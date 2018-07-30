Michigan Declares State Of Emergency After Cancer-Linked Toxin Found In Drinking Water

Michigan officials declared a state of emergency on Sunday after high levels of Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) were discovered in Kalamazoo County tapwater, reports Mlive.com
The declaration was made by Lt. Gov. Brian Calley (R), several days after the toxic compound was found in the water supply of Parchment and Cooper Township.
“This declaration will allow the state to supply additional resources to help with response efforts and ensure the health and safety of residents in Parchment and Cooper Township,” Calley said in a statement, adding "This helps make sure that every resource that is possible is on the table and that we can work as expeditiously together as we possibly can."
"State and local officials and members of the community have been working in full partnership to ensure people in the area have safe water in the short, medium and long term," Calley said.
Officials detected a concentration of 1,587 parts per trillion of PFAS substances, while the EPA's maximum recommended dose is 70 parts per trillion. Recent research by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, however, suggests that single-digit levels of the compounds can cause health problems, reports The Hill.
Crews from Kalamazoo are currently working to flush Parchment's water lines, which may stir up sediment and discolor the water - which residents are advised not to drink. In the meantime, officials are distributing water at Parchment High School.
PFAS compounds can be found in food packaging, commercial household products - especially those with Teflon and other nonstick surfaces. They are an emerging public health threat across Michigan - having contaminated the water supplies of over 20 communities across the state.
The compounds can cause low infant birth weight, immune system issues, cancers, and thyroid hormone disruptions.
If humans, or animals, ingest PFAS (by eating or drinking food or water than contain PFAS), the PFAS are absorbed, and can accumulate in the body. PFAS stay in the human body for long periods of time. As a result, as people get exposed to PFAS from different sources over time, the level of PFAS in their bodies may increase to the point where they suffer from adverse health effects.
Studies indicate that PFOA and PFOS can cause reproductive and developmental, liver and kidney, and immunological effects in laboratory animals. Both chemicals have caused tumors in animal studies. -EPA.gov
Meanwhile, water supplies in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York and elsewhere have tested positive for elevated PFAS levels.
A 2013 analysis of data collected in 2007 found that around 20% of US water supplies contain PFOA, a more dangerous form of PFAS, while 28% of water supplies have some form of contaminant in the perflourinated compound family according to Quartz.
Research also suggests that the toxins harm human health at much lower levels than the EPA threshold. According to David Andrews, a senior scientist at the Environmental Working Group, there is debate in the toxicology community as to whether, like lead, there is actually no safe level of exposure, particularly in children who can accumulate more of it than adults and where some studies have suggested an association with behavioral and developmental problems.
PFOA is not currently regulated by the EPA, so state or local governments aren’t required to test for them. The EPA does set a recommended maximum exposure level for PFOA at 70 parts per trillion. But it’s nonbinding: states can choose to comply or not. In New Jersey, the local environment department has set the “acceptable” level at 14 ppt, the most stringent in the country (there is a lot of PFOA in New Jersey’s drinking water—the Environmental Working Group calculated the EPA’s testing method would have missed 75% of the contamination in that state). -Quartz
Saw this on RT this AM. This chemical was found coming out of drains from an air national guard base.
In this case, it's in the wells the city uses which is no cheap or easy to fix. The might be able to apply PAC but those levels are pretty fricken high.
Better living through chemistry./sarc
(Teflon was invented by DuPont, who used this slogan).
It's twenty times the recommended level and likely twice the actual dangerous level. Almost all of these regulations are absurdly high.
You have to be an idiot to drink Michigan water anyway.
Poor people drink what comes out of the tap
That still seems pretty rich - to have a tap.
You need to live outside the US for a bit to realize that. We are completely spoiled here in the US. So much so, that the definition of poverty has been lost. I've seen truly poor people when I lived abroad, but no poor people in the US. The poor in the US have cable, Obama phones, housing, food stamps, and 60 pounds of excess body fat.
Can't waste resources here at home assuring sound drinking water for all, no, we need to attack Iran because as the rumor has it that the "undemocratic" Ayatollah is denying his people the benefits of premium drinking water. Or something like that. I get confused.
I'm certain, however, that the banks will step forward in their community spirit and lend the money at interest necessary to see Kalamazoo through their current crisis (bonds maturing sometime in the 22nd century).
Well said.
Reverse Osmosis for the home is pretty cheap. So is nano-filtration. Both are effective against PFAS and PFOS.
I have been RO for decades. Been converting everyone I know.
You can get a under sink RO unit for about $140 and replace the membrane every 2 years for about $50.
Same here. Living on a 100+ year old farm in the corn belt, no freaking way was I going to risk the well not being contaminated with agricultural chemicals and who-knows-what
"Elections have consequences."
