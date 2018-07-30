Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,
You may find it difficult to believe some of the things that I am about to share with you. Instinctively, most of us know that America is in trouble, but recently it has been impressed upon me that things are much worse than I originally believed.
Our cities are becoming cesspools, our nation is falling apart all around us, and it seems like the number of sick, twisted and depraved people is multiplying. We still have a relatively high standard of living for the moment, but the only reason we can maintain that standard of living is because we are on the greatest debt binge in human history. And once that bubble bursts, I fear for what this nation is going to become, because things are getting really bad out there.
The following are 10 signs that America is in much worse trouble than we all thought...
#1 America is “the most dangerous country in the developed world to give birth in”. We all know that our healthcare system is rapidly deteriorating, but I figured that the U.S. would be at least in the middle of the pack when it comes to women dying during childbirth. Sadly, I was completely wrong…
The U.S. is the most dangerous country in the developed world to give birth in according to a report.
About 50,000 women are “severely injured” during childbirth, and about 700 women die every year. Half of these deaths could have been prevented, as could the injuries, if correct safety procedures had been followed, according to an investigation by USA Today.
#2 America is absolutely teeming with sexual predators. When I read stories like the one I am about to share with you, it makes me want to vomit. According to a report that was just released, more than 300 “predator priests” were identified in just 6 Pennsylvania dioceses…
A landmark grand jury report identifies more than 300 “predator priests” in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses, the state Supreme Court said Friday in ordering the findings released. (Tap here to read the court ruling.)
The justices said the report on clergy child sexual abuse going back decades and allegations of cover-up efforts will be made public but without the names or “individual specific information” of priests and others who have challenged the findings, at least in the initial version to be released.
#3 America has a massive problem with pedophilia. This is particularly true in Hollywood, and actor Elijah Wood has decided to go public about it…
The actor, in a new interview with the Sunday Times, is accusing Tinseltown of having a pedophilia problem, saying “a lot of vipers” are preying on children in the business.
“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood. It was all organized. There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind,” he said. “There is darkness in the underbelly. What bums me about these situations is that the victims can’t speak as loudly as the people in power. That’s the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people: they can be squashed, but their lives have been irreparably damaged.”
#4 America is full of people that are looking to take advantage of others. During the recent horrific wildfires in northern California, authorities say that there was “a lot of looting”…
With so many people locked out of huge areas of the city, looters had moved in to take advantage, officials said, adding that police patrols are being increased and hat National Guard troops are being brought in to help.
“We’re experiencing a lot of looting and are beefing up our security,” Redding Police Chief Roger Moore told a crowd of about 250 residents Saturday afternoon. And Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko received a round of applause when he announced the first arrest of a suspected looter.
#5 America has way too many politically-correct control freaks that want to ruin all of our lives. I never dreamed that the day would come when plastic straws would be banned in the United States, but now it is actually happening…
Only in California can you go to jail for offering restaurant patrons a straw. According to the ordinance, first-time offenders will be given a written warning. Second-time offenders will face steeper consequences. Based on the city’s municipal code, penalties for straw-peddling will include a “fine not exceeding one thousand dollars ($1,000), imprisonment for a term not exceeding six (6) months.”
The West Coast is home to many a plastic straw ban; the city of Seattle, WA, was the first city in the U.S. to ban plastic straws in early July. But in the Emerald City, a violation only warrants a $250 fine. California is not to be outdone in their regressive-progressive politics.
#6 America is a nation of addicts. Today, I came across a survey that found that nearly half of all Americans admit to shopping online (one addiction) while drunk (another addiction)…
If you’ve poured yourself a glass of wine or two and then started browsing Amazon, you’re not alone — and you may well have spent more than you meant to. A new survey finds that Americans who shop online under the influence spend over $40 each time.
Gin drinkers actually spend the most, about $82 on average, while whiskey drinkers are the cheapest buzzed buyers, according to addiction treatment facility the Archstone Recovery Center. They polled over 1,000 people who reported purchasing an item off of Amazon while under the influence of alcohol.
#7 America is on a path to financial suicide. The federal government is already 21 trillion dollars in debt, and it is being officially estimated that we will hit the 30 trillion dollar mark by 2028.
#8 America seems to have an endless supply of cruel people. Down in Louisiana, authorities have arrested 5 people that locked an autistic woman that they were related to in a cage and forced her to eat her mother’s ashes…
A Louisiana woman living with autism was locked up in a cage, threatened and abused and forced to eat her mother’s ashes by five people, who were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in New Orleans, officials said.
