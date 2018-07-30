BRICTS: Turkey Is Getting Off The US Reservation

This year’s BRICS Summit was a big show. No question. The main event was provided by Turkish President cum Dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan wants to a a “T” to the acronym, making them the BRICTS.
Erdogan also made it very clear Turkey’s shift away from the West will proceed faster if the bullying and marginalization continue. For months now, Turkey has struggled with a crashing Lira and sovereign bond market.
The poster child for the unfolding sovereign debt crisis.
The Trump Administration knows that Turkey is slipping from its grasp. Do you ever wonder why certain countries’ currencies get trashed when others with worse balance sheets or balance of trade don’t?
You should. Because asking that simple question will lead you to asking “Why X? Why Now?”
And in Turkey’s case it is for many reasons:
-
Turkey was key in assisting Iran resist pre-JCPOA sanctions by laundering Iranian oil sales in physical gold through Turkish banks.
-
Turkey is highly dependent on foreign energy imports and is one of Iran’s largest customers.
-
To alleviate this foreign-energy dependence Turkey, through Russia, are building nuclear power plants and the Turkish Stream pipeline.
-
Turkish Stream will provide Russian Gas from Gazprom at an effective discount since most of its capacity is targeted for European destinations and Turkey will likely get transit fees for that gas offsetting some of the costs of the gas they buy from Gazprom.
-
-
Turkey refuses to comply with Trump’s edict to not buy Iranian oil in November.
-
Turkey is buying S-400 missile defense systems from Russia
-
The U.S. blocked the sale of F-35s to Turkey as a retaliatory measure. Given the F-35’s cost/benefit ratio, I’d say Turkey wins on that front as well.
-
Turkey’s occupation of Northern Syria was a blocking move to keep the U.S. from moving West to Afrin and uniting the Kurdish cantons.
I could go on, you get the point.
BRICTS of Trade
In the bigger picture, Turkey is still most important because of its geography. It’s really the only reason anyone puts up with Erdogan’s shiftiness in the first place.
But, Erdogan’s pushing for admittance into the BRICS is about far more than symbolism. it’s about access to development capital through their parallel institutions to the ones controlled by the U.S. — The IMF, The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Ex-Im banks, etc.
To assist Turkey in its fight to stand firm on U.S. hybrid war tactics, accession into the BRICS gives them access to more sources of Chinese capital. China and Russia were, to no one’s surprise, receptive to the idea.
As I pointed out in an earlier post, China and Russia account for nearly 20% of Turkish imports, with Iran and India making up another 6.4%, larger than the U.S.’s contribution.
Turkish Imports by Country
Increasing Turkey’s exports to the other BRICS countries should be the priority. But, since net capital inflow into Turkey is and will remain positive, thanks to a much weaker Lira, the slow removal of dollar dependency can commence, thanks to its currency swap arrangements with Russia and China.
Also, don’t discount the large trade turnover between Turkey and Germany, another source of foreign currency and capital.
Watch the Currency
The Bank of Turkey’s response to the lira crisis has been the right one, to buy up dollar-denominated corporate paper and remove liquidity bottlenecks from the banking system. Those liabilities can then be retired over time while freeing the companies to realign their businesses away from the U.S. dollar.
This is Turkey’s Achilles’ heel, it’s large dollar-based corporates liabilities. And those liabilities could explode if Trump escalates the financial and diplomatic war against Turkey.
That’s what the market has been responding to.
Since Turkey has currency swap agreements in place with China any excess buildup of local currency can be mitigated. The next steps here would be for Turkey to sign one with Russia and/or India.
I’m not saying things won’t be difficult for Turkey. They are now.
I’m saying there’s a path out of this problem, just like there was for Russia in late 2014/15. And in some ways just like there is for China’s huge corporate debt problem.
Will the Lira Break Through this Resistance?
The headlines keep pushing for a further collapse of the Lira and its weakening may not be over. But, Triple Tops like we see here are usually reversal signals, because it says that the sellers (in this case) are lacking conviction to overwhelm the mix of market intervention by the central bank and speculative bulls.
The point of Trump’s full-court pressure campaign is to keep everyone, especially China, fighting more little fires than it can safely put out. That’s the key to understanding his Art of the Deal foreign policy.
