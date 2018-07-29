Why Americans Are About To Experience Sharply Higher Prices

A few weeks ago, SocGen asked what is arguably the most important question relating to the global trade wars: are tariffs inflationary or deflationary? While there were various nuances, its conclusion was simple: "Inflationary short term, disinflationary medium term."
It appears that the "short-term" part has now arrived, because after several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and retaliations between the US and China, American consumers are about to be hit with sharply higher prices as tariffs on industrial metals put pressure on U.S. manufacturers.
In May, President Trump imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on the EU, Canada, and Mexico to help preserve America’s manufacturing base. The response: steel and aluminum prices have risen 33% and 11% respectively since the beginning of the year, as manufacturers began to price in the tariffs.
Moreover, tariffs on additional imported products from China have added even more costs for producers, which are now being aggressively passed through to the consumer.
"You’re going to see higher prices passed on to consumers…almost immediately" Matt Gold, a former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative for North America under former President Barack Obama, told CNBC. "A lot of goods are already warehoused that were imported months ago, so it takes a bit of time to catch up, but prices catch up pretty fast," he added.
"The way it works is that a U.S. importer pays the taxes to the customs duties or customs tariffs to the U.S. Treasury," Gold explained. "Of course, that’s going to effect the sale price [and] whatever price at which the exporter sells to the importer is going to lower, because the importer has to pay duties in addition to paying the purchase price."
Gold added that for American consumers, those soaring costs would be spread "really across the board. With Chinese retaliatory tariffs, we’ve imposed those on $34 billion of different goods coming from China. It’s a very broad array of consumer products, industrial products."
“So everything from the person who walks into Walmart is going to pay higher prices as well as the manufacturer buying material imports for their manufacturing processes,” the former official added.
To be sure, the latest Markit PMI already warned about the threat of sharply higher prices, noting that "July saw the steepest rise in prices charged for goods and services yet recorded by the surveys as firms passed rising costs on to customers, in turn frequently linked to tariffs."
And here's why.
This month, Winnebago Industries warned that the recreational-vehicle boom seen in the last several years could have popped: "We’ve had to go to the market a bit more frequently and a bit more aggressively with some price increases as of late,” said Michael Happe, chief executive of recreational-vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries Inc, who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.
Happe did not disclose how much the tariffs would affect prices but said the company had made changes such as altering recreational-vehicle floor plans to decrease costs.
The CEO of the Iowa-based company said that it has benefited from the recent recreational-vehicle boom. However, trade tensions and rising inflation could lead to a gloomy outlook for the company. "Uncertainty is never a great thing for the economy and the more noise there is there’s a risk that consumers will press pause," he said.
Polaris Industries is another recreational-vehicle company raising prices on its vehicles including boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles to cover $15 million of the $40 million in tariff-related charges to pay for steel, aluminum, and components from China this year. The company is facing severe headwinds from retaliatory tariffs from other countries on products it exports from the U.S., including the Indian-brand motorcycles it ships to Europe.
In a move that is sure to infuriate President Trump, CEO Scott Wine said he could soon move production facilities of road bikes that it sells in Europe to Poland from Iowa to avoid European Union tariffs.
Last month, Harley-Davidson announced similar plans in June to move production to Europe, which drew substantial criticism from labor unions and the wrath of President Trump. Harley’s CEO Matt Levatich said last month that the transition would help keep costs down for its motorcycles in Europe and escape Trump’s tariffs. “We made the best decision given the circumstances,” he said last week.
His decision will soon be copied by dozens of other US manufacturers who face the challenge of keeping profits high amid sharply higher costs.
And while tariff costs for recreational-vehicles are slowly but surely being passed along to the American consumer, at least these are highly discretionary purchases for members of society's upper-middle and top income class, and as such the hit to their wallet will be manageable.
But what's worse is that far more Americans are about to suffer rising prices on their purchases of key staples. Last week, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said tariffs are going to inflate drink prices. “Clearly it’s disruptive for us. It’s disruptive for our customers,” Quincey said. He believes distributors and retailers will pass along increased prices to consumers in the third quarter.
Beverage inflation is not just coming to soda, executives at Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer warned their prices could move up 2 percent this year.
