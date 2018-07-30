British Left Unveils Plan To "Weaponize" The Bank Of England

Authored by George Pickering via The Mises Institute,
Under cover of the tumult of Westminster politics in recent weeks, the far-left leadership of Britain’s Labour Party recently released anew plan to alter the fundamental role of the Bank of England in the British economy.
The plan — co-authored by Graham Turner, who is regarded as a likely pick for Governor of the Bank of England if Labour wins the next election — would have Britain’s central bank adopt a new set of objectives, similar to the ‘dual mandate’ pursued by the US Federal Reserve. If the plan were to be put into effect, not only would the Bank pursue a 2% inflation goal, as it already does, but it would also adopt the new goal of promoting ‘maximum employment’, as well as new productivity targets.
More worryingly though, the new plan would aim at “integrating” the Bank of England’s monetary and macroprudential policy with the government’s “industrial strategy.” In practice, this would mean the Bank would be required to use its regulatory powers, as well as its control over credit expansion, to arbitrarily steer cash toward whichever industries and businesses happened to be favoured by the government of the day. This policy — which has been given the deceptively inoffensive name of ‘credit guidance’ — would likely involve the Bank of England adjusting the capital requirements for commercial banks in such a way as to manipulate them into extending more loans to the manufacturing sector and other “critical areas of technology,” and fewer loans to the supposedly unproductive residential and commercial real estate sector.
This desire to diminish the role of real estate in the British economy also led to one of the more bizarre proposals put forward by the plan. Contrary to banks’ widespread use of real estate as collateral for loans in the present, Labour’s new plan would force banks to “show they are raising the share of loans backed by intellectual property instead.” Even leaving aside the questionable validity of the very concept of intellectual property, this article would not be the first to point out that banks might be less willing to extend loans at all if they were forced to secure those loans on shaky estimates of the value of the copyright to a self-published volume of the borrower’s poetry, for example, or perhaps the patent on a contraption the borrower invented in their garage, rather than the more certain value of brick and mortar.
All of this is not to deny that Britain’s economy is currently struggling under the weight of a dangerously overblown housing bubble, and any sincere attempt to deflate that bubble would certainly be welcome. However, if Labour wish to use the Bank of England to prick the housing bubble, they must first understand that the Bank itself played a large part in inflating that bubble to begin with. While it’s true that a patchwork of price-controls, planning restrictions, and other assorted regulations have restricted the supply of British housing, the Bank of England’s low interest rate policy and resultant cheap mortgages have stimulated an artificial surge of demand in the housing sector, pushing prices up to prohibitive heights. Regardless of who’s in control of the Bank after the next election, they should aim to remove this root cause of the problem, rather than merely patching it with new policy.
Although the British press is not typically known for its devotion to free markets, the media reaction to Labour’s new plan for the Bank of England has been quite negative, likely due to the perception that it is a threat to the sanctified tenet of ‘central bank independence’.
London’s Evening Standard, for example, described the plan as government “meddling” in the affairs of the Bank, while another mainstream article decried the “weaponisation” of the Bank by a plan which “reeks of central planning … [and] statism.” It is certainly true that Labour’s new plan puts forward many dangerous ideas which deserve to be criticised. However, the media’s criticisms of the new plan would ring significantly less hollow if those same criticisms were not equally applicable to the very institution of central banking itself, which that same media is so quick to defend.
For example, the news media are correct to point out that permitting the government to use ‘credit guidance’ to arbitrarily pick winners and losers in the economy is indeed “straight out of the central planning handbook.” But the same is also true of the central banking status quo, which likewise distributes arbitrary benefits and penalties without arousing any complaint from the mainstream press. When writing in the 1720s, Richard Cantillon — the forgotten founder of modern economics — pointed out the redistributive effects of money creation: the first receivers of the new money get the benefit of being able to spend it at its previous value before the market has a chance to register the increased supply, whereas the rest of us are stuck with the downside of having the value of our savings inflated away. These same ‘Cantillon effects’ abound in our modern economy because of the way central banks, by their very nature, enable and drive credit expansion and money creation, benefitting the first receivers of the new money (mainly financial institutions and government agencies) at the expense of smaller businesses and individual savers.
The mainstream press are likewise right to attack the interventionist “meddling” of Labour’s plan to make the Bank of England pursue explicit, government-set targets for employment and growth. If only those same outlets had not, for so many years, overlooked the Bank of England’s equally interventionist commitment to “support the economic policy of the Government, including its objectives for growth and employment.”
It is undoubtedly true to say that Labour’s new plan for the Bank of England would harm the British economy — compared with both the laissez-faire ideal and the present situation — and we should be pleasantly surprised that the mainstream press has criticised it so readily, perhaps reflecting the slowly-growing place of free market and ‘Austrian’ ideas in the zeitgeist. In reality however, the real emphasis should be on the fact that Labour’s “central planning” proposal is separated from the ‘respectable’ central banking status quo only by a difference of degree, not of kind.
All the banks were weaponized quite a long time ago.
It is their raison d'etre,we merely have factions fighting for control of the weapon.
CBs are the central plank of communism, as well as crony capitalism,both versions of collectivism.
Re: The Brits and the BOE:
ECB QE times Infinity if this scam works out.
Let the money printing scams begin!
Negative rates!
Unstoppable printing press!
Capital controls!
War on cash over and done - cash the loser!
Debt monetization beyond the imagination of the BOJ!
Asset inflation is a God given right and as natural as fish and chips!
The Mikey who will eat anything!
London - where the biggest financial scams call home!