The indictments accuse five family members of abusing their 22-year-old relative until June 2016, according to court documents released by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
#9 America’s major cities are rapidly being transformed into cesspools. The following is an excerpt from a letter that was recently penned by Portland’s police chief…
Our City has become a cesspool. Livability that once made Portland a unique and vibrant city is now replaced with human feces in businesses doorways, in our parks, and on our streets. Aggressive panhandlers block the sidewalks, storefronts, and landmarks like Pioneer Square, discouraging people from enjoying our City. Garbage-filled RVs and vehicles are strewn throughout our neighborhoods. Used needles, drug paraphernalia, and trash are common sights lining the streets and sidewalks of the downtown core area, under our bridges, and freeway overpasses. That’s not what our families, business owners, and tourists deserve.
#10 America is inhabited by way too many idiots. These days just about anyone will do just about anything for 15 minutes of fame, and one of the worst examples of this was when Florida resident Robby Stratton walked into a convenience store with a live alligator…
The man, identified by WJAX as Robby Stratton, is seen on video posted to Facebook walking into the store in Jacksonville with the gator’s mouth taped shut.
Stratton approaches the counter and asks the man behind it: ‘Y’all got beer still? Y’all ain’t out, are y’all?’
He then sees someone in the back of the store and says: ‘Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?’
Stratton planned this stunt well in advance, and he made sure to have it recorded so that he could post it on Facebook.
This is what America has become. We need to take a long look in the mirror, because we are in an advanced state of decline.
Hopefully the American people will start to wake up, because time to turn things around is quickly running out.
I thought the yanks were on the path to greatness, again?
Surrealist, Australia
#1 America is “the most dangerous country in the developed world to give birth in”.
Unless you're an illegal alien... then it's the BEST place to give birth in.
#2 America is absolutely teeming with sexual predators.
#3 America has a massive problem with pedophilia.
We have been desensitized by the (((Hollywood Perverts))), thus their influence upon the masses has naturally been passed down through their flood of filth in the forms of pornography, Talmudvision, Movies, Books, Advertising, etc…
#4 America is full of people that are looking to take advantage of others.
When your guiding spiritual and moral light is either dimmed or fully extinguished, you have no compunction whatsoever about screwing your fellow man.
#5 America has way too many politically-correct control freaks that want to ruin all of our lives.
This is 90% due to the generations of dim-wits who have passed through our nation’s illustrious brainwashing Halls of Ivy over the past 5 decades.
#6 America is a nation of addicts.
Yes… when your national pride and zest for life are usurped by trivial and material concerns, a certain amount of anesthetization is needed as balm for the empty soul.
#7 America is on a path to financial suicide.
No. America is on a path to financial murder - by the (((international usurers))) who control the Fed.
#8 America seems to have an endless supply of cruel people.
All nations have their share of cruel people. We just reward ours and allow them to flourish unpunished.
#9 America’s major cities are rapidly being transformed into cesspools.
America’s major cities are majority minority… enough said.
#10 America is inhabited by way too many idiots.
This is because they’ve been purposefully idiotized by 60 years of television and an insidious lowering of standards on every level - from education to morality.
And so I hope you'll forgive the added pinch of salt and pepper to your article, Mr. Snyder... it was just a little too bland for my taste buds.
In reply to I thought the yanks were on… by Surrealist
Its those fuckin satanists.
.
So, how do we kick out the Rothschilds org, Rockeffellars, thePope and the Queen all at once.
.
Then we need to stop the building of the 3rd Temple and expose those kabbalah, 'let Jesus boil in his own excrement in Hell' reading mother fuckers.
.
Thats all.
In reply to #1 America is “the most… by J S Bach
#11. America has way too many bloggers.
In reply to Its those fuckin satanists. … by BLOTTO
And too few do-ers.
In reply to 11. America has way too many… by AlaricBalth
High-Ranking CIA Agent Blows Whistle On The Deep State And Shadow Government
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-15/high-ranking-cia-agent-blows-…
Aaron Kesel - ActivistPost.com
Former CIA Officer: Clinton "Involved In Biggest Treason In History" (copy of link below)
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-15/former-cia-officer-clinton-in…
Greg Hunter - USAWatchdog.com
Clinton Involved in Biggest Treason in History – Kevin Shipp
https://usawatchdog.com/clinton-involved-in-biggest-treason-in-history-…
Greg Hunter - July 15, 2018
Kevin Shipp – Indictments Coming for Hillary and Co-conspirators
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rilN9M0oLhI (28:38)
In reply to And too few do-ers. by Arrowflinger
That is exactly what a lady friend said this morning to me!!!