“At some point, increased commodity costs have to be passed through to some extent,” Chief Executive Jim Koch said in a recent earnings call.
And it appears that that time is now.
Industrial manufacturer Lennox International has also dramatically increased prices of its heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products because of the tariffs. The company has raised prices twice this year to cover an additional $50 million on steel. Lennox said it expects to pay $20 million more for freight and $5 million for tariffs on components from China this year.
“We haven’t seen any pushback on the price,” Lennox CEO Todd Bluedorn said on an investor call last week, although he probably should have added the word 'yet.' Bluedorn noted that he was not alone and all of his competitors have announced similar price increases.
The list goes on.
Office furniture producer Steelcase also raised prices in June for the second time this year as base metal prices accelerated. “It’s been a long time, if ever, that we’ve done two price increases back to back as quickly as we did,” Chief Executive James P. Keane said.
Meanwhile, the agriculture industry and farmers, especially of soybeans, have been crushed by retaliatory tariffs. Last week, the USDA issued a proposed $12 billion bailout for U.S. farmers: the farmer subsidy would include direct payments to soybean, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and pork producers impacted by tariff retaliation.
So with the 2018 Midterm Elections in sight, President Trump’s trade wars are hurting potential republican voters right where it hurts the most: in the wallet, and the higher prices are spreading to increasingly more goods and services. As a result, consumers are forced to dip into their savings and spend on credit to survive as the prices of goods soar.
The lingering question ahead of the elections is whether Americans will vote with their empty wallets or continue the status quo. One answer came last week from Iowa farmers, who criticized President Donald Trump’s $12 billion farm aid package and worried about trade wars impacting their business, yet many still turned out to support him on Thursday during a visit to the top corn-producing state.
Trump may be taking on fights with too many trading partners at once, said Bob Weber, a corn farmer in nearby Bellevue, Iowa. But Weber still turned out to watch Trump, for whom he voted, land on Air Force One.
“What he’s doing is right but he might be doing too much at the same time,” Weber said.
Meanwhile, others suffering farmers continue to give Trump the benefit of the doubt:
BJ Reeg, a farmer in nearby Bellevue, worries that trade tensions have hurt prices for the soybeans he grows and meat he produces from cattle.
“This trade war thing, it has to be done,” Reeg said as he leaned on his silver pickup truck. “In the long run, it’s gonna be good, if a guy can hang on.”
Come November, the answer to how much longer "a guy can hang on" could mean all the difference for Trump and the GOP, especially now that billionaire industrialist and prominent Republican donor, Charles Koch, announced that he himself can barely "hang on" for much longer, and warned that the greater the level of trade restrictions, the greater the risk of severe economic fallout: "Every nation that’s prospered is one that didn’t engage in trade wars," he said. Just how Koch plans on making his policy displeasure known to Trump remains to be seen.
so... just another way to hoover money from the populace.
Winning
And yet PMs go nowhere.
No one cares, next. In self sufficient, no debt, 30 years of commodities stashed, so who cares. I do not participate in your bullshit..
Daily reminder:
Tariffs are provided for in the Constitution. They are a tax on the sale of goods that crosses the border of the country.
Income taxes are illegal and not intended by the Founding Fathers. They are a direct tax on earned private property.
Income taxes were pushed through by the rich in 1913 to entrench themselves. (Rich do not get paychecks, but live off capital gains which are always taxed much lower. In fact, 4 decades passed after the income tax, before dividends from company ownership were even taxed, at all.)
that's messed up regarding the realities of empire/nation building--- it was from the beginning, and the framers knew this!
George Washington: "avoid foreign entanglements"
*After 100 years of Jewish propaganda and infiltration of public schools.*
Average American Hamburger-Enthusiast: "America was always an Empire that taxed our incomes to support God's favorite nation, Israel."
"rising prices on their purchases of key staples."
Fucking Coca cola is not a staple. Ag prices are going to drop, not rise. And I don't need an RV, an ATv, or a snow machine.
So where are the tariffs hitting the average consumer exactly? Beer? THAT is a staple, but a 2% increase? yawn.