Obama didn't do jack sh8t to improve our infrastructure, His $$$ Trillions $$$ spent were on wars and banker bailouts and political corruption.
Have you met the new boss? He's remarkably similar to what you just described!
End Times for Michigan? We are surrounded by 20% of the worlds fresh water. I own two wells in Michigan both with clean water. Get your facts straight...
End Times for America Next!
You are quite right the unlimited immigration, legal, from third world, is an ECOLOGICAL DISASTER for America.
But you will NEVER hear the (((Mainstream Media))) utter a word about it.
Safe, clean drinking water...well that will be a VERY VALUABLE item.
The Sierra Club went from ANTI-IMMIGRATION to PRO-IMMIGRATION because a Jewish donor said if they said ONE WORD about the impact of immigrants on the environment he would cut them off. So the SC sold out.
Public water = socialism.
Man I am so glad I have a well with carbon filters, reverse osmosis system and live far far away from any city. One ironic situation here is that the newspaper from the city is responsible for a toxic plume contaminating the ground water from their use of the cleaning solution used to clean their web presses. Of course it's NOT news..go figure
I use an Ecosoft activated carbon filter pitcher(IMHO, much better than Brita or Pur) to filter out minerals and a C/NO electric steam distiller from Amazon (about $75) to get distilled water. I replaced the polycarbonate jug with a stainless steel jug to collect the drip distilled water. Good to get rid of fluorides and most contaminants but not radionuclides.
We have a local water producer that produces absolutely pure water no fluoride,chlorine,sodium or additives to which I add a little magnesium and iodine my gut is a heck of a lot healthier and happier than when I drank tap water.
I have my own well too. 250 feet deep. No city is going to mess with my water supply.
At what point is one considered a failed state?
I saw a documentary a few years ago about how they take drinking water from the Great Lakes. One of the most disgusting films I've ever seen. Discarded pharmaceuticals one of many surprises that aren't filtered out by the time the water reaches the innocent household end user. Michigan should have declared a state of emergency a long time ago.
Wait until the dangers of Fuki sink in. There is no safe dose of radiation also.
Yes, I have been part of fighting for water quality in Michigan for years...
https://environmentamerica.org/news/ame/206-million-pounds-toxic-chemic…
“... with polluters discharging huge volumes of chemicals into the watersheds of the Great Lakes (8.39 million pounds) ...”
However, this is no longer true of land based dumping. Most aquifers are now clean. Most people laugh when they hear the Flint aquifer has one of the biggest bottling plants in the U.S.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/29/nestle-pays-200-a-year-…
The good news is the water taken from the top of the lakes can be filtered and distilled in great drink water at a reasonable cost.
Another scare story.
People are pissing chemicals into the sewers and this is "cleaned" and put back in the drinking water, with the chemicals still there.
Throw in the contraceptives and drugs that are shat and pissed - no way is urban tap water going to be safe.
Bottled water, of course, is perfectly safe, until it is put in plastic bottles...
For decades there was no control over where dumps were located and all these unregulated dumps were used by industry, business and residents to throw away all their toxic chemicals. As well, industry was unregulated for decades and freely dumped whatever they wanted into rivers and streams where toxic sludge then slowly leaks its' cancer causing agents into the drinking water and marine life.
Soon those regulations will be gone if the current administration has its way. You can't have stupid regulations getting in the way of earning a profit. That is un-American. Make America great again!
WHO "found" this out?? Did I miss something? WHO brought this to whose attention? Why now after so long? Proactive ass-covering, I suspect.
Regrettably, "suing the bastards" just bleeds more wealth from "we the people".
Check out Anna Von Reitz, return as a natural living man or woman to the soil and land of your birth! Know that "sovereign citizen" is as much an oxymoron as Iron Butterfly.
Who still drinks government water anyway
" the EPA's maximum recommended dose is 70 parts per trillion "
key words...recommended dose.
wonder what fountain of youth the swamp creatures drink from?
they seem to live forever.
The major infrastructure in most cities is outdated and crumbling yet taxes keep going up and nothing’s getting fixed.
Obama promises to repair infrastructure...instead he spent $10 trillion on bombs killing people in the middle east for 8 years.
"Yes we can!"
Sounds rather similar to 2017 and 2018, doesn't it? What ever happened to that infrastructure idea? Oh, more tax breaks for the donors that matter is a priority because that'll pay for fixing the crumbling infrastructure right after the collapse.
Thank God for OBUMMER, Not. Worse than The Peanut Farmer and That's saying a lot.
"The major infrastructure in most cities is outdated and crumbling yet taxes keep going up and nothing’s getting fixed. "
One Word: Pensions!
All the money that was allocated for infrastructure is going to prop up state & local pensions.
meh, half the country is drinking fluoridated water with MTBE in it.