Snyder talks like all the CONNEDservatives.
A Jewish lesbian couple in California a few years ago adopted a white goy boy child I think it was age 4 at the time of the story and they had him taking hormone shots PRESCRIBED BY AN MD to stop him from growing into a boy all the way, they were then going to get him castrated, I don't know what happened after that as the story disappeared from the news.
WHAT KIND OF A COUNTRY let's that happen????
Here's a hint:
Jenji Kohan and the Jewish Hyper-Sexualization of Western Culture
In reply to #1 America is “the most… by J S Bach
Definitely #10
In reply to That is exactly what a lady… by Skip
I think the article misses the Point. Pedophilia was a bigger problem in days gone by. The internet has just exposed it.
My list
1) When Your school district gives days off for Eid and Passover, but not Easter. (SV School District)
2) When Catholic Bishops Lawyer up to prevent the DA from naming names (PA Again)
3) When the Attorney General of this country turns a blind eye to the most rampant and outrages acts of Treason and Sedition this nation has seen
4) When your son says theres a girl who thinks she is a boy in my bathroom at school (5th grade)
5) When an Illegal Alien has better health Coverage than you.
6) When the same Illegals kid is wearing 200 shoes to school and the newest Iphone.. while you are struggling to buy Keds
7) When all speech is protected speech but yours.
8) When the constitution is deemed obsolete
9) When your first lady is a Tranny.
10) When you pay more in taxes than you get to keep.
In reply to That is exactly what a lady… by Skip
#11 - America is overrun with whiny hysterical millennials who react like little girls - run away bawling - to *every single* problem that pops up, the notion of 'try working hard to overcome it' never once having entered their soft weak little minds
In reply to I thought the yanks were on… by Surrealist
#12 - Nobody remembers who killed Jesus
In reply to #11 - America is overrun… by vato poco
santa claus?
In reply to #12 - Nobody remembers who… by Sy Kloine Bee
666
.
Did you know their are 6 letters inbetween the 'h' and the 'o'?
.
ho ho ho.
.
Fuck santa claus
In reply to santa claus? by DingleBarryObummer
Cronyism killed Jesus
In reply to #12 - Nobody remembers who… by Sy Kloine Bee
People in power that were afraid of competition.
In reply to #12 - Nobody remembers who… by Sy Kloine Bee
More like we work 40+ hours a week so we can barely afford to put gas in the tank so we can drive to work the next morning.
In reply to #11 - America is overrun… by vato poco
what's this? you have to work full-time just to keep up? and if you dare to want to get ahead, you're saying you have to work EVEN HARDER than that?! rich people don't just walk up to you and give you free stuff?? how awful!!!
why, if it weren't for the fact that that's how the fuckin' world has always worked, you pitiful candyass lightweight, I might even feel sorry for you
In reply to More like we work 40+ hours… by Solosides
That and all these partisan shills running about with either hair afire with blue flames warning that same sorts with red flaming hair are going to start the final conflagration.
Both cast us into their FIRE economy.
In reply to #11 - America is overrun… by vato poco
Correction #11
American monetary policy is dictated by Israel.
American media is owned by Zionists.
In reply to #11 - America is overrun… by vato poco
Mixed up millennials with the whinging whining hypocritical government-dependent free-loading boomers.
In reply to #11 - America is overrun… by vato poco
Thank goodness for the flawless Gen X! :-)
In reply to Mixed up millennials with… by Surrealist
There’s only one way to go - UP
In reply to I thought the yanks were on… by Surrealist
We have over 100 years of commie damage to fix; Trump is well on the way to doing that & a rising tide lifts all boats... Please President Trump, can we just have one night of the Purge so we can eliminate most of the above!
In reply to I thought the yanks were on… by Surrealist
Well? What should we do about it?
Start holding people and institutions to what they claim to be.
In reply to Well? What should we do… by Manipuflation
How will you do that?
In reply to Start holding people and… by Arrowflinger
Expose them using their own documents.
People still despise hypocrisy and unequal treatment.
The 70-30 defeat of corporatist and ultimate establishment Cagle and Shafer in Georgia GOP primary runoff last Tuesday is a good, yet imperfect start.
In reply to How will you do that? by Manipuflation
That is easier said than done but I agree. I don't know everything. I have stood back and watched with dismay. Do you realize how ruthless these people we ZHers oppose actually are? These people have no heart or sympathy for anyone. It is a very daunting task indeed.