The problem with this approach is that if you don’t get capitulation, you get nothing in the end. Because leverage is essentially a bluff. Turkey has friends, just like Iran does and just like Russia did.
* * *
Join my more than 130 Patrons in staying ahead of the curve of where geopolitics and investing meet and explode by signing up for the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter.
Comments
Bullshit.
oooohhhh nooooeeesss
turkey is joining brics, oh what will we ever do
bwahahaa
In reply to Bullshit. by Newspeaktogo
"Turkish President cum Dictator" ... I know what it means but it really sounds funny.
In reply to o by PrezTrump
How about kick them out of NATO and then get out ourselves?
In reply to o by PrezTrump
Works for me
In reply to How about kick them out of… by Oldguy05
With friends like them...
Well, you know the rest.
In reply to o by PrezTrump
BRICS-HIT!
Bankrupt Russo/Israeli Cornhole States Have Invited Turkiye to drop its trousers and join the circle jerk!
An shur nuff, ol Tom Turkey has landed in time to lather on the jerk sauce to a grilled pork hock of a fake news story!
If it wasn't bad enough to have a collection of corrupt talmudic-mafiya controlled states joined up by the $power to present a phony opposition alliance to it's phony democracy satrapies in the west, now the script apparently calls for writing yet another corrupt nepotic TERROR STATE INTO THE MIX!
As I famously detailed in hidden gems of reportage such as DEVIOUS DERVISHES OF TURKISH BANKING, PUPPET BANKS, PUPPET PRESS, or Varmints-in-the-Tater-Patch-BRICS-and-the-CHINA-GOLD-memes-as-Crime-Scene
India is, like Turkey, a rogue state intent upon defrauding their own citizens of their [real]gold savings, and has been party to international finance capitals' plans for a NEW WORLD ORDURE for so long it could be granted the status of the KING COBRA of corrupt mafiya states in the group... if it weren't for the ability of the Chabad talmudic gangster running Russkiestan to clean out the peoples cupboards faster than any other snakebellied villains on earth!
Tom has tortured the broken and sullied space of this here alt-media psyop too long... with his ridiculous over the top panegyrics to pulchritudinous gangster states. No need to wait for thanksgiving... his talmudically inspired tirades will be a perfect passover dish.
In reply to o by PrezTrump
Turkey is a foe to Israel. That's their biggest sin.
Turkey Is Getting Off The US Reservation.
Wish muzzie moolahs like Erdogan would get off the planet.
Turkey needs to change it's name to Swallow. Cause that's what they will be doing with Russia and China dictating terms to them.
As bad as that seems, I guess to the Turks it's better than making allies out of Kiddie Trafficking Pedophiles and Andrenochrome drinking DC/Hollywood elitists. Guess they picked a side. I know what side most Aericans are on.
In reply to Turkey needs to change it's… by I am Groot
You'd be mistaken to think Turks dont enjoy some boy poop chute themselves.
In reply to As bad as that seems, I… by trulz4lulz
Turkey’s problem is the US government and the Central Banking empire. I applaud them for moving away from the problem.
"Plantation" is a great analogy for how the U.S treats other countries, other countries are to the U.S as African-Americans were to Southern U.S states and are to Democrats. The U.S views other countries as it"s niggers.
US government, not US people.
In reply to "Plantation" is a great… by MusicIsYou
No it is most Americans, and it is plainly obvious when Americans vacation in other countries.
In reply to US government. by Grandad Grumps
'Most Americans' are not Americans. The vast majority of the so-called 'American' people, are unAmerican ignoramuses.
In reply to No it is most Americans, and… by MusicIsYou
Lol. Bullshit. The average American would volunteer themselves to be gangbanged by an Israeli village, livestock included, at the mere chance to throw a stone at a Palestinian 4 year old.
In reply to US government. by Grandad Grumps
Go fuck yer daughter cocksucker
In reply to Lol. Bullshit. The average… by trulz4lulz
Whatchu talkin' bout Willis?
In reply to "Plantation" is a great… by MusicIsYou
The saga of the incredible shrinking American penis continues.
Erdogan is almost as evil as those who control the vile regime in Washington.
"Turkey Is Getting Off The US Reservation"
Somebody is just noticing this after 3 years?