Get real. This is another fucked up anti-Trump bullshit article.
where? where else?
gasoline. electricity. natural gas. and everything that needs them to manufacture or transport to the consumer.
I hope that gold is also going to "experience sharply higher prices" too.
Not just trade wars! "Neocons and Israelis Are Pushing America into Perpetual wars"
"Vanessa Beeley: White Helmets are Israel’s terrorist organs"
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/07/28/vanessa-beeley-white-helmets-a…
Noooooo.... don’t text my coke bro!
The Fed has the same problem fb has. Market penetration. Once you control everything through 10 years of QE the real market economy is but a fraction of what it originally was. You won't find any statistics on that. Trillions is QE inflated the economy in a way that has yet to work itself throughout and down to the little guy on the street. Simple economics dictate the inflation will be massive. It's how they pay for QE, stupid. fb has completely penetrated the market, is, in fact nothing but a de facto monopoly deciding who can way what where and how the continues to run the meme of a capitalist society where markets are unlimited. It's just ain't so, my friend. Actually the same is true of Amazon.
The only way to unlimited growth is if the Fed leaves the economy alone and lets it grow on it's own, not through the corporate welfare that is QE from the top down. That's NOT the Fed's job. It's a fact, Jack. It was a really really bad idea and our economy is probably changed forever because of it.
Great analysis, thank you.
Noooooo.... don’t tax my coke bro!
Notes in,
Eva Bartlett has some great interviews and content. Both courageous women I support Eva.
Agree 100%!!!
For those looking for the Truth, Eva Bartlett and Vanessa Beeley, are probably the two best actual journalist in the world right now, on everything from the middle-east to North Korea.
I can hardly wait until Ocasio-Cortez gets elected so everything becomes ... free!
The "girl from da Bronx" [who was actually raised in a wealthy suburban home] will fundamentally change America even moar!
Cortez/Bernie, 2020!
Coca-cola and other soft drink poison peddlers can double or triple their prices or more, and I don't care one little bit. It would be terrific if people quit drinking that stuff.
The reduction in diabetes and other related medical issues would be huge win for our sugar addicted populace.
so as bad as smoking, huh, get that fuking coke out of here! coke free zone...
Coke cola is awesome. Not sure why people hate Nazi themed drinks. If you can’t handle it, don’t drink it.
You see that, that’s not happening. You see from where I am sitting, you’ve nothing to offer me.
Exactly ...
Anyone notice that about a year ago the price of fish fillets went up about 30% or more? I used to be able to get tilapia, farmed salmon, or tuna for $6.99 a pound or sometimes $5.99 at Costco. Now it's all $8.99 and up. Happened bingo.
Maybe the price of cesium and mercury went up.
LOL!
We could try to recover them through recycling? It appears San Fran would be a good place to start
Yeah, Scottish farmed salmon was $17.98/lb. ON SALE yesterday at the grocery store.
Hamachi yellowtail was $20.98/lb. ON SALE.
Never eat farmed
salmon or talapia.
they are fed crap inc PCB laden food. There are no regulations on what you can feed
fish.
No tuna at all either. Full of Mercury.
I hear Hilary Clunkton really enjoys tilapia, but it ain’t fish
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/18930
If you saw the mutations in farmed salmon and in other fish you wouldn't eat any at all.
They're considered the most toxic food on the planet. All those Norwegian salmon are farm raised in a toxic soup of pesticides and antibiotics.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYYf8cLUV5E
I shut down my healthy small hydroponic fish farm because I had a full freezer and couldn't give away or sell enough fish to keep up up the levels of nutrients for the veggie beds. Downscaling from small to tiny just isn't economic and upscaling to commercial levels is too much of a gamble with the costs involved from the State hoops you have to jump through without solid sales contracts. The County Extension agent told me just to process the fish and veggies for commercial sale would cost a minimum of $25-30K for NSF certified equipment and clean-rooms and that's in an existing building.
You don't need antibiotics and pesticides in clean water that is always replenished and the waste is extracted regularly and automatically.
If you stood in a cesspool all your life, you might have a few health problems too.
Same for all the grain too.
Massive deflation in medical sector.
Don’t worry.
