written, nor that way during the first half of the 1800's.
The Civil War was every bit about slavery from start to finnish. If not for slavery the deep South would never have pushed so hard for succession... just for starters. It was understood by all at the time that slavery would die a natural death... only the deep South had a vested interest in its continuance... without sucession they would lose their slaves.
But it was a convinient myth... one I get a bit tired of hearing...
And the Afghan War was about allowing women to vote? Read a book not published by New York Jews and then you will see from the Civil War to today are Rothschild Wars. E.G. The Confederate Secretary of State was a Jew (bad mistake) that escaped to England with all the Confederate Treasury's gold and delivered the gold to Rothschild.
The current and temporary residents of Austin have offended the founders of Texas. They share neither the culture nor the history of Texas and should be forcibly removed. They belong in Texas as much as Muslims and Africans belong in Europe. The pendulum will swing back and land will be reclaimed with violence.
Like I said, both sides have their interpretation of what went down when and how. I agree that slavery is abhorrent. But the United States of America, until the civil war, was a confederation of states who begrudgingly gave some power to the Federal government. The civil war changed all that.
Just because slavery was the focus of the central debate about states rights didn't make the civil war about slavery. By Lincoln's own admission, he brought slavery full force into the mix long after the war started as a political statement to rally the north around a 'moral' cause.
As far as the north was concerned, the civil war was going to be quick, maybe a few months at best. When the south showed great determination and courage and the war dragged on well into its second year, Lincoln needed to do something to keep the northern states and public engaged and willing to continue to fund and man the northern armies.
Freeing the slaves was a brilliant PR stunt. Do you know he did not free the slaves in those northern states where slavery was still legal when he freed them in the south? But I thought the civil war was about slavery and freeing the slaves?
Before you call Lincoln a great person, a slave liberator, or sympathizer of blacks, you might read this:
He was a RACIST;
"I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been in favor of bringing about in anyway the social and political equality of the white and black races - that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race. I say upon this occasion I do not perceive that because the white man is to have the superior position the negro should be denied everything."
-Abraham Lincoln
Fourth Debate with Stephen A. Douglas at Charleston, Illinois, September 18, 1858 (The Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln edited by Roy P. Basler, Volume III, pp. 145-146.)
There is nothing he said with which I disagree.
Also, Lincoln did not free all slaves. Only those that were open rebellion. The emancipation proclamation did not apply to the 4 border states that had slaves
But Wikipedia says thats white privledge hate speech. They wouldn't lie, would they?
whitewashing? are they allowed to say that?
Fuck libtards up.
Trap the fucks
ONLY works face to face. Even MORE effective with others around.
Ask...muse.....ponder....
*Why is it that the left/Democrats are so concerned about a foreign power (in this case, their bogey man of Russia) interfering in the U.S. elections....
...when they have NO problems with illegal aliens (of Mexico and many other countries) being able to vote in that same election - by the millions?
(fucks them up....listen for the obfuscation....the name calling)
* Why is it that the left/Democrats are so concerned about children (illegal border babies)...when they green light and approve the abortion of millions???
(talk about heads of steam building up - stammering.....)
Those two issues - when said/asked that way - FUCKS them up/makes them look stupid (which..they are) and if you are around other people, makes them look silly to them.
Done this now 5 times. Hilarity ensues.
Last sentence first paragraph, prophetic! Celebrate the man.
This is why I moved outside of Austin. Fuck these people.
Austin City Limits.
will regional music be impacted, probably ? /s
No need to wait for that. It's already happened.
Ironic Austin City Limits
Maybe they should rename it "Enslavement Technology City."
Have you ever lived next to a house full of 20 Mexicans? I have.
I was pointing out the large numbers of tech companies there are working on tech in order to bring us all under constant surveillance.
And to force 20 Mexicans into one house. You see the correlation?
Right.
Let's erase our history so that we're guaranteed to repeat it...? Is this the progressive rationale here? Good grief.
Knowing our history means NOT erasing it. Duh.
It just gets stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider and stupider .
The national IQ must be lower than a Chimpanzee which is estimated at 50-60.
We did not go to the moon.....
The Psychological Operations being conducted on the populace mindset / Psyche is at a Fever pitch.
Historically, thats exactly what every Country that has ever fallen under the rule of Communism have in common.
Every regime attempted to eradicate that Countires Culture & Heritage to Indoctrinate future Generations in their new Image.
Communist achieved Genocide by Marginalizing Individuals within segments of Society by ostracizing their Identities to impose their own Ideology of Communism.
The Texas Historical Commission had better take note of the fact that its function is to preserve history, not to erase it. Also, why does the City of Austin (and it will always remain Austin) even have an "Equity Office"?
Niggers.
This article is almost reason enough to stop my purchases of Tito's vodka. Made in Austin TX.
Best vodka on the planet. I sometimes miss drinking it.
Nothing better than a Tito's martini.
" Austin also opposed an attempt by Mexico to ban slavery in the province of Tejas and said if slaves were freed, they would turn into “vagabonds, a nuisance and a menace."
He got that right, didn't he!
If the politicians won't fight back against the fascists, you'll quickly find that the citizens will. Exhibit 1 will be Texas. Go ahead and try to take Texas. See what happens. You had better bring a very well-armed force. In fact, the US state of Texas is probably more well-armed than any nation in the world, outside of the United States. Good luck, you pieces of shit.
“Before the council renamed Robert E. Lee Road as Azie Morton Road and Jeff Davis Avenue was changed to William Holland Avenue, the city gathered input from residents along those streets. A majority opposed the changes, which occurred in April.”
Looks like the Bolsheviks already are...one street name at a time...whether the “majority” supports the change...or not.
Wonder what the physical condition of the street itself is?
“The Equity Office’s report concludes...”
???
This is what those taxpayers fund?
November!
A second American shot heard ‘round the world...