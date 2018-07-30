BOJ Intervenes For Third Time In A Week: Offers To Buy Unlimited Bonds To Stabilize Markets

Ahead of the potentially dramatic BOJ decision tonight, the Japanese bond market is becoming increasingly jittery.
After 10Y JGBs sold off early in the session, with yields rising as high as 0.11% - the highest level in almost a year and a half - as the market continues to test the Bank of Japan’s intentions ahead of its policy decision, on Monday morning, the BOJ intervened again, offering to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a third time in a week.
While unlimited in size, the central bank offer, made at 0.1% for bonds with 5-10 year maturities, drew some 1.6 trillion yen ($14.4 billion) of bids which were all accepted, the central bank reported just around 1am EDT. The 10-year yield pared the day’s advance after the move was announced.
Following the announcement, the 10-year JGB yield slid half basis point lower to 0.095%, compared with the 0.11% touched before the operation. This is over 3x more than the close of 0.03% just ten days ago ahead of media reports the BOJ will adjusted the parameters of its YCC.
As Bloomberg notes, Monday's purchase was significantly larger than the 94 billion yen bought in the latest prior on Friday, as prevailing bond prices were below where the BOJ was buying, allow investors to take advantage of the free money.
The fixed rate of 0.10% for the operations on Friday and Monday was lower than the 0.11% offered at four previous operations for the five-to-10 year maturities. Monday’s fixed-rate operation was the seventh since the policy was introduced, and the first time it has conducted three operations within a single week as shown below.
As discussed most recently last night, speculation the BOJ will tweak to its bond purchases to limit their negative side effects - as discussed extensively by JPMorgan over the weekend - has tripled 10Y JGB yields in the past week, while spurring a steepening in global debt markets. According to sellside analysts, the central bank may allow a bigger trading range for 10-year yields, or consider adjusting its annual target to expand its balance sheet; alternatively it could do nothing in which case yields would tumble or merely punt to September.
Commenting on the latest BOJ intervention, Nomura said that "the biggest reason for this operation was the risk that the 10-year yield would rise significantly away from zero,” according to the bank's analyst Takenobu Nakashima. "The BOJ clearly wanted to send a message it will defend the 10-year target around zero percent." Markets have now clearly "got the message and should refrain from testing the BOJ’s resolve Tuesday" when its ends its two-day meeting, Nomura continued, adding that the BOJ’s operation last Friday indicated that the rate at which it conducts unlimited buying isn’t fixed, while the main message from Monday’s operation is to remove any speculation it wants to guide yields higher, and also to prevent the yen from strengthening.
Nakashima also warned that one can’t rule out the possibility the BOJ will decide to take absolutely no action on Tuesday, in which case, JGB yields will plunge. Taking that risk into consideration, investors can’t continue pushing yields higher, he concluded.
That said, should the BOJ proceed with adjusting its QE, any tweaks would be the first since the central bank announced yield-curve control in September 2016.
As a result, Mitusbishi UFJ writes that "the BOJ faces an extremely difficult situation,” with economist Naomi Muguruma noting that "at this meeting, it may just suggest that the rate used for unlimited bond buying isn’t fixed, as indicated by Friday’s market operation. This is just an area of adjustment in implementation, not the policy itself."
And yet, even as Kuroda contemplates how to announce to the market he has to ween off QE sooner or later, he faces a dilemma in that persistently weak inflation - whose forecast is expected to be reduced by the BOJ tonight - dictates the need to maintain stimulus. Winding it back would strengthen the yen, further undermining efforts to spur price-gains, while also hitting Japanese exporters, and hitting the BOJ's credibility.
While Kuroda and his board have said they would consider discussing an exit from the stimulus policy from fiscal 2019, they have also reiterated that there would be no change until the BOJ’s inflation target of 2 percent has been reached.
Which is why some analysts believe that all the build up ahead of tonight's announcement will be for nothing: "I don’t think they may act as soon as tomorrow, it may be that they prime the market for a move later on in this year,” said BofA's rates and FX strategist Claudio Piron. "If there’s something a bit more aggressive, let’s say they shift the targeting away from 10-year to 5-year point of the curve, then we may have more of a sustained impact as well in terms of a steeper curve and a lower dollar-yen."
Courtesy of Bloomberg, here is the full history of the BOJ's seven fixed-rate operations to date.
Remember folks, Japan is the leading indicator of where this is all going.
Lender of last resort becomes the lender of first resort.