When in doubt - monetize - By Law!
Suckers! Sheeple!
Pedo bank taking off the gloves?
LOL, the British Crown is already weaponized, they are owned by the Vatican!
??What is with all the down arrows up top there...those are accurate comments??
I expect at least 6 downs on ALL my comments regardless, some people just love me, but that is ridiculous!
EDIT - WAS I wrong 6 pips down - LOL
If you doubt me:
https://www.bl.uk/collection-items/the-papal-bull-annulling-magna-carta
There is no problem created by government that can not be made worse by more government involvement.
Devaluing the collateral, rolling the dice, see which # pops up
Gov't is not the SOLUTION, Gov't is the PROBLEM! You are correct, sir!
I'm guessing the hidden reserve because London is the safe place for all ginormous financial fraud. The last resort.
Their bank is really in Rome!
Seriously, do they need any more?
No, a private bank in control of a country's currency. Perhaps the most powerful weapon ever.
I was hoping that the animosity within the MSM towards Corbyn was because he had been overheard planning a system whereby government created all money (i.e. 1930's Germany).
Turns out I was wrong.
He's just a marxist cunt after all.
Meet the Cronies!
"When stand the banks of England, England stands.
When fall the banks of England, England falls."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSmSAWXE9sI
If you have any doubts about Labour under Corbyn and McDonnell, ask yourself this question: would Tony Blair, Gordon Brown or Peter Mandelson have ever let a collection of far-left proposals be published as a Labour Party document when they were in charge?
B of E was weaponized long ago:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2gK3s5j7PgA
They must be destroyed.
Blair and the rest are Tories by another name. Thatcher described 'New Labour' as her proudest achievement.
Golly ...who knew only 1 in 5 Brit Muslims has a job ?
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4411913/just-one-in-five-muslims-are-in-work-as-report-finds-they-are-held-back-by-racism/
Meaningless until they talk about who owns the monopoly of the Bank of England and their control of "fiat" £pounds which are no longer "Sterling" silver
The BoE was nationalized decades ago.Try to keep up please.
The Rothschilds have run the BOE since the early 19th Century
They owned it until 1949 when it was nationalized.Do they still control it ?
Maybe,they certainly still have influence,but the govt. owns it, its not privately owned like the FedRes.
It is still largely privately owned. Brown relinquished any government control to please the (((market))). The UK government still has a minority shareholding.
Yeah Winston ,sure , the Rothschilds just handed over their premier monopoly out of the goodness of their hearts to da peeple . Think about it , if the Bank of England owns the Government via the bond market ( Waterloo an all ) how can the Government "take over " the owner of itself ? Look into it and I think you will find a maze of "Trusts" and ultimately "Official Secrets Act" but I,m open to being proved wrong .
Someone I know of did dive down that rabbit hole of "who owns " and came to the conclusion the famous Mary Poppins bank building in Threadneedle St was actually all that was Nationalised and "The Family" kept the franchise . But like I said lots of smoke and mirror Trusts and obstruction via Official Secrets . But yeah I am well aware of the mantra "Nationalised in 1949 " , just not buying it . I always appreciate your comments by the way , love the story about getting out of Afganistan , very Lawrence of Arabia , kudos :)
I tend to generally agree here, with some caveats. There were all kinds on backroom deals, stemming from the Balfour Declaration after WW1 and the creation of the State of Israel after WW2. Not all of them are public.
Britain was bankrupt after WW2. My father, who saw his grandfather's business destroyed in the war, could not get the credit to rebuild it, so he came to Canada. Perhaps the Rothschilds, recognizing that Britain would be crippled for a long while, and after Bretton Woods made the USD the currency of trade, focused their attention on manipulating financing of the new world. A monopoly in a bankrupt nation would not have been worth much, and they already got what they wanted out of the wars at the expense of the British, Germany crushed, Israel created, the USSR weakened. The could have been content to let it go with sufficient external leverage to manipulate its policies.
Same racketeers as the Federal Reseve Bank
The Jews attack Corbyn by accusing him of anti-semitism.
They attack anyone who go's against their agenda. You would have to be blind and deaf to see or hear different.
A former Israeli minister gave the game away - Anti-semitism - 'it's a trick, we always use it'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LZNXNVL1G8
"Formerly an anti-semite was somebody who hated Jews because they were Jews and had a Jewish soul. But nowadays an anti-semite is somebody who is hated by Jews." - Hajo Meyer, survivor of Auschwitz
It is the 2% inflation target which discourages natural capital formation via saving and forces "money as debt" creation that is the problem.
So Labour is not dealing with the source of the problem and is happily perpetuating the fraud on behalf of the Financial Class.
Western governments in general, regardless of politics, are already totally committed to central planning, and this is just another example.
LMAO! Weaponize the Bank, eh? Didn't those stupid morons hold the world's reserve currency at one time? Weaponize. OK, don't shoot yourself in the foot with it.
'Credit guidance'. An idea whose time has come.
Re the 2% inflation goal, does anyone ever ask why we need any inflation? There was virtually no inflation up to the founding of the Fed. Since that time the dollar has lost over 90% of its value. The blood-suckers are the only ones gaining from this.
The Monarch enjoys indemnity, which means that the government can't do anything that would undermine their sovereignty.
Venezuela stands ready to provide trained financial staff.
"would have Britain’s central bank adopt a new set of objectives, similar to the ‘dual mandate’ pursued by the US Federal Reserve."
2 pct inflation says the money will devalue half it's purchasing power in 36 years.
Joy!