As Anxious-August Looms, One Trader Explains Which Way Markets Are Leaning

Whether it's the "storm" of news this week, or August's anxiety strewn wasteland of low liquidity, high potential chaos events, former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow warns, "markets are beckoning traders to come out and play" and as we wait with bated breath to see what happens, here is which way markets appear to be leaning in anticipation...
via Bloomberg,
The most glaring marker is that global bond yields all look like they want to test higher.
A “will they, won’t they” JGB market appears to be salivating to test the BOJ’s yield curve suppression strategy. If you think the 10-year Japanese yield is pushing on its ceiling, just look at the longer durations.
German bunds are doing their bit. So much so that the spread to Treasuries is in danger of tightening instead of breaking out above 260 basis points. The chart says that this is a very tradable level.
We either fail here with all of the implications it will have for relative equity and currency plays or validate the flag pattern that EUR/USD is tracing out. For a market that has been going sideways, it is showing animal spirits rather than lack of interest.
And say what you will about the U.S. 10-year not being able to get above 3%, it isn’t backing off either. And I have to say, if one more person says last Friday’s GDP number was a miss, I might be tempted to be impolitic.
Equity markets seem to be at some sort of crossroads. They have by and large traded well but look very iffy and suddenly undecided. I don’t necessarily see last week’s price action as a failure in the S&P 500 above 2825 as much as a get back to neutral before the data move.
But that remains an important pivot level that must be taken out again forthwith or be looked at in retrospect as a bridge that was too far. And that can be said for a whole range of major indices globally. It’s actually set up to be a fairly straight-forward trade as the chart points are rather obvious and not very far away.
The Bloomberg Commodity Index is valiantly trying to rally. Everyone I hear from is getting all bulled-up on oil prices again. Here’s an easy one. My pivot is only 0.25% above here. Given last Thursday’s price action, I’d be ever-so cautious thinking it is a lay-up trade.
Oddly enough, the dollar is the least interesting trade out there. I’m, temporarily, agnostic. It’s a strange way to fight a currency war. I’m a closet bull, but willing to wait. It should be higher and isn’t and that bothers me.
As Breslow concludes, this is going to be an interesting week, and there is no shortage of assets in play. This isn’t shaping up to be an old-fashioned quiet August.
Comments
The "One Trader" is back!
Everybody is waiting a watching, I call it the TRADE WAR Show - Welcome!
In reply to The "One Trader" is back! by agstacks
Sell off > PPT intervention
Sell off > PPT intervention
Sell off > PPT intervention
Sell off......................
In reply to Everybody is waiting a… by Free This
Have we seen the plungers lately? I cannot tell?
How can anyone be buying in this frothy place?
In reply to Sell off > PPT intervention… by JRobby
Nobody is anxious about anything really. The price of gold and bitcoin tell everything about the levels of "angst".
Here's a thought Richie, "How about getting governments the fuck out of markets ... nothing like them who creates the problem, gets to solve the problem ... and it appears you believe this shit".
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
All of the manipulators have their eyes on Sept1. That is the beginning of the weakest seasonal period of the year. For August, look for a controlled correction in the FANGS and with central banks buying Dow type stock stocks while the FANGS sell off. If one index is weak, it is offset with intervention in another. With any weakness, expect massive intervention. Any routine correction will send the economy into a tailspin.
http://quillian.net/blog/can-the-united-states-survive-a-bear-market/
In that case, don't go short, they will rip one's face off!
In reply to All of the manipulators have… by Fantasy Free E…
"markets" -- LMFAO!!!!!
Sorry Mr. "one trader" there are no markets.
Come on ZH give us a reliable bet to place in the Fed's casino!!!
Put your money on RED! Seems to be the in color!
In reply to "markets" -- LMFAO!!!!!… by LawsofPhysics
So then, either up, or down?
Great article! I didn't know the market was "beckoning traders to come out and play"!
I thought that was Roy Moore outside the play ground?
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage
And then is heard no more: it is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing...
[/macbeth]