Interest repayments are absorbing almost 50% of Japanese tax revenues. That will keep rising until it no longer can, and then markets will have to re-price soaring Japanese debt. Oh wait, the BOJ will take care of that.
And yet the Yen is still considered a base measurement in FOREX pairs.
Kind of like giving the microphone to the drunk guy in the room.
This is an interesting documentary on the BOJ, it gives a little background if anybody has an hour and a half to spare.
Princes of the Yen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5Ac7ap_MAY
Highly recommended..
This game of three card monte is going to end badly (again) for the plebians .. or perhaps,it is merely an extension of the collapse that never ends ..
Well, hell, I was just kind of wondering if BOJ wasn't so concerned about managing all that debt. That is maybe someone went a little too far down the cosmic bunny hole of massive debt for everyone years ago, maybe they could spend some time managing the economy.
But that's just me.
The debt notes have got to get washed somewhere, or at this point, anywhere, and everywhere ..
A perpetual game of hide the debt note wack o mole ..
Oh, and properly managing the e con o me would start with admitting abject failure, thus the basis of their offer in doubling, and tripling down ..
Thanks for the tip!!
Thats right, Abe has Krugman giving him economic advice now. I guess he finally gets to test out his fiscal theories at the national level.
Just not here ;-)
Really? Do tell.
So the $12 billion in new farm subsidies isn't more Keynesian bullshit?
The money printing has somehow changed here? You can be one naive puppy when it fits your narrative.
For those who haven't figured it out; the BOJ is a division of the Western FED. Rockefeller had/ has a strong hold on Japan. Take it from me, the BOJ is buying treasuries like never before. It works until it doesn't .... another day of planet retard
The debt notes have got to get washed somewhere, or at this point, anywhere, and everywhere ..
Well someones got to buy them, since chiner and the Russians are dumping their positions in unpredicented fashion. I wouldn't be surprised that our gov is backing their gov to back our gov, for appearances as a faux middle finger to those who are dumping.
Amazing how fucked up the world got all of a sudden.
Correct except it's eastern wing, same as the PBOC. (just fed proxies)
Kick the can.
One can only hope Powell kicks as well as Abe.
the BOJ has finally destroyed japan.............fiat currencies DO NOT WORK. The govt will now monetize the debt to finalize the destruction ............ the poor savers who thought their ' money ' was safe have been lied top.
After 10 years of insane central bank manipulation affecting the pricing/value of every asset on the globe, there will be no "weening" of QE without significant downside risk. Central banks long ago passed the point of no return.
May I suggest that next time you decide to experiment with the global economic system, have an exit plan!
A point will arrive sooner or later when these bonds cannot be redeemed.
Every creditor is dependent upon their debtor honouring what is owed. A point will be reached where the debtor cannot repay what is owed.
That point has already arrived. People are just refusing to do basic maths, despite the debt levels and pretend everything will be honoured. It's the equivalent of people who literally believe the bible, despite the complete absurdity of some of the stories.
Who the fuck apart loons believes Methuselah lived to 969 years of age, apart from bible-bashers. It's a fucking cult, yet how many morons praise God and Jesus on a daily fucking basis? Yet more than half the world believe in him. Keynesian economics is no different.
In reply to A point will arrive sooner… by Paul Morphy
Why can't Venezuela do the same as Japan, despite carrying far less debt to GDP etc? No logic can explain that discrepancy. Japan can print at will and Venezuela gets fucked in the rectum for printing less than 1 billion Bolivar.
It's the same as it ever was. A rigged FOREX and a rigged *so-called* international markets. The rigging and favouring of certain national currencies is simply not fair. If Russia could print the Ruble without repercussion, how powerful and rich could the Russians be?
But the prevailing world financial order won't permit that. Niggers can't print. mulattoes can't print, the South Americans can't print, the Russians can't print, the Indians and Pakistani's can't print, the Muzzie and Arab nations can't print and you can forget Iran, but their are a handful of special privileged nations that can print at will and buy their own fucking junk bonds and the whole system pretends like nothing is wrong.
Where is S&P, or Moodys on this subject? There are no fucking markets. It is a fantasy to believe so. It is a highly organised and sophisticated con-game, based on confidence, smoke and mirrors, and the willingness of people vested into the game to believe economic bullshit theory, contrary to all fucking logic and real world facts.
Every cunt on CNBC pumping this doctrine out and keeping a straight face should be lined up against a wall and castrated in public, when this is all over and the crash destroys half the world. Believing in neoliberal economics is for clowns.