Well, if I have to do it by myself then I'm in but I know that I am not alone. No matter what happens, I sent a message. We are still here and we don't give up. They thought we would just go away...well, we didn't. The Remnant never goes away.
In reply to Expose them using their own… by Arrowflinger
At every inflection point in history the greed-fueled excesses breed ravaging the greedy bastards with wit and humor.
Trouble is blue and red partisans have no sense of humor....but they are now fringe players.
In reply to How will you do that? by Manipuflation
you tell um that there is a big pile of gold in that there theater over yonder, and when they all rush in, you simply burn it down to the ground, they'll never see it coming
In reply to How will you do that? by Manipuflation
Gold won't work. The winning powerball ticket, maybe.
In reply to you tell um that there is a… by 1 Alabama
Do unto others is a solid policy. I wonder about that a lot, and feel a little guilty about moving to the middle of nowhere. Not really though. ;-)
In reply to Well? What should we do… by Manipuflation
You are fine chunga.
In reply to Do unto others is a solid… by chunga
Forward me your address and i'll house-shit for you when you're on vacation.
LoL
In reply to Do unto others is a solid… by chunga
A Michael Snyder list on a Monday afternoon? The end is near!
no mention of obesity? That's like the worst one. It's always funny to me when crack/smack heads outrun big fat cops. It's like, which person has the worse issue here?
What I find amusing are all the people, some of whom are in the food business, that claim that one-out-of-six children in the US are starving. FFS the US is the one country in the world where you can be poor and obese (okay, Samoa has similar issues as does Mexico). Every city or town has some kind of food bank (in addition to food stamps) where you can show up and get a couple bags of free food. Some areas have more than one food bank or food pantry and many places offer hot meals to the poor and the homeless (I know, I have prepared and served some of those meals).
In reply to no mention of obesity? That… by DingleBarryObummer
americans are simultaneously overfed and undernourished.
In reply to What I find amusing are all… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hope this isn't true;
ul 30 2018 12:11:43 Q !CbboFOtcZs 2355012
What happens when CA is in serious debt and lost priority aid from the FED gov due to sanctuary status (illegal)? Light fires. Declare State of Emergency and req billions from FED. Why did POTUS reject in the past? Sick people! The more you know.
Really a plastic straw ban is ruining your life? You poor fucking ignorant bastards.
Obama ~ Era Potty Johns, (toilets), Failed Policy... Cash for Clunkers... Back Brace Hilary Sec. of State... Failed Policy... Bailout Wall Street... "Lock her up!" American crowds form and demand Trump! Sick, Yeah! Trump 2020 and F'ck;n "Lock her up Babes!" nExT!
America is so awful that a billion souls would move here tomorrow if they could.
Without reserve currency excesses?
In reply to America is so awful that a… by Hikikomori
Without reserve currency excesses?
In reply to America is so awful that a… by Hikikomori
No joke there. If it’s so awful...it’s tough, but keep perspective.
Regarding the Carr Fire. Seriously an unreal event. Smoke so thick it, at times has been near dark in the middle of the day. Looters up here run into other solutions then the cops or national guard, this won’t make news, but life in Nor Cal is still ‘Old fashioned’. The other thing you won’t see is the absolute pouring out of community and help. Neighbors helping neighbors in tremendous ways in the entire North State region. Emergency personnel losing their homes, family members in some cases, a friend, still reporting for 18-20 hour shifts. The entire event is also bringing out the best in people and a community.
In reply to America is so awful that a… by Hikikomori
....where they would be given your job for much lower pay and receive welfare to make ends meet paid by your unemployed a$$ primarily by way of debauching the $ - so yes, you are correct.
In reply to America is so awful that a… by Hikikomori
Who's going to maintain the Golden Gate Bridge when the shit hits the fan?
#35 - Americans don't know how to drive on an interstate highway. The left lane is the PASSING lane. If you are being approached from behind in the left lane, MOVE THE FUCK OVER YOU GODDAMNED IMBECILE!
#36 - Some Americans are predisposed to road rage.
I love baseball. It's a game of endless possibilities and no matter how hard you try you can never be right 100% of the time. It's humbling. Think about Ted Williams and his .406 BA in 1941. That's incredible but it still means that he failed more than half of the time.
No one is perfect. If any other country wants to step up and try to do better then I don't think anyone is stopping that country from doing so.
Wasn't that about Wilt's free throw percentage ?
In reply to I love baseball. It's a… by Manipuflation