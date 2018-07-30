Caterpillar Surges After Reporting Record Earnings, Boosting Guidance

When it comes to industrial and global growth bellwethers, few companies are as closely followed as Caterpillar, and in a time when traders are especially concerned for the outlook facing the industrial sector as a result of rising tariffs and escalating trade wars, many traders were especially interested in today's CAT earnings and whether, gasp, the company would reference another "high watermark."
Turns out they had little to be worried about, in what has been one of the best earnings reports released in company history when moments ago, CAT reported Q2 earnings that beat on the top and bottom line:
- Q2 Adjusted EPS of $2.97, vs $1.49 a year ago, beating exp. of $2.73 and matching the highest forecast.
- Q2 Revenue of $14.0BN, vs $11.3BN a year ago, beating exp. of $13.98BN
Commenting on the result, CEO Jim Umpleby said that "Caterpillar delivered record second-quarter profit per share. Our team is doing a great job executing our strategy for profitable growth, focusing on operational excellence, expanded offerings and services."
The company reported that during Q2, Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) operating cash flow was $2.1 billion, and the company repurchased $750 million of Caterpillar common stock. In June 2018, the board of directors approved an increase to the quarterly dividend of 10 percent to $0.86 per share. The second quarter of 2018 ended with an enterprise cash balance of $8.7 billion. In July 2018, the board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $10.0 billion of Caterpillar common stock effective January 1, 2019.
But more important was the company's surprisingly strong forecast:
CAT now sees full year 2018 EPS of $10.50 to $11.50, and adjusted EPS of $11.00 to $12.00. This is an increase of 75 cents across the forecast range: the prior profit per share outlook range was $9.75 to $10.75, and the adjusted profit per share outlook range was $10.25 to $11.25.
And instead of "high watermark", this quarter's punchline will be "continued strength in many of our end markets," as trade wars have barely made a dent on the industrial equipment maker.
"Based on outstanding results in the first half of the year and continued strength in many of our end markets, Caterpillar is again raising our profit outlook for 2018. We remain focused on operational excellence, cost discipline and investing for long-term profitable growth," said CEO Jim Umpleby.
How about the all important question: how are tariffs impacting the company? It appears not that much, especially once costs are passed on through to customers:
Recently imposed tariffs are expected to impact material costs in the second half of the year by approximately $100 million to $200 million, and the company expects supply chain challenges to continue to pressure freight costs. However, the company intends to largely offset these impacts through announced mid-year price increases.
As a result of the strong earnings, CAT shares are up 3.6% in the premarket. And since the company makes up 3.8% of the Dow Jones, the CAT results have also pushed Dow futures off the unchanged line.
Comments
Chinese citizens got a lot of work out of that Caterpillar performance.
They sell a lot of equipment to Israel to bulldoze Palestinian's homes and build new infrastructure for Israeli citizens to move in. I see that as a booming business supported by UNSC.
In reply to Chinese citizens got a lot… by Endgame Napoleon
That's absolutely amazing, now they can use all this machinery to pick up the homeless and take them out of the cities since they don't seem to fit the narrative that everything is awesome.
Does CAT sell a machine to pickup needles and feces? Huge growth area there. Huge.
In reply to That's absolutely amazing,… by 666D Chess
LMAO. I can picture an R2D2 type machine holding out a bag and rushing over just in time to give the event a happy ending, while flashing and beeping its happy noises.
In reply to Does CAT sell a machine to… by BlindMonkey
no, but a guy does make a street sweeper, and I doubt many people would want to try and stand, sit, or lay down in front of that thing
In reply to Does CAT sell a machine to… by BlindMonkey
Yeah, America can't be truly great until we ship all our niggers and mexicans to Europe.
In reply to That's absolutely amazing,… by 666D Chess
Oh, yeah... out in the open, engineered, manipulated share prices... the company cannot retire the shares, they need to go to the open market and spend $$$... sheeeeeesh...
Same guys that were being investigated for accounting fraud under Obowel....... Nothing to see here move along. I would love to see where there sales took off. Coal is dead, Dr. Copper is sick. Pipelines still in courts. Roads and bridges are booming so perhaps its that. China doesnt buy their stuff.....
In reply to and the company repurchased … by Pro-Life
As long as it isn't number magic through some weird buyback scheme, it's good news.
It's part of the magic "CBs printing like crazy"-scheme. Money got to go somewhere. Right, Elon?
In reply to As long as it isn't number… by BetterRalph
yeah cause we are trained to only report the stuff we can control now, no hard feelings among spys anymoore
In reply to As long as it isn't number… by BetterRalph
LOL - If your manufacturing company is doing poorly blame it on tariffs.
Now, where is Cats excuse that tariffs are crushing their bottom line. I do believe there is a lot of steel in those pieces of equipment.
HUMONGOUS disconnect here.
They just bought American steel, instead of buying the cheap foreign crap.
In reply to LOL - If your manufacturing… by 1033eruth
America doesnt make the heavy stuff that goes into the the treads etc of these machines, steel for the operator cabs sure, tracks buckets hydraulic stuff no.
In reply to They just bought American… by the6thBook
There is still no tariffs on stocks buybacks. ;)
In reply to LOL - If your manufacturing… by 1033eruth
No, libs. Obama can't take credit for that.
cat in the hat magic! all good - construction going boom for now, but my oh my, the interest rates are up.
peak cat...
I would like to know where construction is booming. Not residential, not commercial, not heavy industrial. Roads and bridges yes, that is booming but hard to believe 13B in sales to that sector. Lets see some dissecting of the numbers.
In reply to cat in the hat magic! all… by new game
in mpls area,(just drove courier for construction mtls-plumbing, electric, ect) but rearview mirror material...
worldwide -a same story thought- jmo. lots of gov.org spending-schools, viking training facility, new soccer stadium, to name some here.
In reply to I would like to know where… by gatorengineer
I thought Caterpillar was stagnating given various reports and articles I've read on ZH. What regions is this growth coming from? I don't know much about "on the ground" heavy goods machinery reputations and which companies have it and which machines are piles of shit and don't touch with a barge pole, so where does Caterpillar rank?
The Value added for Caterpillar machines are just obscene from my perspective. Maybe their machines are rock-solid and Cat can get away with their prices based on years of reputation proceeding.
What happened to the Whistleblower IRS investigation regarding how service and parts revenues is handled?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-06-01/the-whistleblower-behind-caterpillar-s-massive-tax-headache-could-make-600-million
Stock buybacks using money borrowed at artificially low interest rates is what produced this "profit". It's a one-off to pump stock prices. This NEVER works in the long run.
I live in China where construction is booming, but CAT machines are conspicuous in their absence. Unless they are all working in the mining business where can't see them, CAT is sucking badly in China. The machinery I see, in order of popularity, are:
Komatsu, Hyundai, Hitachi, Daewoo/Doosan, Sany, , Zoomlion, Longking, XCMG, LiuGong, Sumitomo, Volvo, Shantui, Chery, Putzmeister, and Schwing. Japanese brands are first, Korean second, Chinese third. The last two are German brands that make concrete pumps. China couldn't get enough, so they bought the companies.
I really want to learn how to drive one of them ginormous grading/snow machines =/