The Universal Basic Income will never come to fruition. It is like the universal-health-insurance theme that the Democratic Party threw out there for decades, finally passing something that helped the same people who benefit from their other means-tested welfare programs, while hurting people who lose out in their unfair-to-the-max social-engineering projects.
Dems will use the UBI as a campaign tactic to string along the voters who get the short end of the policies that they actually pass. We already have a UBI for some, namely for womb-productive citizens & noncitizens, and it will stay intact, with occasional additions by Democrats that pay citizen and noncitizen parents even more for sex and reproduction.
Republicans won’t add or subtract from any of this, as it helps to drive down wages for US citizens living on earned-only income.
Their campaign donors like this.
Democrats and Republicans in the Uniparty subsidize the major household bills—rent, groceries, electricity, etc.—of single moms & womb-productive legal / illegal immigrants in single-breadwinner households with US-born instant-citizen kids when they stay under the income limits for the programs by working part time.
It drives wages and hours down for all of the single, childless citizens and the single parents with kids over 18 who live on earned-only income, facing rent that consumes more than half of their monthly pay. Due to welfare, womb-productive citizens & noncitizens do not need wages sufficient to cover household bills. They can afford to accept low wages and part-time hours.
Win for cheapskate employers...
Win for womb-productive citizens & noncitizens...
Lose for single citizens who need for earned income ONLY to cover all household bills...
The solution of Uniparty politicians is to give the same group of citizen & noncitizen welfare recipients monthly cash assistance in the hundreds and up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit money to spend as they please.
The universal-health-care and Universal-Basic-Income themes are to the Democrats as abortion and immigration are to the Republicans.
The parties use these issues to turn out their respective bases without really doing anything about the issues. When Uniparty politicians actually pass legislation, they add on freebies to the broad array of existing freebies for select groups of voters—the exact same groups every time, primarily womb producers.
After seizing power in 2016, the first thing Republicans did was to pass a tax cut for the rich. To take the edge off of the issue of tax cuts for the rich at a time of massive income disparities, Republicans added non-refundable child tax credits of $2,000 for dual-earner parents—i.e. for people keeping two jobs with benefits made possible by a $260-billion tax exclusion for their employers under one roof, while $9-per-hour NannyCam-surveilled babysitters, $9-per-hour daycare workers or elderly grandparents do the work of raising their kids for them.
This is the same group that Obama’s stimulus provided with a couple of thousand, albeit Obama also bumped up the refundable child tax credit for citizens and noncitizens to above $8,000 for maximum womb productivity.
Per-capita income in many states is $20k or below, leaving single, childless citizens and single parents with kids over 18 in the impossible situation of financing unaffordable rent and all other bills on yearly wages that are just double the amount of the max refundable child tax credit in the Obama stimulus. Those refundable child tax credits for part-time-working welfare consumers who do not pay income tax finance a lot of beach trips to copulate with boyfriends and tattoos since those moms lack the expense of rent & groceries due to monthly welfare, whereas the non-refundable child tax credits finance kitchen redos and trips to Europe.
Whether you stand in line to vote for the Democratic or the Republican half of the Uniparty, the thing that is most likely to come to fruition is not the UBI or an immigration bill that reduces competition from welfare-buttressed immigrants in the labor market.
The thing that Uniparty Democrats OR Uniparty Republicans are likely to pass is paid family leave so that above-firing parents with welfare-paid bills, and above-firing parents in dual-earner households, who already enjoy an enormous amount of excused time off in their “voted-best-for-moms” and family-friendly jobs get more large stretches of time off from work, but with pay, bumping up their compensation even higher above the compensation of single-earner and childless employees who do not enjoy wages boosted by monthly welfare, the progressive tax code or paid leave related to their personal-life choices.
Womb porn?
Uterus envy.
Traditionally that would be Ocasio/Sanders, but today, with her, with Bernie, with the press who knows.
Gosh, Trump is asking for more balanced trade...could backfire. I do remember O, calling for "necessarily increased prices" cause WE have it too good.
When you’re looking at the tax laws and laughing at the people saying tax evasion is a threat.
I suggest you actually read the tax laws, and only exchange your gold for cash directly.
Take your meds Nid. You're losing it again.
Totally agree. These are short term inconveniences. These sectors always figure it out. Some will fail while others will surge. Survival of the fittest.
So where are the tariffs hitting the average consumer exactly?
I doubt it's the effects of the tariffs as of yet. They are going through inventory and raising prices incrementally, so when the effected products arrive the price increase won't be sticker shock.
Wel, prices for microbrews have skyrocketed since 2006-ish. Back then, I used to pay $4 for a solid IPA. Now it's $6-$7...same breweries.
A 30 pack of really cheap beer has already gone from $12.99 in 2009 to $18.99 now. Think those of us who drink that swill haven't noticed?
Coca cola is poison to the body.
#tariffIsrael
#FairTrade
Indeed, and the 'Jay [1794] Treaty' gave credence to POTUS Washington's words, however POTUS Adams didn't fare so well being a federalist sucking up to the British,...---it was POTUS Jefferson a republican/democrat that was able to get the Louisiana [July 4, 1804] Purchase from France for peanuts that prevented another war with the British over the Mississippi and Florida (?already to invade, starting a war they hadn't/didn't finish?).
France had saved America twice in this short period of our history: first, during the Revolution War and secondly,... absolutely?ironically during the US/British War of 1812 with the 'Treaty of [1814] Ghent'.
Napoleon wasn't quite finished (*important: The 1812 Russo-Franco War was Napoleon's waterloo, period!) making war and had amassed a huge army in 1814,...while the British were tired and exhausted by the long war and its cost,...and because of the mopping-up in all Europe because of a half-dead, and totally insane Bonaparte that refused to die without taking his entire country into the abyss?!? for his glory, they had postponed sending their army and navy to America!
If GB had followed through, it would have once and for all destroy the belligerent continent US of A from their 'one-off-lucky`victory of 1776' in which the British referred. **(Britain by 1815 had a navy and army which amassed professional army and navy no one in the world could or would dare challenge them until a century later!)
History is strange, and wars costly and devastating to a Empires neglected welfare?
But, as fortune had been on America's side, trade with America trumped any moar war, and the impressment stopped as did the blockades.
POTUS Madison had won a unwinnable war, underfinanced and discredited by a Army of Generals whom were by all means war profiteers.
bottom line: Madison couldn't have a tax to pay for an army/navy (the northern federalist made his political life living hell), and with the British blockading and impressing all American shipping,... trade and revenue became zero,... and the cherry on top was the British Navy blockading the entire seacoast of America to trade as in a a total forced embargo.
and yet the British walked away leaving the USA to its own demise in which they truly believed we would as a divided country politically self destruct!
After the Civil War and there was Blood in the Streets
Chart the money trail......
History Repeats.
Check out John Taylor Gatto's lectures on youtube re: the history of American schooling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOAi5vqjpaM
I said this like a month ago here. The only loser in tariffs is the consumer. Period. Oh great. We’ll bring shitty/low wage jobs back home. Great!!!!! This isn’t 1994. You can’t earn a decent living working in a factory anymore.
the ussa knew this in the late 70s?
industrial America had reached its apex and then the lexicon 'Stagflation' found itself
the American people or proletariat/peasant[serfs]s via the bourgeoise had but a quarter century to make hay before capitalism took control...???
Maybe there's reason why factory jobs are low wages these days? Could it be that the fewer jobs somehow reduces wages?
Almost like supply and demand has a economic effect?
Almost like labor competing for very few jobs lowers the wage?
Nah. Let's keep all our production overseas. Fuck those who can't get a trendy hipster job that produces nothing but manbuns and soyfaces.
there are no great 'Unions' today?
trade unions ???? who's building via the 'right to work' minority contractors
basically, it was they (esp., auto industry in Detroit!) themselves that over priced their usefulness. this doesn't excuse the propaganda used by the 'Commerce (State Dept.?) Dept., that they were all communist infiltrated.
labor today is very healthy in the service industry with great paying careers.
sadly, the bulk of manufacturing is producing a metal box and stuffing it full with electronic pre-assembled gadgetry from overseas.
automobiles, appliances, hvac units,... etc, etc.,...
lastly, these kids all want the American dream of owning a house, thus pigeonholing themselves via demographics rather than renting.
